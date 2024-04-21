Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

  • RC drill hole completed under high-grade Blackfriars gold prospect (Gidji JV)
  • New Exploration Licence application expands land position along Randall Fault
The Company has completed a single RC drill hole at the high-priority Blackfriars Prospect, within the Gidji JV Project (“Gidji”) (Figure 1).

The Blackfriars Target is located at the contact between the Black Flag Group and mafic and ultramafic rocks within the Boorara Shear Zone and shares the same geological setting as the >2 million ounce Paddington gold deposit along strike to the north.

Given the apparent similarities to Paddington, Blackfriars is a high priority target within the Gidji JV Project.

The Blackfriars aircore gold footprint stretches for at least 1 kilometre at greater than 1g/t Au and remains open along strike to the northwest on the other side of the Goldfields Highway.

The recent RC hole, GJRC028, tested beneath the high-grade result in aircore hole GJAC627, which ended in black shale with quartz-carbonate veining and sulphides and returned a result of 1m @ 11.8g/t Au and 6g/t Ag (46-47m EOH) (see ASX Release dated 8 April 2022).

GJRC028 intersected black shale and silicified dolerite with sulphide mineralisation and quartz stringers but was terminated at 130m due to difficult drilling conditions associated with running sands in the overlying Gidji Paleochannel.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Gidji JV Project had the potential to host a new gold camp with multiple deposits but was significantly underexplored.

“Gidji is in a fantastic location within a major mineralised structure, between two major gold camps, Kalgoorlie and Paddington,” Mr Kelly said.

“Despite this, and the record gold price, the Project has had minimal effective historic exploration, and virtually no deep drilling, as evidenced by our ability to discover high-grade bedrock gold mineralisation with shallow aircore drilling only 150 metres from a major highway,” he said.

Samples from the RC hole have been sent for analysis and further aircore and RC drilling is planned.

The Company is also working towards obtaining approvals for drilling of other high-priority targets at Gidji including:

  • Marylebone – multiple high grade gold results including GJAC562 (6m @ 2.2g/t Au and up to 28g/t Ag) associated with massive sulphide mineralisation in black shale
  • Roaster – 2m @ 3.3g/t Au in GJAC577 – open along strike
  • Eight-mile – potential northern extension of Northern Star Resources Limited’s 300,000-ounce “Runway/8 Mile Dam” deposit
  • The Jog – gravity anomaly and magnetic depletion within jog in the Boorara Shear Zone

New Application

The Company has also further expanded its strategic Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio with a new Exploration Licence Application south of the recently acquired Lake Yindarlgooda Project (Figure 2).

The “Venetian” Target, E25/649, covers a package of mafic rocks immediately adjacent to the Randall Fault and contains historic RAB drill holes with anomalous gold results within and along strike of E25/649.

Miramar will compile all historical data and work towards grant of the tenement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) saw upward momentum in the first quarter of the year on the back of tightening supply and increasing demand from the energy transition.

After bottoming out at US$7,800 per metric ton (MT) in the fall of 2023, copper prices bounced back to start 2024 in higher territory, but elevated supply kept the red metal trading in the US$8,000 to US$8,500 range until mid-March.

Since then, copper has seen strong gains, reaching a quarterly high of US$8,973 on March 18. With increasing market volatility since the start of April, prices continued trending up to reach US$9,365 on April 10.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Pre-Announces Items Impacting the First Quarter 2024 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pre-announcing certain items impacting the Company's quarterly earnings, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 adjusted earnings 1 and adjusted earnings per share 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR, OTC:TDTRF)

Trident Royalties: The Fast-growing Diversified Mining Royalty Company


Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project - the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects to the Dalton Highway that would enable the advancement of exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District, home to some of the world's richest known copper-dominant polymetallic deposits.

On April 16, 2024 , the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") issued a press release in response to media reports indicating the Department of Interior plans to block access to the Ambler Mining District by issuing a "no action" decision.  In its press release, AIDEA strongly urges the Department of Interior to comply with federal law and the promises made at statehood to allow access to state lands and minerals for the Ambler Access Road Project.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Russian flag with "sanctions" written in the middle encompassed by the EU flag.

LME Sanctions on Russian Metal Push Copper, Nickel and Aluminum Prices Higher

Prices for several metals jumped this week as the London Metal Exchange (LME) banned metal produced in Russia from its system. The moratorium applies to material produced on or after April 13 of this year.

The restrictions apply to copper, nickel and aluminum, and were passed down by the US Department of the Treasury and the British government on April 12. They are also in place for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Successful Completion of Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

WA Government Awards $6.5 Million to Australia’s First Downstream Graphite Plant

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Related News

Gold Investing

Successful Completion of Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Graphite Investing

WA Government Awards $6.5 Million to Australia’s First Downstream Graphite Plant

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

×