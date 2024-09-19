Extension of TransAsia Debt Facility

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Manuka Resources

Extension of TransAsia Debt Facility

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has reached an agreement with TransAsia Private Capital Limited (“TransAsia”) to extend the maturity date of its existing debt facility to 31 January 2025.

As previously advised1, Manuka is executing its development plan to restart production from its 100% owned Mt Boppy gold mine (“Mt Boppy”) located in the Cobar Basin, NSW. The development plan includes a fit-for-purpose low capex processing facility at Mt Boppy to produce gold doré.

In parallel with development works at Mt Boppy, Manuka is advancing a process to refinance the TransAsia debt facility, which has yielded proposals from multiple parties. The extension will facilitate completion of the refinancing process and align this with the restart of Mt Boppy.

Manuka’s Executive Chairman, Dennis Karp, commented:

“Once again, we wish to note our appreciation of the ongoing support provided by TransAsia. They have been an outstanding financing partner for Manuka from 2019 and continue to provide us with the flexibility to ensure a positive outcome for the Company and its growth strategy.”

Over the coming months, the Company anticipates:

1. releasing an updated production forecast for the Mt Boppy gold project

2. completion of the refinancing of the TransAsia debt facility

3. recommencement of mining operations at Mt Boppy; and

4. releasing of a restart feasibility study and Ore Reserve for Wonawinta.

Furthermore, the Company is awaiting feedback on its application to the New Zealand Government with respect to the inclusion of the Taranaki vanadium-titanomagnetite iron sands project (“Taranaki VTM Project”) in the Fast Track Consenting approvals list. Subject to final approvals, the Company will use cashflows from Mt Boppy and Wonawinta to advance the world-class Taranaki VTM Project through a Bankable Feasibility Study and toward an investment decision. Vanadium and titanium have both been included in the NZ Government’s recently released draft Critical Minerals List2.

BurnVoir Corporate Finance are acting as Financial Advisors to the Company.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:mkriron investingsilver investingvanadium investingGold Investing
MKR:AU
Manuka Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

The price of gold surged toward the US$2,600 mark for the first time in mid-September, following an interest rate cut in Europe and speculation the US Federal Reserve was considering a larger 50-point cut when it meets on September 17 and 18.

The news also caused gold to set a record high in Australian dollars as its momentum carried the AUD gold price to an all-time high of AU$3,852.54 on September 13.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 third quarter financial results after market close on October 2, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place October 3, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company's third quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 18 September 2024, it had completed the issue of shares in part settlement of deferred executive salaries and director fees (the “Compensation Shares” or the “Shares for Debt”) as previously announced in a news release dated 17 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Then Pulls Back After Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years on Wednesday (September 18), beginning its cutting cycle with a sizeable 50 basis point reduction.

The Federal Open Market Committee has held rates steady since July 2023 after starting to hike in March 2022.

Speaking at a press conference after the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy has come into balance, which means the time has come to cut rates. He added that the cut puts the central bank in a good position to respond quickly with changes should inflation begin to reverse or should the labor market deteriorate.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech concept with globe overlaid on city.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dedicates US$1 Million Prize to Drive Cleantech Innovation

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM)announced the launch of the Future of Mining Challenge, a global competition aimed at advancing technological innovation in the mining sector.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with Foresight Canada, seeks to foster solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve overall efficiency in mining operations.

The focus is on technology that can reduce the environmental impact of base and precious metals mining, in line with Wheaton’s commitment to addressing challenges revolving around carbon emissions and efficiency.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of AU$100 bills.

Antipa Sells Stake in Citadel Joint Venture to Rio Tinto for AU$17 Million

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) has signed a binding term sheet to sell its interest in the Citadel joint venture to Rio Tinto Exploration (RTX), a subsidiary of mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

In a September 13 press release, Antipa said the transaction will entail a one time payment of AU$17 million in cash, which will significantly bolster its reserves to approximately AU$23 million.

It will use the proceeds to further explore and advance its flagship Minyari Dome gold-copper project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Manuka Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

Trigg Acquires Ultra High-Grade Antimony Portfolio, Grading up to 63% Antimony

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Director Loan

Related News

Lithium Investing

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

uranium investing

Director Loan

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Silver Investing

How to Invest in Silver

Resource Investing

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment?

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Amended Permit Submission

×