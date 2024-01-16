Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

NASDAQ Listing Update

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

The Agreement and the issuance of the securities thereunder are subject to the approval of the CSE. The securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to CSE policies and applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman
Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:
Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
+1 (778) 949-1829
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the debt settlement transaction and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary approvals in connection with the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, the ability to complete exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194531

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperIMCX:CCCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Interra Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7th, 15th, and 19th, 2023, it has closed the final round of its flow-through private placement financing issuing an aggregate of 880,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Final Round"). This Final Round was part of a larger offering, of which the first round closed December 15, 2023, at which time an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company were issued generating proceeds of $882,005 (the "First Round"). Together, the First Round and Final Round issuances have raised an aggregate of $1,137,205 in gross proceeds (the "Proceeds").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7, 2023, and December 15, 2023, and due to additional demand for flow-through shares of the Company (each, an "FT Share"), the Company intends to issue a further 880,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.29 per FT Share on a non-brokered private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Private Placement").

There are no warrants associated with the FT Shares and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing the Private Placement prior to yearend.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 7, 2023, it has closed its previously announced fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") issuing an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005.

Each FT Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Interra's projects in British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005. There are no warrants associated with this financing. Subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement to occur on or about December 15, 2023.

"This raise of flow through funds demonstrates a vote of confidence for our newly acquired Rip project and will allow us to significantly advance our exploration work and earn-in with ArcWest Resources in British Columbia," commented Interra Chairman and CEO Rick Gittleman.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the completion of the redemption of its outstanding purchase Warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50). The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing and expired on December 29, 2023.

The Company has received total proceeds of $9,186,597 from the exercise of 6,124,398 warrants between January 1, 2023 and December 29, 2023. With the exercise of these Warrants, there are no remaining outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has acquired, or has agreed to acquire, an additional 16,008 hectares of prospective exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project "). A majority of the additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking, while a small portion are to be purchased from an arm's length vendor.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.
  • Prospective Geology: The newly staked claims are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit. The purchased claims are largely underlain by Nicola Gp. volcaniclastic rocks.

"I am pleased that we've been able to add over 16,000 hectares of prospective geology to the Woodjam Project area," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "High-grade gold and zinc mineralization outcrops on the purchased claims and the newly staked claims extend the Woodjam property over highly prospective and underexplored geology covered by a thin mantle of glacial till. We intend to explore both of these areas in 2024. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the remaining results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the C2 Zone, N1 Zone, NE1 Zone, and the NE2 Zone. Results are all from near-surface, tabular-style deposits, and these will be incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that will be released in Q1 2024 and will be integrated into a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is also planned to start in Q1 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Comments on Recent Supreme Court Decision and Anticipated Next Steps

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") provides additional commentary on the recent United States Supreme Court ("Supreme Court") decision to not allow Alaska to bypass the typical court review process as it works to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") illegal veto of the Pebble Project lands and comments on anticipated next steps

Decision is Purely Procedural
It is important to note that this decision is purely procedural and does NOT imply whether the Supreme Court agrees or disagrees with the merits of the case. Alaska was pursuing a narrow exception to the usual requirement that cases first be heard by a federal district court and a federal circuit court of appeals before being considered by the Supreme Court. Based on their decision, the next logical step is to proceed with a filing in the federal district court.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Paul Hosford as Senior Engineering Director to the engineering team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Hosford brings a wealth of experience with over 30 years experience in operations, design and project development for base metals, gold, silver, and diamonds, including 10 years of executive management experience with TSX listed mining companies.  Paul brings significant Canadian mine development experience to the Western team.  He developed the Mt. Milligan mine, one of the most recent copper-gold mines built in Western Canada , from Feasibility Study, through permitting, to initial construction as Vice President, Engineering for Terrane Metals and then as Project Manager with Thompson Creek Mines.  He was Project Director with New Gold Inc's Rainy River Gold Project in northern Ontario, Canada where he led the development from detailed design through to execution on the project.  Most recently, Mr. Hosford was with AlioGold Inc as Vice President Project Development, leading the development of the Ana Paula project in Guerero State, Mexico .

After 18 years with the Company, Mr. Cam Brown will be retiring, Mr. Brown will continue to consult on the Casino Project.

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to the team.  His significant experience with comparable sized projects, such as Mt Milligan, will be critical as we bring the Casino Project to development," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We would like to thank Cam for his dedication and hard work on the Casino Project and wish him the best in his retirement."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/15/c0896.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Interra Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences

Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Uranium Investing

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

Resource Investing

2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences

cleantech investing

Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

×