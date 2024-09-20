- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer
A non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every one (1) Share held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of$0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $12.7 million (less costs).
The directors (Directors) of Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY) ACN 002 679 469 (Company) are pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (each, a New Share) for every 1 existing share in the Company (each, a Share) held on the Record Date held (Entitlement) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer Price) to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Offer).
Shaw and Partners Limited have been appointed as lead manager of the Offer. The Offer is not underwritten.
The Offer is available to all Shareholders who are, as at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on 17 September 2024 (Record Date), registered (in accordance with the records of the Company's Share Registry) with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand and certain shareholders in the United Kingdom (Eligible Shareholders).
Under the Offer, Eligible Shareholders are also able to apply for New Shares in excess of their Entitlement (Additional New Shares). The allocation of Additional New Shares and any scale back will be subject to the availability of Additional New Shares and the Company's absolute discretion.
The Offer Price ($0.03 (3 cents)) represents a:
- 14.3% discount to the last traded price of A$0.035 as at 11 September 2024;
- 14.3% discount to the 10-day volume weighted adjusted price of A$0.035 as at and including 11 September 2024; and
- 7.7% discount to theoretical ex-rights price of A$0.033.
Please note that Additional New Shares will only be allocated to you if there are sufficient New Shares from Eligible Shareholders who do not take up their full Entitlement or from New Shares that would have been offered to Ineligible Shareholders had they been eligible to participate in the Offer (Shortfall). In addition, the Company intends to allow the Lead Manager (defined below) to place any Additional New Shares under a Shortfall in its absolute discretion.
The gross proceeds of the Offer will be used by the Company to reduce debt, expand EGY’s sales division, and replenish general working capital reserves. Proceeds will also be applied to the costs of undertaking the Offer.
The pro forma consolidated balance sheet illustrates the effect of the Offer on the financial position of the Company.
The Offer is to be made pursuant to s708AA of the Corporations Act and may be summarised as follows:
- Australian and New Zealand residents and certain shareholders from the United Kingdom holding Shares may subscribe under the Offer for 1 New Share for every 1 Share held as at the Record Date.
- The Offer of approximately 422,074,788 New Shares to an amount of approximately $12.7 million (before costs).
- New Shares are priced at $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tech 5: Tesla Shares Up on Full Self-driving News, Qualcomm Eyes Intel’s Chip Business
Uncertainty has continued in September after August left investors scratching their heads.
In the tech sector, Bitcoin and Ether prices declined this week on waning investor interest, while Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest quarterly report contributed to cautious sentiment among market participants.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also made headlines this week, teasing the release of its full self-driving technology in select markets, while struggling Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could have a buyer for its design business.
Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.
1. Rocky start to September for tech sector
US markets began the week with their biggest daily percentage declines since the August 5 rout.
The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) closed Tuesday (September 3) down 2.85 percent, while the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) lost 1.83 percent and the Russell 2000 (INDEXRUSSELL:RUT) shed 2.77 percent.
These declines came on the back of new US manufacturing data for August. The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI posted 47.9 in August, down from 49.6 in July and below 50 for the second consecutive month, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI registered 47.2 percent in August, up 0.4 percentage points from 46.8 percent in July.
In Canada, S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI data weighed on the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX), revealing reduced output and demand, as well as a modest reduction in employment in the country.
Wednesday (September 4) saw the Bank of Canada lower interest rates for the third time this summer, while in the US the Department of Labor's JOLTS report revealed job openings were at a three-and-a-half year low in July, down 1.1 million compared to a year ago. Major indexes held relatively steady, although the Nasdaq Composite slid at the opening bell, dragged down by a selloff that erased nearly 9.5 percent of NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) value in 24 hours.
The decline came after Bloomberg reported that the US Department of Justice had issued the company a subpoena following a recent antitrust probe — a story that NVIDIA later denied.
NVIDIA performance, August 30 to September 6, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
Thursday’s (September 5) economic data readings out of the US and Canada were a mixed bag.
In the US, ADP's national employment report indicated that the labor market continues to cool. The private sector added 99,000 jobs instead of the forecast 145,000, revealing the lowest hiring rate in three years.
In Canada, the S&P Global Canada Services PMI came in at 47.8 for August, up slightly from 47.3 in July, but still below the 50 no-change mark. This indicates a continued, albeit slower, contraction in the sector.
Traders were optimistic ahead of Friday’s (September 6) much-anticipated nonfarm payroll report, which is the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of economic health. The major indexes opened slightly higher, but then dropped after the report showed 142,000 new jobs were added instead of the estimated 160,000; there was also a 0.1 percent decrease in the unemployment rate from 4.3 percent in July. The VIX (INDEXCBOE:VIX) edged above 22 as investors worried the economy's resilience may be waning and could struggle to stay afloat until interest rate relief arrives.
