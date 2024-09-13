Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Chile Day Paris

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the metallurgical test work undertaken by BGRIMM Technology on the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate to be produced by the La Demajagua open pit mine in Cuba, has been completed.

BGRIMM, which is a leading Chinese engineering group specialising in the design and construction of roasters to oxidise refractory gold concentrate, carried out the test work over a 9 month period to demonstrate the technical viability and design parameters for a processing facility that will include a two-stage fluidised-bed roaster, an acid plant and CIL circuit to produce a gold doré, and a separate leach circuit to recover antimony from the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate before roasting.

BGRIMM’s report will be translated from Mandarin to English for inclusion in a new Scoping Study for the expanded La Demajagua project. A summary of recoveries and processing consumables has been provided in English. The attached Memorandum from JJ Metallurgical Services Inc dated 12 September 2024 describes the test work undertaken on the La Demajagua gold-arsenopyrite concentrate by BGRIMM Technology, the anticipated antimony and gold recoveries, and the estimated annual antimony production.

POTENTIAL ANNUAL ANTIMONY PRODUCTION (9 YEAR LoM) (refer Note 1 below)

  • BGRIMM determined a 77.9% antimony recovery from alkaline leaching of the ~53,000tpa of gold-arsenopyrite concentrate with 4.9% antimony content expected to be produced after reverse flotation of the La Demajagua ore, which would yield ~2,028tpa of contained antimony in a precipitate
  • ~2,758tpa of antimony is also expected to be contained in the ~5,900tpa of silver- gold-antimony concentrate produced by reverse flotation

Payables of 57% of the prevailing antimony price (currently ~US$26,000/t) have been offered for the combined antimony contained in a blended silver-gold-antimony concentrate delivered to a northern Chinese port.

Antimony is a critical mineral with widespread industrial and technological uses with supply constraints and growing demand. The price of antimony recently doubled after China announced future restrictions on exports of the strategic metal.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold explorationgold stockscopper investingasx:aaugold investingGold Investing
AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has executed a significant drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd (Topdrill) which complements the existing arrangement and underpins the strong working relationship between Brightstar and Topdrill.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Goose Project Update; Project Construction and Development on Track for First Gold Production in Q2 2025; Total Construction and Mine Development Cash Expenditure Estimate Before First Gold Production Revised to Reflect Current Timeline

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces an update for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Goose Project Update

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics

Description

Positive progress on the development of Ora Gold’s (ASX:OAU) Crown Prince project is a key factor in Argonaut Securities’ recent equity research report issuing a speculative buy recommendation for Ora Gold.

Keep reading...Show less
John Kaiser, mine site.

John Kaiser: Gold Price Trigger, Junior Miner Challenges, 4 Stocks I'm Watching

John Kaiser of Kaiser Research shared his thoughts on gold, honing in on why interest in gold stocks remains relatively low even though the metal has been trading at or near all-time highs.

In his view, part of the issue is the disappearance of the traditional gold bug — Kaiser explained that this has come about as a result of former US President Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party.

"The traditional things that Republicans were concerned about — they're no longer concerned about that. So they are now into crypto and stuff like that. So gold has been in a sense orphaned from the traditional audience," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

While some have posited that the gold price may break US$3,000 per ounce and carry on as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000, there are those with hopes that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

XRG Investor Presentation FY24

Related News

Resource Investing

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

lithium investing

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

Silver Investing

7 Biggest Silver ETFs in 2024

Battery Metals Investing

What is an Offtake Agreement? (Updated 2024)

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

×