TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, on schedule.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mining activities at TNC’s Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland, continue to successfully ramp up in line with the current CCP mine plan.
- TNC remains on track to become Australia’s next copper producer and critical metals supplier in Q1 2025 via its restart of CCP.
- Circa 155k BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) of overburden has been mined to date with approximately 6,000t of oxide ore mined and placed on the Wallace North RoM.
- Oxide ore is now being transported to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) crusher with stacking on the leach pad to commence October 2024.
- CCP is estimated to generate free cash flow of ~$200 million at current copper spot prices over its initial 4.6-year mine life.
- TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore) for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year.
- TNC is focussed on growing its workforce to support its objectives at CCP including the recruitment of a substantial number of personnel by mid-October for the GAM and Wallace North.
TNC last week commenced transportation of first oxide ore from the Wallace North pit to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) crushing facility. Irrigation of the ore will commence October 2024 and contribute to improved copper production from the Solvent Extraction (SX) plant. This will be the first ore mined by TNC that will be added to the heap leach since commissioning the SX plant in 2023.
In July, TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at Wallace North, one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Wallace North has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au2.
TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with global commodity trader Glencore International AG for 100% of copper concentrate produced at CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year3. Under the toll milling agreement, sulphide ore will be transported to a third-party concentrator for toll treatment.
COMMENT
True North Copper’s Managing Director, Bevan Jones said:
“Our team at Wallace North has continued to advance mining activities on schedule with the current CCP mine plan. TNC’s progress towards becoming Australia’s next copper producer has taken significant steps forward since our previous Wallace North update, with 6,000t of oxide ore having now been mined and transportation of this ore to the GAM crusher underway. We expect to commence stacking of this ore on the leach pad in October, the next milestone in this process that we are now targeting. This is the first new copper ore mined and added to the heaps by TNC.
In parallel, TNC is focussed on growing our workforce to deliver on these objectives at CCP. The recruitment process continues for the GAM and Wallace North, with a substantial number of positions to be filled by mid-October.
"This progress on both fronts strengthens TNC’s position not only as an emerging copper and critical metals company, but also as a North Queensland-based company focused on providing opportunities within the communities in which it operates. As mining activities progress further at CCP, we look forward to continuing to provide regular updates.”
Figure 1. First Ore Haulage from Wallace North.
Wallace North Mining Update
Since TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at Wallace North4 (refer ASX Announcement dated 1 July 2024), the Company has mined circa 155k BCM of overburden and is on schedule with the current CCP mine plan. Along with the 155k BCM, approximately 6,000t of oxide ore has been mined and placed on the Wallace North RoM to date.
Since exposing the oxide ore in the Wallace North open cut pit, the Company has been stockpiling ore on the Wallace North RoM for road haulage to commence. TNC has now commenced transportation of the oxide ore by road train to the COH’s heap leach. Sulphide ore will then be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore. Transitional and Sulphide ores are anticipated to be mined and stockpiled in the December quarter.
The COH is 2km from the town of Cloncurry in northern Queensland and will service all four of TNC’s deposits with essential infrastructure, technical systems and support. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
True North Copper
Overview
True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is entering a transformative and exciting phase as we become Australia’s next copper producer. It’s 2024 and we’re ready to mine our Cloncurry copper project - low-cost, low-risk, fully funded and permitted.
The company’s next mine is the Vero resource at the Mt Oxide project. True North Copper is committed to developing and understanding this phenomenally mineralised project which boasts an updated copper-silver mineral resource estimate of 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver.
Copper demand is rising, in a market of diminishing supply. The global surge in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, decarbonisation initiatives, and broader macro trends is intensifying the demand for copper.
True North Copper is ready.
Company Highlights
True North Copper is preparing to become Australia’s next copper producer.
True North Copper's two principal assets are located in northwest Queensland, Australia - a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to re- optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP)
- Mining restart study confirms positive CCP project economics - AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million over a 4.6 year mine life, at US$8,500 per ton copper price and US$1,850 per ounce gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Wallace North Mine preparation and mobilisation. Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart at the CCP.
- Mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with mining expected to start Q4 FY24(AUS). Oxide copper-gold ore will be transported by road train to the Cloncurry Operations heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore.
- CCP’s total reserves increased. TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total reserves currently include 4.7Mt probable ore reserves grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold, containing 37.5 kiloton of copper and 20.0koz of gold.
Figure: Cloncurry copper project and Cloncurry operations hub
Mt Oxide Project
- Highly prospective and underexplored. Phenomenally mineralised system.
- Exploration results from True North Copper's maiden diamond drill program across MT Oxide’s Vero Resource not only returned outstanding and globally significant grades but also showcase the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body including:
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51percent copper, 63. g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
234.60 metres and
- [inc.] 8.55 metres @ 6.03 percent copper, 51.6 g/t silver and 98 ppm cobalt from
290.15 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51percent copper, 63. g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- Updated Copper-Silver Mineral Resource Estimate. The updated MRE for the Vero deposit contains 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver. Vero’s updated resource delivers a 20 percent increase in silver ounces, demonstrating the potential for Vero to deliver a significant silver co-product in addition to copper.
- Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10 kilometres long mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
- Strongly Anomalous Copper and Pathfinder Elements.Results from a systematic rock chip sampling campaign at the Aquila and Ivena North prospects at the Mt Oxide project identified broad zones of copper mineralisation with samples from Aquila showing multiple gossanous breccia structures up to 30 metres wide. Sampling from Ivena North has identified copper, cobalt and arsenic trends within two geochemically anomalous zones from multiple gossanous breccia structures that are up to 25 metres wide.
Figure: Cross-section of MOXD217 (10 metres clipping window) showing the location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD217
Funding and Strategic Partnerships
- AU$42 million (US$28 million) USD-denominated senior secured loan facility (loan facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari)1. The Loan Facility is provided in two tranches. Drawdown of Tranche 1 – US$18 million (approximately AU$25.5 million) on 9 February 2024.
- Binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG(Glencore) for 100 percent of copper concentrate from TNC’s Cloncurry copper project (CCP) and toll-milling services of up to 1Mt of ore per year for the CCP’s Life of Mine (LoM).
Figure: Visual representation of Vero Resource within surrounding Mt Isa Inlier.
TNC 2024 Exploration Program
- Aggressive discovery strategy targeting transformative discoveries across TNC’s more than 850 sq km of tenure package within the Mt Isa Inlier.
