Investing News Network
Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement
Hanrine to spend up to US$120M to earn 80% in Linderos Copper Project
Titan Minerals Limited (ASX: TTM) (Titan or the Company) refers to its ASX announcement dated 18 April 2024 and is pleased to announce that Titan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Linderos Mining S.A.S (Linderos), have executed a binding joint venture and earn-in agreement (JVA) with Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining S.A. (Hanrine), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hancock), for Hanrine to acquire up to an 8o% ownership interest in the Linderos Copper Project (Project) in Ecuador (Transaction).
Highlights
- Titan and Hanrine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock, have executed a formal binding joint venture and earn-in agreement in respect to the Linderos Copper Project in Ecuador
- Hanrine will earn an initial 5% interest in the Linderos Copper Project by paying US$2.01 million and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Linderos Copper Project by either achieving specific exploration milestones and proceeding to a decision to mine or by sole funding up to US$120 (AU$180) million
- Preparation for the initial 10,000m drilling campaign is underway, with technical site visits and meetings held and logistics planning now well advanced to facilitate drilling and associated exploration activities
Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:
“We are very pleased to have entered into formal binding arrangements with Hanrine for the Linderos Copper Project. The JV & earn-in agreement represents endorsement of what we believe is an exciting early-stage porphyry copper-gold discovery.
“We are well advanced in our technical discussions with Hanrine who are ready to commence exploration activities at the Linderos Copper Project, with expansion of the camp being the first task on the priority list to ensure seamless and efficient operations once drilling commences.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Hanrine, who have a well-established team in-country with the technical capability and financial capacity for us to mutually benefit from exploration success alongside contribution to the economy of Ecuador. We look forward to providing further updates on logistics and exploration activities as we prepare for commencement of the initial 10,000 metre drilling campaign at Linderos.”
First Quantum Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme Amid Cobre Panama Uncertainty
First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for employees at its Cobre Panama mine as it awaits government action on whether operations will be able to resume.
This comes after the mine’s closure in November 2023 due to a ruling from Panama’s Supreme Court that declared the company's mining contract unconstitutional following months of environmental protests.
Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that sources familiar with the matter say First Quantum has offered the voluntary retirement option as part of its efforts to manage the uncertainties surrounding the mine’s future.
Employees must decide whether to accept the retirement package, which would take effect in January 2025, or continue working reduced hours. The window for workers to make their decision is set to close at the end of September.
The closure of Cobre Panama has significantly reduced its workforce. From a high of 6,000 employees, approximately 900 workers remain at the site. While a small number of workers have already accepted the voluntary retirement offer, most are opting to work with reduced hours, according to one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Michael Camacho, who represents the Panama Mining Workers Union, confirmed the retirement scheme's existence and said some workers have opted into it. He also noted that First Quantum has not yet received clear guidelines from Panama’s government on what safety measures would need to be implemented for operations to restart.
The new Panamanian administration, led by President Jose Raul Mulino, has said the mine’s future will not be addressed until early 2025, leaving First Quantum and its employees in a state of prolonged uncertainty.
Cobre Panama is a major asset for First Quantum, accounting for a substantial portion of the company's copper output while playing a key role in its efforts to manage its debt. Financial pressures have grown as 130,000 metric tons of copper concentrate remain stockpiled at the mine, awaiting a government decision on whether it can be exported.
The company is also pursuing compensation for the suspension of operations at the site.
First Quantum has invested approximately US$10 billion in developing the mine, which has proven and probable reserves of around 3 billion metric tons, over the course of a decade.
The potential to resume operations remains crucial to the company's long-term financial stability, as well as to Panama’s economy, as Cobre Panama has contributed an estimated 5 percent to the nation’s GDP.
The uncertainty surrounding Cobre Panama has also drawn attention from copper investors. The mine represents about 1 percent of global output of the red metal, and its closure has brought deficit concerns forward.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, on schedule.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mining activities at TNC’s Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland, continue to successfully ramp up in line with the current CCP mine plan.
- TNC remains on track to become Australia’s next copper producer and critical metals supplier in Q1 2025 via its restart of CCP.
- Circa 155k BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) of overburden has been mined to date with approximately 6,000t of oxide ore mined and placed on the Wallace North RoM.
- Oxide ore is now being transported to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) crusher with stacking on the leach pad to commence October 2024.
- CCP is estimated to generate free cash flow of ~$200 million at current copper spot prices over its initial 4.6-year mine life.
- TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore) for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year.
- TNC is focussed on growing its workforce to support its objectives at CCP including the recruitment of a substantial number of personnel by mid-October for the GAM and Wallace North.
TNC last week commenced transportation of first oxide ore from the Wallace North pit to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) crushing facility. Irrigation of the ore will commence October 2024 and contribute to improved copper production from the Solvent Extraction (SX) plant. This will be the first ore mined by TNC that will be added to the heap leach since commissioning the SX plant in 2023.
In July, TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at Wallace North, one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Wallace North has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au2.
TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with global commodity trader Glencore International AG for 100% of copper concentrate produced at CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year3. Under the toll milling agreement, sulphide ore will be transported to a third-party concentrator for toll treatment.
COMMENT
True North Copper’s Managing Director, Bevan Jones said:
“Our team at Wallace North has continued to advance mining activities on schedule with the current CCP mine plan. TNC’s progress towards becoming Australia’s next copper producer has taken significant steps forward since our previous Wallace North update, with 6,000t of oxide ore having now been mined and transportation of this ore to the GAM crusher underway. We expect to commence stacking of this ore on the leach pad in October, the next milestone in this process that we are now targeting. This is the first new copper ore mined and added to the heaps by TNC.
In parallel, TNC is focussed on growing our workforce to deliver on these objectives at CCP. The recruitment process continues for the GAM and Wallace North, with a substantial number of positions to be filled by mid-October.
"This progress on both fronts strengthens TNC’s position not only as an emerging copper and critical metals company, but also as a North Queensland-based company focused on providing opportunities within the communities in which it operates. As mining activities progress further at CCP, we look forward to continuing to provide regular updates.”
Figure 1. First Ore Haulage from Wallace North.
Wallace North Mining Update
Since TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at Wallace North4 (refer ASX Announcement dated 1 July 2024), the Company has mined circa 155k BCM of overburden and is on schedule with the current CCP mine plan. Along with the 155k BCM, approximately 6,000t of oxide ore has been mined and placed on the Wallace North RoM to date.
Since exposing the oxide ore in the Wallace North open cut pit, the Company has been stockpiling ore on the Wallace North RoM for road haulage to commence. TNC has now commenced transportation of the oxide ore by road train to the COH’s heap leach. Sulphide ore will then be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore. Transitional and Sulphide ores are anticipated to be mined and stockpiled in the December quarter.
The COH is 2km from the town of Cloncurry in northern Queensland and will service all four of TNC’s deposits with essential infrastructure, technical systems and support. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Artemis and Anax Enter MOU to Explore Pilbara Copper and Gold Opportunities
Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV,OTC Pink:ARTFF) and Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) have entered a 12 month memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore copper and gold opportunities in Western Australia.
In a Tuesday (September 10) press release, the companies said under the non-binding and non-exclusive MOU, they will assess the potential to process copper from Artemis’ Greater Carlow resource at the Whim Creek processing hub.
Additionally, they will to look into the potential for Artemis to explore gold mineralisation on tenements held by Anax.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Anax Metals on the Pilbara copper alliance via this MoU and expand our own potential for gold exploration,” said George Ventouras, executive director of Artemis.
“The West Pilbara region of Western Australia is an exciting jurisdiction to be operating in and this initiative allows each company to focus on its strengths and on delivering results for all stakeholders.”
Whim Creek is owned 80 percent by Anax and 20 percent by its joint venture partner, Develop Global (ASX:DVP,OTC Pink:VTEXF). Their plan is for the facility to serve the West Pilbara region with a 400,000 tonne per year concentrator, as well as a refurbished heap leach facility that will be able to treat oxide, transitional and supergene ore.
In terms of the Anax tenements, Tuesday's release notes that a portion are near De Grey Mining's (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) Hemi deposit, whose resource estimate stands at 12.5 million ounces of gold.
Other possible MOU benefits outlined by the companies include a reduction in project and fixed costs, better open-pit mining contract rates and more favourable funding and offtake terms.
As mentioned, the MOU is for a period of one year, during which time Artemis and Anax's work will include setting up terms for a legally binding agreement regarding the process of Artemis' copper at Whim Creek.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows, causing some to cut production.
This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke US$10,000 per tonne and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$8,800 to US$9,200 range mark in August and September. Despite recent pullbacks, prices are likely to see gains as markets supply deficits are expected over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.
