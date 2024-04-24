Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Cardiex Limited

CDX:AU

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 93,474,205 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 90.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 5, 2024 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management's nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 7, 2024 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ), on SEDAR+(www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

SET THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT TEN

Shareholders approved the proposal to set the number of directors at ten with 99.99% of votes cast in favour.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders re-elected ten directors as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast
Director Nominee For Withheld For Withheld
Christopher Noel Dunn 80,016,330 1,122,635 98.62% 1.38%
David Strang 81,120,943 18,022 99.98% 0.02%
Jill Angevine 80,792,549 346,416 99.57% 0.43%
Lyle Braaten 80,945,359 193,606 99.76% 0.24%
Steven Busby 80,549,424 589,541 99.27% 0.73%
Dr. Sally Eyre 80,806,488 332,477 99.59% 0.41%
Robert Getz 80,578,444 560,521 99.31% 0.69%
Chantal Gosselin 81,055,224 83,741 99.90% 0.10%
Faheem Tejani 81,121,846 17,119 99.98% 0.02%
John Wright 81,022,538 116,427 99.86% 0.14%


APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor with 99.95% of votes cast in favour.

ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Shareholder approved the non-binding advisory "say on pay" resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular with 99.05% of votes cast in favour.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ero CopperERO:CACopper Investing
ERO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC April 29 - 30, 2024

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC April 29 - 30, 2024

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Energy Transition Metals Summit being held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

Qualified buy side parties can register at:
https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2024-energy-transition-metals-summit-washington-d-c/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2024 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 results.

First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383
Additional Dial-in

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2024 results before market open on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay's website following the call.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Commences Drilling at Lana Corina Where Intersections Included 257m @ 1.10% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to advise extensional drilling has commenced at the Lana Corina Project (the Project), Chile, building on the achievements of the 2023 program.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Pre-Announces Items Impacting the First Quarter 2024 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pre-announcing certain items impacting the Company's quarterly earnings, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 adjusted earnings 1 and adjusted earnings per share 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

March 2024 Quarterly Report

March 2024 (Q3 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Silver North Grants Options

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Related News

manganese investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Grants Options

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Rare Earth Investing

Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

×