In Canada, Statistics Canada's labor force survey showed a modest 22,000 jobs were added last month, while the jobless rate increased to 6.6 percent from 6.4 percent in July.
The data paints a complex picture of the health of the economy on both sides of the border.
2. Crypto price declines continue into September
The crypto market has been facing challenges since the August 5 rout due to a combination of factors, including investor sentiment, regulatory uncertainty and macroeconomic conditions. Bitcoin and Ether have experienced declines, falling 4.2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, over the past seven days as of Friday afternoon.
Bitcoin has experienced sharp corrections at the start of each month in Q3, and prices have stalled in recent weeks due to a lack of demand from retail investors and subdued sentiment surrounding exchange-traded funds. Reduced miner profitability, accompanied by an increase in mining difficulty, has also weighed on Bitcoin’s price.
Ether has not fared much better, brought down in part by declining activity on the Ethereum mainnet. Ether exchange-traded funds have also failed to live up to market participants' expectations.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin fell to US$56,160, shedding 2.83 percent of its value in an hour. Ether, which logged its worst monthly performance since 2022 in August, fell by 4.35 percent in the same time period.
A brief surge was observed in both cryptocurrencies shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday, with Bitcoin reaching US$58,393 and Ether jumping to US$2,476, followed by steady declines as the week progressed. Another plunge at midday on Friday sent Bitcoin as low as US$53,304 and Ether to US$2,192, according to CoinGecko.
The recent Bitcoin and Ether price action reflects cautious market sentiment. Concerns about a potential US recession are leading investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. While there have been brief rallies, the overall trend remains downward, suggesting a "sell-on-rise" mentality among investors.
3. Broadcom's latest quarterly results fall flat
Broadcom unveiled results for its third fiscal quarter on Thursday, reporting a 47 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to US$13.07 billion — slightly better than the US$13.03 billion expected by analysts.
Adjusted earnings per share also exceeded expectations, coming in at US$1.24, US$0.02 better than the estimate. The company's board approved a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.53 per share to be paid on September 30.
Looking forward to the next quarter, Broadcom has set its revenue guidance at about US$14 billion. Although that's 51 percent higher than the year-ago period, the figure fell short of the US$14.13 billion anticipated by experts.
Despite its 47 percent increase in revenue, Broadcom's revenue from broadband and non-AI networking experienced significant declines in Q3, falling by 49 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
The company’s share price slid by 6.52 percent after Thursday’s close, opening on Friday with a valuation of US$142.86, demonstrating how high the bar has been set for artificial intelligence (AI) companies.
4. Tesla to launch full self-driving in Europe, China
Elon Musk's Tesla got a share price boost this week, creating momentum for a company that has lost over 15 percent of its market value year-to-date. While Tesla has encountered problems with its full self-driving technology in the US — including several investigations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — the company teased this week that full self-driving will be coming to Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025.
The firm announced the news on Wednesday night in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Tesla also outlined upcoming enhancements to its AI capabilities, such as eye-tracking integrated with sunglasses and an auto-park function tailored specifically for the Cybertruck; it didn't specify market availability for most features.
Tesla saw a 6.52 percent bump in its share price on Thursday morning, rising to US$234.08 from the previous day's close, its highest level since July 31. Shares declined from there, closing the week at US$210.73, up 0.97 percent.
5. Qualcomm reportedly interested in Intel design business
According to Reuters, semiconductor company and major Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is considering acquiring part of Intel’s design business. Intel has so far not confirmed the news.
Intel has been the largest recipient of US President Joe Biden’s Chips and Science Act funding, and has been investing heavily in its AI efforts. Its Gaudi chips are a direct competitor with NVIDIA's Hopper architecture. Intel’s 18A, a silicon wafer manufacturing process, represents the company's most advanced chip manufacturing technology, although it has faced development challenges. The 18A system failed to pass recent testing by Broadcom, adding to a series of setbacks this year for the company, whose value has fallen by over 60 percent year-to-date and 11 percent this week.
Intel is also in danger of losing its place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI).
Intel released its Q2 results on August 1, forecasting Q3 revenue below analyst’s estimates and suspending dividend payments to further fund its chipmaking efforts. The company also said it would be cutting 15 percent of its workforce, sending its shares down a further 24.37 percent in after-hours trading. The company's share price has stayed largely flat since then, although it saw some improvement after reports it was exploring merger or split options.
