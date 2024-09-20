Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MOAB Minerals

Director Loan

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) advises that Goldshore Investments Pty Ltd (Goldshore), a related party to Managing Director Mr Malcolm Day, has agreed to provide the Company with a short-term unsecured loan facility of $750,000 on arms’ length terms. The loan is notconvertible into shares and is repayable in cash.

The loan facility can be drawn down by the Company by 30 September 2024 with all funds from the loan to be applied towards working capital purposes of the Company.

The material terms of the loan facility agreement are as follows:

  • Loan facility amount: $750,000
  • Loan repayment date: 31 March 2025
  • Interest rate: 10% per annum accruing daily to be paid at repayment
  • Security: nil
  • The agreement does not include any right to convert the loan to MOM shares
  • The agreement also contains warranties standard for an agreement of this nature

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Sign up to get your FREE

Moab Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Laramide's Drilling at Westmoreland Uranium Project Demonstrates Scope for Resource Growth

Highlights:

  • First assays from Long Pocket infill drilling return strong uranium mineralisation at shallow depths. Significant intersections include:
    • LP24RC004 – 10m @ 606ppm U 3 O 8 from 6m depth, including 2m @ 1,726ppm U 3 O 8 from 11m
    • LP24RC006 – 8m @ 1,770ppm U 3 O 8 from 16m depth, including 4m @ 3,128ppm U 3 O 8 from 17m .
  • At Amphitheatre, drillholes display multiple zones of mineralisation and AMD011 shows mineralisation remains open to the south.

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce more assay results from the 2024 drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ).

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Latest Drilling Confirms Deeper Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) advises that the 73 resource development drill holes planned for 2024 have now been completed at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. GTI has completed 16,205m (53,166 ft) of drilling at Lo Herma this summer representing ~96% of the planned 76-hole program. The remaining hydrogeologic focused drill holes and water monitoring wells will be completed during October.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Provides Operations, Construction and 2024 Guidance Updates

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") provides the following updates on Lost Creek Mine operations and Shirley Basin construction, as well as updated production guidance

Lost Creek Production Operations
Ramp up continues at Lost Creek with five header houses coming online in 2024. Most recently, Header House (HH) 2-10 came online in mid-August, as scheduled, and HH2-11 is expected to come online this month. Average production solution headgrade in August was 67.1 mg/L. Our fifth shipment of yellowcake this year arrived at the conversion facility on September 11, and we are planning our next shipment of dried product for late September. Deep disposal well #5 was recently placed into operation and is satisfying wastewater needs.

Keep reading...Show less
Mart Wolbert, nuclear reactors.

Mart Wolbert: Uranium Bull Thesis Intact, "Half-time Break" Ending Soon

Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, shared his latest thoughts on the uranium market, including what's next for prices and key factors to watch when it comes to supply and demand.

When asked how far the current cycle has progressed, he said that in the context of his "stadium" model, a concept he explained in a previous interview, uranium's half-time break is almost over.

"That's not to say that we won't have any water breaks in between as the equities pull back and go up. That's just the nature of the market, it's the nature of any market. Nothing goes up in a straight line," Wolbert said.

Keep reading...Show less
Savana sunrise in Tanzania, Africa.

Rich Resources, Friendly Regulations Make Tanzania an Emerging Haven for Exploration

Investors examining the value propositions of mining projects require a greater understanding of local regulatory, geological and geopolitical landscapes. One emerging destination for explorers and miners is Tanzania.

The history of the Tanzanian mining industry moves from colonial governance, through African socialism and state control, to policies favourable to foreign investment. British and South African mining operations opened 100 years ago in the Mwadui area. During the Second World War, however, gold prospecting was banned.

After Tanzania became independent in 1961, state institutions controlled mining there until the 1990s. That’s when the government created the Investment Promotion Policy to attract international investors to the country’s diverse mineral resources base.

Keep reading...Show less
solar panels and wind turbines

Antimony: Lesser Known, Yet Highly Critical

Despite its designation as a critical mineral in the US, Canada, Australia and the EU, antimony remains largely unknown.

Although it may seem less popular than its hyped-up counterparts like rare earths and lithium, antimony’s industrial and strategic importance cannot be ignored. Antimony has for decades been crucial to countless sectors, and its military applications made US-produced antimony crucial to the Second World War.

Now, as the world moves towards a future defined by clean energy and decarbonization, it's arguably more important than ever — and a compelling addition to any investment portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Moab Minerals
Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

Trigg Acquires Ultra High-Grade Antimony Portfolio, Grading up to 63% Antimony

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

×