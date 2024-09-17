Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Copper Investing

First Quantum Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme Amid Cobre Panama Uncertainty

Cobre Panama is a major asset for First Quantum, accounting for a substantial portion of the company's copper output.

"Retirement" written on a compass.
Motion-Island / Shutterstock

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for employees at its Cobre Panama mine as it awaits government action on whether operations will be able to resume.

This comes after the mine’s closure in November 2023 due to a ruling from Panama’s Supreme Court that declared the company's mining contract unconstitutional following months of environmental protests.

Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that sources familiar with the matter say First Quantum has offered the voluntary retirement option as part of its efforts to manage the uncertainties surrounding the mine’s future.

Employees must decide whether to accept the retirement package, which would take effect in January 2025, or continue working reduced hours. The window for workers to make their decision is set to close at the end of September.

The closure of Cobre Panama has significantly reduced its workforce. From a high of 6,000 employees, approximately 900 workers remain at the site. While a small number of workers have already accepted the voluntary retirement offer, most are opting to work with reduced hours, according to one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Michael Camacho, who represents the Panama Mining Workers Union, confirmed the retirement scheme's existence and said some workers have opted into it. He also noted that First Quantum has not yet received clear guidelines from Panama’s government on what safety measures would need to be implemented for operations to restart.

The new Panamanian administration, led by President Jose Raul Mulino, has said the mine’s future will not be addressed until early 2025, leaving First Quantum and its employees in a state of prolonged uncertainty.

Cobre Panama is a major asset for First Quantum, accounting for a substantial portion of the company's copper output while playing a key role in its efforts to manage its debt. Financial pressures have grown as 130,000 metric tons of copper concentrate remain stockpiled at the mine, awaiting a government decision on whether it can be exported.

The company is also pursuing compensation for the suspension of operations at the site.

First Quantum has invested approximately US$10 billion in developing the mine, which has proven and probable reserves of around 3 billion metric tons, over the course of a decade.

The potential to resume operations remains crucial to the company's long-term financial stability, as well as to Panama’s economy, as Cobre Panama has contributed an estimated 5 percent to the nation’s GDP.

The uncertainty surrounding Cobre Panama has also drawn attention from copper investors. The mine represents about 1 percent of global output of the red metal, and its closure has brought deficit concerns forward.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:FM
copper stockscopper investingtsx stockssupply and demandCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.