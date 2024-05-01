Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on April 3, 2024 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

On April 3, 2024, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements, annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement"). The Company reports that it anticipates filing the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2024 and will provide further updates on the timing of the filing, as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares. Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.:

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company focusing on three critical areas for infrastructure and large public and private facilities: drone management and surveillance monitoring, automation and integration for flight planning and innovative sensor payloads, and drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and takeoff. Learn more at www.aethergic.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip Lancaster, CEO & President

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Source

Click here to connect with Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockstechnology stockscse:aethsecurity investingSecurity Investing
AETH:CC
Aether Global Innovations
Sign up to get your FREE

Aether Global Innovations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 17, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on April 3, 2024 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire April 3, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), announced today that, as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by April 2, 2024, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire March 14, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.00 CAD (the "Offering").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 CAD (the "Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) (“Integrated Cyber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of services with a longstanding, esteemed client in the power, renewables and infrastructure sector. The client opted to extend their contract and incorporate extra services with Integrated Cyber due to the product consistently and effectively fulfilling their security needs.

In line with Integrated Cyber’s “land and expand” business model, the initial engagement with the client began with the delivery of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Over the years, the Company has consistently enhanced the client's security architecture across various sites. This expansion of services with the client showcases Integrated Cyber's ability to deliver value to the end user, guaranteeing the ongoing fulfillment of their expanding cybersecurity requirements.

Keep reading...Show less
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions


Keep reading...Show less
man on computer in dark room

Cybersecurity Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cybersecurity in 2024

Technology is constantly moving forward, and modern digital infrastructure allows for unprecedented connectivity that has created new opportunities in all kinds of industries, from pharmacology to robotics.

Unfortunately, the same advancements have also exposed companies to sophisticated, scalable cyberattacks — according to Statista, cybercrime cost American businesses an estimated US$320 billion in 2023, an increase of over US$300 billion since 2017. That figure could swell to approximately US$1.82 trillion by 2028.

The ever-evolving nature of online threats means that up-to-date cybersecurity measures are now an essential part of any business. This changeability also means the industry is likely to experience significant growth in the years to come, making it a potentially lucrative sector for investors. Indeed, Grandview Research predicts that the global cybersecurity market will grow at a CAGR of 12.3 percent from 2023 to 2030, reaching an estimated US$500.7 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

The Company previously announced on October 25, 2023 that it had applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company's audited annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the applicable filing deadline of October 30, 2023 (the "Default Announcement"). The Company announced that the MCTO was issued on November 1, 2023. The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 NASDAQ Security Stocks of 2023

Top 5 NASDAQ Security Stocks of 2023

Security is becoming a growing global concern, both online and in the real world.

Diverse companies are stepping up to provide solutions for individuals and businesses, and some of them are seeing impressive share price gains as they meet increasing demand for consumer safety.

With this landscape in mind, the Investing News Network is profiling the top NASDAQ security stocks by share price performance year-to-date. Data was generated on December 1, 2023, using TradingView's stock screener, and all details were current at that time. Companies with market caps above US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
the word cybersecurity with broken letters and broken glass

Why is Cybersecurity Important?

Cybercrimes are a growing problem for individuals, businesses and governments alike. Still, many people continue to ask the question, “Why is cybersecurity important?”

For starters, no organization or industry is safe from cyber threats, and cybercrime causes damage for entities in diverse sectors every day. The most targeted sectors include healthcare, financial services, energy and pharmaceuticals.

The Equifax (NYSE:EFX) cyber attack that happened in July 2017 is one of the most notable examples — the hack allowed access to the personal and financial information of almost 150 million people.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aether Global Innovations
Sign up to get your FREE

Aether Global Innovations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

ARway.ai The Augmented Reality Experience Platform Signs Multiple New Navigation Deals With Global Accounts Riyad Bank & A Museum in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

Related News

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

×