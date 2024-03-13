Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) (“Integrated Cyber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of services with a longstanding, esteemed client in the power, renewables and infrastructure sector. The client opted to extend their contract and incorporate extra services with Integrated Cyber due to the product consistently and effectively fulfilling their security needs.

In line with Integrated Cyber’s “land and expand” business model, the initial engagement with the client began with the delivery of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Over the years, the Company has consistently enhanced the client's security architecture across various sites. This expansion of services with the client showcases Integrated Cyber's ability to deliver value to the end user, guaranteeing the ongoing fulfillment of their expanding cybersecurity requirements.

Specifically, the expansion of services to the end user will entail managed cyber security awareness and training utilizing the Proofpoint platform. Integrated Cyber will implement new user training, ensure employees who pose a higher risk receive remedial training, train the entire organization monthly, and actively perform phishing attacks to measure and enhance awareness and preparedness.

Additionally, Integrated Cyber will institute for the client continuous vulnerability scanning to identify and help address security vulnerabilities.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber’s managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer’s environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization.

Contact:

Media Relations Team

email: PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘estimate’, ‘will’, ‘project’, ‘continue’, ‘predict’, ‘potential’, ’target’, ‘forecast’, ‘budget’, ‘goal’, ‘may’, ‘should’, ‘could’, or similar expressions. In this press release, the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of marketing and investor relations services of White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd., Sagacity Capital Media, Investing News Network, Guerilla Capital, and First Phase Capital; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) to receive an Investor Presentation

ICS:CC
Integrated Cyber Solutions