- Significant potential for transformative discoveries of
copper-gold cobalt-silver) in three districts.
- Numerous high-quality copper-gold-cobalt-silver targets located with mineralised structural corridors within the eastern & western fold belts such as:
- Cloncurry Fault Corridor 🡪 Host to the GAM and Mt Norma Resources
- Ernest Henry Corridor 🡪 Ernest Henry, E1 Camp and Monakoff
- Mt Gordon Corridor 🡪 Capricorn Copper and Vero
- Mt Roseby Corridor 🡪 Little Eva and Blackard.
- 12.55 Mt @ 0.82 percent copper (indicated and inferred resources).) and multiple prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the company's Cloncurry copper project represent near-term production advantage. Recent JV over highly prospective tenements with CMG deal increase TNC’s land position at the core of its Cloncurry copper project.
- TNC awarded the Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant. The CEI grant will be used towards delivery of leading edge MIMDAS induced polarisation, resistivity and magnetotellurics geophysical surveys at the Mt Oxide. The exploration aims to identify massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation and deliver an improved understanding of the large-scale structural architecture that controls mineralisation throughout the Mt Oxide exploration leases.
Figure: Summary of exploration and development pipeline across all TNC projects.
Projects
Cloncurry Copper Project
Our Cloncurry copper project (CCP) hosts iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and iron-sulphide-copper-gold (ISCG) deposits with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. It is built on a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure.
The CCP currently incorporates two reserves where mining will commence including – the Wallace North maiden resource and the Great Australia mine reserve (GAM):
- GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold containing 37.5kt of copper and 20 koz of gold – upgrade to be announced mid-2024.
- Wallace North ore reserve totals 0.7Mt (probable) grading 1.01 percent copper and 0.46g/t gold for 6.8kt copper and 10 koz gold.
TNC’s CCP expansion is ongoing with exploration progressing and advanced projects in strategic locations surrounding the existing CCP operation, promising long-term growth prospects.
Our strategic partnerships, including a binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG, supported by debt funding secured with Nebari, underscore our operational readiness and position TNC to capitalise on an extremely favourable copper market.
Mining operations will kick-off at the Wallace North open cut pit, targeting higher-grade ores (~1 percent copper) from surface mining. Ore will undergo primary crushing at the Cloncurry operations hub and the toll treatment facility, located within a 40km radius, with a predominant focus on sulphide ores.
All necessary permits for mining are secured across the CCP, bolstered by an established environmental monitoring network with a robust historical database.
TNC's operational strategy involves a phased approach to mine development, with plans to commence mining operations in 2024 and manage capacity ramp-up throughout 2025.
Cloncurry Operations Hub
The Cloncurry operations hub is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
The COH is located 2 kilometres from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Project Economics
- Mining 4.8Mt of ore over an initial 4.6 year mine life, at a low strip ratio of 4.2, delivering 35kt copper and 29 koz gold contained metal (based on existing JORC reserves)
- Anticipated mine revenue of AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million, demonstrating strong operating economics at US$8,500/t copper price and US$1,850/oz gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Payback expected within six months post mining restart, driven by favourable commodity prices and low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$2.65/lb copper.
- Low up front capex of AU$1.5 million leverages existing infrastructure, while peak operating expenditure is estimated at AU$2.2 million.
- Sulphide and oxide ore production – two copper products. copper sulphide (LoM approx. 90 percent) + copper sulphate (LoM approx. 10 percent).
- Mineral concentrate grade 22-26 percent copper (with gold/silver credits).
- Sulphide Ores more than88 percent expected recovery.
- Transitional Ores more than 77 percent expected recovery.
- Very low deleterious elements in mineral concentrate.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Exploration 2024
- CCP expansion and exploration focused on rapid copper-gold-ore source growth.
- With more than 80 prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the CCP, TNC is focused on significant expansion and the exploration potential for additional copper-gold-cobalt-silver mineralisation to be brought into the production fold including large-scale company transformative major discoveries.
- Thanks to our successful 2023 Exploration Program we have identified through a systematic approach, and analysis at a mineral system scale, the following new targets:
- Cloncurry Copper Project - eight new drill targets at Greater Australian and Copperhead in new Induced Polarisation.
- Salebury and Rocklands South - Compelling untested geophysical anomalies in historic data.
- Mt Norma- untested surface anomalies and down plunge resource extension targets on mining lease within 30 kilometres of the Cloncurry operations hub.
- Wynberg, Notlor, Marimo Trend and Tanbah limited historic exploration significant copper-gold in surface sampling and drilling, limited testing.
Figure: High priority exploration targets at the CCP
Figures above: Anomalies generated from TNCs 2023 induced polarisation program and structural analysis of the GAM Project.
Mt Oxide Project
The Mt Oxide project hosts the Vero resource of 15.98 Mt @ 1.43 percent copper(measured, indicated and inferred) a Mt Isa style sediment-hosted copper-silver-cobalt system. Analogues include Capricorn copper and Mt Isa copper.
The Vero resource at our Mt Oxide project is our next mine. We are focused on understanding this phenomenally mineralised system.
Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource 2023 exploration program returned outstanding and globally significant grades. The program included our 2023 maiden drilling program across the Vero resource and results showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body.
During 2024, TNC will be exploring multiple, exciting high-priority exploration targets along a 10 kilometres mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
We will also be delivering during 2024 the Vero Resource re-estimation and mining optimisation and feasibility studies.
Vero Resource maiden drilling program
In 2023, TNC completed an initial 12-hole diamond drilling program at Mt Oxide designed to confirm historical high-grade intersections and test the depth and strike extensions to the existing Vero Resource.
2023 Vero resource drilling highlights included (* = Estimated True Width):
MOXD217 returned phenomenal results that placed the drill hole in the top globally ranked copper drill holes of 2023 including :
- 66.50 metres (48.00 metres*) @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t silver and 685 ppm cobaltfrom 234 metres.
- 11 metres (8.19 metres*) @ 3.06 percent copper, 34.2 g/t silver and 682 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres.
- 8.55 metres (8.55 metres*) @ 6.16 percent copper, 45.9 g/t silver and 140 ppm cobalt from 172.50 metres.
MOXD221 intercepted a wide interval of high-grade shallow dipping mineralisation as well as a second deeper intercept, providing indications of rapidly increasing grade and widths of mineralisation to the south including:
- 42.10 metres (41 metres*) @ 1.66 percent copper, 13.5 g/t silver and 1,083 ppm cobalt from 154.90 metres.
