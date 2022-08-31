BHP is a global diversified miner mainly supplying iron ore, copper, and metallurgical coal. The merger of BHP Limited and Billiton PLC created the present-day BHP Group. The dual listed structure from the 2001 BHP and Billiton merger was collapsed in 2022. Major assets include Pilbara iron ore, Queensland coking coal, and Escondida copper. Onshore U.S. oil and gas assets were sold in 2018 and the remaining Petroleum assets were spun off and merged with Woodside in 2022, with BHP vesting the Woodside shares it received to BHP shareholders. BHP is growing its nickel business to supply more battery grade nickel and is also entering the potash market through the development of its Jansen mine in Canada.