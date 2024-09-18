Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Titan Minerals

Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement

Hanrine to spend up to US$120M to earn 80% in Linderos Copper Project

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX: TTM) (Titan or the Company) refers to its ASX announcement dated 18 April 2024 and is pleased to announce that Titan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Linderos Mining S.A.S (Linderos), have executed a binding joint venture and earn-in agreement (JVA) with Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining S.A. (Hanrine), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hancock), for Hanrine to acquire up to an 8o% ownership interest in the Linderos Copper Project (Project) in Ecuador (Transaction).

Highlights

  • Titan and Hanrine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock, have executed a formal binding joint venture and earn-in agreement in respect to the Linderos Copper Project in Ecuador
  • Hanrine will earn an initial 5% interest in the Linderos Copper Project by paying US$2.01 million and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Linderos Copper Project by either achieving specific exploration milestones and proceeding to a decision to mine or by sole funding up to US$120 (AU$180) million
  • Preparation for the initial 10,000m drilling campaign is underway, with technical site visits and meetings held and logistics planning now well advanced to facilitate drilling and associated exploration activities

Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:

“We are very pleased to have entered into formal binding arrangements with Hanrine for the Linderos Copper Project. The JV & earn-in agreement represents endorsement of what we believe is an exciting early-stage porphyry copper-gold discovery.

“We are well advanced in our technical discussions with Hanrine who are ready to commence exploration activities at the Linderos Copper Project, with expansion of the camp being the first task on the priority list to ensure seamless and efficient operations once drilling commences.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Hanrine, who have a well-established team in-country with the technical capability and financial capacity for us to mutually benefit from exploration success alongside contribution to the economy of Ecuador. We look forward to providing further updates on logistics and exploration activities as we prepare for commencement of the initial 10,000 metre drilling campaign at Linderos.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

"Retirement" written on a compass.

First Quantum Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme Amid Cobre Panama Uncertainty

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for employees at its Cobre Panama mine as it awaits government action on whether operations will be able to resume.

This comes after the mine’s closure in November 2023 due to a ruling from Panama’s Supreme Court that declared the company's mining contract unconstitutional following months of environmental protests.

Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that sources familiar with the matter say First Quantum has offered the voluntary retirement option as part of its efforts to manage the uncertainties surrounding the mine’s future.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, on schedule.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper chunk on top of copper periodic symbol.

Artemis and Anax Enter MOU to Explore Pilbara Copper and Gold Opportunities

Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV,OTC Pink:ARTFF) and Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) have entered a 12 month memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore copper and gold opportunities in Western Australia.

In a Tuesday (September 10) press release, the companies said under the non-binding and non-exclusive MOU, they will assess the potential to process copper from Artemis’ Greater Carlow resource at the Whim Creek processing hub.

Additionally, they will to look into the potential for Artemis to explore gold mineralisation on tenements held by Anax.

Keep reading...Show less
Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows, causing some to cut production.

This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke US$10,000 per tonne and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$8,800 to US$9,200 range mark in August and September. Despite recent pullbacks, prices are likely to see gains as markets supply deficits are expected over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Keep reading...Show less

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Results From RMWC Funded Phase II Prostate Cancer Trial using INV043 – Strong Safety Profile and 40% Positive Response Rate

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

