Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Integrated Cyber Solutions: Your Go-to Managed Security Service Provider
Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS) offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to protect small and medium businesses from threat actors. The company assembled a team that brings together strategic and tactical experience with the goal of making security more actionable and understandable to provide vulnerability assessments, pen-testing, cyber training, MDR, and managed services,
Integrated Cyber focuses on the human side of security paying much attention to processes and education as it does on security tooling. This helps businesses that lack the resources or personnel not only protect themselves from threat actors, but also gain a better understanding of their security posture in the process.
Integrated Cyber’s portfolio is focused on three vital security pillars, tied together with artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the nature of cybersecurity. It allows organizations to provide personalized security training, gain insights from massive threat intelligence datasets and detect and respond to threats automatically. Unfortunately, most businesses lack the expertise to incorporate these tools.
Why Invest in Integrated Cyber (CSE: ICS)?
1. High Growth Potential
- Integrated IT management ecosystem spanning both NOC and SOC.
- Rich opportunities for consulting services, adjacent products and training.
- A dual plan for growth that combines direct sales and a partner ecosystem.
2. Promising Portfolio
- Resources and market differentiation focused around three core pillars.
- Continuously-evolving services to future-proof investment capital.
- Represents and integrates best-in-class capabilities from the top cybersecurity platforms.
3. Well-Defined Roadmap
- $5 million in capital reserve for acquisitions with the capacity for further expansion.
- Acquisition of synergistic companies to drive rapid expansion — currently assessing 6 targets.
- Positioned to be acquired by a major IT services company, cyber product company or MSSP as an exit strategy.
4. Industry Expertise
- Extensive knowledge of manufacturing, energy and finance.
- Also have customers in finance with interest from higher education.
- Frequently help protect critical, high-risk infrastructure.
5. Focused Sales Strategy
- Managed services sales model is built on consistent recurring revenue.
- Average margin of 60 percent per customer.
- Comprehensive portfolio with multiple upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
- A management team with decades of collective experience.
- An advisory board consisting of the CIOs of several major corporations.
- Expertise includes financial management, IT, telecommunications, cybersecurity, data storage and managed services.
- Predictable revenue stream to consist of 80 percent recurring revenue.
- Low, fixed and high-variable cost structure
- Revenue forecast of $1 million in 2023 and $22 million by 2027.
This Integrated Cyber Solutions profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS) to receive an Investor Presentation
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Cybersecurity?
Malware has evolved from the pesky viruses that infected home computers during the 1990s and early 2000s.
These days, cyberattacks are much more malicious, infiltrating entire networks and causing massive disruptions to businesses and supply chains. Ransomware can ruin people financially and destroy reputations, and unfortunately the personal information you give to even the most reputable company is at risk of being stolen by hackers.
Does that mean now is a good time to invest in cybersecurity stocks? Read on to learn more about what cybersecurity is, what trends are driving the market and how to get exposure to this increasingly important tech sector.
What is cybersecurity?
Cybersecurity is defined as any act that protects digital systems, networks and programs from attacks that aim to access, destroy, alter, steal or exploit information. Often overlooked, the cybersecurity industry has never been more important than it is today, with attackers targeting multimillion-dollar companies, vital supply chain hubs and even government organizations.
The recent attacks against MGM Grand and Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas show just how sophisticated attackers can be — they were carried out by skilled hacktivist group Scattered Spider (also known as UNC3944), which used advanced cloud-jacking techniques to pull off its plans. Scattered Spider may have worked with the group ALPHV as well.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI also make launching an attack easier than you might think. Deepfakes, for example, use generative AI to recreate a person's likeness and represent a significant security threat.
Given those circumstances, it's more crucial than ever for companies across the board to have excellent cybersecurity defenses in place. Cybersecurity needs to evolve at the same pace as malware — or ideally ahead of it — which might make the sector one of the most exciting tech industries for investors.
Is now a good time to invest in cybersecurity?
An internet crime report from America's Federal Bureau of Investigation reveals that cybercrime resulted in losses of over US$10 billion in 2022 and roughly US$27.6 billion over the last five years. At the company level, a report published by IBM (NYSE:IBM) estimates that a single cybersecurity breach could end up costing a company US$4.45 million — and that’s not even considering the damage an attack could do to an enterprise’s reputation.
Following an astonishing rise in cyberattacks in 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission came to a ruling in July 2023 that leaves companies with little to hide behind should an attack take place — it's placed pressure on security executives to make sure sensitive data is protected with the most advanced cybersecurity options available.
Against that backdrop, Cyber Security Ventures notes that cybersecurity firms are scrambling to fill an estimated 3.5 million jobs, even as tech giants have been going through mass layoffs all year. The firm also states that those roles will likely remain unfilled through 2025, indicating that this is a sector that may be poised for a boom.