CEO Pat Gelsinger is expected to present a plan to Intel investors later in September. Options reportedly being considered include separating its product business from its manufacturing unit and scrapping some factory projects.
Intel fell 2.63 percent on Friday to finish the week at US$18.89.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Carbonxt Group Limited – FY24 Results Announcement
- Revenues for the group were essentially stable (decreased by 2.2% in FY24 compared to FY23). During the year, the team was able to renegotiate multiple of its current powdered carbon contracts to increase pricing, much of which will be realised in the next fiscal year.
- In May 2024, the group announced a forward sale for $4.2M to a major utility provider and Carbonxt’s largest AC pellet customer, with the cash received prior to year-end.
- Adjustments to optimise existing operations across the group’s two production facilities at Arden Hills and Black Birch, along with forward-looking production planning, have reduced the average cost of production with savings expected to flow through to future periods
- Logistics efforts with carriers and shipping vendors resulted in improvements in shipping rates with additional shipping lanes.
- Annual gross margin was 38%, compared to 30% in FY23.
- Underlying EBITDA for FY24 was a loss of $2.7m, compared to FY23 EBITDA of a $2.3m loss.
- Post balance-date in July 2024, the Company made another material revenue announcement with confirmation of a 4-year, $24m contract extension with a major waste to energy provider.
- In line with strong market conditions for Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) products in the US market, PAC sales made up an increased percentage of group revenues for the third straight year
Activated Carbon Pellets
- Pellet sales represented 59% of revenue in FY24, down from 66% of revenue in the prior period.
- This decrease was driven by the strategic decision to reduce production of vapor phase CTC pellets, as the forthcoming commissioning of the Kentucky JV facility will be able to produce AC pellets at higher margins for the business in the near future.
- Tolling activities remained strong for the fiscal year, as a result of the management team’s ability to optimize production efficiencies and increase selling volumes of this product line by over 59% from the previous fiscal year.
Powdered Activated Carbon
- The utilization of recovered wood-based char material from local Georgia based lumber sawmills to create a renewable powdered activated carbon continues to support strong margins in our powdered carbon business.
- Powdered carbon sales accounted for 41% of revenue and 61% of sales volume, both an increase from the previous reporting period (34% and 55% respectively).
- The group was able to extend a growing contract with a major waste to energy provider which is expected to see in excess of 25% increase in annualized group revenue, commencing in October 2024. In addition, the group renegotiated multiple of its current powdered carbon contracts to increase pricing, much of which will be realised in the next fiscal year.
- The group is looking in 2025 to invest in additional redundancy for the present mill to provide capacity for up to 5,000 tons per annum of incremental PAC volume. Additionally, renegotiations of the Carbon Concepts lease agreement are ongoing and expect to be concluded in 1H25.
FY24 GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Company Outlook
Growth from existing operations will be underpinned by the new contract win with a major waste-to-energy provider, which is expected to see an increase of over 25% in annualized revenue. This does not include any additional contribution from the commencement of the Kentucky investment mentioned below. We expect gross margins to exceed 40% as the portfolio-wide price increases and operational improvements flow through. In turn, with the commencement of the Kentucky plant, we expect to see a step change in the scale of Carbonxt’s business in FY25.
Update on Kentucky JV – NewCarbon Processing LLC.
The construction of the new activated carbon plant in eastern Kentucky, USA is nearing completion. The plant will have an initial capacity of 10,000 tons per annum, with the ability to expand to 20,000 tons per annum for a small additional investment.
The investment in NewCarbon Processing, LLC (“NewCarbon”), is alongside our US partner KCP. Carbonxt currently holds a 35.5% ownership interest in NewCarbon, with options to invest a further USD $4.5m to move to 50% ownership interest.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Trump Presidency: A Threat to EV Growth and Battery Supply Chain Expansion?
Electric vehicles (EVs) are key to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change, and the Biden administration has implemented subsidies and tax incentives to foster US and North American supply chains.
Nearly US$1 trillion is flowing into various initiatives via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The aim is to boost economic and tech development while supporting clean energy.
More specifically, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invests in upgrading US infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transit and broadband internet. Meanwhile, the CHIPS and Science Act promotes US semiconductor manufacturing and research to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and the IRA focuses on reducing the deficit, lowering drug costs and investing in clean energy to combat climate change.
On the EV side, US$2 billion in funding is being directed toward the Department of Energy to provide grants for domestic production of various types of clean vehicles, from hybrids to hydrogen fuel cell cars. There are also critical minerals manufacturing subsidies and several consumer incentives, including a US$7,500 tax credit on new EV purchases.
How would a Trump presidency impact the EV sector?
