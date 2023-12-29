Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

The securities issued under the Agreement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to CSE policies and applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman
Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:
Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
+1 (778) 949-1829
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the use of Proceeds are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192780

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperIMCX:CCCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Final Round of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7th, 15th, and 19th, 2023, it has closed the final round of its flow-through private placement financing issuing an aggregate of 880,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Final Round"). This Final Round was part of a larger offering, of which the first round closed December 15, 2023, at which time an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company were issued generating proceeds of $882,005 (the "First Round"). Together, the First Round and Final Round issuances have raised an aggregate of $1,137,205 in gross proceeds (the "Proceeds").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Additional Flow-Through Share Issuances and Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of December 7, 2023, and December 15, 2023, and due to additional demand for flow-through shares of the Company (each, an "FT Share"), the Company intends to issue a further 880,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.29 per FT Share on a non-brokered private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds of $255,200 (the "Private Placement").

There are no warrants associated with the FT Shares and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing the Private Placement prior to yearend.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 7, 2023, it has closed its previously announced fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") issuing an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005.

Each FT Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Interra's projects in British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Fully Subscribed Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005. There are no warrants associated with this financing. Subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement to occur on or about December 15, 2023.

"This raise of flow through funds demonstrates a vote of confidence for our newly acquired Rip project and will allow us to significantly advance our exploration work and earn-in with ArcWest Resources in British Columbia," commented Interra Chairman and CEO Rick Gittleman.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed its Option with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), for up to an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry Cu-Mo deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and that it has been approved for a $200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ontario Ministry of Mines under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering"). The Company issued 3,587,500 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $107,625. Each FT Unit consists of one common share, issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $110,004 consisting of 916,700 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (" Warrants "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 2,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

No cash commissions or finder's warrants were paid and all securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to provide a review of its record-setting 2023 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its critical metals projects in northern Canada.

CEO and Chairman Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

