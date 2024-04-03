Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") wishes to correct an error in its previously issued press release titled, "Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East" issued on April 2, 2024.

The error pertains to the status of the relationship with HSG Middle East. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding.

The Company intended to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to form a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership ("ICS Middle East") with an established company based in the UAE, HSG Middle East ("HSG"). Since 2012, HSG has been delivering specialized hospitality network and technology solutions across the Middle East. HSG is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with relationships totaling over 500 hotels and 55,000 rooms in the region.

The purpose of the Joint Venture with HSG will be multi-faceted and strategic by nature. By establishing ICS Middle East, Integrated Cyber seeks to cultivate business alliances involving strategic partnerships with local entities to leverage their expertise and networks. Through this partnership, the Company anticipates gaining access to local market insights, cultural nuances, and regulatory knowledge essential for navigating and participating in this unique regional landscape.

Specifically, ICS Middle East will initially be focused on five key areas to grow its presence and commercial opportunities in the region:

Collaborate with the UAE Government to develop a credentialing system tailored for individuals, corporations, and government agencies within the UAE

Maintain focus on delivering cyber services to the power generation industry, leveraging its expertise honed through serving a major electricity generator company with over 15 power plants. It is anticipated that ICS Middle East will be in contention to provide cyber services to a power plant supplying approximately 20% of Dubai's electricity

Offer cyber services to existing hotel and hospitality clients of HSG, which include prominent names such as EMAAR Hospitality, Fairmont, Hilton, Atlantis, Jumeirah Hotels, Rotana, and Starwood hotels

Establish a partnership with a leading provider of critical IT services and hardware to the UAE healthcare sector to offer cyber services to the Company's existing client base

Capitalize on the momentum created by HSG's new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with plans to replicate the successful approach in the UAE by providing cyber services to hospitality, healthcare, and governmental sectors. This initiative builds upon existing relationships with entities such as the Saudi Arabia National Guard, NEOM, and the Sovereign Investment Fund PIF.

ICS Middle East participated in the ISACA Infosec/Cyber Security 2023 Conference in Dubai, winning the Best Newcomer award. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy, and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization.

About Hospitality Solution Group

Hospitality Solution Group (HSG) is a team of seasoned hospitality sourcing professionals who provide supplies and technology solutions in the hospitality sector. With a global outlook and a local focus, they collaborate with manufacturers, consultants, distributors, and end users to enhance and protect the hotel guest experience.

The Company's headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, serves as the hub for its operations, which are complemented by offices and warehousing in Dubai to serve the Middle East region. Leveraging their extensive international experience, they curate innovative products worldwide and establish long-standing relationships with manufacturers.

HSG specializes in highly customized hospitality solutions, ensuring their products seamlessly work with the operations of hotels, restaurants, venues, or offices. More information can be found at: http://www.hospitalitysolutiongroup.com

Contact:

Media Relations Team

email: PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'seek', 'estimate', 'will', 'project', 'continue', 'predict', 'potential',' target', 'forecast', 'budget', 'goal', 'may', 'should', 'could', or similar expressions. In this press release, the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of marketing and investor relations services of White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd., Sagacity Capital Media, Investing News Network, Guerilla Capital, and First Phase Capital; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ICS:CC
Integrated Cyber Solutions
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions


Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 2, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership ("ICS Middle East") with an established company based in the UAE, HSG Middle East ("HSG"). Since 2012, HSG has been delivering specialized hospitality supplies and technology solutions across the Middle East. HSG is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with relationships totaling over 500 hotels and 55,000 rooms in the region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire March 27, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G). Since 2018, the global cyber insurance market has experienced remarkable growth beyond the industry average, with coverage volumes tripling over that time frame. Today, this insurance domain has generated approximately US$13 billion in gross direct premiums by 2022 and is expected to produce an industry compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc . (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y4G". This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into the European market, thus solidifying its commitment to broadening its global capital markets footprint. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European listing venue, responsible for brokering approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The decision to list on the FSE is driven by the Company's dedication to enhance accessibility and investment opportunities to international investors. "We are extremely excited about Integrated Cyber's entry into the European capital markets through our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany's premier stock exchange. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing a gateway to new European investors and enhancing our trading capabilities within Europe," stated Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber. "Listing on the FSE is a strategic move in our global capital markets strategy. It not only increases our liquidity but also significantly boosts our visibility on a global scale. This is an opportunity for Integrated Cyber to connect with European investors and share our story, vision, and the advanced cybersecurity solutions we bring to the market."

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 28, 2023 Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS). Ransomware will attack a company every two seconds, and human behavior is responsible for 85% of successful hacks. With the ever-growing threat facing companies today, Cell Signaling Technology is doing something about it. They engaged Integrated Cyber to deploy and manage its employee awareness and engagement training service, powered by KnowBe4, the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Integrated Cyber Solutions ( CSE:IC S) (" Integrated Cyber" or "The Company"), a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce a strategic expansion of its sales team with the addition of Joe Von Elm, a seasoned sales representative who will spearhead efforts to grow cybersecurity sales in manufacturing, energy, and academia

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BlinkLab

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing new smartphone-based AI-powered mental healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm AEDT 9:00am AWST under the ticker code BB1. BlinkLab, a company started by neuroscientists at Princeton University, over the past several years has fully developed a smartphone-based test for early diagnosis of autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Funds raised will be used to finalize an FDA Class II medical device registration study in autism in partnership with leading US university hospitals.

