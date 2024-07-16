Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anax Metals Limited

Drilling to Commence at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has mobilised to Whim Creek to commence drilling at the Evelyn deposit, targeting high-grade copper mineralisation. Evelyn is located approximately 25km south of Whim Creek (Figure 1). Anax has an 80%joint venture interest in the Whim Creek Project, with Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) holding the remaining 20%.
  • Diamond rig mobilised to Evelyn, targeting high-grade copper mineralisation
  • First drilling at Evelyn since 2022 when RC hole 22AER005B intersected 13m @ 4.46% Cu, 3.10% Zn, 1.61 g/t Au and 45 g/t Ag1
  • Programme to test for down-plunge extensions and increased drill density
  • Up to 1,700m of extensional and resource drilling planned

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing, commented“We continue to focus on project growth through the planned extension drilling at our high-grade Evelyn deposit in parallel to the Pilbara consolidation program. Our strategy remains to position Anax to become a significant copper producer and key player in consolidating base metal production in the Pilbara.”

Figure 1: Whim Creek Project location

In mid-2022, the Company drilled two RC holes at Evelyn. The initial hole was abandoned due to excessive deviation and despite also experiencing substantial deviation, the second hole, 22AER005B, intersected 13m @ 4.46% Cu, 3.10% Zn, 45 g/t Ag and 1.61 g/t Au from 204m (Figure 2).1

Figure 2: Massive sulphide mineralisation (dark samples) intersected within 22AER005B

The primary purpose of the programme will be to test for down-plunge extensions of high-grade copper below 22AER005B with a further two holes planned to increase drill density in the vicinity, which may allow for conversion from Inferred to Indicated Resources.

Diamond drilling will be used due to the excessive deviation experienced in the previous RC programme. The core holes will undergo geotechnical logging which will add to the existing geotechnical database and increase confidence in the geotechnical assessment. Mineralised intersections will also be retained for metallurgical variability testing.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cupric sulphate.

Investment Opportunities in the Growing Copper Sulphate Market

Used in industrial and agricultural sectors, the copper sulphate market offers investors an exciting opportunity amid an expanding demand dynamic. Copper is an essential mineral commonly found in our environment, foods and water. The recommended dietary amount of copper for adults is 900 micrograms per day.

Copper sulphate is produced by heating copper and sulphuric acid. The four most popular formulations are basic copper sulphate, copper sulphate monohydrate, copper sulphate anhydrous and copper sulphate pentahydrate.

Copper sulphate pentahydrate — often referred to simply as “copper sulphate” — is the most common formulation, comprising 25.47 percent copper, 38.47 percent sulphate and 36.06 percent water. It dissolves in water and methanol, but not in ethanol.

Keep reading...Show less
M&A concept with businessman in suit.

Mining M&A Heats Up as Rio Tinto and BHP Seek New Opportunities

Major mining companies are intensifying their search for new deals and projects.

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) are both reportedly exploring potential acquisitions to expand their portfolios, people familiar with the companies said last week.

Sky News said on July 12 that the former is currently evaluating a list of potential takeover targets, including Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). Rio Tinto has reportedly approached banks for financing options.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Solis Rises 75 Percent on Copper Exploration Update

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 7.94 points last week to close at 593.70.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with lawmakers this past week, addressing the US Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday (July 9) and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday (July 10).

In his testimony on Tuesday, Powell repeated the Fed’s stance that it would continue to wait for more data that inflation was sustainably moving to the 2 percent target rate. He also acknowledged that the labor market was weakening, but said the unemployment rate remained at historically low levels.

Keep reading...Show less
China's flag and Russia's flag on US$100 bills.

Nornickel and China Copper Consider Joint Venture for Copper Plant

Nornickel and Chinalco (SHA:601600) subsidiary China Copper are considering a joint venture, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move would let Nornickel relocate its copper smelting operation to China amidst London Metal Exchange (LME) restrictions on Russian metals that began in April. The company currently stores a significant amount of its metal on the LME.

Nornickel had previously announced plans in April to close its Arctic copper facility and establish a new plant in China with an unnamed partner.

China Copper was the only party interested in a joint venture with Nornickel because of its position as a subsidiary of the central government-managed Chinalco. The state-owned Chinese copper producers Nornickel approached didn't want to engage with a foreign company without central government approval.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Culpeo Minerals Limited (Culpeo or the Company) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce the change in substantial holding.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that long-time Baker Lake community leader, Richard Aksawnee has accepted the new role as Manager of Nunavut Affairs.

"We are excited to welcome Richard Aksawnee to the Forum team," affirmed Allison Rippin Armstrong, Vice President, Nunavut Affairs. "Richard's extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will help guide our engagement strategy, workforce development and community investment. This senior position will bring a focus to community priorities and perspectives during our exploration activities on our Aberdeen Uranium project near Baker Lake."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Investor Presentation - July 2024

High Grade Iron Rock Chip Results at Robinson Range – Bryah Basin

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation - July 2024

rare earth investing

High Grade Iron Rock Chip Results at Robinson Range – Bryah Basin

Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Black Swan to Watch, "Berserk" Scenario for Gold, Silver

Gold Investing

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Cleantech Investing

EV Winter? West Still Lagging Behind China as Buyers Face High Prices, Range Anxiety and Tariffs

Silver Investing

Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Oil and Gas Investing

Australia's Energy Crisis: A Call for Green Solutions

×