Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

Intergrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS)

Integrated Cyber Solutions: Your Go-to Managed Security Service Provider


Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS) offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to protect small and medium businesses from threat actors. The company assembled a team that brings together strategic and tactical experience with the goal of making security more actionable and understandable to provide vulnerability assessments, pen-testing, cyber training, MDR, and managed services,

Integrated Cyber focuses on the human side of security paying much attention to processes and education as it does on security tooling. This helps businesses that lack the resources or personnel not only protect themselves from threat actors, but also gain a better understanding of their security posture in the process.

Integrated Cyber IC360

Integrated Cyber’s portfolio is focused on three vital security pillars, tied together with artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the nature of cybersecurity. It allows organizations to provide personalized security training, gain insights from massive threat intelligence datasets and detect and respond to threats automatically. Unfortunately, most businesses lack the expertise to incorporate these tools.

Why Invest in Integrated Cyber (CSE: ICS)?

1. High Growth Potential

  • Integrated IT management ecosystem spanning both NOC and SOC.
  • Rich opportunities for consulting services, adjacent products and training.
  • A dual plan for growth that combines direct sales and a partner ecosystem.

2. Promising Portfolio

  • Resources and market differentiation focused around three core pillars.
  • Continuously-evolving services to future-proof investment capital.
  • Represents and integrates best-in-class capabilities from the top cybersecurity platforms.

3. Well-Defined Roadmap

  • $5 million in capital reserve for acquisitions with the capacity for further expansion.
  • Acquisition of synergistic companies to drive rapid expansion — currently assessing 6 targets.
  • Positioned to be acquired by a major IT services company, cyber product company or MSSP as an exit strategy.

4. Industry Expertise

  • Extensive knowledge of manufacturing, energy and finance.
  • Also have customers in finance with interest from higher education.
  • Frequently help protect critical, high-risk infrastructure.

5. Focused Sales Strategy

  • Managed services sales model is built on consistent recurring revenue.
  • Average margin of 60 percent per customer.
  • Comprehensive portfolio with multiple upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
6. Excellent Leadership
  • A management team with decades of collective experience.
  • An advisory board consisting of the CIOs of several major corporations.
  • Expertise includes financial management, IT, telecommunications, cybersecurity, data storage and managed services.
7. Strong Financials
  • Predictable revenue stream to consist of 80 percent recurring revenue.
  • Low, fixed and high-variable cost structure
  • Revenue forecast of $1 million in 2023 and $22 million by 2027.

This Integrated Cyber Solutions profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

laptop with security icon on screen

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Cybersecurity?

Malware has evolved from the pesky viruses that infected home computers during the 1990s and early 2000s.

These days, cyberattacks are much more malicious, infiltrating entire networks and causing massive disruptions to businesses and supply chains. Ransomware can ruin people financially and destroy reputations, and unfortunately the personal information you give to even the most reputable company is at risk of being stolen by hackers.

Does that mean now is a good time to invest in cybersecurity stocks? Read on to learn more about what cybersecurity is, what trends are driving the market and how to get exposure to this increasingly important tech sector.

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding cloud stencil to the sky

10 Top Cloud Security Companies (Updated 2023)

Cloud security is not only a hot commodity, but a necessary one, and businesses are steadily increasing their adoption of services provided by the top cloud security companies.

Research firm Markets and Markets estimates that the overall global cloud-managed services market was worth US$99 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$164 billion by 2027.

According to its Cloud Managed Services Market report, the market's drivers are “(g)rowing demand for cloud managed services among enterprises and inadequate cloud expertise among IT professionals."

Keep reading...Show less
stylized hand signaling "stop"

4 Biggest Cybersecurity ETFs in 2023

As data breaches and cyberattacks rise, cybersecurity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are gaining traction.

The term cybersecurity originated in 1989, and today is defined as the measures taken to protect a computer or computer system against unauthorized access or cyberattack threats. These measures can include people, policies and processes.

The number of security incidents is increasing every year, along with the costs companies must pay. In fact, according to a 2023 research report from IBM (NYSE:IBM), a single data breach event could cost an organization US$4.45 million — up 15 percent over the past three years and the highest cost in the 19 years since the first report was issued.

Keep reading...Show less
the word cybersecurity with broken letters and broken glass

Why is Cybersecurity Important? (Updated 2023)

Cybercrimes are a growing problem for individuals, businesses and governments alike. Still, many people continue to ask the question, “Why is cybersecurity important?”

For starters, no organization or industry is safe from cyber threats, and cybercrime causes damage for entities in diverse sectors every day. The most targeted sectors include healthcare, financial services, energy and pharmaceuticals.

The Equifax (NYSE:EFX) cyber attack that happened in July 2017 is one of the most notable examples — the hack allowed access to the personal and financial information of almost 150 million people.

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators


Keep reading...Show less

