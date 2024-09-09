Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anax Metals Limited

Substantial Step to Pilbara Processing Hub

Artemis and Anax to collaborate on copper-focussed Pilbara alliance and gold exploration

Anax Metals Limited(ASX: ANX) (Anax or the Company) and Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV, Artemis) are pleased to announce that they have signed a non-binding and non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which sets out the terms on which Anax and Artemis agree to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub (Whim Creek). In addition, the parties also agree to jointly assess the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax Project tenure.

  • Artemis Resources Ltd (ARV) and Anax Metals Ltd (ANX) sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assess potential to treat Carlow Castle (64,000 T Cu Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate) and other suitable ARV copper assets at Whim Creek processing hub.
  • The Parties also agree to jointly assess the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax Project tenure.
  • The Pilbara Alliance and Processing Hub continue to gather momentum with Carlow Castle to be assessed in addition to Develop Global’s (DVP), Sulphur Springs Oxide and GreenTech Metals (GRE), Whundo project as potential satellite ore sources.
  • Fully-permitted Whim Creek processing assets could provide near-term processing option for Artemis’ open pittable Carlow Castle deposit.

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing, commented:“We are extremely pleased to be working with Artemis on potential copper/gold production via the planned Whim Creek hub and to advance gold exploration opportunities at the project. Our region is prolific with copper and gold potential, and we look forward to applying the key strengths of our respective teams to delivering positive outcomes via the production hub and an expanded gold exploration initiative at Whim Creek.”

Artemis Executive Director, George Ventouras, commented:"We are thrilled to collaborate with Anax Metals on the Pilbara copper alliance via this MoU and expand our own potential for gold exploration. The West Pilbara region of Western Australia is an exciting jurisdiction to be operating in and this initiative allows each company to focus on its strengths and to deliver results for all stakeholders.”

The proposed Whim Creek Project (80% owned by Anax and 20% owned by Develop Global Ltd) will consist of a new 400,000 tonnes per annum concentrator, and a refurbished heap leach facility capable of treating oxide, transitional and supergene ore that is supported by robust project economics. 1, 2 & 3 By fully utilising its processing capacity, the Whim Creek hub could become a substantial Australian copper producer.

Whim Creek is located 115km southwest of Port Hedland in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, and 80km east of the Artemis Carlow Castle deposit which is located 25 km east of Karratha (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of the Whim Creek and Carlow Castle Projects (Refer Appendix A)

Under the agreement, each party will contribute resources and information to the joint assessment that will focus on technical studies and regulatory approvals at Carlow Castle. The joint assessment will assist the Parties in developing terms for a legally binding agreement that allows for Artemis copper assets to be processed at Whim Creek. Transaction options being considered include (without limitation) an outright asset sale/purchase agreement, joint venture or joint mining and funding agreements.

The parties also agree to jointly assess the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Whim Creek Project tenure. Artemis will continue to progress gold and lithium exploration at its 100%-owned and JV Pilbara tenements.

The MoU is for a term of 12-months and either party is permitted to terminate the MoU by providing 30-days’ written notice.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingasx:anxresource investingzinc investingCopper Investing
ANX:AU