Australian investors wanting to benefit from surging copper prices don’t need to look any further than the ASX, which hosts some of the largest copper companies in the world. Learn about the five biggest copper companies on the ASX by market cap below. All market cap and share price information was obtained on September 9, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener.
1. BHP (ASX:BHP)
Market cap: AU$195.04 billion; share price: AU$38.76
BHP is a global copper producer with operating copper mines in Australia, Chile and Peru, as well as the Resolution copper project in the US. In addition to its copper operations, BHP is a significant producer of a variety of resources including iron ore, nickel, metallurgical coal, potash and uranium.
The company’s Australian copper mine is the massive Olympic Dam operation in South Australia, which also produces gold and uranium as by-products. In 2023, BHP acquired South Australia-based OZ Minerals, which owned the Prominent Hill and Carrapateena copper mines, strengthening BHP's Australian copper portfolio.
In Chile, the company operates the 57.5 percent owned Escondida mine — the world’s largest copper producer — and the wholly owned Pampa Norte operations. BHP also owns 33.75 percent of the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, although it is not the operator.
Following a failed US$39 billion bid for rival Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) during Q2, BHP announced on July 30 that it had entered into an agreement with Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) to jointly acquire Filo (TSX:FIL,OTCQX:FLMMF) for C$4.1 billion.
The acquisition will grant each company a 50 percent ownership stake in the Filo del Sol copper project in Chile. Additionally, BHP has agreed to purchase a 50 percent ownership stake in Lundin's Josemaria project in the Vicuna mining district on the border between Argentina and Chile. The two projects will be managed under the same joint venture entity.
2. Capstone Copper (ASX:CSC)
Market cap: AU$6.76 billion; share price: AU$8.95
Newly listed on the ASX in February 2024, Capstone Copper is a mining company with a portfolio of assets located in the US, Mexico and Chile. The company is also listed on the TSX.
Capstone's 100 percent owned Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, US, is fully permitted until 2039 and is expected to produce 58,000 to 64,000 tonnes of copper in 2024. Capstone acquired Pinto Valley from BHP in 2013, and the mine has produced more than 4 billion pounds of copper since it began operating in 1972.
It also is the sole owner of the Cozamin copper and silver mine in Zecatacas, Mexico, which boasts a 1,000 tonne per day throughput and is projected to generate 22,000 to 24,000 tonnes of copper in 2024, as well as the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Antofagasta, Chile, which underwent an expansion in 2021 to extend its mine life significantly.
Additionally, Capstone owns a 70 percent stake in the Mantoverde mine in the Atacama region of Chile, with the remaining 30 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials (OTC Pink:MIMTF,TSE:5711). The mine is currently in the process of ramping up to commercial production, and Capstone announced on June 25 that it produced its first saleable copper concentrate. Capstone expects to achieve nameplate operating rates during Q3 of 2024.
On July 31, the company released an updated feasibility study for its Santo Domingo copper, iron and gold project in Chile. In the study, Capstone reported an after-tax net present value at an 8 percent discount rate of US$1.7 billion with an internal rate of return of 24.1 percent. The mine's life is expected to be 19 years, with an average annual copper production of 68,000 tonnes.
3. Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)
Market cap: AU$3.8 billion; share price: AU$8.16
Sandfire Resources is a copper mining and developing company with a global portfolio of assets. Sandfire's DeGrussa copper-gold operations in Western Australia were depleted in 2022 and entered care and maintenance in 2023, with the company now working to rehabilitate the site.
Sandfire's primary production now comes from its the MATSA copper, lead and zinc mine in the province of Huelva, Spain. The site boasts a processing capacity of 4.7 million tonnes per annum, and in the June quarter produced 120,888 tonnes of copper concentrate.
Sandfire also owns the Motheo operations in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. The asset consists of multiple open pits and is currently in the advanced stages of ramping up to production from its A4 open pit and mill. In the June quarter, Motheo produced 45,664 tonnes of copper concentrate and achieved a mill rate of 1.18 million tonnes of ore.
In addition to its producing assets, Sandfire also has been working to advance its Black Butte project in Montana, US. Work on the project stalled in 2021 after a district court revoked a Department of Environmental Quality mining permit for the site. The company subsequently filed a claim against the Department, and on February 26 of this year, it announced the decision was overturned by the Montana Supreme Court and permits for the site were reinstated.
