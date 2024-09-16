- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery1
- Assay results have been received for two drill holes, TFDD019 and TFDD020, drilled at Trafalgar North.
- Best mineralised intercepts include:
- TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- TFDD020
- Trafalgar North gold mineralisation confirmed to extend from surface to exceeding 150m depth and is open in all directions
- Gold mineralised veins now confirmed over a 500m wide zone along the granodiorite-hornfels contact at Trafalgar
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/lya02P
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“These are excellent early results from our on-going exploration at our flagship Golden Ridge project in NE Tasmania.
“Drilling has successfully intersected high-grade gold veins beneath the recently discovered trenching area at Trafalgar North and has confirmed our interpretation that this zone is continuous at depth and potentially is a parallel zone to the Trafalgar prospect mineralisation.
This new vein zone increases the mineralised footprint at Trafalgar from 300m to 500m width across the granodiorite/sedimentary contact and reinforces our view that this project has the potential to host large-scale gold mineralisation.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Phase 3 Drilling
Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The initially planned 1,500m diamond drill program comprised infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts.
During June 2024, a new zone of gold-mineralisation, approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar mine was discovered in surface trenches2. This new area at Trafalgar North had the potential to significantly increase the mineralised footprint of the Trafalgar prospect and therefore became the focus of drilling later in the campaign.
Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect Drill Hole Location Plan
Two diamond holes for 623m (TFDD019 and TFDD020) have been completed, testing beneath and along strike of mineralisation discovered in the trenches (see Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Investor Insights
Flynn Gold’s large, high-grade gold footprint in Tasmania provides a compelling investor proposition that leverages a continuing gold bull market.
Overview
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
Tasmania is home to several world-renowned deposits and is rich in diverse mineral resources and operating mines. The region has established mining districts, excellent infrastructure such as rail and ports, and a skilled workforce, with a stable political and regulatory environment. These features are a big positive for the company’s projects in this region.
The company has nine 100 percent owned tenements in Northeast Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold and tin/tungsten with three major projects — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. In Northwest Tasmania, it has the Henty zinc-lead-silver and the Firetower gold and critical minerals projects.
Flynn Gold’s exploration at its Golden Ridge project has focused on an 9-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling programs completed at the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with multiple high-grade gold vein intersections.
Apart from Tasmania, the company is building a strategic lithium and gold portfolio in Western Australia, targeting hard-rock lithium pegmatites and intrusive related gold deposits in the Pilbara region and Yilgarn Craton. Its five lithium-gold projects in Western Australia are strategically located in districts hosting large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium. Of these, three lithium-gold projects are in the Yilgarn region: Forrestania, Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The remaining two are in the Pilbara region: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
Company Highlights
- Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
- In Tasmania, the company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,403 sq km, including three main projects in Northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Portland — that are prospective for gold and tin. Moreover, it has two projects in Northwest Tasmania: the Henty zinc-lead-silver project and the Firetower gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper project.
- Flynn Gold is focused on advancing exploration and drilling at three high-grade gold projects in Tasmania - Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Firetower.
- In Western Australia, Flynn holds 20 tenements across 1,200 sq km, including lithium-gold projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions. The Yilgarn region has three lithium-gold projects: Forrestania; Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The Pilbara hosts two gold-lithium projects: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
- The company’s senior leadership team has a proven track record in the mining sector to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Northeast Tasmania
The company is focused on three high-grade gold projects in Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Firetower. The under-explored Northeast Tasmania region is interpreted to be part of the Western Lachlan Orogen, a geological extension of the rich Victorian Goldfields which boast of historical gold production of over 80 million ounces (Moz). The company’s landholding across nine 100 percent owned tenements in the region has provided it with significant potential for gold and tin discoveries.
Golden Ridge Project
Targeted for intrusive related gold system (IRGS) style mineralization, the Golden Ridge project is located 75 kilometres east of Launceston in Northeast Tasmania. Previous gold exploration at the Golden Ridge Project has been very limited with shallow historical workings located over an 9-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone. Flynn Gold’s exploration has focused on the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with diamond drilling programs completed at both locations between June 2021 and August 2023. In addition, a limited reconnaissance RC drilling program in late 2022 to test for gold mineralisation at the Link Zone confirmed the presence of shallow gold mineralisation between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, highlighting the significant gold potential of the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone.
Drilling at Trafalgar consisted of 14 holes for 5,218.3 metres with multiple vein intersections grading >100 grams per ton (g/t) gold reported. The best intersections recorded in drilling at Trafalgar were 16.8 g/t gold over 12.3 metres (from 108.7 to 121 metres), including 0.7m at 152.5 g/t gold and 23.7 g/t gold over 4 metres (from 23 to 27 metres), including a high-grade zone of 0.5 metre at 169.8 g/t gold.
Soil sampling at the Golden Ridge project has been progressively undertaken since an initial sampling trial using the UltraFine+ technique was initiated in May 2022. The results of this soil sampling have highlighted the known prospect areas, as well as several new target areas at Grenadier and Big Penny, with gold anomalism not associated with historical workings.
