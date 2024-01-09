HTM Ethiopia Field Team to Progress Exploration Sampling at Ketele LCT Project

Hydromet Technology to Recover Precious Metals from Recycled Automotive Catalytic Converters
Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Lab Conducting Confirmatory Pilot Program Testing and Commence Feasibility Study
High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, recently announced that the Company had been granted the Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”, Figure 1) (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia (Refer ASX Release dated 5 December 2023) and further announces the pending commencement of its first exploration of the Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
Figure 1 – Ketele LCT Project Location.
Exploration Program – Channel/Rock Chip Sampling
This initial program will comprise sampling of prospective geological units (granites, pegmatites, etc) and regional structures which have been previously identified and mapped in this underexplored area of Ethiopia (Figure 2). This sampling will include rock grabs and channel samples, the latter yielding continuous samples across an entire outcrop. All samples collected by HTM will be submitted to a European laboratory with results expected in February 2024.
Figure 2 – Example of previously identified outcrops for planned rock/channel sampling at the Ketele LCT Project.
Sonu Cheema, Executive Director commented:
"We are excited to start the New Year with our maiden exploration program at Ketele and look forward to finding critical minerals in such a well-endowed jurisdiction. The HTM team has moved quickly to get us to this point considering the license was granted a mere month ago, just before the holidays.”
Next Steps
Overall, the land package remains largely underexplored with multiple regional targets requiring investigation. With this first program, HTM seeks to identify mineralisation over appreciable widths to establish multiple drill targets at several occurrences. Given favourable results, the next stage of activities will include drill permitting with the goal of drilling key targets in the first half of 2024. Continued dialogue to establish partnerships with local Indigenous communities is ongoing.
HTM is committed to responsible exploration practices and takes measures to minimize the impact of its exploration activities on the environment and local communities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX:HTM) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its Canadian cobalt asset in the Kenora Mining District. The company’s Werner Lake project has received no previous modern exploration, creating blue-sky potential as High-Tech leverages new technologies and techniques. Additionally, High-Tech Metals is a well-structured entity from a capital perspective, with a highly experienced team of experts leading the company towards its goals. Toby Hughes was appointed to lead the exploration team and improve the value of the Werner Lake project.Cobalt is widely used in various applications due to its unique high-temperature and magnetic properties. Historically, cobalt has been used in jet turbines, electroplating and alloyed with nickel to make powerful magnets. Now, cobalt demand is skyrocketing as electric vehicles (EVs) increasingly take a big chunk of the market. EVs are projected to consume 320 kilotons of cobalt by 2030, about 84 percent of the total cobalt demand.
The Werner Lake project is near the Ontario-Manitoba border and is on the Werner Lake Geological Belt, known for hosting cobalt-copper and base metal deposits. The region has undergone continual exploration and production since cobalt was discovered in 1921.
Canada has the sixth largest cobalt reserves globally and both Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador produce more than 1,000 metric tonnes of cobalt annually. In addition, Canada hosts many of the world’s top mining jurisdictions due to its mining-friendly policies, which will allow High-Tech Metals to streamline exploration and move towards production.
High-Tech’s project was explored in the 1930s and 1940s, then was taken into production in the 1990s. Results from historical exploration and production informed the project’s current JORC-compliant resource estimate of 720,000 pounds (lbs) at 0.52 percent cobalt. While encouraging, the team also believes there is a significant exploration of upside potential by leveraging modern tools and techniques.
High-Tech Metals has taken steps to expand its portfolio, securing an agreement to acquire the Norpax Deposit and an option to purchase the Reynar Lake Project, located in Ontario, Canada. The projects are directly west and adjoin the company’s Werner Lake Project The Norpax Nickel Sulphide Deposit has a historical non-JORC compliant resource of 1.01 million tonnes of 1.2 percent nickel and 0.5 percent copper. The Reynar Lake Project is highly prospective for nickel, copper and cobalt which could potentially provide HTM with additional landholding and increase its cobalt resource and explore for additional nickel sulphide mineralisation.
The company’s cobalt project sits on the Ontario-Manitoba border in the Kenora Mining District, a region known for cobalt, copper and other base metals. The Werner Lake project has some historical exploration and production but has not received any exploration using modern technologies and techniques. High-Tech Metals is currently preparing for its initial geophysics exploration campaign.