Indeed, seasoned investor Catharine Trebnik disclosed to Bloomberg News in June 2023 that she has a bullish outlook on cybersecurity stocks because she knows it's an area where companies can’t afford to cut costs.
Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) recently announced acquisition of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), the fifth security acquisition of the year for the networking equipment producer, speaks to business leaders' confidence in the cybersecurity market. The deal, worth a staggering US$28 billion, is the largest acquisition in history for Cisco and amounts to around 13 percent of its market cap. Splunk is a software company that builds data-analyzing software that helps companies identify security vulnerabilities.
Why are cybersecurity stocks down?
If the cybersecurity space is hot right now, why are cybersecurity stocks down? Market participants have speculated that they may be underperforming due to recession concerns; meanwhile, the banking crisis earlier this year could have spooked investors into focusing on well-known "safe" companies with the capital to back themselves up. Some people are simply choosing to put their money in areas of the tech industry that have more impressive projections — for example, AI.
Smaller cybersecurity companies have also taken hits as large tech players jump into the sector. When Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rolled out a new generative AI-powered cybersecurity system to replace Azure, the share prices of a handful of lesser-known cloud-based network security companies saw their share prices dip between 5 and 7 percent.
Microsoft is a powerhouse whose popularity dwarfs that of smaller-scale companies like Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and investors keen to make a profit in cybersecurity might feel more confident investing in a company with an endless number of resources at its disposal and a proven track record of success.
Another recent headwind for cybersecurity stocks came when deals between Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and a number of enterprises were halted or delayed just days before the cybersecurity company released its Q2 report. The ensuing cut in Fortinet's revenue guidance resulted in a wave of panic that rippled throughout the industry. Other cybersecurity firms saw noticeable share price drops after the news hit — Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Zscaler were among the companies that were affected.
How to invest in cybersecurity?
There are a lot of good reasons to consider investing in cybersecurity, but what’s the best course of action if you want to invest? If you don’t know much about cybersecurity or the tech industry, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are an easy way to dip your toe in the water without much threat of losing your investment.
There are currently only seven publicly traded cybersecurity ETFs on the US market. The three funds with the most assets under management are the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR), the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (ARCA:HACK) and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).
For a detailed description of each ETF and more cybersecurity ETF ideas, click here.
If you want to invest in cybersecurity stocks, you have many more options. Top stocks that several news outlets have been following in 2023 include Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a global tech firm with a portfolio that includes payment authentication software and a host of Symantec cybersecurity software; Cisco, which has been bolstering its cybersecurity service lineup all year; tech giant IBM (NYSE:IBM); California-based Palo Alto Networks, which has several cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, as well as advanced firewall protection; and Fortinet, a diverse cybersecurity company.
For a list of the 10 biggest cybersecurity stocks by market cap, click here.
What is the outlook for cybersecurity?
Unsurprisingly, developments in cybersecurity will follow the patterns established by cyberattacks. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 report, ransomware as a service (RaaS) attacks are on the rise, and companies will need to be armed with programs that can detect and block RaaS threats.
Aside from that, sophisticated AI-powered technology will be required to combat the rise of AI-enabled attacks. This is an especially important area of cybersecurity research as generative AI has the potential to learn how to work around traditional and even newly designed security features.
Impenetrable data-access software will be needed to prevent large-scale supply chain attack attempts, which are expected to continue. Finally, cloud jacking opens the door for hackers to carry out other attacks and has the potential to devastate entire cloud environments. Cloud-based security software will be needed to prevent such breaches of security.
In terms of market growth, Grand View Research projects that the cybersecurity industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3 percent from now until 2030. The firm estimates that the industry will be worth US$500.7 billion by 2030. Although the growth is not staggering, it still falls within the desired 10 to 20 percent CAGR range for stocks.
As people to rely more on the internet in all aspects of life, data security is becoming increasingly important. The exact trajectory for the cybersecurity industry and cybersecurity stocks is uncertain, but it's clearly that cybersecurity is a crucial component for any successful business in the current digital age. With the continuous emergence of new threats, the cybersecurity industry is poised to experience growth in the coming years.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10 Top Cloud Security Companies (Updated 2023)
Cloud security is not only a hot commodity, but a necessary one, and businesses are steadily increasing their adoption of services provided by the top cloud security companies.
Research firm Markets and Markets estimates that the overall global cloud-managed services market was worth US$99 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$164 billion by 2027.
According to its Cloud Managed Services Market report, the market's drivers are “(g)rowing demand for cloud managed services among enterprises and inadequate cloud expertise among IT professionals."
Unfortunately, these services are also vulnerable to the growing number of costly cybersecurity threats and data breaches. Emergen Research sees these threats as fueling growth in the cloud security market to the tune of US$170.51 billion by 2032.
With the industry poised for substantial growth, here’s a look at 10 top cloud security companies in 2023, according to Emergen Research. Companies are listed in order of market cap, with data current as of market close on September 28, 2023.
1. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Market cap: US$2.33 trillion
First on this list of top cloud security companies is Microsoft, which generates billions in revenue each quarter from its intelligent cloud services division. Microsoft Azure, its cloud platform, provides services to internet of things (IoT) systems in combination with chip design through Azure Sphere, while Azure Stack allows users to have their data analyzed in real time.
Microsoft is making its cloud systems compatible with open-source systems; it is also providing a host of artificial intelligence (AI) applications through Azure, including advanced data analytics, speech recognition and language translation. When it comes to cloud security, Microsoft has a team of cybersecurity threat intelligence experts who have worked with government officials and policymakers. Microsoft leverages its security expertise and experience to create critical cloud infrastructure protections.
The tech giant plans to launch its Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty in December 2023, which it says will "enable governments to meet their compliance, security and policy requirements while harnessing the cloud to deliver value to their citizens."
2. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Market cap: US$1.67 trillion
The Google Cloud Platform and G Suite are among the cloud services offered by Alphabet’s Google. The company's G Suite services encompass enterprise applications such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive, which were built on the backbone of its cloud services. The Google Cloud platform has become a core driver of the company’s revenue, increasing in each of the last five years and generating a profit in two consecutive quarters as of Q2 2023.
Google Cloud has added dozens of new security features related to its cloud applications in recent years. For example, Access Transparency is extending its cloud security services to the G Suite platform. Access Transparency logs the details of when Google employees interact with a user’s data. In addition, Google has launched a data loss prevention user interface, a cloud security scanner and security health analytics features.
In June 2023, the company announced the addition of new threat detection, investigation and response capabilities within its Chronicle Security Operations platform.
3. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market cap: US$1.67 trillion
US ecommerce and cloud-computing giant Amazon has a broad spread of customers, from startups to established companies. The company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides computing power, database storage, content delivery and a number of other functionalities to assist in business growth and scaling. Amazon stores information in its AWS data centers, which have security controls that include network firewalls, client-controlled encryption and real-time insight with security advisors.
AWS is Amazon's fastest growing and most profitable business segment, generating US$80 billion in revenue in 2022.
4. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Market cap: US$343.88 billion
Global technology giant Broadcom designs, develops and manufactures semiconductors, but it has also built a large portfolio of embedded and mainframe security solutions that includes payment authentication software and its Symantec Enterprise Cloud suite of integrated cybersecurity software.
In September, the company’s Symantec division partnered with Google Cloud to embed generative AI into the Symantec Security platform. The move will help Symantec customers thwart cyber attacks. “Symantec has a long history of designing, implementing, and fine-tuning artificial intelligence and machine learning for critical security use cases and helping our customers drive value out of AI,” stated Adam Bromwich, Broadcom’s CTO and Head of Engineering, Symantec Enterprise Division.
5. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Market cap: US$218.41 billion
Cisco Systems has a large portfolio of multi-cloud products and applications alongside strong relationships with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. The company generated US$57 billion in revenue for its 2023 fiscal year.
One of Cisco's core cloud tools is SecureX, which that connects the Cisco Security portfolio to the cloud and automates security initiatives across the infrastructure. Emergen Research states that Cisco also "helps ventures to connect and observe devices, compute and manage data, and secure and automate operations."
In September 2023, the company introduced its Cisco Secure Application module as part of its Full Stack Observability (FSO) platform. "Secure Application can combine data from multiple sources to generate a business risk score for applications or services that have a likelihood of exploitation and attacks," explains Network World. "It’s designed to gauge the seriousness of vulnerabilities and prioritize which are most pressing."
6. IBM (NYSE:IBM)
Market cap: US$128.94 billion
IBM’s cloud services are used by companies globally. Central to its future goals is transitioning enterprises onto the cloud in a way that suits them best, be that a private, public or hybrid cloud system. The company's software-as-a-service security platform provides its users with real-time insights to detect endpoint security vulnerabilities and prevent threats. The platform helps customers use less infrastructure on security solutions, deploying them instead through the IBM Cloud and its cloud-computing security services.
IBM has acquired dozens of companies in the last few years in an effort to strengthen its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities.
One such acquisition came in 2019, when IBM acquired open-source enterprise software maker Red Hat for US$34 million, which at the time was one of the biggest tech deals in the industry’s history. Red Hat was incorporated into IBM’s hybrid cloud division, and its products have aided greatly in IBM’s ability to generate cloud revenue. A few years later, IBM acquired Turbonomic, a network performance management and application resource management software provider, in a US$2 billion deal.
More recently, in May 2023, IBM acquired Polar Security with the goal of integrating Polar Security’s data security posture management (DSPM) technology within its Guardium data security products. "With the integration of Polar Security’s DSPM technology, IBM Security Guardium will provide security teams with a data security platform that spans all data types across all storage locations – SaaS, on premise and in public cloud infrastructure," the company stated.
7. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Market cap: US$46.03 billion
Fortinet’s forte is end-to-end cybersecurity infrastructure products and services, including firewalls, antivirus tools, intrusion prevention and endpoint security. The company’s cybersecurity platform protects data across digital infrastructure systems, such as networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments.
This past summer, Fortinet added wireless and IoT security features to its FortiSASE platform, reports Network World. “The idea is that customers can now manage WLAN, IoT and all of the other SASE components, such as SD-WAN, securely from one central location," stated Fortinet vice president of products and solutions Nirav Shah. “We have thousands of FortiAP wireless access points deployed globally, and now they can be completely integrated within our cloud-delivered security stack.”
8. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Market cap: US$24.72 billion
Cybersecurity and data analytics firm Splunk has made a name for itself over its 20 year history. The company provides operational intelligence software that can monitor, analyze and report on real-time machine data. The company generated US$3.65 billion in revenue for its FY 2023 ended January 31, 2023, and reported its first ever US$1 billion quarter revenue in its Q4 2023.
Splunk is now the subject of US$28 billion acquisition by Cisco. "Splunk's security capabilities complement Cisco's existing portfolio, and together, will provide leading security analytics and coverage from devices to applications to clouds," the press release states.
9. Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM)
Market cap: US$16.2 billion
Akamai Technologies provides a suite of cloud computing, security and content delivery services. The company’s popular edge and cloud platform Akamai Connected Cloud allows enterprises to develop, operate and secure their applications and workloads.
Akamai operates in more than 4,100 edge points of presence across 131 countries. In September 2023, the US-based company continued to expand its reach not only across the US, but also into Asia, Europe and Latin America. "With Akamai Connected Cloud, we're taking an outside-in, distributed-first approach built on a commitment to cloud-native technologies and the same network many of the world's largest companies have relied on for more than two decades," said Adam Karon, Akamai's Cloud Technology Group chief operating officer and general manager.
10. F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)
Market cap: US$9.54 billion
F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company based in Seattle, Washington. The US company specializes in wide-area network optimization, application security, DDoS protection, cloud computing, cybersecurity and identity and access management.
F5’s cloud-based services include SaaS-based security, networking and application management to help its customers deploy, secure and operate applications in various cloud-native environments, such as data centers, multi-cloud, network edge and enterprise edge.
In the spring of 2023, the company introduced new AI-powered app and API security tools for its customers. “Applications and APIs are the building blocks of the digital experiences through which we all work, bank, shop, access healthcare, travel, and play. And those experiences are only as secure as the most vulnerable app or API,” stated Kara Sprague, F5's executive vice president and chief product officer.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2017.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
4 Biggest Cybersecurity ETFs in 2023
As data breaches and cyberattacks rise, cybersecurity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are gaining traction.
The term cybersecurity originated in 1989, and today is defined as the measures taken to protect a computer or computer system against unauthorized access or cyberattack threats. These measures can include people, policies and processes.
The number of security incidents is increasing every year, along with the costs companies must pay. In fact, according to a 2023 research report from IBM (NYSE:IBM), a single data breach event could cost an organization US$4.45 million — up 15 percent over the past three years and the highest cost in the 19 years since the first report was issued.
These threats are unlikely to fade anytime soon — in terms of the global cybersecurity sector, a Statista report published in mid-2023 suggests that the market could reach a value of US$583.3 billion by 2030.
There are multiple ways to invest in the cybersecurity market, but ETFs offer a low-cost way to enter the space. ETF fees and expenses are typically lower than those associated with mutual funds or other types of actively managed financial instruments. What's more, ETFs provide exposure to a basket of stocks, meaning investors can spread their risk around.
According to ETF.com, there are seven cybersecurity ETFs listed in the US. Here's a closer look at the top four cybersecurity ETFs by assets under management (AUM). All numbers and figures were current as of September 26, 2023.
1. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)
AUM: US$4.97 billion; current share price: US$44.68
Launched in July 2015, this ETF tracks the NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NQCYBR) and has 36 holdings. In total, 83.63 percent of the fund is allocated to US stocks, along with 5.86 percent to India-based stocks, 3.02 percent to French stocks, 2.78 percent to Japan-based stocks and 1.56 percent to UK-based stocks. Its expense ratio is 0.6 percent.
The First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF's top cybersecurity stocks include Infosys (NYSE:INFY) at a 6.35 percent weighting, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) at a 6 percent weighting and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) at a 5.83 percent weighting.
2. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (ARCA:HACK)
AUM: US$1.43 billion; current share price: US$50.66
The oldest cybersecurity ETF on this list is the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, which began trading in November 2014 and tracks the ISE Cyber Security Index (INDEXNASDAQ:HXR). It has 55 holdings with a 0.6 percent expense ratio. This ETF has had a 5.56 percent annualized return over the past five years, and is run by ETFMG, a lesser-known company among the goliath ETF managers.