- [including] 4 metres (2.24 metres*) @ 7.65 percent copper, 57.3 g/t silver and 1,164 ppm cobalt from 191.20 metres.
MOXD226A returned three key zones of strong mineralisation including a broad interval of 69.95 metres and further intervals of up to 11.19 percent copper.
Highlights include:
- 69.95 metres (42.85 metres*) @ 1.91percent copper, 17.7g/t silver and 675 ppm cobalt from 224.55 metres
- [including] 9.65 metres (5.89 metres*) @ 2.74 percent copper, 24.1g/t silver and 993 ppm cobalt from 239.50 metres
- [including] 18.15 metres (11.07 metres*) @ 3.23 percent copper, 26.8g/t silver and 585 ppm cobalt from 276.35 metres
- 16.75 metres (16.75 metres*) @ 5.30 percent copper, 44- g/t silver and 120 ppm cobalt from 165.25 metres
- [including] 4.65 metres (4.65 metres*) @ 11.19 percent copper, 93.9g/t silver and 136 ppm cobalt from 172.55 metres
Figure: Location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD226A
Mt Oxide Discovery Strategy
TNC is committed to unlocking Mt Oxide’s underexplored high-quality targets.
- Mt Oxide lies adjacent to a large crustal scale structure - the Mt Gordon Fault Zone. Splays off this structure (Dorman Fault) host Vero.
- Mt Oxide has evidence of large-scale fluid flow, big mineral system potential.
- Copper-silver-cobalt mineralisation interpreted to have been formed near surface and upper parts are preserved.
- Excellent depth potential of mineralisation in the Mt Oxide project.
- Limited systematic modern exploration outside of the Vero resource.
- Significant opportunity to apply leading-edge mineral exploration to build a larger copper inventory in a well-endowed mineral system.
- More than 10 kilometres trend along Dorman fault zone of intermittently outcropping gossanous / silica breccias, virtually no drilling, surface sampling or effective geophysics.
- Multiple untested targets with significant alteration-mineralisation footprints.
- No application of tried and tested geophysics or systematic surface rock chip geochemistry and mapping.
- Low cost highly effective exploration techniques to filter and prioritise drill targets.
Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along 10km long mineralised trend that hosts Vero including:
- Aquila & Mt Gordon
- Ivena North
- Camp Gossans
- Cave Creek
- Big Oxide
Figure: Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero resource’s Mt Oxide project.
A systematic rock chip sampling campaign at the Aquila and Ivena North prospects indicated strongly anomalous copper and pathfinder elements.
- Sampling at Aquila highlighted six zones of anomalous copper, cobalt and arsenic associated with multiple gossanous breccia structures up to 30 metres wide.
- Aquila B Trend: +180 metres long and +30 metres wide copper +/- cobalt-arsenic-silver within a 440 metres long fault breccia with visible copper oxide mineralisation. The trend includes rock chip channels returning 3.6 metres @ 0.49 percent copper with a peak assay of 0.94 percent copper.
- Aquila A Trend: +20 metres long and up to 12 metres wide copper-arsenic-antimony anomalous zone within +210 metres strike of hematite altered hydrothermal breccias, returning up to 0.05 percent copper and 12.7g/t silver and anomalous pathfinders.
- Aquila D Trend: +100 metres long and up to 4 metres wide copper-cobalt trend associated with a historical prospecting pit with strong copper oxide mineralisation, and a peak assay of 0.87 percent copper.
- At Ivena North, sampling has identified copper, cobalt & arsenic trends within two geochemically anomalous zones from multiple gossanous breccia structures that are up to 25 metres wide.
- Ivena North A Trend – +130 metres long and up to 15 metres wide copper-cobalt-aresenic trend within a +580 metres strike of hydrothermal breccia and gossans that returned assays up to 1.38 percent copper and anomalous arsenic +/- silver-antimony-bismuth-molybdenum.
Management Team
Ian McAleese - Executive Chairman
Ian McAleese worked as a mine geologist at Mt Isa, Jabiluka and Bougainville for 15 years before moving into copper concentrate marketing on Bougainville. On returning to Australia in 1987, he worked initially as a mining analyst and subsequently as a portfolio manager specialising on investment in mining companies for a number of large investment institutions. McAleese then returned to the mining industry in business development and investor relations roles for a number of coal mining companies, including Macarthur Coal and Whitehaven Coal. After retiring from Whitehaven Coal in late 2020, he joined Duke Exploration as a non-executive director just prior to the Duke Exploration IPO. In December 2022 he became the non-executive chair of True North Copper.
Bevan Jones - Managing Director
Bevan Jones is a seasoned operations officer offering nearly 30 years of experience in mine management across a diverse range of commodities and has a proven track record in directing business improvement initiatives and operational transformation. Jones’ previous roles include chief operating officer at Karora Resources (TSX:KRR), as well as general manager of Gold Fields Limited’s (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Mine in WA, where he executed transformative growth strategies and delivered exceptional operational results. Most recently, Jones was the managing director at Brisbane-based Extra Mining Solutions, where he played a leading role in establishing the company focusing on business transformation and operational excellence. Jones gained international operational experience as chief operating officer of BCM Group International in West Africa, general manager of the Wetar Copper Mine in Indonesia and general manager of the Hidden Valley Mine in Papua New Guinea, as well as mining manager of Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia.
Craig Gouws - Chief Financial Officer
Craig Gouws, a chartered accountant, has extensive Australian and international experience as a CFO and board of director with a demonstrated history of successfully leading financial operations across diverse industries and international markets. Gouws holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Cape Town and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member in South Africa.
Peter Brown - Chief Operating Officer
Peter Brown has held senior management roles in the resources sector, both domestically and internationally, including recent positions at Round Oak Minerals and Diatreme Resources where he oversaw project development and operations. Brown has diverse experience and an impressive track record that demonstrates his ability to successfully deliver projects and foster positive relationships with all project stakeholders.
He has managed discovery programs for gold, copper and chromite in South America, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia, including government and community relations. He also drove improvements and provided training in mine geology, resource evaluation and mine technical services at prominent mines such as Mt Muro Gold Mine, George Fisher Mine and Peak Gold Mines. Additionally, Brown played a significant role in reviving abandoned satellite projects at Peak Gold Mines.
