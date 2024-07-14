Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Collaboration with leading semiconductor IP business 2D Generation to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging AI1's learnings in data centres and cybersecurity.
  • 2D Generation is developing applications to enable the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions for AI and datacentres
  • 2D Generation is a founding partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking
  • Research and innovation partners include NVIDIA, IMEC, Valeo, Applied Materials, NXP and Unity.

Driving AI and Semiconductor Innovation

The collaboration is poised to advance the development of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions crucial for AI and data centres. 2D Generation, renowned globally for its intellectual property innovations in semiconductors that enhance performance enabling generative AI and significant data centre efficiencies, is also a founding partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking, reflecting its commitment to driving semiconductor advancements.

The Objectives of the Collaboration

The applications of the jointly developed technologies will align with AI1’s dual track strategy of AI enablement and advanced data centre and cyber security solutions.

The material terms of the binding Collaboration Agreement are as follows:

  1. Innovative AI Chips: The partnership will focus on creating intellectual property for electronic photonic power and systems on chips (SoC) and their integration into systems in package (SiP) modules.
  2. High-Performance Computing: Applications will target AI, data centres, high-performance computing, and other digital industries, including cybersecurity.
  3. Environmental Impact: Addressing the scalability limitations and massive energy demands of semiconductors to reduce societal and environmental costs.
  4. Within 60 days the parties will finalise a formal joint action plan regarding the implementation of the collaboration strategy going forward.
  5. The parties will mutually fund the costs of developing the joint action plan and the collaboration. Adisyn does not anticipate its contribution to these costs to be material at this stage. Further, Adisyn anticipates that the initial revenues from the Collaboration will be nominal at this stage, as is usually the case at the start of collaborations of this nature.
  6. The intellectual property developed from the action plan and the collaboration will be owned solely by 2D Generation with the right of assignment to Adisyn for commercialisation on terms yet to be formalised.
  7. The term of the Collaboration Agreement is ongoing until terminated in writing by either party.

Adisyn will keep shareholders updated in respect of the finalisation of the formal joint action plan and any further related agreements.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