The cybersecurity ETF’s top holdings include Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) at 5.48 percent, Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a 4.73 percent weighting and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) at a 4.65 percent weight.
3. GlobalX Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)
AUM: US$602.5 million; current share price: US$23.77
The newest ETF on this list is the GlobalX Cybersecurity ETF. Founded in October 2019, it tracks a market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected based on revenue related to cybersecurity activities. This fund has an expense ratio of 0.51 percent.
The ETF's top holding include Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), weighted at 8.72 percent, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) at 7.09 percent and Palo Alto at 6.52 percent.
4. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (ARCA:IHAK)
AUM: US$584.63 million; current share price: US$37.78
Last on this cybersecurity ETFs list is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. Founded in June 2019, it tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security Index (INDEXNYSEGIS:NYFSSEC), and has a focus on developed and emerging markets in the cybersecurity industry. This fund has an expense ratio of 0.47 percent.
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has 38 holdings, including VMWare (NYSE:VMW), weighted at 4.57 percent, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) at 4.49 percent and Akamai Technologies at 4.46 percent.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Why is Cybersecurity Important? (Updated 2023)
Cybercrimes are a growing problem for individuals, businesses and governments alike. Still, many people continue to ask the question, “Why is cybersecurity important?”
For starters, no organization or industry is safe from cyber threats, and cybercrime causes damage for entities in diverse sectors every day. The most targeted sectors include healthcare, financial services, energy and pharmaceuticals.
The Equifax (NYSE:EFX) cyber attack that happened in July 2017 is one of the most notable examples — the hack allowed access to the personal and financial information of almost 150 million people.
More recently, in early 2023, Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced a data breach that exposed the email addresses of nearly a quarter million platform users. A cyber attack on a third-party software provider for the Weather Network in mid-September 2023 had a significant impact on the service's platform and data systems for a number of days, hamstringing the ability to post weather alerts.
Cybersecurity is becoming even more necessary for protecting critical infrastructure. As has been seen in recent years, cyber criminals are increasingly targeting physical infrastructure such as pipelines, energy grids, water distribution lines and food-processing plants. One key example is a US$4.5 million ransomware cyberattack in May 2021 that shut down the Colonial pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the US. In late 2022, a series of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks by pro-Russian hacktivist group KillNet temporarily took down websites for several major US airports.
There have also been plenty of malicious cyber attacks on corporations in recent years, including on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).
Government agencies and businesses need to respond to these threats by adopting strict security measures. This article breaks down the three main answers to the question, “Why is cybersecurity important?” and illustrates why this market is ripe with opportunity for investors.
1. Why is cybersecurity important? Increasing threats
As noted, the number of security incidents is increasing every year, and this comes with a heavy price tag. According to a 2023 research report by IBM (NYSE:IBM), the average cost for a single data breach event in 2022 was US$4.45 million.
The firm's 2021 edition shows that the monetary impact of a cybersecurity attack can be mitigated with the right cybersecurity measures in place. According to IBM, fully deployed cybersecurity technologies — such as artificial intelligence, analytics and automated orchestration — can reduce data breach costs by 80 percent per event.
“A data breach can have far-reaching consequences, causing financial losses and affecting an organization’s operations and compliance in the short term,” IBM states in the report. “And a major breach in the headlines can potentially damage reputation for years to come, leading to lost business and a competitive disadvantage.”
Cybercrime in the form of ransomware inflicted US$20 billion in damages globally in 2021, and Cybersecurity Ventures forecasts that costs will grow exponentially over the next 10 years to reach US$265 billion annually by 2031.
Cyber threats have expanded from harming computers and networks to targeting people, corporations, devices on the internet of things (IoT) and critical infrastructure such as railways, airports and power grids.
What investors might not know is that mobile devices are faced with rising security threats, as are medical devices. In fact, healthcare is among the most targeted sectors with the myriad internet-connected medical devices vulnerable to attack. In 2022, cyber attacks on the healthcare industry rose by 60 percent.
“Ransomware groups prefer to target organizations that are likely to pay the ransom,” notes cyber security software firm Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP). “Healthcare organizations provide critical care and need to restore operations as quickly as possible, making them likely to meet attackers’ demands.”
2. Why is cybersecurity important? Severity of attacks
It isn’t just the number of cybersecurity attacks that is increasing. Their severity is on the rise as well. A single cyberattack can wreak a lot of havoc considering that, according to IBM, it can take an average of 277 days to identify and fully contain a security breach.
The cyberattack on the Colonial pipeline in 2021 forced the Georgia-based company to shut down its IT and pipeline operations. To understand the severity, consider that Colonial is responsible for providing 45 percent of the fuel for the east coast of the US, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil, as well as fuel supplies to the US military. The attack disrupted supplies for several days, leading to fuel shortages and price hikes at the pump.