Other achievements include successfully re-permitting and constructing the 1-Moz Toka Tindung Gold Mine in Indonesia as director of Indonesian companies and general manager at Archipelago Resources; leading the permitting, engineering redesign and construction of the 0.8-Moz Mt Carlton Gold Mine in Queensland; the successful development of Mt Carlton and Pajingo projects, which contributed to the establishment of Evolution Mining; and recommissioning and developing several mining projects in the Mount Isa and Cloncurry region.
Sven Sewell - Sustainability & Net Zero Manager
Sven Sewell has over 25 years’ experience working in a range of environmental fields, including environmental consulting, environmental regulation and within the industry.
For the 15 years prior to joining TNC, Sewell held senior environmental positions at several operating mines across northern Australia. At those operations, he was generally the most senior environment, responsible for all aspects of permitting, compliance, rehabilitation and general environmental management. Sewell's experience in northern Australian mines includes several new and established gold, uranium and bauxite operations.
Sewell holds a BSc (with honours) in environmental science.
Mark Brown - General Manager, Cloncurry Operations
With more than 30 years of domestic and international mining industry experience, Mark Brown offers a comprehensive skill set grounded in practical resource sector execution and invaluable leadership experience. His career journey has been marked by a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and fostering positive work cultures.
Brown has held a variety of senior leadership operational roles throughout his career, overseeing various aspects of mining operations. He has extensive experience across all mining regulatory and compliance aspects and has expertise in health and safety management including emergency response, crisis management, contractor management, and comprehensive incident investigations.
Michelle Ellis - Cloncurry Projects Exploration Manager
Michelle Ellis retains over 15 years’ mineral exploration, resource and mining experience predominantly in iron-oxide-copper-gold deposits and terrains across South Australia and Northwest Queensland.
Over the past 11 years, she has actively explored a range of commodities and deposit styles throughout the Mount Isa Inlier.
Ellis has an MSc in economic geology, MSc in environmental management and BSc in applied science - geoscience, and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Rhonda Freeman - Group Manager (Human Resources)
Rhonda Freeman has more than 18 years’ experience attracting top talent, fostering employee development and helping organisations develop safe and supportive work environments. She has worked extensively across the resource sector, including for large national-wide drilling companies.
Freeman has worked for mining companies across a variety of geological settings including brown coal, black coal, uranium, mineral sands and oil & gas. She brings a diverse skill set specific to the resource sector, having worked across all commercial aspects of drilling operations including as an exploration manager.
Artemis and Anax Enter MOU to Explore Pilbara Copper and Gold Opportunities
Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV,OTC Pink:ARTFF) and Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) have entered a 12 month memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore copper and gold opportunities in Western Australia.
In a Tuesday (September 10) press release, the companies said under the non-binding and non-exclusive MOU, they will assess the potential to process copper from Artemis’ Greater Carlow resource at the Whim Creek processing hub.
Additionally, they will to look into the potential for Artemis to explore gold mineralisation on tenements held by Anax.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Anax Metals on the Pilbara copper alliance via this MoU and expand our own potential for gold exploration,” said George Ventouras, executive director of Artemis.
“The West Pilbara region of Western Australia is an exciting jurisdiction to be operating in and this initiative allows each company to focus on its strengths and on delivering results for all stakeholders.”
Whim Creek is owned 80 percent by Anax and 20 percent by its joint venture partner, Develop Global (ASX:DVP,OTC Pink:VTEXF). Their plan is for the facility to serve the West Pilbara region with a 400,000 tonne per year concentrator, as well as a refurbished heap leach facility that will be able to treat oxide, transitional and supergene ore.
In terms of the Anax tenements, Tuesday's release notes that a portion are near De Grey Mining's (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) Hemi deposit, whose resource estimate stands at 12.5 million ounces of gold.
Other possible MOU benefits outlined by the companies include a reduction in project and fixed costs, better open-pit mining contract rates and more favourable funding and offtake terms.
As mentioned, the MOU is for a period of one year, during which time Artemis and Anax's work will include setting up terms for a legally binding agreement regarding the process of Artemis' copper at Whim Creek.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows, causing some to cut production.
This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke US$10,000 per tonne and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$8,800 to US$9,200 range mark in August and September. Despite recent pullbacks, prices are likely to see gains as markets supply deficits are expected over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.
Australian investors wanting to benefit from surging copper prices don’t need to look any further than the ASX, which hosts some of the largest copper companies in the world. Learn about the five biggest copper companies on the ASX by market cap below. All market cap and share price information was obtained on September 9, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener.
1. BHP (ASX:BHP)
Market cap: AU$195.04 billion; share price: AU$38.76
BHP is a global copper producer with operating copper mines in Australia, Chile and Peru, as well as the Resolution copper project in the US. In addition to its copper operations, BHP is a significant producer of a variety of resources including iron ore, nickel, metallurgical coal, potash and uranium.
The company’s Australian copper mine is the massive Olympic Dam operation in South Australia, which also produces gold and uranium as by-products. In 2023, BHP acquired South Australia-based OZ Minerals, which owned the Prominent Hill and Carrapateena copper mines, strengthening BHP's Australian copper portfolio.
In Chile, the company operates the 57.5 percent owned Escondida mine — the world’s largest copper producer — and the wholly owned Pampa Norte operations. BHP also owns 33.75 percent of the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, although it is not the operator.
Following a failed US$39 billion bid for rival Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) during Q2, BHP announced on July 30 that it had entered into an agreement with Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) to jointly acquire Filo (TSX:FIL,OTCQX:FLMMF) for C$4.1 billion.
The acquisition will grant each company a 50 percent ownership stake in the Filo del Sol copper project in Chile. Additionally, BHP has agreed to purchase a 50 percent ownership stake in Lundin's Josemaria project in the Vicuna mining district on the border between Argentina and Chile. The two projects will be managed under the same joint venture entity.
2. Capstone Copper (ASX:CSC)
Market cap: AU$6.76 billion; share price: AU$8.95
Newly listed on the ASX in February 2024, Capstone Copper is a mining company with a portfolio of assets located in the US, Mexico and Chile. The company is also listed on the TSX.
Capstone's 100 percent owned Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, US, is fully permitted until 2039 and is expected to produce 58,000 to 64,000 tonnes of copper in 2024. Capstone acquired Pinto Valley from BHP in 2013, and the mine has produced more than 4 billion pounds of copper since it began operating in 1972.
