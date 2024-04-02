Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 2, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership ("ICS Middle East") with an established company based in the UAE, HSG Middle East ("HSG"). Since 2012, HSG has been delivering specialized hospitality supplies and technology solutions across the Middle East. HSG is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with relationships totaling over 500 hotels and 55,000 rooms in the region.

The purpose of the JV with HSG will be multi-faceted and strategic by nature. By establishing ICS Middle East, Integrated Cyber seeks to cultivate business alliances involving strategic partnerships with local entities to leverage their expertise and networks. Through this partnership, the Company anticipates gaining access to local market insights, cultural nuances, and regulatory knowledge essential for navigating and participating in this unique regional landscape.

Specifically, ICS Middle East will initially be focused on five key areas to grow its presence and commercial opportunities in the region:

Collaborate with the UAE Government to develop a credentialing system tailored for individuals, corporations, and government agencies within the UAE

Maintain focus on delivering cyber services to the power generation industry, leveraging its expertise honed through serving a major electricity generator company with over 15 power plants. It is anticipated that ICS Middle East will be in contention to provide cyber services to a power plant supplying approximately 20% of Dubai's electricity

Offer cyber services to existing hotel and hospitality clients of HSG, which include prominent names such as EMAAR Hospitality, Fairmont, Hilton, Atlantis, Jumeirah Hotels, Rotana, and Starwood hotels

Establish a partnership with a leading provider of critical IT services and hardware to the UAE healthcare sector to offer cyber services to the company's existing client base

Capitalize on the momentum created by HSG's new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with plans to replicate the successful approach in the UAE by providing cyber services to hospitality, healthcare, and governmental sectors. This initiative builds upon existing relationships with entities such as the Saudi Arabia National Guard, NEOM, and the Sovereign Investment Fund PIF.

Previous to the JV, ICS Middle East participated in the ISACA Infosec/Cyber Security 2023 Conference in Dubai, winning the Best Newcomer award. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization.

Contact:

Media Relations Team

email: PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as ‘anticipate', ‘expect', ‘intend', ‘plan', ‘believe', ‘seek', ‘estimate', ‘will', ‘project', ‘continue', ‘predict', ‘potential', 'target', ‘forecast', ‘budget', ‘goal', ‘may', ‘should', ‘could', or similar expressions. In this press release, the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of marketing and investor relations services of White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd., Sagacity Capital Media, Investing News Network, Guerilla Capital, and First Phase Capital; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ICS:CC
Integrated Cyber Solutions
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions


Integrated Cyber Solutions