Charles Thomas is an executive director and founding partner of GTT Ventures a leading boutique corporate advisory firm based in Australia. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA majoring in corporate finance. Thomas has worked in the financial service industry for more than 17 years and has extensive experience in capital markets as well as the structuring of corporate transactions. Thomas has significant experience sitting on numerous ASX boards spanning the mining, resources and technology space. Thomas is currently non-executive director of Chase Mining Corporation (ASX:CML), non-executive chairman of Viking Mines Ltd (ASX.VKA) and executive chairman of Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR).
Sonu Cheema is a director at Cicero Group Pty Ltd and has over 12 years of experience working with public and private companies in Australia and abroad. Roles and responsibilities include financial control, preparation of statutory financial reporting, investor relations, initial public offers (IPO), reverse takeovers (RTO), management of capital raising activities, project management and audit management. Cheema currently serves as a non-executive director and company secretary for Avira Resources (ASX:AVW) and Austin Metals (ASX:AYT).
Quinton Meyers has over six years of experience working in the equities markets in the capacity of a stockbroker, company secretary and accountant for multiple ASX-listed companies gaining exposure to the resource, oil and gas and technology sectors. During this time, Meyers has worked on multiple initial public offers, reverse takeovers, equity capital markets transactions, while developing his knowledge of the ASX Listing Rules and Corporations Act.
Meyers holds a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from Curtin University, a Graduate Diploma in financial planning and is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australian & New Zealand.
Toby Hughes is a professional geologist having worked in mineral exploration for more than 40 years, with experience in orogenic and epithermal systems, volcanogenic massive sulphides, and Cu-Ni-Co. He has worked for several years on and around the Werner Lake deposit, with additional experience in cobalt exploration within the Bear Magmatic Province, NT, Cobalt, ON and China. As a consultant, he has held senior positions with junior and senior mining companies across Canada, Argentina, China, Columbia, Ghana, Guyana, Mongolia, Peru, Venezuela, and the USA exploring for precious, base metal, industrial minerals and diamonds. Hughes is a graduate of The University of Dundee, Scotland (Honours B.Sc. Geology) and a registered professional geoscientist in Ontario.
Demand for cobalt has been trending upward in recent years, and analysts remain bullish on the key raw material, whose most-discussed role is in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronics.
EV sales are increasing, and these vehicles require lithium-ion batteries to run. Typically, around 9 kilograms of cobalt are used to manufacture each battery, although one battery alone can have as much as 20 kilograms. As long as demand for EVs continues to go up, so too will demand for cobalt — and the EV boom has only just begun.
Cobalt is also key in several different alloys with a variety of uses, including in gas turbine engines and magnets. Particularly tough cobalt alloys, such as tungsten carbide and chromium-cobalt, can be used to cut and drill steel.
So where should keen investors look for exposure to this promising metal? The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has long been the top producer of cobalt worldwide; according to the US Geological Survey, it accounted for about 130,000 tonnes — or about 70 percent — of cobalt production in 2022. However, the DRC’s mining industry is known for unsustainable practices and unchecked labour abuses, including child labour. The country cannot maintain its current level of production indefinitely, and many conscientious investors are seeking more ethical alternatives.
Australia is one such alternative. Australia contains about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves, but is currently responsible for only about 3 percent of global cobalt output. Between the country’s sustainable mining practices and its de-risked ventures, Australia is a strong pick for shrewd investors interested in the cobalt-mining industry.
Cobalt has been used since antiquity for its bright blue colouration, but was only officially discovered in 1742 by Swedish chemist Georg Brandt. Up until 1874, European mineral deposits were the primary sites of cobalt production. That year, Europe was overtaken by New Caledonia, and in 1905, Canadian deposits of cobalt pulled ahead. Since around 1920, the DRC has been a major global producer of cobalt, and its cobalt-mining legacy has continued to this day. Another contemporary cobalt behemoth, China, has only made its mark as a leading producer within the last couple of decades.
In the early 20th century, cobalt’s primary application began shifting away from cosmetic purposes and toward technological pursuits. For example, in 1930, cobalt alloys containing a mixture of cobalt, aluminium, nickel and iron were first used to make high-powered permanent magnets. Other alloys featuring the battery metal were soon discovered to have varied uses for building electrical equipment and electronic devices.
Cobalt is mainly found in compounds, such as cobalt arsenide, cobalt sulpharsenide and hydrated arsenate, and despite its important usage in EVs, is predominantly used for alloy production. Generally, cobalt does not come from cobalt mines — in fact, 98 percent of global cobalt is produced as a by-product at nickel and copper mines. Copper mines account for about 60 percent of global cobalt output, and nickel mines deliver around 38 percent.