As the US election approaches, with Republican candidate Donald Trump set to square off against Democrat Kamala Harris on November 5, speculation is rife about whether Trump would end EV incentives.
In an August 20 interview with Reuters, the presidential candidate expressed his disdain for tax incentives.
"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," he said.
"I'm not making any final decisions on (EV tax credits). I'm a big fan of electric cars, but I'm a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along."
However, battery sector experts at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference agreed it would be extremely difficult for Trump to repeal any or all of the three initiatives.
“What can Trump legally change if he becomes president with the IRA?” Grace Asenov, base metals and energy editor at Fastmarkets asked rhetorically during her presentation at the event. “The quick answer is he is not going to be able to change very much. The IRA is law; anything that the treasury department does through regulation can be changed, but it would take a lot of time, and it would have to be done in a legally defensible way,” she added.
Even so, analysts at the Fastmarkets event believe that while changing the IRA and other legislation would be difficult, a Trump presidency would have a negative impact on EV sector growth. During a scenario analysis, they concluded that another Trump term could have three major implications for EV battery-related policies.
First, Trump may impose stricter regulations on which EV models qualify for subsidies under the IRA, limiting eligibility for the US$7,500 tax credit. Second, his administration could eliminate Environmental Protection Agency vehicle emission standards that are expected to lead to 67 percent of vehicles being electric by 2032.
And lastly, Trump might roll back commitments for 50 percent of the government fleet to be electric by 2030.
“If implemented, these changes could result in 5 percent lower EV sales by 2034,” said Asenov.
Will Trump move to compete with China on EVs?
Although Trump has ridiculed EVs in the past, a friendly relationship with Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, along with recent positive comments about EVs, show that he may be warming to the concept.
If he wants to see the EV and battery supply chain grow in the US, Trump may implement stronger restrictions on Foreign Entity of Concern nations, including China, which dominates the processing of lithium, rare earths and several other critical minerals. China is also the top producer of rare earths and other important commodities.
“He could say, 'We don't want to rely on China at all (for critical minerals and battery processing and manufacturing),'” said Asenov, noting that such a decision would slow EV adoption.
Trump’s aversion to Chinese reliance was also brought up during a panel discussion at the Fastmarkets event.
“I don't think he wants to lose to China on the manufacturing of EVs,” said Howard Klein, cofounder and partner at RK Equity. “I'm relatively optimistic that whoever wins will not make major changes,” he added, noting that southern states have benefited from the subsidies — the same states where Trump has a large base.
Does the IRA need to change?
With the outcome of the US election still very much up in the air, the Fastmarkets experts spent time sharing ideas on how the IRA and other legislation in the country could be changed for the better.
Steve LeVine, editor of the Electric, would like to see some collaborative measures implemented.
“Who's the world expert in making batteries and making the chemicals, making the components? It is the Chinese. So if I were to change any part of the IRA, it would be an incentive to bring Chinese expertise into the US to teach Americans how to do that," he told attendees at the Fastmarkets event.
Asenov noted that Trump could look to close the US$7,500 credit loophole for leased vehicles through which consumers can lease an EV, get the incentive and then return the car after three years.
For his part, Klein said he would like to see more investment in mineral extraction and production.
“More money for mining. There is a lot of funding in the IRA, but no money for mining, just processing,” he said.
Klein went on to note that allocating money for mining could “change the mentality” around the sector and send a positive message to the public about the often-maligned industry. Whether added to the IRA or adopted as standalone investment, the need to secure new and grow existing mined supply is a crucial first step in EV sector growth.
Indeed, the International Energy Agency notes that demand for minerals used in EVs and battery storage is set to grow at least 30 times by 2040 in climate-driven scenarios.
While investment in new mine supply, processing and manufacturing were agreed to be imperative, where that money comes from caused some division amongst the panelists.
As Klein called for IRA funding, David Deckelbaum, analyst at TD Cowen, took a more “cynical view” of the IRA.
“I don't think (the IRA is) very pragmatic,” he said. “My criticism would be, especially as you look at the capital flows and attracting capital and investments, investors do not want to invest in something that requires infinite supplementation.”
Deckelbaum went on to explain that he agreed with LeVine’s point, and suggested removing China from the "economy of concern" list to allow materials from China to qualify for investment tax credits.
This would also involve increasing consumer credits and eliminating income limits to boost adoption.
"We should focus on creating demand domestically, rather than imposing restrictions on how manufacturers meet it. Since it's not feasible to avoid buying materials from China, and investors are reluctant to support companies that can't compete without government aid, the current approach isn't sustainable," he said.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
US$159,000 Grant Funding for Water Remediation Project
United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has been awarded a US$159,000 (~A$240,000) research grant by the Florida state government to advance a groundbreaking water remediation study aimed at combatting the negative impacts of algae growth on coastal communities.