Sandfire is working to improve Black Butte's economics as it works towards a final investment decision. The company released an exploration update from the project on July 25 that highlighted high-grade copper intercepts from its Johnny Lee copper deposit with 15.3 percent copper over 1.8 metres and 12.8 percent copper over 13.2 metres.
4. Metals Acquisition (ASX:MAC)
Market cap: AU$1.13 billion; share price: AU$15.21
Another newcomer to this list of biggest copper companies, Metals Acquisition is focused on acquisitions in the metals and mining industry for assets that are critical to the energy transition.
The company dual listed on the ASX through an oversubscribed initial public offering that closed in February. The AU$325 million in funds raised by the IPO were the highest for a mining company on the ASX since July 2021, according to its press release.
As for its operations, Metals Acquisition's first acquisition came in June 2023, when it purchased the CSA copper mine in New South Wales from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). The mine is one of the oldest operating copper mines in Australia with production dating back more than 150 years, and it is one of the deepest at 1.9 kilometres.
In the company’s June quarter update, Metals Acquisition said it achieved record quarterly copper production with 10,864 tonnes, a 24 percent increase over the previous quarter despite major planned maintenance activities in April. Additionally, the company reported that it ended the quarter with a large stockpile of high-grade ore that will underpin production through the September quarter. It expects production to stabilize through the end of 2024.
5. Develop Global (ASX:DVP)
Market cap: AU$507.06 million; share price: AU$1.96
Unlike the other companies on this list, Develop Global is not yet a producer of copper; instead, it is developing its three copper projects in Australia with the goal of supplying the clean energy transition.
Develop is working towards a potential mine restart for its past-producing Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales, which closed in 1998. In August 2023, the company reported the discovery of significant high-grade mineralisation, saying it will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate slated for release in the first quarter of 2024. The updated mineral resource estimate will inform the final mine plan.
Its two other projects are located near Port Hedland, Western Australia. The first is its Sulphur Springs project, a near-term volcanogenic massive sulphide project that contains copper, zinc and silver across its Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits.
Its final project is the past-producing Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which Develop owns through a 20/80 joint venture with Anax Metals (ASX:ANX). The site hosts refurbished heap infrastructure for mineral processing.
On August 2, Develop announced it had entered into a funding and offtake agreement with Trafigura that will provide Develop US$65 million through a prepayment facility that will aid in the development of its Woodlawn project. Additionally, Trafigura will buy all of Woodlawn's production for approximately five years. The company says the financing will put Woodlawn on track to begin production in mid-2025.
FAQs for ASX copper stocks
How much is copper worth?
The copper price is tracked in two ways: COMEX copper and London Metal Exchange (LME) copper. The COMEX and LME are both options and futures metal exchanges, with the former being headquartered in New York and the latter in London. COMEX copper is priced by the pound, while LME copper is priced per tonne.
In 2024, copper saw historically high prices. In Q1 and most of Q2, copper prices on the COMEX ranged between US$4.10 and US$4.89 — an all-time high. For the same time period on the LME, copper moved between US$9,000 and US$10,730.
What are the uses of copper?
Copper is used in many industries, from construction to electronics to medical equipment. In fact, in 2021, 32 percent of copper globally was used in equipment manufacturing and 28 percent in building construction.
Two other growing sectors for copper are the burgeoning electric vehicle and green energy industries. Electric vehicles require a significant amount of the red metal per vehicle.
How to invest in copper on the ASX?
Investors have access to a wide variety of Australian copper companies on the ASX, from copper miners to copper explorers. This means that investors can choose what kind of company matches their risk appetite and portfolio.
When looking for a copper company to invest in, be sure to do your due diligence and learn about the company, its team, its finances and the geology of its projects. Once you’ve selected a company or companies to invest in, you can buy copper stocks using trading apps with access to ASX stocks, as well as with the help of stock brokers.
Click here to learn which ASX-listed copper stocks have gained the most year-to-date.
Is there a copper ETF on the ASX?
In November 2022, the ASX welcomed its first copper ETF: the Global X Copper Miners ETF (ASX:WIRE). It is designed to track the performance of companies that have, or are expected to have, significant exposure to the copper industry.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Anax Metals Limited
Investor Insight
Anax Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company looking to develop its copper assets in the Pilbara Region of Australia. It has important joint ventures and partnerships that can facilitate the execution of a strategic processing hub to offer a compelling investor value proposition.