Colonial CEO Joseph Blount admitted the company paid a ransom of 75 Bitcoin, or around US$4.4 million at the time, to the hackers. The US Department of Justice said the government was able to recover 63.7 Bitcoin a month later, but by that time the crypto's price had fallen by over US$20,000, meaning they were worth only US$2.3 million.
The BBC reported that while the pipeline was back online within days, it was nearly a month before seven finance systems used by the Colonial pipeline were restored.
Soon after the pipeline cybersecurity breach, another ransomware attack struck important industry infrastructure. This time, the target was global meat processor JBS, which accounts for more than one-fifth of US domestic beef supply. The Brazil-headquartered company was forced to curb activity at all its US beef plants; the attack reverberated through the company’s networks in that country and other nations, as per the Guardian.
These two major back-to-back cybersecurity attacks, one on a major US gas pipeline and the other on a major meat processor, show just how dangerous cyber threats can be.
“I think the takeaway is that if you are a corporate executive or a local government head and you thought that you would be spared, guess what? They went after your gas, they went after your hotdogs, no one is out of bounds here. Everyone is in play in every single corporation,” Christopher Krebs of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said on NBC’s Today Show after the attacks.
3. Why is cybersecurity important? Future outlook
Looking ahead, AZ Tech IT Solutions sees a number of major cyber threat trends emerging. Topping the list is, of course, ransomware, followed by AI-powered and supply chain attacks, as well as deepfakes and cloud jacking.
“Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, leveraging advanced technologies and exploiting vulnerabilities in digital systems,” the firm stated.
The continuously evolving nature of cybersecurity threats means that cybersecurity companies will stay incredibly relevant — a positive trend for investors interested in the cybersecurity sector. Government officials and corporate executives are no longer asking, “Why is cybersecurity important?” — they recognize that it’s an area worthy of commitment and are taking preventative action against threats.
Grand View Research states that the global cybersecurity market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.3 percent between 2023 and 2030 to reach US$500.7 billion.
“The introduction of advanced cyber security solutions, increasing cost of data breaches, emerging enterprise mobility trends, and stringent government regulations are some of the factors expected to drive the market growth,” the firm’s analysts said.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Aether Global Innovations
Overview
In Greek Mythology, Aether is the personification of the bright upper sky. A region that both fascinated and terrified the people at the same time; it represents a space caught between terrestrial and celestial — between the earth's surface and the boundaries of its atmosphere. Phil Lancaster views it as the perfect representation of his new company.
To Lancaster, Aether Global Innovations isn't just a medium between heaven and earth. It also signifies the transformative power of artificial intelligence and incredible advancements that automated drone services could introduce to domestic services and security — a paradigm shift with the potential to enhance situational awareness, resource allocation, incident response and much more.
Aether, in other words, represents the limitless potential of a place that's been out of reach for much of human history and is a perfect analogy for Lancaster's end goal.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Aether Global is a pioneering innovator in the drone management, monitoring and surveillance services space. Through partnerships with both industry and academic leaders, it aims to revolutionize drone services within the marketplace through an integrated offering that combines (1) drone design and development, (2) automation and integration and (3) advanced drone base station technologies. Powered by the latest advancements in software and data gathering, Aether's three service areas will provide clients with real-time critical reports and updates from the sky.
Large commercial and industrial property owners, as well as the owners and operators of critical infrastructure represent Aether's two primary market segments. As it shapes the future of drone management and monitoring services, Aether hopes to provide its client base with bespoke services and solutions that empower them to make the best-informed decisions possible.
As a company positioned on the leading edge of an evolving drone and UAV industry, a dedicated research and development team is at the heart of Aether’s operations. This R&D team collaborates with leading experts, universities and research institutions worldwide to develop ground-breaking solutions and applications to stay ahead of the curve in drone operational services and innovative technologies.
The company may be aiming high to increase shareholder value, but it has exactly the expertise and leaders it needs to get there. Aether is backed by an incredibly experienced management and advisory team that includes national security expert Douglas Smith, former CSIS counter-terrorism operator and BlackBerry alumnus Alan Treddenick, and big data specialist Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.
Company Highlights
- Aether Global Innovations is a drone management, monitoring and surveillance startup business based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
- The company seeks to revolutionize the drone management marketplace through a combination of design and development, automation and integration and base station operations.
- Aether works with industry partners to provide a fully integrated solution, including:
- Draganfly Innovations
- Protegimus Protection
- Idroneimages
- Limitless Integrations
- Votix
- Watchdog Equipment
- The company's key markets include agriculture and farming, and critical infrastructure industries such as oil & gas.
- Working with its business partners, Aether is able to deliver three core services:
- Drone design and development.
- Automation and integration.
- Drone base station technologies.
- Backed by a diverse team experienced in everything from data analytics to national security, Aether's business operations have the potential to completely revolutionize both data gathering and drone management, monitoring and surveillance technologies.
