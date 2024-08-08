- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Adisyn Eyes Underserved SME Market for Tech, Cybersecurity Solutions
“When it comes to cybersecurity, when it comes to tech, it's like a second language to (SMEs). So that's our bread and butter, right? That's what we've always focused on. That's what we're pushing ahead with moving forward,” Adisyn Managing Director Blake Burton said.
Adisyn (ASX:AI1) is doubling down on its SME-focused business strategy, leveraging a multibillion-dollar defence industry supply chain and a highly underserved market.
Managing Director Blake Burton talked to the Investing News Network about the driver for this business strategy.
“There's all these investments coming through. All these (small- and medium-sized) businesses are supplying to defence, (and) manufacturing for defence. But, for lack of a better word, they're clueless when it comes to cybersecurity, protecting their data, making sure they're compliant. So we kind of said, this is a really exciting segment of the market to be targeting,” he said.
“When it comes to cybersecurity, when it comes to tech, it's like a second language to (SMEs). So that's our bread and butter, right? That's what we've always focused on. That's what we're pushing ahead with moving forward," Burton added.
He also spoke about Adisyn’s binding collaboration agreement with 2D Generation to develop transformational opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The agreement leverages Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, and 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.
“Definitely watch this space, because … it's going to be, within 10 years, like a trillion-dollar market. So if we can kind of add our expertise to 2D Generation, I think that's definitely going to be one to watch,” Burton said.
Watch the full interview with Adisyn Managing Director Blake Burton above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Adisyn (ASX:AI1). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Adisyn in order to help investors learn more about the company. Adisyn is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Adisyn and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
