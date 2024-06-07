Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Effective immediately, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : le 7 juin/June 2024
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ICS

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ICS:CC
Integrated Cyber Solutions
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ICS

Trading resumes in:

Company: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") wishes to correct an error in its previously issued press release titled, "Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East" issued on April 2, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 2, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership ("ICS Middle East") with an established company based in the UAE, HSG Middle East ("HSG"). Since 2012, HSG has been delivering specialized hospitality supplies and technology solutions across the Middle East. HSG is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with relationships totaling over 500 hotels and 55,000 rooms in the region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire March 27, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G). Since 2018, the global cyber insurance market has experienced remarkable growth beyond the industry average, with coverage volumes tripling over that time frame. Today, this insurance domain has generated approximately US$13 billion in gross direct premiums by 2022 and is expected to produce an industry compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc . (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y4G". This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into the European market, thus solidifying its commitment to broadening its global capital markets footprint. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European listing venue, responsible for brokering approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The decision to list on the FSE is driven by the Company's dedication to enhance accessibility and investment opportunities to international investors. "We are extremely excited about Integrated Cyber's entry into the European capital markets through our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany's premier stock exchange. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing a gateway to new European investors and enhancing our trading capabilities within Europe," stated Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber. "Listing on the FSE is a strategic move in our global capital markets strategy. It not only increases our liquidity but also significantly boosts our visibility on a global scale. This is an opportunity for Integrated Cyber to connect with European investors and share our story, vision, and the advanced cybersecurity solutions we bring to the market."

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMD logo.

AMD, Intel Take on NVIDIA with Launch of New AI Chips

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) has fired its latest salvo in the battle for dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, unveiling its newest processors at the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

Led by CEO Lisa Su, AMD introduced the MI325X accelerator, slated for release in this year's fourth quarter.

Reuters notes in a Monday (June 3) article that AMD is looking to challenge NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is the current leader of the AI semiconductor market at 80 percent. The sector is quickly gaining importance as AI applications grow.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo.

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released the highly anticipated results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025 on Wednesday (May 22), revealing revenue of US$26 billion, surpassing analysts' expectations of US$24.65 billion.

That's up 18 percent from the previous quarter and 262 percent year-on-year. The company's net income increased by 19 percent quarter-on-quarter and 462 percent from the same time last year to reach US$15.24 billion. Earnings per share also increased by 19 percent from Q4 to US$6.12, which is a 461 percent increase year-on-year.

Keep reading...Show less
Google sign.

5 Key Announcements from Google's I/O Event

Google I/O 2024, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) annual developer conference, was held on Tuesday (May 14) at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

During the event, Google’s development team marked a new era in artificial intelligence (AI) by showcasing advances in Gemini, its AI assistant, along with other AI products and features across its portfolio.

Read on to learn about five of the most important takeaways from the event.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "ChatGPT" overlaying a brain and circuit board.

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4o and New Features at Spring Update Event

OpenAI hosted its highly anticipated Spring Update event on Monday (May 13), with Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati showcasing “magical” updates to the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including a new ChatGPT desktop app for MacOS and a new simplified user interface on the desktop version.

However, the main event was the launch of GPT-4o, OpenAI’s newest and most human-like model, featuring improved personalized responsiveness and contextual awareness. “GPT-4o provides GPT-4 intelligence, but it is much faster, and it improves on its capabilities across text, vision and audio,” said Murati during the live webcast.

“For the past couple of years, we have been very focused on improving the intelligence of this model, and they have gotten pretty good. But this is the first time that we are really making a huge step forward when it comes to ease of use. This is incredibly important because we are looking at the future of interaction between ourselves and the machines," she continued. “We think that GPT-4o is really shifting the paradigm into the future of collaboration."

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Completes $2 Billion Debt Reduction

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that, as previously indicated, it completed its $2 billion debt reduction using the net proceeds from its AMC divestiture, which reflects $940 million paid to terminate the Company's Term Loan B due 2025 and $1.06 billion to reduce amounts outstanding under its Acquisition Term Loan due 2030.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Please see investors.opentext.com for more information about the Company.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

OTEX - F

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-completes-2-billion-debt-reduction-302139813.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports Q3 F'24 Financial Results

Record Q3 Total Revenues and Enterprise Cloud Bookings

Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Integrated Cyber Solutions