Phase 3 drilling has commenced at the Trafalgar high-grade gold prospect confirming the continuity of multiple sub-parallel high-grade gold veins.
New high-grade gold discoveries have also been made at the Link Zone and Trafalgar North prospects.
At the Link Zone, mapping and vein sampling within the historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation with underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4 g/t gold, 37.6 g/t gold and 15.9 g/t gold.
At Trafalgar North, a high-grade gold vein zone has been discovered in trenching 250 m north of the historic Trafalgar mine with 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10 g/t gold, including 99.4 g/t gold, 76.6 g/t gold and 67.1 g/t gold. Drilling at Trafalgar North commenced in July 2024.
Warrentinna Project
The Warrentinna project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The project is located in northeast Tasmania and covers an area of approximately 37 sq km immediately adjacent to Flynn’s existing Lyndhurst Project. The tenement encompasses two historic goldfields, Forester and Warrentinna. Both fields produced high-grade gold deposits in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by numerous historic workings and largely untested prospects over a strike length of 6 kilometres.
Initial drilling by Flynn in September/October 2023 at Warrentinna consisted of two diamond drill holes, designed to test the continuity and extension of orogenic style gold mineralisation identified in historical drilling. The holes are also designed to provide stratigraphic and structural information critical to advancing understanding of the project.
Portland Project
The Portland gold project comprises three adjacent tenements: Portland, Telegraph and Cameron Tin. The project falls within the region mined historically from 1870 to 1917 and has similarities to Victorian geology with high-grade “Fosterville-style” gold mineralization confirmed. Geochemical surveys and costean sampling programs at Portland confirmed the presence of anomalous gold zones. Drilling at the Grand Flaneur prospect in 2022 and the Popes prospect in 2023 have both confirmed the presence of gold mineralization.
Northwest Tasmania
The company has two projects in the Northwest Tasmania region: the Firetower project and the Henty zinc project.
Firetower Project
The project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The project spans more than 62 sq kms and represents an advanced gold plus battery metals project, which includes three notable prospects: Firetower, Firetower East and Firetower West. The Firetower project lies in the highly mineralized Mt Read volcanic sequence which hosts major polymetallic base metals and gold deposits such as Hellyer and Rosebery, copper-gold deposits such as Mt Lyell (3 million tons contained copper, 3.1 Moz contained gold), and the Henty gold mine (1.64 Moz gold @ 12.5 g/t gold).
Resampling of the historic core at Firetower has confirmed the significant potential for gold and critical minerals - cobalt, tungsten and copper. The results have made it clear this project represents an exciting polymetallic opportunity. The company completed a diamond drilling program in late 2023 to target both the gold and polymetallic minerals potential.
The drilling program was successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone with the results demonstrating the continuity of polymetallic mineralisation and highlighting the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.
Henty Zinc Project
The project is a 130 sq. km land holding under two 100 percent owned exploration licences and provides the company with a dominant position in a rich base metals field with proximity to an existing zinc/lead concentrate producer (MMG’s Rosebery mine).
The Henty Project has a significant pipeline of exploration targets with the Mariposa and Grieves Siding prospects ready for resource drilling
Western Australia
Flynn holds five gold-lithium projects in the resources-rich state of Western Australia, strategically located near large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium.
The five projects include: Mt. Dove and Yarrie in the Pilbara region; and Koolyanobbing, Forrestania and Lake Johnston in the Yilgarn.
Mt Dove Project
Located 70 kilometres south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region, Mt Dove comprises four granted licences and one tenement application covering 190 sq. kms. The project is located near the large Hemi gold deposit (De Grey Mining, ASX:DEG) and the large lithium mines at Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The company has completed two soil sampling programs at Mt Dove, which have identified lithium and gold anomalies. The follow-up exploration, which is likely to include aircore drilling, intends to test lithium and gold anomalies identified during the soil sampling program completed in 2022 and 2023.
Yarrie Project
The Yarrie Project comprises two tenements and one application covering 385 sq. kms. Very limited historical exploration has been undertaken for lithium, gold and copper on the project. The project is highly prospective for iron ore, being close to historic mining operations and existing rail infrastructure.
Forrestania Project
The Forrestania project consists of one exploration licence and five exploration licence applications over a 320 sq km area. It is located near the Mt Holland lithium deposit (Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)/ SQM (NYSE:SQM) JV) and the high-grade nickel deposit at Flying Fox (IGO Limited (ASX:IGO)).Results from the company’s auger soil sampling program, completed on E77/2915, outlined four high-priority lithium anomalies of up to 4,200 metres in length and 500 metres in width.
Lake Johnston ProjectLake Johnston consists of three exploration licences over a 110 sq. km area, and is located near the recent Burmeister and Jaegermeister lithium discoveries of TG Metals (ASX:TG6)) and the Medcalf, Mount Gordon, Lake Percy and Mt Day Lithium projects.