Overview
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.,
Anax Metals and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
During the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals and GreenTech Metals announced they had signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Anax Metals also signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’ open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub. Anax and Artemis also agree to evaluate the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax project tenure.
Whim Creek Pit
Since acquiring the project in 2020, Anax Metals has increased its contained metal resource inventory by over 57 percent. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Anax Metals signed a contract with drilling company Topdrill for up to 1,700 metres of diamond drilling. Diamond drill rigs have been mobilized at site with the primary goal of testing the down-plunge extensions of the high-grade copper zones at the Evelyn deposit. Previous drilling intersected 13 m @ 4.46 percent copper, 3.10 percent zinc, 45 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold from 204 m. Evelyn remains open down plunge with lots of expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax Metals has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax Metals plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Whim Creek Copper Zinc ProjectWhim Creek is located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project has a long history of copper production with existing infrastructure that includes dams, haul roads, offices, workshops and a dedicated gas spur line to site. The project is currently being developed as a joint venture (80/20) between Anax Metals and Develop Global. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity in excess of 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. Longer term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Exploration
The project exploration tenure is located in the highly prospective Archean granite-greenstones of the Pilbara region, encompassing the width of the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt. Near mine extensions to known copper-zinc-lead VMS resources remain underexplored with potential at Mons Cupri South for the discovery of a new intact Mons Cupri-sized deposit. VMS-style alteration and mineralisation have been intersected over 1km. The two satellite deposits at Salt Creek and Evelyn have excellent down plunge and strike potential for blind massive sulphide shoots and drilling is under way at Evelyn.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson - Chairman
A barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing - Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin - Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren - Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen - Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
Osisko Metals
Investor Insight
Osisko Metals’ high-quality polymetallic assets present a compelling investment opportunity amid a rapidly expanding critical and base metals market, as North America continues to strengthen its domestic supply.
Overview
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM) is an exploration and development company focusing on two base metal assets in Canada – Gaspé Copper and Pine Point – targeting copper and zinc, both critical minerals necessary for the global transition to clean energy. These assets are past-producing, brownfield projects of significant potential for future production.The Gaspé Copper project in Québec has a rapid development plan to begin mining the indicated resource of 495 million tons (Mt) of ore grading 0.37 percent copper equivalent. As the gap between available copper supply and growing demand widens, Osisko Metals is well-positioned to help create and strengthen a domestic supply chain for the North American market.
The company’s Pine Point zinc-lead project in the Northwest Territories contains an indicated mineral resource estimate of 49.5 million tons at 4.2 percent zinc and 1.5 percent lead, in addition to significant inferred resources. Zinc is a necessary mineral for the clean energy transition and has important applications throughout the manufacturing industry. This widespread use of this mineral has analysts cautioning about a looming supply shortage.
A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed in 2022 indicates the Pine Point project has the potential to become a world-class, high-grade zinc asset, with an after-tax net present value (NPV) of C$602 million and internal rate of return (IRR) of 25 percent.In February 2023, Osisko Metals announced a C$100-million investment agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III for a joint venture on the Pine Point project. The agreement includes C$75.3 million of funding for the project and up to C$24.7 million in cash payments to Osisko Metals.
Led by a management team with a wide range of expertise throughout the natural resources industry and experience in geology, exploration, corporate finance and corporate administration, Osisko Metals is well-poised to become a world-class supplier of base metals.
Company Highlights
- Osisko Metals (OM) is focused on becoming a significant base metals producer by bringing two past-producing Canadian brownfield assets back into production: the Gaspé Copper project and the Pine Point zinc and lead project.
- The company’s projects target critical minerals to aid in the global transition to clean energy and net-zero emissions.
- OM’s 100-percent-owned Gaspé Copper project in Québec has a rapid development plan to capitalize on its NI 43-101 indicated resource of 495 million tons of ore grading 0.37 percent copper equivalent to meet the needs of a growing supply gap.
- Copper Mountain hosts the largest undeveloped copper asset in Eastern North America with an in-pit indicated resource of 3.25 billion pounds (1.47 million tonnes) of contained copper, not including significant molybdenum (180 million pounds) and silver (28 million ounces) resources.
- The Pine Point project in the Northwest Territories has the potential to become a top-ten zinc producer with high-grade zinc concentrates.
