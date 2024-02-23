Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing and Credit Facility

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to close a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$400,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") shall be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Warrant Share. Each Warrant shall expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration in the event the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than C$0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur in early March.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In addition, the Company intends to enter into a revolving credit facility with a ("Lender") of up to C$400,000. The terms of the facility are as follows:

Amount: C$400,000

Interest: 9 percent annually

Term: 2 years

Security: Unsecured

Termination: Two years, or earlier in the event of a material adverse financial change of the

Company

Conversion: At any time, the Lender may notify the Company that any outstanding debt,

plus accrued interest, should be converted into equity on a 5-day volume

weighted average market price of the Shares. No part of any loan drawn from

the facility is callable by the Lender for cash. The Company has the right to pay

any amount drawn from the facility, plus accrued interest, in cash without a

notice period.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman

Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Katherine Pryde Investor Relations investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the revolving credit facility, including the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to the Company receiving all approvals necessary for the completion of the Private Placement and revolving credit facility and the timing thereof. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7th, 15th, and 19th, 2023, it has closed the final round of its flow-through private placement financing issuing an aggregate of 880,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Final Round"). This Final Round was part of a larger offering, of which the first round closed December 15, 2023, at which time an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company were issued generating proceeds of $882,005 (the "First Round"). Together, the First Round and Final Round issuances have raised an aggregate of $1,137,205 in gross proceeds (the "Proceeds").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7, 2023, and December 15, 2023, and due to additional demand for flow-through shares of the Company (each, an "FT Share"), the Company intends to issue a further 880,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.29 per FT Share on a non-brokered private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Private Placement").

There are no warrants associated with the FT Shares and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing the Private Placement prior to yearend.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 7, 2023, it has closed its previously announced fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") issuing an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005.

Each FT Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Interra's projects in British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper ore

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Spruce Ridge Resources Gains 45 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 7.03 points last week to close at 549.73.

Statistics Canada released consumer price index figures this past Tuesday (February 20). They indicate that inflation growth slowed in January, seeing a gain of 2.9 percent year-on-year compared to 3.4 percent for December.

This was led by gasoline prices, which fell 4 percent from January 2023. The pace at which retail food prices rose also continued to ease, with a 3.4 percent rise compared to 4 percent in December on an annualized basis.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC 2024 Exploration Program: Targeting Transformative Discoveries

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce its 2024 Exploration Program across TNC’s Mt Oxide and Cloncurry Copper Projects (TNC 2024 Exploration Program presentation attached below).
Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities within the Company’s large 100%-owned Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Unless stated otherwise, results are presented on a 100% basis and Caserones results are from July 13, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Thursday, February 29th. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district. For registration details visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Announces 2023 Production Results and Provides 2024 Guidance

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 production results, 2024 guidance and three-year production outlook.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