Koolyanobbing Project
Koolyanobbing comprises one exploration licence and two applications targeting gold and lithium mineralization over an 82 sq. km. area in the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt.
Parker Dome Project
In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Flynn has secured an option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. The Parker Dome project covers 42 sq. kms. and is situated 50 kilometres north of the world-class Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia.
Results from soil sampling have identified multiple, large-scale, high-priority lithium anomalies. The licences are fully permitted allowing for an immediate commencement of drilling.
Management Team
Clive Duncan – Non-executive Chair
Clive Duncan has over four decades of experience at big box hardware chain Bunnings, including as chief operating officer and company director. He has rich experience in corporate and business development, including mergers and acquisitions, business integrations, corporate government, strategy development and marketing. He has completed post-graduate studies at Harvard University and London Business School and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a long-term significant shareholder of Flynn Gold’s predecessor companies.
Neil Marston – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Neil Marston was appointed managing director in May 2023 and has been the company CEO since August 2022. He has more than 30 years of experience in the mining and minerals exploration sector and is a proven ASX-listed company leader, with a strong governance and corporate finance background. Previously, he held several senior roles including managing director at Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) and Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR).
Sam Garrett – Technical Director
Sam Garrett has more than 30 years of exploration management, project assessment and operational experience with multinational and junior mining and exploration companies, including Phelps Dodge and Cyprus Gold. He has a background in copper and gold exploration with strong exposure to iron ore, base metals and specialist commodities. He is associated with discoveries at Mt Elliott (copper), Havieron (copper-gold), and Tujuh Bukit (gold). Moreover, he co-founded Flynn Gold and its predecessor Pacific Trends Resources.
John Forwood – Non-executive Director
John Forwood is a director and chief investment officer of Lowell Resources Funds Management (LRFM). He is qualified as a lawyer and geologist and has more than 20 years of resources financing experience, including with ASX-listed Lowell Resources Trust (ASX:LRT), as a director of RMB Resources, and as manager of Telluride Investment Trust.
Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Highlights
- New FG1 Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the Beaconsfield Gold Mine lease in NE Tasmania
- Beaconsfield is the largest gold mine in NE Tasmania with historical production of 3.79Mt @ 14.5g/t Au for 1.77Moz Au1
- EL13/2024 covers brownfields targets with several known gold occurrences outside of the Mining Lease offering excellent discovery potential using modern exploration techniques
- Securing EL13/2024 aligns with Flynn’s strategy of targeting orogenic gold in NE Tasmania which is recognised as an extension of the prolific Victorian gold belts
- Once EL13/2024 is granted, data compilation and reconnaissance exploration programs will commence to identify priority targets
- Concurrently, Flynn has reduced by 30% (457km2) its existing land-holdings in NE Tasmania as its exploration activities focus on higher priority areas based on recent results
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/8r6A0e
The 40km2 Exploration Licence Application surrounds the privately held Mining Lease over the high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine and covers a prospective 12km corridor along the Cabbage Tree thrust block that contains numerous historic gold workings and prospects.
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“This is an important strategic addition to our extensive portfolio of high-quality gold exploration tenure in North-East Tasmania. The new Exploration Licence Application encompasses highly prospective ground covering the strike extensions to the Beaconsfield Gold Mine host sequence. This was the largest gold mine in North-East Tasmania with historical production of about 1.8 million ounces of gold when underground mining operations ceased at Beaconsfield in 2012.
“The acquisition complements our strategic focus on exploring for high-grade gold in North-East Tasmania, a recognized extension of the prolific Victorian goldfields.
“While the Mining Lease is excluded from our application, we believe there is significant potential for fresh gold discoveries to be made within the licence application area. Once the Exploration Licence is granted, we’ll compile and evaluate the historical information to generate targets before commencing field activities.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
About the Beaconsfield-Salisbury Goldfield
Alluvial gold was first discovered in the Beaconsfield-Salisbury area in 1869 and, in 1877, the cap of the Tasmania Reef (now known as the Beaconsfield Gold Mine) was discovered outcropping on Cabbage Tree Hill.
Gold production commenced almost immediately, and the mine operated continuously until 1914. The mine was reopened in more recent times, operating between 1999 and 2012, with the gold processing plant still largely intact within the Mining Lease. The historical production of 3.785Mt @ 14.51g/t Au (1,774koz Au) makes Beaconsfield the largest gold mine in NE Tasmania.
Figure 2 – Beaconsfield Tenement Location Map
The Tasmania Reef at the Beaconsfield Gold Mine is a Devonian aged structurally- controlled orogenic gold style quartz reef similar in type to gold deposits hosted in the Victorian orogenic belts. The reef is hosted by sediments located in the Cabbage Tree thrust block which is bound by the underlying and overlying Cabbage Tree and Cobblestone Creek Thrusts respectively (see Figure 2).