- C$100 million investment agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III for a joint venture on the Pine Point project – including C$75.3 million funding for the project – under which Appian can earn an up to 65 percent ownership in Pine Point.
- A completed preliminary economic assessment for the Pine Point asset indicates an after-tax IRR of 25 percent and an NPV (8 percent) of C$602 million.
- The 2024 mineral resource estimate update for the Pine Point project includes indicated mineral resources of 49.5 Mt grading 4.22 percent zinc and 1.49 percent lead and inferred mineral resources of 8.3 Mt grading 4.18 percent zinc and 1.69 percent lead.
- A management team with expertise throughout the mining industry leads the company toward achieving its goal of becoming the leading base metal developer in North America by supplying the base metals necessary for the clean energy transition.
Key Projects
Gaspé Copper Project
The Gaspé Copper project in Québec is among the most significant copper development projects in eastern North America. Osisko Metals completed the100-percent acquisition of Gaspé Copper in July 2023 and has since commenced drilling at the property. Québec has a well-known reputation as one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America, with a long history of copper production.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Mineral Resource Estimate: The current NI 43-101 resource estimate for the asset demonstrates 3.25 billion pounds of contained copper at a 0.15 percent sulfide copper cut-off. The resource also includes significant molybdenum at 180 million pounds and silver at 28 million ounces. Osisko Metals believes there is room to expand known deposits with its upcoming drill campaign.
- Promising Metallurgy: Preliminary testwork delivered average copper recoveries of 92 percent and average molybdenum recoveries of 65 percent, indicating that Gaspé Copper should produce copper and molybdenum concentrates with excellent metal grades and a payable silver credit added to the copper concentrate.
- Prolific Past Production: The former Gaspé mines were in production from 1955 to 1999 and produced more than 100 million tonnes from a combination of open-pit and high-grade underground mines. The growing demand for copper makes reviving the project economically compelling.
- Robust Infrastructure: The project has infrastructure to quicken development, including paved road access, hydroelectric power on-site, and port access via the Saint Lawrence River and the town of Gaspé.
- 2023 Drill Program: Osisko Metals’ 2023 drill program at Gaspé Copper spanned 8,000 to 10,000 meters focused on continued infill drilling of the inferred mineral resource of the Mount Copper open pit deposit.
- Copper Mountain Updated MRE: The updated mineral resource estimate at Copper Mountain, as part of the Gaspé copper project, comprises an open-pit indicated resource of 495 million tons grading 0.37 percent copper equivalent, representing a 30 percent increase in copper-equivalent metal content, as well as a greater than 99 percent conversion rate from inferred to indicated category.
- 2024 Drill Program: The 2024 drill program is underway at Needle and Copper mountains. Approximately 2,600 meters over 11 holes were drilled at Needle Mountain aimed at understanding the potential for identifying more mineral resources around the former Needle Mountain pit. Drilling is ongoing at the Copper Mountain pit, where a 4,500-metre program is aimed at better defining resources in the enriched core of the deposit.
- Water characterization: Surface water characterization of the mine site and surrounding area is continuing. Detailed sampling of the pit waters and experimental fishing downstream from the mine site are planned to better understand the health of fish populations and the potential impacts of pit dewatering.
- Preliminary economic assessment: Scheduled for early 2025.
Pine Point Zinc-Lead Project
The Pine Point asset in the Northwest Territories has the infrastructure in place to help the company move the project toward development. The project has an existing hydroelectric power substation on site, rail access within 60 kilometers, and paved access roads to the site.
Project Highlights:
- Joint Venture: Pine Point Mining Limited, which holds a 100 percent interest in the Pine Point project, is operated under a joint-venture between Osisko Metals and Appian Natural Resources Fund III. This C$100-million investment agreement was finalized in April 2023 and yielded C$75.3 million of funding for the project; in February 2024, Osisko Metals sold an additional 5 percent ownership interest in Pine Point Mining to a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP for an expected payment of approximately C$8.33 million. In total, Appian has the right to earn up to 65 percent of Pine Point, with OM retaining 35 percent.
- High-grade Clean Concentrates: Pine Point has demonstrated the potential to produce one of the world’s cleanest concentrates for zinc and lead. A recent metallurgical assessment indicates high recoveries of 87 percent for zinc, and 93 percent for lead using XRT sorting and conventional grinding and flotation processes. Additionally, studies indicate low levels of deleterious elements in the concentrates, making them appealing to smelters around the world that seek to increase the overall purity levels of their concentrate inputs.