It also is the sole owner of the Cozamin copper and silver mine in Zecatacas, Mexico, which boasts a 1,000 tonne per day throughput and is projected to generate 22,000 to 24,000 tonnes of copper in 2024, as well as the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Antofagasta, Chile, which underwent an expansion in 2021 to extend its mine life significantly.
Additionally, Capstone owns a 70 percent stake in the Mantoverde mine in the Atacama region of Chile, with the remaining 30 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials (OTC Pink:MIMTF,TSE:5711). The mine is currently in the process of ramping up to commercial production, and Capstone announced on June 25 that it produced its first saleable copper concentrate. Capstone expects to achieve nameplate operating rates during Q3 of 2024.
On July 31, the company released an updated feasibility study for its Santo Domingo copper, iron and gold project in Chile. In the study, Capstone reported an after-tax net present value at an 8 percent discount rate of US$1.7 billion with an internal rate of return of 24.1 percent. The mine's life is expected to be 19 years, with an average annual copper production of 68,000 tonnes.
3. Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)
Market cap: AU$3.8 billion; share price: AU$8.16
Sandfire Resources is a copper mining and developing company with a global portfolio of assets. Sandfire's DeGrussa copper-gold operations in Western Australia were depleted in 2022 and entered care and maintenance in 2023, with the company now working to rehabilitate the site.
Sandfire's primary production now comes from its the MATSA copper, lead and zinc mine in the province of Huelva, Spain. The site boasts a processing capacity of 4.7 million tonnes per annum, and in the June quarter produced 120,888 tonnes of copper concentrate.
Sandfire also owns the Motheo operations in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. The asset consists of multiple open pits and is currently in the advanced stages of ramping up to production from its A4 open pit and mill. In the June quarter, Motheo produced 45,664 tonnes of copper concentrate and achieved a mill rate of 1.18 million tonnes of ore.
In addition to its producing assets, Sandfire also has been working to advance its Black Butte project in Montana, US. Work on the project stalled in 2021 after a district court revoked a Department of Environmental Quality mining permit for the site. The company subsequently filed a claim against the Department, and on February 26 of this year, it announced the decision was overturned by the Montana Supreme Court and permits for the site were reinstated.
Sandfire is working to improve Black Butte's economics as it works towards a final investment decision. The company released an exploration update from the project on July 25 that highlighted high-grade copper intercepts from its Johnny Lee copper deposit with 15.3 percent copper over 1.8 metres and 12.8 percent copper over 13.2 metres.
4. Metals Acquisition (ASX:MAC)
Market cap: AU$1.13 billion; share price: AU$15.21
Another newcomer to this list of biggest copper companies, Metals Acquisition is focused on acquisitions in the metals and mining industry for assets that are critical to the energy transition.
The company dual listed on the ASX through an oversubscribed initial public offering that closed in February. The AU$325 million in funds raised by the IPO were the highest for a mining company on the ASX since July 2021, according to its press release.
As for its operations, Metals Acquisition's first acquisition came in June 2023, when it purchased the CSA copper mine in New South Wales from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). The mine is one of the oldest operating copper mines in Australia with production dating back more than 150 years, and it is one of the deepest at 1.9 kilometres.
In the company’s June quarter update, Metals Acquisition said it achieved record quarterly copper production with 10,864 tonnes, a 24 percent increase over the previous quarter despite major planned maintenance activities in April. Additionally, the company reported that it ended the quarter with a large stockpile of high-grade ore that will underpin production through the September quarter. It expects production to stabilize through the end of 2024.
5. Develop Global (ASX:DVP)
Market cap: AU$507.06 million; share price: AU$1.96
Unlike the other companies on this list, Develop Global is not yet a producer of copper; instead, it is developing its three copper projects in Australia with the goal of supplying the clean energy transition.
Develop is working towards a potential mine restart for its past-producing Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales, which closed in 1998. In August 2023, the company reported the discovery of significant high-grade mineralisation, saying it will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate slated for release in the first quarter of 2024. The updated mineral resource estimate will inform the final mine plan.
Its two other projects are located near Port Hedland, Western Australia. The first is its Sulphur Springs project, a near-term volcanogenic massive sulphide project that contains copper, zinc and silver across its Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits.
Its final project is the past-producing Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which Develop owns through a 20/80 joint venture with Anax Metals (ASX:ANX). The site hosts refurbished heap infrastructure for mineral processing.
On August 2, Develop announced it had entered into a funding and offtake agreement with Trafigura that will provide Develop US$65 million through a prepayment facility that will aid in the development of its Woodlawn project. Additionally, Trafigura will buy all of Woodlawn's production for approximately five years. The company says the financing will put Woodlawn on track to begin production in mid-2025.
FAQs for ASX copper stocks
How much is copper worth?
The copper price is tracked in two ways: COMEX copper and London Metal Exchange (LME) copper. The COMEX and LME are both options and futures metal exchanges, with the former being headquartered in New York and the latter in London. COMEX copper is priced by the pound, while LME copper is priced per tonne.
In 2024, copper saw historically high prices. In Q1 and most of Q2, copper prices on the COMEX ranged between US$4.10 and US$4.89 — an all-time high. For the same time period on the LME, copper moved between US$9,000 and US$10,730.
What are the uses of copper?
Copper is used in many industries, from construction to electronics to medical equipment. In fact, in 2021, 32 percent of copper globally was used in equipment manufacturing and 28 percent in building construction.
Two other growing sectors for copper are the burgeoning electric vehicle and green energy industries. Electric vehicles require a significant amount of the red metal per vehicle.
How to invest in copper on the ASX?
Investors have access to a wide variety of Australian copper companies on the ASX, from copper miners to copper explorers. This means that investors can choose what kind of company matches their risk appetite and portfolio.
When looking for a copper company to invest in, be sure to do your due diligence and learn about the company, its team, its finances and the geology of its projects. Once you’ve selected a company or companies to invest in, you can buy copper stocks using trading apps with access to ASX stocks, as well as with the help of stock brokers.
Click here to learn which ASX-listed copper stocks have gained the most year-to-date.
Is there a copper ETF on the ASX?
In November 2022, the ASX welcomed its first copper ETF: the Global X Copper Miners ETF (ASX:WIRE). It is designed to track the performance of companies that have, or are expected to have, significant exposure to the copper industry.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Anax Metals Limited
Investor Insight
Anax Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company looking to develop its copper assets in the Pilbara Region of Australia. It has important joint ventures and partnerships that can facilitate the execution of a strategic processing hub to offer a compelling investor value proposition.