Concurrent with the early development of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine, several other small-scale mining and prospecting activities were undertaken throughout the wider goldfield, many of which are within Flynn’s licence application area, with upwards of 70 historical small-scale mines and prospects recorded over a 10km strike length. Most of these prospects are located within the same geological host rocks as the Beaconsfield deposit. Previous exploration outside of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine area was limited and many targets within Flynn’s Exploration Licence area remain poorly tested using modern techniques.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- 1,500m drill program (Phase 3) at the Trafalgar prospect commenced during the quarter, comprising infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts, includes multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au.
- 3 drill holes (TFDD016-TFDD018) were completed for 927 metres by the end of the quarter.
- Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
- 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m;
- 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
- 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
- 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
- 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
- 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m, and
- 0.4m @ 6.0g/t Au within 1.3m @ 2.1g/t Au from 315.1m (Trafalgar South Vein).
- Mapping and vein sampling within historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect.
- Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the Golden Ridge adit recorded high-grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au.
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine where 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au.
Exploration – Western Australia
- Maiden soil sampling program at Forrestania Project outlined four high priority lithium anomalies up to 4,200m in length and 500m width.
- Infill and extensional soil sampling at Parker Dome Project confirmed and extended multiple, large-scale, high priority lithium anomalies.
Corporate
- Rights Issue successfully raised $2.5 million with strong support from existing shareholders and new investors introduced by Mahe Capital.
- The Company’s cash position at 30 June 2024 was $2.96 million.
For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub athttps://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/GyVGje
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of an extensive system of gold bearing quartz veins within historical workings located approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar Mine at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Highlights
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine at the Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania where Flynn is currently drilling
- 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au
- Gold hosted in multiple sub-parallel quartz-sulphide veins over a minimum 65m wide zone
- Assays from initial trench channel sampling include high-grade mineralised intervals:
- 11.0m @ 2.0g/t Au including 3.3m @ 6.3g/t Au, and
- 16.5m @ 1.3g/t Au including 1.5m @ 6.8g/t Au and 4.0m @
- 2.4g/t Au
- The new vein zone discovery significantly expands the gold mineralised footprint at the Trafalgar prospect
- Diamond drilling is underway to test gold mineralisation at depth below the trenching.
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/DP47lr
Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston, commenting on the results said:
“The company is excited by the discovery of multiple high-grade gold veins approximately 250m north of the main Trafalgar gold deposit at Golden Ridge in Northeast Tasmania. These gold veins were exposed in trenching over an area of historical mine workings which appear unrecorded since they were dug about a century ago.
“The vein system potentially expands the footprint of gold mineralisation at Trafalgar to a 500m wide corridor which remains open in all directions, once again confirming the potential for significant scale at the Golden Ridge Project.”
“With so many high-grade gold assays recorded at the surface we have adjusted our on- going diamond drilling program to test beneath these old workings and we look forward to reporting the results of this drilling shortly.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Field Mapping and Trenching Program
Following up on recent gold-in-soil anomalies1 Flynn geologists have discovered an area of previously unmapped historical prospecting trenches, pits and adits which are believed to have been excavated as late as the 1930’s. The main feature of the historical workings is a 240m long North-South trench which was possibly part of a historic water race that exposed the gold bearing veins during its construction. Flynn recently re-excavated part of this historical trench and has added new trenching nearby (Figure 3).
As a result of the trenching work, Flynn has mapped and sampled 19 in-situ quartz- sulphide veins over a width of 65m to date, with initial grab samples collected recording gold grades up to 76.6g/t Au from in-situ outcropping veins (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first results from its latest diamond drilling activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Assays received from the first hole in the diamond drilling program underway at the Trafalgar Prospect, Golden Ridge, including 3 intersections returning >1 ounce/tonne gold
- Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
- 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m;
- 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
- 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
- 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
- 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
- 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m.
- Drilling confirms continuity of multiple sub-parallel high-grade gold veins at Trafalgar
- Drilling is ongoing with TFDD017 recently completed and TFDD018 underway – further assays pending for TFDD016 and later holes
- Previously reported drilling results from Trafalgar included multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au, including:
- TFD001:
- 5.0m @ 12.56g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 150.0g/t Au from 202.0m
- TFDD003:
- 1.2m @ 65.9g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 143.0g/t Au from 57.5m
- TFDD005:
- 12.3m @ 16.8g/t Au, incl. 0.7m @ 152.5g/t Au from 120.3m
- TFDD013:
- 4.0m @ 23.7g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 169.8g/t Au from 25.9m
- TFDD015:
- 1.1m @ 51.3g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 137.8g/t Au from 353.9m
- TFD001:
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/oPBYlr
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“These are impressive early results from the first hole of our drilling campaign at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in Northeast Tasmania, adding further confidence to our understanding of Trafalgar as a multiple high-grade vein, intrusion-related gold deposit.
