Artemis and Anax Enter MOU to Explore Pilbara Copper and Gold Opportunities

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Copper Investing

Artemis and Anax Enter MOU to Explore Pilbara Copper and Gold Opportunities

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Anax Metals on the Pilbara copper alliance via this MoU and expand our own potential for gold exploration,” said George Ventouras, executive director of Artemis.

Copper chunk on top of copper periodic symbol.
statu-nascendi / iStock

Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV,OTC Pink:ARTFF) and Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) have entered a 12 month memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore copper and gold opportunities in Western Australia.

In a Tuesday (September 10) press release, the companies said under the non-binding and non-exclusive MOU, they will assess the potential to process copper from Artemis’ Greater Carlow resource at the Whim Creek processing hub.

Additionally, they will to look into the potential for Artemis to explore gold mineralisation on tenements held by Anax.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Anax Metals on the Pilbara copper alliance via this MoU and expand our own potential for gold exploration,” said George Ventouras, executive director of Artemis.

“The West Pilbara region of Western Australia is an exciting jurisdiction to be operating in and this initiative allows each company to focus on its strengths and on delivering results for all stakeholders.”

Whim Creek is owned 80 percent by Anax and 20 percent by its joint venture partner, Develop Global (ASX:DVP,OTC Pink:VTEXF). Their plan is for the facility to serve the West Pilbara region with a 400,000 tonne per year concentrator, as well as a refurbished heap leach facility that will be able to treat oxide, transitional and supergene ore.

In terms of the Anax tenements, Tuesday's release notes that a portion are near De Grey Mining's (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) Hemi deposit, whose resource estimate stands at 12.5 million ounces of gold.

Other possible MOU benefits outlined by the companies include a reduction in project and fixed costs, better open-pit mining contract rates and more favourable funding and offtake terms.

As mentioned, the MOU is for a period of one year, during which time Artemis and Anax's work will include setting up terms for a legally binding agreement regarding the process of Artemis' copper at Whim Creek.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:ARV
copper investingcopper stockscopper explorationgold explorationgold investingasx stocksCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.