  • BlinkLab Limited shares to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm (AEDT) under the ticker code BB1.
  • The oversubscribed IPO raised A$7m at $0.20 per share.
  • Capital raised will be used to progress smartphone-based autism diagnostic test into FDA registrational study, initiate further clinical studies in other programs including ADHD as well as continue to advance in-house AI/ML algorithms.

BlinkLab Chairman, Brian Leedman, said: “I believe BlinkLab is the next groundbreaking venture in digital healthcare. Our innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver autism screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This will aid healthcare providers to identify these children at a much younger age than presently available providing a pathway to effective treatment and better outcomes for the child and their families. This cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of major industry players, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.”

"FOMO" written on top of US money.

Tech Giants Rush to Invest Billions in AI Startups

Tech giants are pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence (AI) startups, and experts are suggesting these moves are being driven by fear of missing out (FOMO) on AI's potential.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent US$2.75 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic is its largest venture deal ever, but it's not the only company to jump headfirst into the space. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and others are investing heavily in AI technology, as is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

"They definitely don’t want to miss out on being part of the AI ecosystem," Fred Havemeyer, head of US AI and software research at Macquarie, told CNBC. "I definitely think that there’s FOMO in this marketplace."

Coroplast Group Partners with OpenText to Meet Poland's E-Invoicing Mandates

OpenText's Business Cloud and E-Invoicing Platform simplifies e-invoicing for global mid-sized business

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced that it has been selected by Coroplast Group, a leading manufacturer in the fields of Technical Adhesive Tapes, Wires & Cables, and Wire Harnesses, as its e-invoicing provider for Poland . OpenText's e-invoicing solutions will empower the growing global company to confidently manage mandatory governmental requirements in Poland partnering toward the goals of a seamless connection to the Polish KSeF-portal and compliance with the local mandate.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText Strengthens X12 Collaboration to Accelerate the Future of Supply Chain B2B Data Exchange

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, and X12 the ANSI-accredited standards organization, today announced the renewal of their commercial use partner license agreement. This long-standing collaboration underscores OpenText's commitment to and support for X12 standards across its expansive supply chain network.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Electronic data interchange (EDI) is a critical foundation that supports how supply chains and businesses function today," stated Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and EVP, OpenText. "Working with X12 is more than just a collaboration; it's a testament to our joint dedication to continuous innovation and to laying the foundation for a more interconnected and efficient B2B data exchange landscape for the future."

X12 standards play a crucial role in EDI, serving as the primary conduit for businesses across diverse industries, including retail, consumer goods, automotive, high-tech, general manufacturing, and insurance. These standards allow businesses to digitally share vital information seamlessly within and across their operations.

The integration of X12 standards within OpenText's business network solutions improves efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and cost-effectiveness for its customers, contributing to a strengthened supply chain ecosystem.

"We are delighted to join forces with OpenText in advancing the development of X12 standards and derivatives," said Cathy Sheppard , CEO of X12. "Together, we are not just shaping standards; we are fostering a future where technology supports and enhances global operations across the industries we serve."

With the world's largest business network, OpenText connects over 1.1 million trading partners, facilitating the exchange of more than 33 billion EDI transactions annually. As a trusted EDI partner offering robust solutions for seamless business document exchange, OpenText is proud to be formally recognized as an X12 licensing partner with a comprehensive long-term agreement that includes its customers from the past, present, and future.

About X12
X12 , chartered by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for more than 40 years, develops and maintains business-to-business data exchange standards to drive business processes globally. X12's diverse membership includes dedicated technologists and business process experts in health care, insurance, transportation, finance, government, supply chain, and other industries. X12's consensus-building forum enables members to meet regularly to develop syntax-neutral data exchange standards collaboratively. With more than 320 published transaction sets, 1,400 data elements, and more than 40,000 codes available for use, the body of X12's work can be used to conduct nearly every facet of business-to-business operations. Learn more about X12 licensing at x12.org/licensing .

About OpenText

OpenText, a global leader in information management, enables organizations to gain insight through market-leading information management solutions, powered by the OpenText Cloud. For more information, visit www.opentext.com .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-strengthens-x12-collaboration-to-accelerate-the-future-of-supply-chain-b2b-data-exchange-302100198.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo with chip-making machine.

​Tech 5: NVIDIA Reveals New AI Products, Cryptos Pull Back, Apple Faces Lawsuit

After a two week hot streak, cryptocurrency prices experienced a modest pullback as Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced outflows and spot Ethereum ETF expectations were dampened.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) hotly anticipated GPU Technology Conference delivered a host of new, innovative technology, including a project for building humanoid robots, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares pulled back after the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of anticompetitive behavior.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

×