“Earlier this year our exploration model for Trafalgar was refined and updated. Based on the new model this first drill hole was designed to test for mineralisation beneath the historic Trafalgar mine, and up dip of previously intersected high-grade intervals. We have intersected high-grade mineralisation in the target zones, which increases confidence in our work and the ability to understand this high-grade gold system.”
“We look forward to releasing further drilling results as this program progresses over the coming weeks.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect - Phase 3 Drilling
Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The planned 1,500m diamond drill program will initially comprise infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts. Initial holes are designed as infill and close-spaced step-outs around the previous wide-spaced drilling (100m average drill hole spacing) and will be used to test and refine the current vein model and inform targeting of further step-out strike and depth extension drilling.
The first hole, TFDD016, was drilled to 355.9m and was designed to in-fill widely-spaced drilling and test all 3 of the main veins (Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and Trafalgar South veins) and associated splays identified in Flynn’s recent modelled interpretation of the deposit
Assay results have been received for TFDD016 from 18.0m to 274.0m depth with the remaining samples (274.0-355.9m) at the laboratory.
TFDD016 was drilled into granodiorite, drilling towards the south under historical workings. As predicted, multiple zones with visible signs of mineralisation, including visible gold, were intersected in the hole. Significant intercepts are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3 with full drilling details shown in Tables 1 & 2.
Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect collar location plan with interpreted mineralised veins projected to [surface].
The second hole, TFDD017, was completed last week with a final depth of 248.4m. It was also designed to test all the main veins (Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and Trafalgar South veins) (see Figure 2). This hole is currently being logged and sampled.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high grade gold assays have been recorded from a recent field mapping and sampling campaign at the Link Zone prospect at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 6).
Highlights
- Mapping and vein sampling within the historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect at Golden Ridge in NE Tasmania
- Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the adit recorded high- grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au
- The Link Zone prospect is located between the Trafalgar and Brilliant prospects, with the 3 prospects now defining a corridor of high-grade gold mineralisation with a potential strike length of 2.5km and a vertical extent of at least 500m as proven by drilling at Brilliant and Trafalgar
- Mineralisation in the newly identified Golden Ridge adit occurs as multiple sub-parallel steeply-dipping gold-rich quartz-sulphide veins visible over a zone 20-30m in width and correlates with similar veins mapped in historic trenches
- Mineralised veins identified by sampling present new drill targets with potential to significantly extend the existing Trafalgar-Brilliant gold system.
- Phase 3 diamond drilling at Trafalgar is underway with samples from the first hole currently at the laboratory. The drill program is designed to in-fill test the high-grade gold zones discovered from earlier programs and test extensions to the known mineralisation.
- Flynn’s exploration is targeting a gold mineralised granodiorite- metasediment contact which has grown to over 9km in length
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/4r8dWr
The Link Zone is located between the Trafalgar and Brilliant prospects along the Golden Ridge granodiorite contact. Previous diamond drilling at Trafalgar and Brilliant has returned outstanding results with multiple intersections over 100g/t Au recorded at the Trafalgar prospect, which is currently being followed up with an active diamond drillhole campaign1.
Managing Director & CEO, Neil Marston commenting on the results said:
“Our confidence in Golden Ridge as an extensive, high grade intrusive-related gold system continues to grow with these Link Zone results confirming that high grade mineralisation exists within an increasingly well-defined corridor that has the potential to link the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects over a strike length of 2.5km. Whilst drilling is ongoing at Trafalgar our exploration team is actively exploring to further extend the gold system at Golden Ridge which we expect will lead to identifying additional drilling targets similar to the Link Zone.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Ashburton region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Following completion of all relevant approvals, a reverse circulation drill rig has been mobilised to commence work on the Angelo prospect within Piche’s Ashburton project.
- Diamond drill rig will also be mobilised to site later in the month.
- Drilling to target Proterozoic unconformity style uranium mineralisation similar to that seen in the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia and the Athabasca Basin in Canada.
- The drilling programme is designed to confirm previous high grade uranium results at the Angelo A & B prospects, to test a revised model for the controls on mineralisation and extensions to the mineralisation.
- Significant historical intersections1 include:
- AR1004 10.5m @ 4,380 ppm U3O8 from 105.0 meters
- AR1009 9.0m @ 3,490 ppm U3O8 from 75.5 meters
- AR1028B 5.9m @ 3,300 ppm U3O8 from 119.0 meters
- AR1032 7.9m @ 2,530 ppm U3O8 from 95.0 meters
- Rare earth and critical metals have also been identified in the target area.
- Completion of a recent Native Title Heritage survey has enabled Piche to commence its first significant exploration programme in Australia since ASX listing on 15 July 2024.
This programme will be followed by a diamond drilling programme scheduled for later this month. The drilling programme is planned to confirm the results from previous exploration by drilling several twin holes, to test a revised model for the control of the uranium mineralisation and explore for extensions to the mineralisation identified between 1973 and 1984.