Core Service Areas
Aether offers three core service areas that comprise its drone management and surveillance solutions, directly addressing the unique challenges and opportunities of multiple industries including agriculture, public safety, construction, energy and logistics.
UAV/Drone Design and Development
Aether is dedicated to pushing the limits of drone technology through partnerships with companies like Draganfly and their expert design and development team on drone creation and innovation. The partnership offers Aether Global the latest and greatest in state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone design and development to meet its clients’ needs and requirements. Draganfly employs a team of experts that works tirelessly to ensure their company can design and distribute drones that will fulfill Aether Global clients' specific needs.
In addition, Aether Global is in the final stages of establishing key strategic partnerships with top manufacturing facilities located around the world, leveraging local expertise and resources to optimize both operational efficiency and cost.
Automation and Integration
Aether is also working to streamline drone management, monitoring and operations, integrating them seamlessly into existing business systems. This ensures that its technology is as efficient and effective as possible when on mission.
From artificial intelligence (AI) and flight plan automation integration solutions to specialized sensor payload solutions, all geared to capture and report critical data in the moment, Aether Global is committed to bringing new advancements to drone management, monitoring and surveillance services for several key industries, including critical infrastructures, oil and gas, and agriculture.
Drone Base Station Technologies
Also known as Aerial Base Stations, Drone Base Stations act as a hub that connects a drone to a business's core network and systems. Aether's Drone Base Stations are designed to optimize connectivity and communication, significantly enhancing the performance of any connected UAV fleet.
Business Operations
Key Markets
Agriculture and Farming
Aether's drone management and monitoring services provide the agriculture sector with the ability to manage and surveil high-value livestock and crops. Its systems are capable of assessing various normalized difference vegetation indexes (NDVI) to give farmers a complete idea of each crop's health. The integrated solution, through its partner network, allows drones to automatically organize data based on coordinates and calculate crop heights within a few centimeters of accuracy.
Oil & Gas/Critical Infrastructure
By leveraging the latest advances in sensor technologies, automation and artificial intelligence, Aether Global intends to provide critical infrastructure organizations with drone management, monitoring and surveillance for both aerial and onsite inspections. Through recurring automated flight paths, drones can help these companies and their management teams not only identify potential issues but also collect data that helps them reduce risks and costs.
Industry Partners
Draganfly Innovations
A trusted name in UAV and drone hardware with a history of development and design innovation that spans more than two decades, Draganfly has been recognized as an innovator and industry leader multiple times throughout its history.
Protegimus Protection
Operating under the tagline Revolutionizing Businesses With Innovative Drone Solutions, Protegimus is one of the world's leading providers of cutting-edge drone technology.
Idroneimages
Idroneimages truly believes that the future of drone technology is limitless. Given that the company's diverse client base includes organizations from industries as diverse as construction, telecommunications, emergency services and mining, it's easy to see why.
Limitless Integrations
Limitless Integrations empower property owners with leading-edge and intelligent technologies, with the highest level of service, to create safe and secure spaces for their staff, customers and partners.
Votix
Votix's claim to fame is that it developed the first hardware-agnostic platform that was truly capable of delivering drone automation, orchestration and remote operation, making it a truly essential part of Aether's value proposition.
Watchdog Equipment
Watchdog aims to replace inefficient lighting, power generation and communication technology with its cost-effective, highly affordable alternatives.
Management Team
Phil Lancaster - President and CEO
Phil Lancaster is a highly accomplished professional with a strong background in business and management consulting. His exceptional drive for excellence, combined with a keen ability to identify opportunities, has fueled his success throughout his career. With extensive experience in both British law enforcement and international VIP close protection, Lancaster possesses a unique skill set that sets him apart in the field.
Throughout his career, Lancaster has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. He has a proven track record of driving organizational growth, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering positive relationships with stakeholders at all levels. With his unique blend of experiences in law enforcement, international protection and consulting, he brings a holistic perspective to his clients, delivering innovative solutions and achieving remarkable results.
Karen Mae Parrin - Chief Financial Officer
Karen Mae Parrin specializes in corporate finance; primarily focused on public companies with a concentration on consolidation, cross-border transactions and compliance. Her industry experience includes mining, manufacturing, renewable energy power generation, real estate, construction, software and technology. She is a certified public accountant in the Philippines and currently pursuing the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation in British Columbia, Canada.
Mae Parrin holds a Master of Science in finance (2017) and Bachelor of Science in business administration and accountancy (2011) from the University of the Philippines.
Paul Borselli - Marketing and Communications
Paul Borselli has over 30 years of international sales and marketing experience and has worked directly with startups to Fortune 100 brands, top digital advertising agencies, leading media and publishers, and cutting-edge SaaS technology firms. Prior to his work with Aether Global, Borselli worked in senior executive and leadership positions with The Walt Disney Company, Comcast, Verizon Wireless, Vodafone-AirTouch, Cellular One, Macy’s, iProspect/Covario, Digiday Media and Patriot One Technologies. He is a registered U.S. lobbyist.