Overview
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.,
Anax Metals and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
During the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals and GreenTech Metals announced they had signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Anax Metals also signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’ open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub. Anax and Artemis also agree to evaluate the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax project tenure.
Whim Creek Pit
Since acquiring the project in 2020, Anax Metals has increased its contained metal resource inventory by over 57 percent. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals signed a contract with drilling company Topdrill for up to 1,700 metres of diamond drilling. Diamond drill rigs have been mobilized at site with the primary goal of testing the down-plunge extensions of the high-grade copper zones at the Evelyn deposit. Previous drilling intersected 13 m @ 4.46 percent copper, 3.10 percent zinc, 45 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold from 204 m. Evelyn remains open down plunge with lots of expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax Metals has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax Metals plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Whim Creek Copper Zinc ProjectWhim Creek is located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project has a long history of copper production with existing infrastructure that includes dams, haul roads, offices, workshops and a dedicated gas spur line to site. The project is currently being developed as a joint venture (80/20) between Anax Metals and Develop Global. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity in excess of 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. Longer term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Exploration
The project exploration tenure is located in the highly prospective Archean granite-greenstones of the Pilbara region, encompassing the width of the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt. Near mine extensions to known copper-zinc-lead VMS resources remain underexplored with potential at Mons Cupri South for the discovery of a new intact Mons Cupri-sized deposit. VMS-style alteration and mineralisation have been intersected over 1km. The two satellite deposits at Salt Creek and Evelyn have excellent down plunge and strike potential for blind massive sulphide shoots and drilling is under way at Evelyn.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson - Chairman
A barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing - Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin - Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren - Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen - Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
Osisko Metals
Investor Insight
Osisko Metals’ high-quality polymetallic assets present a compelling investment opportunity amid a rapidly expanding critical and base metals market, as North America continues to strengthen its domestic supply.
Overview
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM) is an exploration and development company focusing on two base metal assets in Canada – Gaspé Copper and Pine Point – targeting copper and zinc, both critical minerals necessary for the global transition to clean energy. These assets are past-producing, brownfield projects of significant potential for future production.The Gaspé Copper project in Québec has a rapid development plan to begin mining the indicated resource of 495 million tons (Mt) of ore grading 0.37 percent copper equivalent. As the gap between available copper supply and growing demand widens, Osisko Metals is well-positioned to help create and strengthen a domestic supply chain for the North American market.
The company’s Pine Point zinc-lead project in the Northwest Territories contains an indicated mineral resource estimate of 49.5 million tons at 4.2 percent zinc and 1.5 percent lead, in addition to significant inferred resources. Zinc is a necessary mineral for the clean energy transition and has important applications throughout the manufacturing industry. This widespread use of this mineral has analysts cautioning about a looming supply shortage.
A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed in 2022 indicates the Pine Point project has the potential to become a world-class, high-grade zinc asset, with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$602 million and internal rate of return (IRR) of 25 percent.In February 2023, Osisko Metals announced a C$100-million investment agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III for a joint venture on the Pine Point project. The agreement includes C$75.3 million of funding for the project and up to C$24.7 million in cash payments to Osisko Metals.
Led by a management team with a wide range of expertise throughout the natural resources industry and experience in geology, exploration, corporate finance and corporate administration, Osisko Metals is well-poised to become a world-class supplier of base metals.
Company Highlights
- Osisko Metals (OM) is focused on becoming a significant base metals producer by bringing two past-producing Canadian brownfield assets back into production: the Gaspé Copper project and the Pine Point zinc and lead project.
- The company’s projects target critical minerals to aid in the global transition to clean energy and net-zero emissions.
- OM’s 100-percent-owned Gaspé Copper project in Québec has a rapid development plan to capitalize on its NI 43-101 indicated resource of 495 million tons of ore grading 0.37 percent copper equivalent to meet the needs of a growing supply gap.
- Copper Mountain hosts the largest undeveloped copper asset in Eastern North America with an in-pit indicated resource of 3.25 billion pounds (1.47 million tonnes) of contained copper, not including significant molybdenum (180 million pounds) and silver (28 million ounces) resources.
- The Pine Point project in the Northwest Territories has the potential to become a top-ten zinc producer with high-grade zinc concentrates.
- C$100 million investment agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III for a joint venture on the Pine Point project – including C$75.3 million funding for the project – under which Appian can earn an up to 65 percent ownership in Pine Point.
- A completed preliminary economic assessment for the Pine Point asset indicates an after-tax IRR of 25 percent and an NPV (8 percent) of C$602 million.
- The 2024 mineral resource estimate update for the Pine Point project includes indicated mineral resources of 49.5 Mt grading 4.22 percent zinc and 1.49 percent lead and inferred mineral resources of 8.3 Mt grading 4.18 percent zinc and 1.69 percent lead.
- A management team with expertise throughout the mining industry leads the company toward achieving its goal of becoming the leading base metal developer in North America by supplying the base metals necessary for the clean energy transition.
Key Projects
Gaspé Copper Project
The Gaspé Copper project in Québec is among the most significant copper development projects in eastern North America. Osisko Metals completed the100-percent acquisition of Gaspé Copper in July 2023 and has since commenced drilling at the property. Québec has a well-known reputation as one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America, with a long history of copper production.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Mineral Resource Estimate: The current NI 43-101 resource estimate for the asset demonstrates 3.25 billion pounds of contained copper at a 0.15 percent sulfide copper cut-off. The resource also includes significant molybdenum at 180 million pounds and silver at 28 million ounces. Osisko Metals believes there is room to expand known deposits with its upcoming drill campaign.
- Promising Metallurgy: Preliminary testwork delivered average copper recoveries of 92 percent and average molybdenum recoveries of 65 percent, indicating that Gaspé Copper should produce copper and molybdenum concentrates with excellent metal grades and a payable silver credit added to the copper concentrate.
- Prolific Past Production: The former Gaspé mines were in production from 1955 to 1999 and produced more than 100 million tonnes from a combination of open-pit and high-grade underground mines. The growing demand for copper makes reviving the project economically compelling.
- Robust Infrastructure: The project has infrastructure to quicken development, including paved road access, hydroelectric power on-site, and port access via the Saint Lawrence River and the town of Gaspé.