The drilling is planned at, and along strike of the Angelo A and Angelo B prospects. No exploration activities have been carried out on these prospects in the last 40 years. Piche holds three tenements totalling about 122km2 in its Ashburton Project (Figure 2).
Geology of Ashburton Project
Previous explorers focused their efforts on the unconformity between the mid Proterozoic sandstones and the early Proterozoic basement complexes.
Unconformity-related deposits constitute approximately 20% of Australia’s total uranium resources and about one-third of the western world’s uranium resources and include some of the largest and richest uranium deposits2. Minerals are uraninite and pitchblende. The main deposits occur in Canada (the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Thelon Basin, Northwest Territories); and Australia (the Alligator Rivers region in the Pine Creek Geosyncline, NT and Rudall Rivers area, WA2). In both Canada and Australia mineralisation is often found at the unconformity and in the basement complex well below the unconformity.
Uranium Mineralisation at Angelo River Prospect
Uranium mineralisation at Angelo River occurs along the Wyloo Group/Bresnahan Group contact. Two main zones of mineralisation have previously been identified: the A and B zones (Figure 3). The Lower Proterozoic Wyloo Group is represented by the Mt McGrath Formation (greywacke, shale, carbonaceous shale, sandstone, dolomite, dolomitic shale, sedimentary breccia), the Duck Creek Dolomite (dolomite, chert breccia, minor carbonaceous shale) and the Ashburton Formation (interbedded shale, mudstone, siltstone and greywacke). The Mid Proterozoic Bresnahan Group consists of medium to coarse sandstone, feldspathic sandstone and arkose.
Figure 3 shows the geology of the Angelo River Prospect. Angelo A zone mineralisation is hosted by a sequence of hematitic and/or carbonaceous shale and their brecciated equivalents, or mixed breccias containing chert, shale, sandstone and silicified dolomite fragments in a silty matrix. Most of the mineralisation at the Angelo B zone is hosted by a clay zone and is associated with iron oxide veining, although there is minor breccia-hosted mineralisation.
Piche’s Managing Director, Stephen Mann, commented:
“This project area is one of the most exciting unconformity uranium targets outside the Pine Creek Geosyncline in the Northern Territory and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan Basin in Canada, two of the truly great uranium provinces in the world. Previous exploration has demonstrated that this area has all the most favourable attributes of both provinces. Additionally, historical results have highlighted the presence of high-grade uranium mineralisation in several areas within the project.
A regional review of the uranium mineralisation previously identified in the area, including geophysics (radiometrics, magnetics, electromagnetics), mapping and geochemistry suggest that the controls of the mineralisation may have been misinterpreted by previous explorers, and there remains considerable potential for the area to host very large, high-grade zones of uranium mineralisation. Piche’s focus on this upcoming drill programme will be to confirm historical drill results, and to test the revised structural model for the controls of uranium mineralisation. We currently have a programme of 2000m of reverse circulation and 1500m of diamond drilling planned, and follow-up drill programmes are already envisioned.
As each drill hole is completed it will be surveyed using a downhole gamma probe which will calculate an equivalent U3O8 concentration (eU3O8) based on the downhole gamma response. This technique is commonly used in uranium exploration and allows an early news flow of drill hole results. Drill core and drill chips with be assayed as checks, but the downhole gamma logging generally provides accurate eU3O8 grades and thicknesses. Consequently, Piche expects the first drill hole results will be available approximately two weeks after the drilling commences.
We are also pleased to have successfully recently completed a Heritage Survey with the registered Native Title party”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Uranium Stocks Rise on Putin Comments
Gold hit yet another record high this week, surging to just past US$2,580 per ounce on Friday (September 13).
It was pushed up by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week.
At this point a September reduction has essentially been guaranteed for some time, but in recent weeks experts have been anticipating a 25 basis point decline. New reports from the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have changed that line of thinking — the news outlets both said officials are facing a tough decision and are still undecided.
The gold price tends to fare better when rates are low, and earlier in the year sector participants were looking toward the Fed's first cut as a potential positive catalyst for the yellow metal. However, gold's substantial rise ahead of any decrease in rates has raised questions about what will happen to its price after the central bank's gathering next week.
In an interview with the Investing News Network, John Reade of the World Gold Council spoke about where gold is in the current cycle given those circumstances, saying the situation is somewhat unusual.
"Coming up to what is widely expected to be the start of a US rate-cutting cycle, ironically you could actually say that gold is early in the cycle. Gold typically performs pretty well when rates are cut, and if those rate cuts lead to weakness in the US dollar, which they certainly might, that could be a double tail wind helping the metal from here," he explained.
Reade added, "So this cycle's been quite different, and that makes answering (the) question quite tricky."
The Fed is set to meet from September 17 to 18. CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows that while most market watchers are still looking for a 25 basis point cut, 43 percent think 50 basis points is in the cards.