Vivian Katsuris - Advisor (Corporate Matters and Administration)
Vivian Katsuris has extensive experience in the junior capital markets. She was an investment advisor for over 20 years and has sat on the boards of several public companies for almost 10 years. She is a former director and officer of the issuer and remains in the capacity of advisor on corporate and administrative matters.
Nancy Boufeas - Corporate Administration
Nancy Boufeas is a corporate paralegal with more than 25 years legal experience in civil litigation and corporate/business law. Having obtained her paralegal designation in 2002, she manages over 200 private companies as well as providing administration services for several public companies trading on the CSE and TSXV.
Peter Campbell - Advisor (Strategy and Corporate Development)
Peter Campbell specializes in technology design and manufacture, successfully designing and bringing to market drone docking stations. He brings five years’ experience in the UAV industry and a wealth of knowledge in data processing. With 15 Years of leadership experience, managing large teams and complex projects, Campbell has built a successful drone automation business with global sales.
Robert Campbell - Advisor (Technology Lead, R&D)
Robert Campbell has a passion for IT and the ability to adapt and enhance his skills to multiple technology tiers. He brings 10 years of experience in database engineering, developing database systems for some of the largest organizations in the world. Campbell plays a significant role in the development of the Software infrastructure that supports the hardware. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science.
Samar Campbell - Advisor (Business Development & Finance)
Samar Campbell has a passion and eye for detail. She brings 15 years of human resource and project management experiences to the team. Campbell has managed multiple large teams and seen multiple projects through from inception to completion. She plays a significant role in the operational management of the manufacturing, quality control and testing of IDI systems. Backed by a degree in HR and finance, she plays a key role in the auditing and controls of the business operations.
Board of Directors
Douglas Smith - Chairman
Douglas Smith has spent the last 25 years serving at the highest levels of government in national security and the private sector and is a serial entrepreneur, having helped start numerous companies’ specification cycles.
Zara Kanji - Director
Zara Kanji is the founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA, and is experienced in financial reporting and compliance for junior listed companies, including taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services. She has served as board director and chief financial officer for several listed issuers, where she provided reporting and compliance services for financing and acquisitions.
Alan Treddenick - Director
Alan Treddenick served 32 years with CSIS and the RCMP. He led counter-terrorism field operations in Canada and has investigative experience in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Treddenick was posted to Saudi Arabia for four years with responsibility for HUMINT operations and counter-terrorism.
Prior to CSIS, Treddenick was posted to general policing and criminal investigations with the RCMP. After CSIS, he accepted a position with BlackBerry as the director of national security and law enforcement liaison. He is a graduate of Queen’s University, the RCMP Training Academy and the Canadian Police College.
Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali
Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali brings deep experience and expertise to his roles in various organizations, having spent much of his career in Silicon Valley. He is the co-founder and executive chairman of Senseta, a world leader in mission-critical big data fusion, AI and drone-powered deep technologies. He is the co-founder and chairman of the Silicon Valley Space Business Roundtable (SVSBR). He was the executive director of the University of California Office for NASA Partnerships and the University Affiliated Research Center.
Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH) revolutionizes the drone management marketplace through a combination of design and development, automation and integration and base station operations. The company also aims to provide fully integrated solutions that include Draganfly Innovations, Protegimus Protection, Idroneimages, Limitless Integrations, Votix and Watchdog Equipment.
Aether Global Innovations isn't just a medium between heaven and earth. It also signifies the transformative power of artificial intelligence and incredible advancements that automated drone services could introduce to domestic services and security — a paradigm shift with the potential to enhance situational awareness, resource allocation, incident response and much more.
Through partnerships with both industry and academic leaders, it aims to revolutionize drone services within the marketplace through an integrated offering that combines (1) drone design and development, (2) automation and integration and (3) advanced drone base station technologies. Powered by the latest advancements in software and data gathering, Aether's three service areas will provide clients with real-time critical reports and updates from the sky.
Company Highlights
- Aether Global Innovations is a drone management, monitoring and surveillance startup business based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
- The company seeks to revolutionize the drone management marketplace through a combination of design and development, automation and integration and base station operations.
- Aether works with industry partners to provide a fully integrated solution, including:
- Draganfly Innovations
- Protegimus Protection
- Idroneimages
- Limitless Integrations
- Votix
- Watchdog Equipment
- The company's key markets include agriculture and farming, and critical infrastructure industries such as oil & gas.
- Working with its business partners, Aether is able to deliver three core services:
- Drone design and development.
- Automation and integration.
- Drone base station technologies.
- Backed by a diverse team experienced in everything from data analytics to national security, Aether's business operations have the potential to completely revolutionize both data gathering and drone management, monitoring and surveillance technologies.
This Aether Global Innovations profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH) to receive an Investor Presentation.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.