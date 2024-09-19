Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

A non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every one (1) Share held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of$0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $12.7 million (less costs).

The directors (Directors) of Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY) ACN 002 679 469 (Company) are pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (each, a New Share) for every 1 existing share in the Company (each, a Share) held on the Record Date held (Entitlement) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer Price) to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Offer).

Keep reading...Show less
Tesla logo and cars in parking lot.

Tech 5: Tesla Shares Up on Full Self-driving News, Qualcomm Eyes Intel’s Chip Business

Uncertainty has continued in September after August left investors scratching their heads.

In the tech sector, Bitcoin and Ether prices declined this week on waning investor interest, while Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest quarterly report contributed to cautious sentiment among market participants.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also made headlines this week, teasing the release of its full self-driving technology in select markets, while struggling Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could have a buyer for its design business.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – FY24 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump in front of American flag.

Trump Presidency: A Threat to EV Growth and Battery Supply Chain Expansion?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are key to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change, and the Biden administration has implemented subsidies and tax incentives to foster US and North American supply chains.

Nearly US$1 trillion is flowing into various initiatives via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The aim is to boost economic and tech development while supporting clean energy.

More specifically, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invests in upgrading US infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transit and broadband internet. Meanwhile, the CHIPS and Science Act promotes US semiconductor manufacturing and research to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and the IRA focuses on reducing the deficit, lowering drug costs and investing in clean energy to combat climate change.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

US$159,000 Grant Funding for Water Remediation Project

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has been awarded a US$159,000 (~A$240,000) research grant by the Florida state government to advance a groundbreaking water remediation study aimed at combatting the negative impacts of algae growth on coastal communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands holding small globe with tree growing on top.

AU$80 Million Investment from BHP, Rio Tinto and Qantas Fuels Australian Carbon Credit Fund

BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN,OTC Pink:QUBSF) have committed a combined AU$80 million as early investors in an Australian carbon credit fund.

The fund, which is managed by Silva Capital — a joint venture between Roc Partners and C6 Investment Management — aims to support the country's carbon-reduction efforts by investing in reforestation projects.

In total, Silva Capital is looking to raise AU$250 million for the fund, with the money to be used to generate and manage Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs). ACCUs are issued by the Australian government's Emissions Reduction Fund, a US$3 billion initiative aimed at reducing the nation's carbon emissions by 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Keep reading...Show less

Carbonxt Group
Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

Trigg Acquires Ultra High-Grade Antimony Portfolio, Grading up to 63% Antimony

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Director Loan

×