Bullet briefing — AngloGold to buy Centamin, Putin suggests export restrictions
AngloGold to buy Centamin for US$2.5 billion
M&A was in the air in the gold space once again on Tuesday (September 13) as AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) announced plans to acquire Centamin (LSE:CEY,TSX:CEE) for US$2.5 billion.
Once the transaction closes, the combined company will be the world's fourth largest gold producer, behind Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).
AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon said the acquisition comes after several years spent putting the company's affairs in order. It is now ready to add more "Tier 1" assets like Centamin's Sukari gold mine in Egypt to its portfolio.
Putin suggests Russian export restrictions
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week in televised comments to government ministers that the country should consider limiting exports of uranium, nickel and titanium.
"Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market ... Maybe we should think about certain restrictions — uranium, titanium, nickel" — Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin added that such measures don't need to be taken "tomorrow," and emphasized that the country should avoid causing harm to itself, but his comments still made waves in the industries he mentioned — especially uranium.
Companies like Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) all saw share price gains on the news as investors mulled over what restrictions on Russian exports could mean for uranium producers outside the country.
The western world has been keen to diversify away from Russian uranium since the country's war with Ukraine began, but progress has so far been slow. Although the US has banned enriched uranium imports from the country, waivers will be available until 2027 for companies that can't find other sources of supply.
For now it remains to be seen whether Putin's suggestion will become reality.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production
Australian gold producer Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL,OTC Pink:CTYMF) provided its latest three year production guidance and an update on its group ore reserve estimate on Wednesday (September 11).
Its ore reserves now total 1 million ounces of gold, representing growth of 105 percent in the last 12 months. This increase has allowed the company to boost its annual output guidance to 200,000 ounces, up from 100,000 ounces.
Catalyst states that because of the infrastructure it has available, increasing its gold production will require pre-production capital of only AU$31 million over the course of 18 months.
The funds will be used across three separate mine developments: Plutonic East, K2 and Trident. Each development will occur after the other, with Plutonic being transitioned from a remnant mine to a new one.
In addition, Catalyst is planning a AU$25 million exploration campaign for its 2025 fiscal year. Work will centre on resource drill outs for Plutonic East, K2 and Trident, with the goal of extending their lives to five years with annual gold production of more than 20,000 ounces each. The company will also drill out nine new in-mine areas at Plutonic.
Furthermore, Catalyst will spend AU$7 million on a reverse-circulation exploration program at the Plutonic belt's Overthrust and Cinnamon corridors. This will be aimed at generating more resource targets.
“The Plutonic gold belt is an attractive exploration opportunity with the very real possibility of a significant discovery. The historically fractured and foreign ownership of Plutonic has led to a considerable lack of exploration along the belt,” said James Champion de Crespigny, managing director and CEO of Catalyst.
Catalyst generated AU$54 million in free cashflow in its 2024 fiscal year, with cash and bullion of AU$44 million today.
Looking forward to its 2025 fiscal year, Catalyst said it is forecasting gold output of 105,000 ounces to 120,000 ounces, with that amount rising to a range of 145,000 ounces to 165,000 ounces the year after that. During its 2027 fiscal year, the company sees production rising to 180,000 to 220,000 ounces of the yellow metal.
By that time, output will be coming from Plutonic underground, Plutonic East, K2, Trident underground and Henty.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the metallurgical test work undertaken by BGRIMM Technology on the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate to be produced by the La Demajagua open pit mine in Cuba, has been completed.
BGRIMM, which is a leading Chinese engineering group specialising in the design and construction of roasters to oxidise refractory gold concentrate, carried out the test work over a 9 month period to demonstrate the technical viability and design parameters for a processing facility that will include a two-stage fluidised-bed roaster, an acid plant and CIL circuit to produce a gold doré, and a separate leach circuit to recover antimony from the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate before roasting.
BGRIMM’s report will be translated from Mandarin to English for inclusion in a new Scoping Study for the expanded La Demajagua project. A summary of recoveries and processing consumables has been provided in English. The attached Memorandum from JJ Metallurgical Services Inc dated 12 September 2024 describes the test work undertaken on the La Demajagua gold-arsenopyrite concentrate by BGRIMM Technology, the anticipated antimony and gold recoveries, and the estimated annual antimony production.
POTENTIAL ANNUAL ANTIMONY PRODUCTION (9 YEAR LoM) (refer Note 1 below)
- BGRIMM determined a 77.9% antimony recovery from alkaline leaching of the ~53,000tpa of gold-arsenopyrite concentrate with 4.9% antimony content expected to be produced after reverse flotation of the La Demajagua ore, which would yield ~2,028tpa of contained antimony in a precipitate
- ~2,758tpa of antimony is also expected to be contained in the ~5,900tpa of silver- gold-antimony concentrate produced by reverse flotation
Payables of 57% of the prevailing antimony price (currently ~US$26,000/t) have been offered for the combined antimony contained in a blended silver-gold-antimony concentrate delivered to a northern Chinese port.