- Promising Preliminary Economic Assessment: The 2022 PEA indicates an average annual life-of-mine production of 329 million pounds of zinc and 141 million pounds of lead. Additionally, the 2022 PEA indicates reduced estimated dewatering volume by 30 percent compared to the 2020 PEA.
- 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate: Updated MRE for the Pine Point project highlights the following:
- Indicated mineral resources of 49.5 Mt grading 4.22 percent zinc and 1.49 percent lead (5.52 percent zinc equivalent) containing approximately 4.6 billion pounds of zinc and 1.6 billion pounds of lead in situ (undiluted).
- Inferred mineral resources of 8.3 Mt grading 4.18 percent zinc and 1.69 percent lead (5.64 percent zinc equivalent containing approximately 0.7 billion pounds of zinc and 0.3 billion pounds of lead in situ (undiluted).
- Used variable cut-off grades between 1.41 percent and 1.51 percent zinc equivalent for open pit resources and between 4.10 percent and 4.40 percent zinc equivalent for underground resources.
- The project's East Mill, Central and North Zones now contain approximately 36.2 Mt of indicated resources grading 5.22 percent zinc equivalent, or 3.2 billion pounds of zinc and 1.1 billion pounds of lead in situ.
- Community Support: Osisko Metals has worked hard to earn community support in the nearby towns of Hay River, Fort Smith and Fort Resolution, and has also concluded two separate collaboration agreements with local Indigenous communities: Deninu K’ue First Nation and Northwest Territory Metis Nation. These agreements include education, training, employment, and business opportunities. Additionally, a 2017 exploration agreement was signed with K’atl’odeeche First Nation.
Management Team
Robert Wares - CEO
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which Osisko Mining subsequently developed into one of Canada’s largest gold producers. Among other awards, Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s “Prospector of the Year Award” for 2007 and was named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as “Mining Men of the Year” for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares sits on the board of directors of Brunswick Exploration. Wares has a Bachelor of Science and an honorary doctorate in earth sciences from McGill University.
Jeff Hussey - Director and CEO of Pine Point Mining Limited
Jeff Hussey has 32 years of professional experience in the mining industry. He has worked in both open-pit and underground mine operations at various stages of mine life, from start-up to mine closure, and more recently, working in mineral exploration and development projects. He spent 19 years with Noranda/Falconbridge. His mine operation experience includes work at the Brunswick No. 12 mine, Gaspé Copper mines, the Antamina mine start-up in Peru, as well as the Raglan mine in Northern Québec. As a senior scientist with the Mining Technology Group at the Noranda Technology Centre in 2002, he enhanced his network in the metallurgical research and mining innovation fields. As a consultant since 2007, Jeff Hussey and Associates has helped junior mine development companies by offering exploration, mining, and geo-metallurgical support services. These include Champion Iron Mines, Focus Graphite, Puma Exploration and Starcore International in Mexico. While at Champion Iron Mines, he participated in building significant high-quality iron ore resources, completing feasibility studies and participating in raising more than $70 million for corporate development. While working with Focus Graphite, development responsibilities included a feasibility study and associated work with community stakeholders and governments. Hussey has a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of New Brunswick.
Anthony Glavac - Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Glavac has more than 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, corporate controller for Falco Resources. He previously served as director of financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines, and interim chief financial officer at Alderon Iron Ore. Before joining Alderon, Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.
Ann Lamontagne - Vice-president, Environment and Sustainable Development
Ann Lamontagne is a civil engineer who obtained her doctoral degree in mining environment from Laval University in 2001. She has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years as a consultant for geotechnical, water management, hydrogeology, and environmental projects. She has been involved in the development of several mining projects where her expertise has been invaluable in minimizing environmental risks throughout the mine planning process, from initial design through to closure and reclamation. Lamontagne has also been involved in many R&D projects with mining companies, including Nouveau Monde Graphite, Troilus Gold, and Mason Graphite.
Killian Charles - Strategic Advisor
Killian Charles has been president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration since 2020. Prior to this, he was vice-president, corporate development for Osisko Metals, where he now remains as a special advisor. Charles was a mining analyst at Laurentian Bank Securities and at Industrial Alliance Securities (Broker) for six years. He also worked as a manager of corporate development at Integra Gold, until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold in 2017. Charles received an undergraduate degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from McGill University.
TOP STOCKS