According to Australia’s 2020 list of critical minerals projects, the country houses 68 cobalt-focused projects.
The largest is Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Murrin Murrin nickel-cobalt mine, which launched in 1998 and is located in the Northeastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Murrin Murrin uses conventional open-pit mining for its resource extraction, and it processes and refines cobalt ore on site.
The mine produces an impressive 50 percent of the country’s cobalt. In 2022, Murrin Murrin produced about 35,700 tonnes of nickel, alongside 3,000 tonnes of cobalt as a by-product. In the first half of 2023, Glencore produced around 21,700 tonnes of cobalt between all of its operations, including those in the DRC. In addition to producing cobalt, the company also processes and recycles cobalt-containing materials.
Another notable cobalt property in Australia is the Broken Hill project, a new mining endeavour owned by Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB,OTC Pink:CBBHF). This project is unique for its emphasis on cobalt production — cobalt will be directly produced at the site, rather than extracted as a by-product of nickel.
Broken Hill is scheduled to begin production in 2026, and is anticipated to put out around 4,000 tonnes of cobalt annually over a 20 year lifespan. The project is also expected to have annual sulphur output of 300,000 tonnes.
Broken Hill’s cobalt production process will include concentration, leaching, calcining and product recovery. Importantly, Cobalt Blue will produce and refine cobalt at the site instead of sending the raw material to another country for refinement. The company believes this will help reduce the unethical labour practices along the cobalt supply chain.
Many other top cobalt-producing companies have active sites in Australia, including Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN,OTC Pink:PANRF) and Australian Mines (ASX:AUZ,OTCQB:AMSLF). These companies are top nickel miners and strong producers of cobalt as a by-product.
The Australian government is enthusiastic about the country’s move toward mining critical minerals, establishing a Critical Minerals Facilitation Office in January 2020 as part of a push for its burgeoning minerals sector.
Currently, Australia is the fourth biggest producer of cobalt worldwide at 5,900 tonnes in 2022; it also has the second largest reserves of the battery metal. According to the Australian government’s Critical Minerals Strategy 2023-2030, demand for cobalt could rise by 20 times by 2040. This means the country has the potential to scale up its cobalt production slowly and sustainably, situating itself as a major world player.
Between the exploding EV market and the continued trend toward electronics sales and digitisation, cobalt will likely remain a hot commodity in the mining world for years to come. Investors should be paying close attention to cobalt production, and particularly to cobalt mining in Australia, where strong cobalt output, new mining ventures and sustainable extraction practices are setting the country up for long-term success.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Matthew Flood, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.
This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.
About 70 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 5 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on developing safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives.
While cobalt prices haven't recovered from their fall in early 2023, EV demand is expected to be strong in the long term.
These market dynamics have buoyed investor interest in cobalt, and when it comes to getting exposure to the Australian market, large players may be a good place to start. Read on for a look at the five biggest ASX-listed cobalt stocks by market cap. All market cap and share price data was obtained on December 11, 2023, using TradingView's stock screener.
Market cap: AU$118.91 million; current share price: AU$0.044
Jervois Global is focused on producing battery minerals, with a specific emphasis on cobalt. It expects that mass EV adoption over the next few decades will transform the cobalt industry into a robust, thriving market.
Jervois boasts operations worldwide and hopes to become the only cobalt miner in the US at its Idaho Cobalt Operation (ICO). However, the company suspended the final construction stage at ICO in March due to continuing low cobalt prices and the impact of inflation on construction costs. It plans to resume construction once prices recover.
In August, Jervois announced it had commenced site selection for its proposed cobalt refinery in the US, the first stage of preparing a bankable feasibility study for the facility.
Market cap: AU$94.43 million; current share price: AU$0.25
Cobalt Blue Holdings focuses solely on cobalt and is enthusiastic about the metal’s ethical and environmental potential within the renewable energy market. The company owns the New South Wales-based Broken Hill project, a cobalt asset that it says adheres to Australian labour and sustainability standards, and is planning the Kwinana cobalt-nickel refinery.
New South Wales' Critical Minerals and High-tech Metals Strategy promotes exploration and development of “critical minerals,” including cobalt. According to the strategy, which was released in 2021, global demand for cobalt is set to see a 300 percent boost by 2035, making it a covetable resource. The government is currently developing an updated version.
