CMC Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$3,151,780.18 from the sale of 13,761,998 non-flow-through units of the Company and the sale of 6,396,944 flow-through units of the Company and one half of one transferable share purchase warrant . Each Full Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a ...

CMB:CA