- 2023 Drill Program: Osisko Metals’ 2023 drill program at Gaspé Copper spanned 8,000 to 10,000 meters focused on continued infill drilling of the inferred mineral resource of the Mount Copper open pit deposit.
- Copper Mountain Updated MRE: The updated mineral resource estimate at Copper Mountain, as part of the Gaspé copper project, comprises an open-pit indicated resource of 495 million tons grading 0.37 percent copper equivalent, representing a 30 percent increase in copper-equivalent metal content, as well as a greater than 99 percent conversion rate from inferred to indicated category.
- 2024 Drill Program: The 2024 drill program is underway at Needle and Copper mountains. Approximately 2,600 meters over 11 holes were drilled at Needle Mountain aimed at understanding the potential for identifying more mineral resources around the former Needle Mountain pit. Drilling is ongoing at the Copper Mountain pit, where a 4,500-metre program is aimed at better defining resources in the enriched core of the deposit.
- Water characterization: Surface water characterization of the mine site and surrounding area is continuing. Detailed sampling of the pit waters and experimental fishing downstream from the mine site are planned to better understand the health of fish populations and the potential impacts of pit dewatering.
- Preliminary economic assessment: Scheduled for early 2025.
Pine Point Zinc-Lead Project
The Pine Point asset in the Northwest Territories has the infrastructure in place to help the company move the project toward development. The project has an existing hydroelectric power substation on site, rail access within 60 kilometers, and paved access roads to the site.
Project Highlights:
- Joint Venture: Pine Point Mining Limited, which holds a 100 percent interest in the Pine Point project, is operated under a joint-venture between Osisko Metals and Appian Natural Resources Fund III. This C$100-million investment agreement was finalized in April 2023 and yielded C$75.3 million of funding for the project; in February 2024, Osisko Metals sold an additional 5 percent ownership interest in Pine Point Mining to a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP for an expected payment of approximately C$8.33 million. In total, Appian has the right to earn up to 65 percent of Pine Point, with OM retaining 35 percent.
- High-grade Clean Concentrates: Pine Point has demonstrated the potential to produce one of the world’s cleanest concentrates for zinc and lead. A recent metallurgical assessment indicates high recoveries of 87 percent for zinc, and 93 percent for lead using XRT sorting and conventional grinding and flotation processes. Additionally, studies indicate low levels of deleterious elements in the concentrates, making them appealing to smelters around the world that seek to increase the overall purity levels of their concentrate inputs.
- Promising Preliminary Economic Assessment: The 2022 PEA indicates an average annual life-of-mine production of 329 million pounds of zinc and 141 million pounds of lead. Additionally, the 2022 PEA indicates reduced estimated dewatering volume by 30 percent compared to the 2020 PEA.
- 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate: Updated MRE for the Pine Point project highlights the following:
- Indicated mineral resources of 49.5 Mt grading 4.22 percent zinc and 1.49 percent lead (5.52 percent zinc equivalent) containing approximately 4.6 billion pounds of zinc and 1.6 billion pounds of lead in situ (undiluted).
- Inferred mineral resources of 8.3 Mt grading 4.18 percent zinc and 1.69 percent lead (5.64 percent zinc equivalent containing approximately 0.7 billion pounds of zinc and 0.3 billion pounds of lead in situ (undiluted).
- Used variable cut-off grades between 1.41 percent and 1.51 percent zinc equivalent for open pit resources and between 4.10 percent and 4.40 percent zinc equivalent for underground resources.
- The project's East Mill, Central and North Zones now contain approximately 36.2 Mt of indicated resources grading 5.22 percent zinc equivalent, or 3.2 billion pounds of zinc and 1.1 billion pounds of lead in situ.
- Community Support: Osisko Metals has worked hard to earn community support in the nearby towns of Hay River, Fort Smith and Fort Resolution, and has also concluded two separate collaboration agreements with local Indigenous communities: Deninu K’ue First Nation and Northwest Territory Metis Nation. These agreements include education, training, employment, and business opportunities. Additionally, a 2017 exploration agreement was signed with K’atl’odeeche First Nation.
Management Team
Robert Wares - CEO
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which Osisko Mining subsequently developed into one of Canada’s largest gold producers. Among other awards, Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s “Prospector of the Year Award” for 2007 and was named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as “Mining Men of the Year” for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares sits on the board of directors of Brunswick Exploration. Wares has a Bachelor of Science and an honorary doctorate in earth sciences from McGill University.
Jeff Hussey - Director and CEO of Pine Point Mining Limited
Jeff Hussey has 32 years of professional experience in the mining industry. He has worked in both open-pit and underground mine operations at various stages of mine life, from start-up to mine closure, and more recently, working in mineral exploration and development projects. He spent 19 years with Noranda/Falconbridge. His mine operation experience includes work at the Brunswick No. 12 mine, Gaspé Copper mines, the Antamina mine start-up in Peru, as well as the Raglan mine in Northern Québec. As a senior scientist with the Mining Technology Group at the Noranda Technology Centre in 2002, he enhanced his network in the metallurgical research and mining innovation fields. As a consultant since 2007, Jeff Hussey and Associates has helped junior mine development companies by offering exploration, mining, and geo-metallurgical support services. These include Champion Iron Mines, Focus Graphite, Puma Exploration and Starcore International in Mexico. While at Champion Iron Mines, he participated in building significant high-quality iron ore resources, completing feasibility studies and participating in raising more than $70 million for corporate development. While working with Focus Graphite, development responsibilities included a feasibility study and associated work with community stakeholders and governments. Hussey has a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of New Brunswick.
Anthony Glavac - Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Glavac has more than 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, corporate controller for Falco Resources. He previously served as director of financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines, and interim chief financial officer at Alderon Iron Ore. Before joining Alderon, Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.
Ann Lamontagne - Vice-president, Environment and Sustainable Development
Ann Lamontagne is a civil engineer who obtained her doctoral degree in mining environment from Laval University in 2001. She has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years as a consultant for geotechnical, water management, hydrogeology, and environmental projects. She has been involved in the development of several mining projects where her expertise has been invaluable in minimizing environmental risks throughout the mine planning process, from initial design through to closure and reclamation. Lamontagne has also been involved in many R&D projects with mining companies, including Nouveau Monde Graphite, Troilus Gold, and Mason Graphite.
Killian Charles - Strategic Advisor
Killian Charles has been president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration since 2020. Prior to this, he was vice-president, corporate development for Osisko Metals, where he now remains as a special advisor. Charles was a mining analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities and at Industrial Alliance Securities (Broker) for six years. He also worked as a manager of corporate development at Integra Gold, until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold in 2017. Charles received an undergraduate degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from McGill University.
