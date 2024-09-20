Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Avenira Limited

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) advises that it has executed a loan agreement with its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”) for Hebang to provide a $2.79 million unsecured loan facility to the Company of the Tranche 2 placement proceeds pending shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals for the Tranche 2 placement. The purpose of this loan is to ensure the Company has sufficient funds to progress the development of the Wonarah project while awaiting these approvals.

The material terms of the Loan Facility are as follows:

The unsecured loan will be repaid from funds received from the Tranche 2 placement.

If Shareholder Approval or any other regulatory approval required for Tranche 2 is not obtained at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, given the company’s history of raising capital to date, the directors are confident of the company’s ability to raise additional funds through a placement, rights issue, SPP, convertible note or other capital raising method previously utilized by the Company, when the unsecured loan is due for repayment, on or around September 2025.

Commenting on the loan, Avenira Deputy Chairman, Brett Clark stated:

“We are pleased to complete the next step in the investment process with Hebang as outlined in the announcement on 30 July 2024. I’m looking forward to increasing our collaboration with Hebang as we work together to drive Avenira’s growth and enhance shareholder value.”

Comment from Mr Zhenggang He, Actual Controller - Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.:

“Our ongoing strategic partnership with Avenira continues to strengthen, underscoring Hebang’s long-term commitment to the company’s growth. We are confident that this financial support will drive the development of Avenira’s Wonarah project. Hebang remains fully invested in Avenira’s success, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration as the project advances.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

