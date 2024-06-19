



Investor Insight With its business strategy targeting small and medium enterprises in the defence industry supply chain, Adisyn is well-placed to leverage the Australian government’s announced multibillion dollar investment in its defence capability.

Overview Adisyn (ASX: AI1 ) is an ASX-listed company offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to SMEs operating in the fast-growing Australian defence industry supply chain. The company’s service offerings revolve around data protection , management and security. Adisyn has been focusing on cybersecurity and AI as the two key growth areas, confident these two verticals will offer significant growth opportunities as the data centre and cloud markets evolve. The Australian Government plans to inject an extra $5.7 billion into its defence capability by 2027-28, with an additional $50.3 billion allocated for the following decade until 2033-34, surpassing previous projections. This funding surge will escalate the defence budget to approximately $100 billion by 2033-34, totaling $765 billion over the decade. Moreover, the government will earmark $15 billion to $20 billion specifically to bolster cyber domain capabilities during this period.

The surge in Australian defence spending is fueling demand for SMEs that operate in the defence supply chain. SMEs are ill-equipped to handle cybersecurity threats and need a trusted partner who specializes in cyber threat protection , regulatory compliance, and IT security infrastructure management. Adisyn is dedicated to becoming the go-to partner for SMEs aiming to enhance their sovereign data and security practices, particularly in sectors where national security concerns necessitate rigorous data protection measures. To achieve this, Adisyn has laid out a four-phased strategic plan. The first phase, completed in 2023, focused on business restructuring, rebranding and bringing new management. The second phase, ongoing in 2024, focuses on the expansion of the advisory board, IP development, strategic technology partnerships, and business development. The company has commenced the expansion of the advisory board with the appointment of Harry Karelis in February 2024. Karelis will focus on identifying and securing strategic partnerships and assisting with investor relations and general business development activities.

The company anticipates the announcement of several key strategic partnerships that will significantly expand its current suite of cyber capabilities and distinctly set Adisyn apart in the marketplace. During its third and final phase, scheduled from 2025 to 2026 and beyond, the company will aim for Australia wide expansion and acquisitions and strive to establish itself as a preferred service provider to SMEs operating in the defence supply chain.

Company Highlights Adisyn is an ASX-listed technology company focused on Australia's defence industry supply chain.

Adisyn is aiming to become a preferred supplier to SMEs in the Australian defence industry supply chain, offering a range of solutions, particularly in the cybersecurity and AI domains.

Australia’s defence budget is expanding, as led by the AUKUS security deal. Western Australia is leading the charge, with the state government aiming to double the value of its defence industry to $6 billion by 2030.

SMEs involved in critical national security and defence projects do not have sufficient technological capabilities around AI and cybersecurity. Adisyn, with its vast experience in cyber threat protection and IT infrastructure management, is well-equipped to help these SMEs meet their technology and security obligations.

Adisyn has launched a four-phased strategy to become the leading service provider in the defence supply chain market by 2026. Phase 1, which included business restructuring, rebranding, and new management, has been successfully completed. Phase 2, which is ongoing, will see the expansion of the advisory board, IP development, strategic technology partnerships, and business development.

The company offers investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the fast-growing Australian defence industry supply chain.

Key Services Cybersecurity and Advisory

Adisyn offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions designed specifically to suit individual needs. The company is persistently advancing a range of new cybersecurity services tailored to help businesses navigate their responsibilities regarding handling personal data under the recently enacted Privacy Legislation Amendment (Enforcement and Other Measures) Act 2022. These services encompass threat intelligence, contextual security operations, and an AI-driven personally identifiable information de-identification tool. The company plans to focus on expanding the services offered under the new cybersecurity division through new partnership agreements. Separately, Adisyn plans to begin developing new cybersecurity-focused AI-powered microservices.

IT Managed Services Adisyn’s complete IT managed service offering covers all aspects of the IT environment. It ensures that its clients' IT infrastructure runs smoothly and promises minimal downtime for their IT systems.

Secure Private Cloud The offering aims to secure clients’ data, ensuring business continuity and disaster recovery.