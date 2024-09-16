Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Flynn Gold

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery1
  • Assay results have been received for two drill holes, TFDD019 and TFDD020, drilled at Trafalgar North.
  • Best mineralised intercepts include:
    • TFDD020
      • 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
        • 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
      • 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
        • 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
    • TFDD019
      • 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
        • 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
      • 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
        • 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
  • Trafalgar North gold mineralisation confirmed to extend from surface to exceeding 150m depth and is open in all directions
  • Gold mineralised veins now confirmed over a 500m wide zone along the granodiorite-hornfels contact at Trafalgar
  • For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/lya02P

Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:

“These are excellent early results from our on-going exploration at our flagship Golden Ridge project in NE Tasmania.

“Drilling has successfully intersected high-grade gold veins beneath the recently discovered trenching area at Trafalgar North and has confirmed our interpretation that this zone is continuous at depth and potentially is a parallel zone to the Trafalgar prospect mineralisation.

This new vein zone increases the mineralised footprint at Trafalgar from 300m to 500m width across the granodiorite/sedimentary contact and reinforces our view that this project has the potential to host large-scale gold mineralisation.”

Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.

Trafalgar Prospect – Phase 3 Drilling

Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The initially planned 1,500m diamond drill program comprised infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts.

During June 2024, a new zone of gold-mineralisation, approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar mine was discovered in surface trenches2. This new area at Trafalgar North had the potential to significantly increase the mineralised footprint of the Trafalgar prospect and therefore became the focus of drilling later in the campaign.

Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect Drill Hole Location Plan

Two diamond holes for 623m (TFDD019 and TFDD020) have been completed, testing beneath and along strike of mineralisation discovered in the trenches (see Figure 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Flynn Gold


Flynn Gold

Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX:FG1, “Flynn” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Flynn Gold

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of an extensive system of gold bearing quartz veins within historical workings located approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar Mine at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first results from its latest diamond drilling activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Flynn Gold

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high grade gold assays have been recorded from a recent field mapping and sampling campaign at the Link Zone prospect at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 6).

Piche Resources

Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Ashburton region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Gold bars, stock charts.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Uranium Stocks Rise on Putin Comments

Gold hit yet another record high this week, surging to just past US$2,580 per ounce on Friday (September 13).

It was pushed up by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week.

At this point a September reduction has essentially been guaranteed for some time, but in recent weeks experts have been anticipating a 25 basis point decline. New reports from the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have changed that line of thinking — the news outlets both said officials are facing a tough decision and are still undecided.

Gold nugget on map of Australia.

Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production

Australian gold producer Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL,OTC Pink:CTYMF) provided its latest three year production guidance and an update on its group ore reserve estimate on Wednesday (September 11).

Its ore reserves now total 1 million ounces of gold, representing growth of 105 percent in the last 12 months. This increase has allowed the company to boost its annual output guidance to 200,000 ounces, up from 100,000 ounces.

Catalyst states that because of the infrastructure it has available, increasing its gold production will require pre-production capital of only AU$31 million over the course of 18 months.

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the metallurgical test work undertaken by BGRIMM Technology on the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate to be produced by the La Demajagua open pit mine in Cuba, has been completed.

Brightstar Resources

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has executed a significant drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd (Topdrill) which complements the existing arrangement and underpins the strong working relationship between Brightstar and Topdrill.

Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold Investor Kit

