Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned US subsidiary HiTech Minerals, Inc., has executed a strategic Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Ames National Laboratory2, which leads the DOE’s Critical Materials Innovation (CMI) Hub 3,4.

  • Jindalee subsidiary HiTech Minerals, Inc., has been approved by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy for a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement partnership.
  • The partnership will be conducted with the DOE’s Ames National Laboratory, lead of the Critical Materials Innovation Hub.
  • The Agreement aims to develop cutting-edge extraction methods for Jindalee's 100%- owned McDermitt Lithium Project, the largest lithium resource in the US1
  • This partnership indicates significant Federal and State support for McDermitt, emphasising the Project's strategic importance to the US.

The CRADA will focus on comprehensive research to characterise lithium and other critical minerals as well as testing, with the aim of developing innovative and commercially viable extraction methods in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium resource in the US containing 21.5Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1. The research will be led by CMI with other key team members including the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI), Oregon State University, University of Nevada Reno, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the National Energy Technology Laboratory.

The research team will test innovative metallurgical extraction methods aimed at reducing costs, optimising sustainability, minimising environmental impact and exploring the potential of co-products. Key objectives include lowering water usage, reducing acid consumption and minimising the need for tailings impoundments. The DOE will provide funding for work undertaken by CMI under the CRADA and Jindalee will contribute technical engagement, sample material and data as in-kind cost share. Work completed under the CRADA will be completed within two years, with a final report outlining key developments to be released. Internal team deliverables progress quarterly and include tasks to: thoroughly characterise clay mineralogy hosting the lithium and potentially other critical elements, test the mineralogical suite to develop novel extraction methods, develop co-product hypothetical flowsheets, and improve the proposed baseline lithium extraction process as defined within the upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS).

The CRADA has received strong support from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR). As a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Wyden pushes for a national energy policy that focuses on renewable energy production, low-cost energy storage, and a tax code that promotes low carbon energy technologies, and in 2022 under the Inflation Reduction Act, the Senate passed Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act – legislation designed to incentivise investment in clean energy, lower energy costs, and create good-paying clean energy jobs on American soil.

Senator Wyden commented“Mining for the metals that are key to a clean energy future must be done in the most sustainable way possible. I’m glad this agreement has been achieved for Oregon State University and other partners to perform a rigorous analysis of environmental impacts, costs and potential additional options.”

Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented“This CRADA represents a major step forward for Jindalee and our McDermitt Project and we thank Senator Wyden and other advocates for their support. The collaboration with the Department of Energy, leading research institutions and DOGAMI (being the Oregon State permitting agency) is an exciting endorsement of our Project’s immense potential and strategic importance to the US. By combining our respective technical expertise with the DOE's resources, we're poised to develop efficient and sustainable extraction methods that have the potential to build upon the significant work Jindalee has already completed as part of our PFS, which is due later this year.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:jlllithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Map of West Africa with Ghana flag pinned in Ghana.

Atlantic Lithium Receives Environmental Approval for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Africa-focused explorer Atlantic Lithium( ASX:A11) has received an environmental permit from Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa.

In a press release, Atlantic said the permit allows the project to proceed with its proposed activities, as detailed in the company's mine and process environment impact statement (EIS).

The project is currently being advanced to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL).

“The grant of the EPA permit marks a major step towards the construction of Ghana’s first lithium mine and follows a collaborative engagement process with the EPA and the residents of (the) project’s catchment area to ensure their alignment with the Company’s proposed activities at Ewoyaa,” said Neil Herbert, executive chairman of Atlantic Lithium.

Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including:

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses


Lithium periodic symbol.

Australian Lithium Stocks Jump as CATL Confirms Production "Adjustments" at Major Mine

Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750) is making changes to lithium production at a mine in Yichun, Jiangxi, the company confirmed on Wednesday (September 11).

Bloomberg quotes UBS (NYSE:UBS) as saying the move could cut China’s monthly lithium carbonate output by 8 percent, helping alleviate the current oversupply in the market, which has weighed heavily on prices over the past year.

In a statement provided to Reuters, CATL said, "Based on recent lithium carbonate market conditions, the company plans to make adjustments to production in Yichun." The news from the company triggered a swift response in the market, with lithium futures prices rising and lithium company share prices seeing notable boosts.

Electric vehicle charging.

Which Lithium Juniors Have Supply Deals With EV Makers? (Updated 2024)

With batteries being the most costly component of electric vehicles (EVs), it is clear why EV makers are looking for ways to secure supply of key metals such as lithium.

Despite a current global slump, demand for EVs is expected to continue trending upward going forward as the world moves away from fossil fuels to greener sources of energy.

For now the lithium market remains in oversupply. However, the long term demand for lithium carbonate equivalent looks set to increase to 2.5 million metric tons (MT) by 2030, up substantially from the 292,000 MT of demand recorded in 2020.

CleanTech Lithium

Indigenous Community Leader Publicly Endorses Laguna Verde Project at Key Mining Seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government.

