Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) confirms that it has placed 394,315,000 Shortfall Shares from its recent Entitlement Offer at $0.004 per share and raised $1,577,260 before costs, and issued 197,157,493 free attaching AAUO options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026. No additional Shortfall Shares will be issued.

The funds will be applied primarily to share capital in the Cuban joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, which will be used for initial development activities on the joint venture’s Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine, and on pre-development expenditure for the La Demajagua gold-silver-antimony mine.

Contributions to date for the US$15.0 million farm-in to 50% ownership of Minera La Victoria are ~US$14.35 million.

  • A revised MRE and mine schedule for the first stage of Nueva Sabana are expected to be completed within 3 to 4 weeks, after which the financial model will be updated, and the focus will shift to negotiating an off-take agreement for the gold, and copper-gold concentrates that will be produced, and construction funding.
  • The aim is to complete initial development costs for the Nueva Sabana mine including engineering for the long-lead concentrator, and associated mine infrastructure, and for construction of the 1.6km access road and siteworks, and connection to HT power mains by the end of the year.
  • Subject to finalising an acceptable financing Term Sheet in October/November, construction of the mine will commence in December 2024 with commissioning expected 12 months later.
  • The only near term expenditure on the La Demajagua mine will be on preliminary engineering for the proposed concentrate processing facility and antimony recovery circuit to allow an offer to be prepared by a Chinese engineering group for the turnkey design and construction of the facility.
  • This will allow a Scoping Study to be completed early next year for the expanded project which, based on recently completed metallurgical test work, is expected to reflect the production of ~4,800tpa antimony as an important by-product to gold and silver production over the planned 9 year LoM (refer ASX announcement 13 September 2024).
  • Antimony is an in-demand critical metal with a current price of ~US$26,000 per tonne, predicted by traders to increase to ~US$30,000 per tonne by the end of this year
  • The La Demajagua project is expected to be development-ready in Q4 2025.

This announcement has been authorised by the Chairman of Antilles Gold Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold explorationgold stockscopper investingasx:aaugold investingGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report wide high-grade gold intercepts from second round exploration diamond drilling at BM Target 1 on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Metal Hawk Limited

Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.

Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold


Barrick Continues to Unlock Value Embedded in Its Asset Base

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick is projecting a 30% growth in the production of gold-equivalent ounces from its existing assets by the end of this decade 1 while it continues to unlock the value embedded in its portfolio, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

Astral Resources

Outstanding Metallurgical Results Significantly De-Risk Mandilla Gold Project

Gold recoveries of up to 99.5% achieved across key gold deposits

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report metallurgical test results for Hestia, Eos and Iris, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Brightstar Resources

High Grade Zones within Broad Intercepts of Mineralisation Returned from Lord Byron Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce further results from the RC infill drilling at the Lord Byron deposit, part of the 293koz Au Jasper Hills Gold Project. The program was completed to infill the existing mineral resource and increase confidence in the geological interpretation, prior to a planned update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). A concurrent diamond drilling program is almost complete, providing important geotechnical and metallurgical data, as well as crucial structural and geological information to aid the company’s growing understanding of the deposit.

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger

Spectacular Assay Results from New Diamond Drilling at Springdale

×