Antimony is a critical mineral with widespread industrial and technological uses with supply constraints and growing demand. The price of antimony recently doubled after China announced future restrictions on exports of the strategic metal.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement
Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.
- Lion to invest a further $1.5M in Brightstar in tranche two of the placement announced on 2 August 2024.
- This will take Lion’s total participation in the placement to $5.8M.
- Assuming the completion of all the transactions announced on 2 August, Lion to become 6.1% shareholder in the enlarged Brightstar.
Lion’s increased participation is to be settled in tranche two of the placement, expected to take place in mid-September following a general meeting of Brightstar shareholders.
Lion Chief Executive Officer Hedley Widdup said: “Brightstar is already one of our largest investments; Lion strongly grew its holding via the placement announced in August and is pleased to add to this position. The market is valuing gold producers at a large premium versus gold explorers and developers. Brightstar is a company that, in our eyes, has a genuine proposition to bridge that gap; to become a gold producer without taking on excessive finance or hedging, with a strong organic growth pipeline.”
Brightstar Resources – short pathway to production, and strategy to apply cash flow to fund growth
Brightstar has established gold resources at Laverton and Menzies, which are the subject of a feasibility study at present and feature a combined Mineral Resource of 1.46Moz of gold grading 1.6g/t3. A scoping study released in September 20234 contemplated gold production commencing via processing of Brightstar ores at regional process facilities, and the resultant cash flow enabling the rejuvenation of Brightstar’s own process plant near Laverton.
Consolidation and acquisition of Sandstone project
Consolidation and acquisition of ground containing established gold Resources via the Alto and Gateway projects at Sandstone introduces an additional established Resource position of 1.5Moz grading 1.5g/t5. Brightstar intends to undertake an aggressive drilling effort at Sandstone where there is scope to materially increase the resource estimate with focussed exploration.
Result – large gold inventory with a strong growth pathway
The resultant Brightstar will have a pro-forma combined gold resource of 3.0Moz5, between three key projects at Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone. The announced capital raising1 positions Brightstar to be strongly funded, and the strategy to commence production via ore sales or toll treatment is expected to generate cash flows that can support growth. The combination of this strategy and newly consolidated large mineral resource inventory presents the potential to go on to become a large gold producer.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has executed a significant drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd (Topdrill) which complements the existing arrangement and underpins the strong working relationship between Brightstar and Topdrill.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brightstar and Topdrill have executed a drill-for-equity agreement worth $4 million, whereby up to 50% of future drilling services invoiced by Topdrill can be paid in Brightstar ordinary shares
- The agreement with Topdrill cornerstones Brightstar’s multi-drill rig exploration program to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone Project post the completion of the transactions with Alto Metals Ltd and Gateway Mining Ltd1
- This $4 million drill-for-equity arrangement is in addition to an existing $1million agreement with Topdrill and further enhances Brightstar’s financial capacity to deliver on its multi hub exploration and development strategy
- At Brightstar’s election, equity issued via the arrangement is to be voluntarily escrowed for six months and will be issued at the 20-Day VWAP on the invoice date
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented
“We are pleased to expand materially upon the strong relationship with Topdrill and the existing drill-for-equity agreement, which aligns with our strategic ambition of partnering with tier 1 industry partners as we seek to genuinely build a WA-focused gold exploration, development and production business in a rising gold price environment.
The significant investment offers a cost-effective approach to enhance our aggressive exploration plans across Brightstar’s growing gold project portfolio and demonstrates Topdrill's confidence in Brightstar’s team, Brightstar’s assets and development plan of organically growing gold production to become a material, multi-asset producer in Western Australia.
It is fantastic to see Topdrill’s commitment to not only Brightstar, but a number of emerging ASX-listed WA gold exploration companies with promising projects. This funding assistance, against the backdrop of continuing challenging equity capital markets, to effectively enable companies to drill more holes and discover more gold, is great to see and has a meaningful benefit to the junior exploration sector. Brightstar applauds Tim Topham and the team for this approach to working with the junior resources sector to enable more exploration and potential discoveries in WA.
Figure 1- Brightstar Board of Director in front of two Topdrill drilling rigs at the Fish deposit (Jasper Hills) in August. Board (L-R): Richard Crookes, Andrew Rich, Alex Rovira, Jonathan Downes, Ashley Fraser
Brightstar is currently completing a +30,000m RC and DD drilling program across the Company’s Menzies and Laverton asset base, with the drilling expected to complete in September. Results from these programs, both infill and extensional in nature, will be used in future Mineral Resource Estimate upgrades and will feed into Brightstar’s definitive feasibility study underway.
Subject to the successful completion of the Gateway Mining Ltd and Alto Metals Ltd transactions, expected for completion in September and November respectively, Brightstar anticipates mobilising a drill rig for infill and extensional drilling programs across the Gum Creek and Sandstone properties to advance the projects meaningfully towards mining studies and ultimate commercialisation of the significant mineral resource endowment.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