Stripping Ratios: What Are They and Why Are They Important? (Updated 2024)
A strip ratio, or stripping ratio, is an important measurement related to the open-pit mining process.
Put simply, the stripping ratio is the amount of waste material, also known as overburden, that must be moved in order to extract a given amount of ore.
That said, stripping ratios are not only about the volume of unwanted material present at a site; they also take into account the types of material that must be removed to reach the ore. After all, moving lightweight material like sand or dirt is simpler than moving hard rock.
Here's a look at how stripping ratios are calculated alongside some examples of mines and projects with low or high stripping ratios.
How to calculate stripping ratios?
At the most basic level, the strip ratio formula involves dividing overburden thickness by ore thickness. For example, an overburden thickness of 100 meters and an ore thickness of 50 meters would yield a strip ratio of 2:1. That means mining 1 cubic meter of ore would require mining 3 cubic meters of overburden.
The stripping ratio of a deposit may be used, in part, to gauge how profitable it may be. The lower the strip ratio the better, since a low strip ratio translates into lower mining costs and good prospects for profitability.
Conversely, a project with a very high strip ratio likely will not be profitable. In this case, the unwanted material is much greater than the amount of ore that can potentially be extracted, making it too expensive to mine.
Ore quality is another consideration in stripping ratios in mining. That’s because if a deposit contains low-quality ore, more of it must be mined in order to achieve a return on investment.
It should be noted that every deposit is different, and a project that benefits from another factor — for example, having high grades — can potentially support a higher strip ratio. Generally speaking, there is an inverse relationship between reserve grade and strip ratio.
With all of this in mind, mining companies calculate strip ratios for open-pit projects well before they enter development and production, and tend to seek out projects with relatively low strip ratios. Even so, given all the factors involved in calculating a strip ratio, it’s difficult to determine an overall ideal figure. In the case of a "typical" large, low-grade copper porphyry deposit, a strip ratio below 3:1 is generally considered good.
What are some examples of stripping ratios?
Mines with good strip ratios over the life of mine include Lundin Mining’s (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) Candelaria copper-gold-silver mine in Chile at 2.1:1, and Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) subsidiary Copper Mountain Mining’s copper mine in Canada at 2.77:1.
Goldsource Mines’ (TSXV:GXS,OTCQX:GXSFF,FWB:G5MA) preliminary economic assessment of its Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana shows an average life of mine strip ratio of 2.1:1. World Copper's (TSXV:WCU) Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona reportedly has a very low strip ratio of 1.1:1 with a 0.07 percent cut off.
Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) has emphasized that its Casino copper-gold project in Canada's Yukon has a “truly impressive” life-of-mine strip ratio of 0.43:1.
It is also not unusual to see a high-grade volcanic massive sulfide deposit support a strip ratio greater than 5:1. For example, the high-grade Bisha copper mine in Eritrea posted a strip ratio of 5.4:1 in 2014. Similarly, the high-grade New Liberty gold mine in Liberia had a strip ratio of 15.5:1.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Western Copper and Gold and World Copper are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Multiple High-Grade Copper Results and Antimony at Fiery Creek Project
Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to announce high-grade copper assay results from its initial surface sampling program at the Fiery Creek Copper Project in the Mt Isa copper belt, in northern Queensland.
Highlights
- Initial Surface Sampling Program returns multiple very high-grade copper assay results at Fiery Creek Copper Project in the Mt Isa copper belt, Queensland
- Results from the Piper prospect covering over 600m of strike include; 11.83% Cu, 11.53% Cu, 9.95% Cu and 9.53% Cu
- Highly encouraging antimony results also returned including; 10,883ppm Sb, 2,305ppm Sb and 2,035ppm Sb – along with high-grade silver assays up to 31.3g/t Ag
- Historical exploration at Fiery Creek also returned very high-grade copper rock chip samples including; 36% Cu, 25.4% Cu and 15.2% Cu (ASX announcement 30 July 2024)
- Data generated from soil sampling to date indicates strong copper anomalism across the Fiery Creek Project, beyond the initial Piper and Fiery Creek targets
- The under-explored Fiery Creek Project displays geological features favourable for copper deposits and is an exploration priority for Aruma
- Next steps: detailed ground gravity surveys to better define drill targets to commence this month followed by an IP survey at the Piper prospect planned for October
The first-phase sampling program provides initial confirmation of the Project’s exploration potential. Results come from the priority Piper prospect in the north-west of the Project area, and include multiple very high-grade copper samples along with high-grade silver results (Figure 1). Highlight results include;
- 11.83% Cu, 17.7g/t Ag: AR28585
- 11.53% Cu, 18.8 g/t Ag and 0.3% Zn: AR28586
- 9.95% Cu, 31.3g/t Ag; AR28582
- 9.53% Cu: AR28580
- 4.02% Cu, 20.8g/t Ag: AR28584
- 2.10% Cu, 31.3g/t Ag: AR28581
The sampling program also returned encouraging antimony (Sb) results including; 10,883ppm Sb in AR28586, 2,305ppm Sb in AR28583 and 2,035ppm Sb in AR28585.
Aruma Resources managing director Glenn Grayson said:“The multiple high-grade copper results, along with the silver and antimony mineralisation returned at the Piper target from our initial surface sampling program provide early confirmation of the Fiery Creek Project’s exploration potential. These results, in conjunction with historic exploration results, help provide key base-line data for our next phase of field work. Ground-based geophysical surveys are planned in the coming weeks, with the aim of defining targets for a maiden drilling program. Also of significant, wider importance is that the data generated from soil sampling to date indicates strong copper anomalism across the Fiery Creek Project, beyond the initial Piper and Fiery Creek targets.”
Figure 1: Geology map of the Piper Prospect at the Fiery Creek Project (GDA20 z54) showing AAJ’s sample results plus historic drilling results.
Sample rocks from the Piper prospect (Figures 2, 3) highlight the potential for copper mineralisation with supporting antimony, sliver and arsenic (As), with an outcropping cross-cutting quartz breccia mapped for 700m. The breccia is terminated by a tertiary creek system to the east. This is an excellent example of the prospectivity of Fiery Creek, and also underlines the need for appropriate base data to help interpret other prospective structural traps for copper under cover.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aruma Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