- Receipt of US$159,000 (~A$240,000) in grant funding to advance a groundbreaking water remediation project in partnership with Mote Marine Laboratory
- The project has been designed to target a reduction in marine algae with a focus on Red Tide algae, which continues to pose a significant threat to the Gulf Coast of Florida, through the application of innovative solutions that include the use of Carbonxt’s state- of-the-art Activated Carbon (AC) products
- Study will leverage Carbonxt’s expertise to pelletize new environmentally friendly algicides combined with activated carbon, with the aim of creating an all-in-one mitigation tool against marine algae
- Grant funding has been provided in accordance with Florida Statutes which were legislated in 2019, as part of a government initiative to coordinate efforts among public and private research groups to apply innovative technologies to reduce the impact of Red Tide algae on coastal communities
Specifically, the research program will target the harmful Karenia brevis (K. brevis) algae, a significant threat to the Gulf Coast of Florida. The toxins associated with K. brevis algae are the primary cause of Florida’s battle with Red Tide, which in 2018 cost the state US$2.8 billion (~A$4.3 billion AUD) of tourist revenue following a ‘Red Tide event’ which affected Florida and the US gulf coast.
Funding for the program will be allocated in accordance with Florida Statutes which were signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June 2019. The government initiative is an independent and coordinated effort among public and private research entities to develop prevention, control, and mitigation technologies to address the impacts of red tide on coastal environments and communities in Florida.
In partnership with Mote Marine, Carbonxt aims to build on years of research in the field to pelletize new environmentally friendly algicides combined with activated carbon. In a recently published study in the Florida Water Resources Journal, prior research from the partnership between Carbonxt and Mote Marine found that a combination of activated carbon, flavonoid and luteolin showed effectiveness in treated algal blooms at a laboratory scale. With the approval for this research grant, the two organisations aim to build on their findings from research conducted to-date. In particular, the pelletisation aspect is critical to make the technology deployable across wide beachfront areas. Once developed, the AC pellet has the potential to eliminate algal growth and adsorb relevant toxins.
This announcement has been approved for release to the ASX by the Board of CG1.
Comment
CEO of Carbonxt Inc, Regina Rodriguez PhD, commented: “Along with our commercialisation initiatives, Carbonxt’s industry-leading R&D capabilities and strong commitment to environmental remediation position us to make significant strides in addressing harmful algae blooms that affect US waterways. This project exemplifies our dedication to developing sustainable and effective solutions for water quality challenges and improving the quality of the environment. Carbonxt is pleased to leverage its own in-house expertise in direct collaboration with government policymakers and our research partners in pursuit of environmental outcomes which are in the public interest.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AU$80 Million Investment from BHP, Rio Tinto and Qantas Fuels Australian Carbon Credit Fund
BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN,OTC Pink:QUBSF) have committed a combined AU$80 million as early investors in an Australian carbon credit fund.
The fund, which is managed by Silva Capital — a joint venture between Roc Partners and C6 Investment Management — aims to support the country's carbon-reduction efforts by investing in reforestation projects.
In total, Silva Capital is looking to raise AU$250 million for the fund, with the money to be used to generate and manage Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs). ACCUs are issued by the Australian government's Emissions Reduction Fund, a US$3 billion initiative aimed at reducing the nation's carbon emissions by 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
ACCUs can be earned via projects that avoid deforestation, regenerate native forests or capture methane from landfills.
As part of their emissions-reduction strategies, companies in high-emissions industries like mining and aviation are increasingly turning to carbon credits. By investing in the fund, BHP, Rio Tinto and Qantas are making strategic moves to secure stakes in the growing carbon credit market, while contributing to broader environmental goals.
According to Raphael Wood, co-managing director of Silva Capital, the fund, known as the Silva Carbon Origination Fund, will focus on acquiring farmland to develop large-scale carbon sequestration projects.
“This fund represents not only an investment in carbon abatement but a significant milestone in Australia’s carbon market, that will, importantly, support the long-term success of our farming communities and nature repair,” he said.
The Australian carbon credit market, though still in its early stages, presents significant opportunities for growth.
With ACCU prices currently at their lowest level in over a year, the fund is looking to capitalise on the market's potential for appreciation as the country intensifies its efforts to meet its climate targets.
The Australian government’s Clean Energy Regulator, a statutory body focused on reducing carbon emissions, is currently developing an Australian Carbon Exchange to consolidate ACCUs in a centralised and regulated marketplace.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.