In November, Cobalt Blue released the results of its cobalt-nickel refinery study. During Stage 1, the proposed refinery would process third-party feedstock and have a capacity of 3,000 tonnes per year of cobalt sulphate and 1,000 tonnes per year of nickel sulphate. Stage 2 would include the option to include potential feedstock from Broken Hill. The study projects stable margins throughout cobalt price fluctuations and anticipates refinery construction in 2024.
A few days later, the company announced that its potential partner for the refinery is Iwatani (TSE:8088), a battery minerals trader. According to Cobalt Blue, if everything goes through as planned, the refinery will be constructed on Iwatani's property in Western Australia's Kwinana industrial area.
Market cap: AU$88.61 million; current share price: AU$0.53
Ardea Resources' primary focus is developing its wholly owned Kalgoorlie nickel project, which the company says “hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in the developed world.” The project includes the Goongarrie Hub deposit.
A 2023 prefeasibility study shows that Goongarrie Hub has an ore reserve of 194.1 million tonnes at 0.05 percent cobalt and 0.7 percent nickel, resulting in 99,000 tonnes of contained cobalt and 1.36 million tonnes of contained nickel. The study indicates that this resource would support an open-pit mining operation with a 40 year mine life and annual output of 2,000 tonnes of cobalt and 30,000 tonnes of nickel. Ardea is now working towards its definitive feasibility study.
In its September quarterly report, the company provided an update on its plans. It also confirmed an increase in throughput over the prefeasibility study's 3.5 million tonnes per year due to a reduction in autoclave residence time.
Market cap: AU$17.14 million; current share price: AU$0.25
Norway-focused Kuniko is targeting three metals key for the EV industry: cobalt, nickel and copper. The majority of its assets are in Norway, including its Skuterud cobalt project, Undal-Nyberget copper project and Ringerike battery metals project. The company has also expanded to Quebéc, Canada, where it has multiple lithium prospects.
Kuniko received the final assays for a 2023 drill campaign at Skuterud and its Middagshvile cobalt prospect in August. According to the release, "The high-grade cobalt intersections, coupled with the extended mineralised horizon, affirm the substantial potential of the Middagshvile cobalt prospect and the broader Skuterud license area."
In its quarterly report for September, Kuniko highlights significant developments, including an investment of AU$7.8 million by Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which acquired a 19.99 percent interest in Kuniko and secured a 35 percent offtake for future production of nickel and cobalt sulfate from Kuniko's Norwegian projects for nine years.
Market cap: AU$10.96 million; current share price: AU$0.011
Aeon Metals’ flagship asset is the 100 percent owned Walford Creek project in Queensland, Australia, which the company describes as an "advanced world-class copper-cobalt project and one of the highest grade significant cobalt deposits in Australia." An updated mineral resource estimate released this past March increased its resource by 65 percent. The company also has interests in various exploration permits in Northwest and Southeast Queensland.
Aeon planned to perform further drilling at Walford Creek in 2023, but exploration activities had to be abandoned while the company works on a new cultural heritage and monitoring agreement. It is now planning its 2024 exploration plans.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Matthew Flood, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Hydromet Technology to Recover Precious Metals from Recycled Automotive Catalytic Converters
Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Lab Conducting Confirmatory Pilot Program Testing and Commence Feasibility Study
Lifezone Metals Limited ( NYSE: LZM ) is a modern metals company that creates value across the battery metals supply chain from resource to metals production and recycling. Lifezone Metals' Chief Executive Officer Chris Showalter is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet with a subsidiary of Glencore plc (LSE: GLEN) for a platinum, palladium and rhodium (collectively platinum group metals or "PGMs") recycling project utilizing Lifezone Metals' hydrometallurgical technology ("Hydromet") to be based in the USA.
Phase 1 confirmatory piloting work has commenced in Perth, Australia using Hydromet to process and recover PGMs from responsibly sourced spent automotive catalytic converters.
Mr. Showalter stated: "By applying our Hydromet technology, we aim to responsibly recover platinum, palladium and rhodium from recycled sources in a cleaner and more efficient manner than otherwise possible through traditional smelting and refining. Following our acquisition of Simulus Labs in July, where we acquired the preeminent hydrometallurgical testing and engineering design group, we gained the capability to simultaneously advance our Kabanga Nickel Project through the continuing Definitive Feasibility Study while also investigating other important applications of our core Hydromet technology."
Mr. Showalter continued: "In Glencore, we have a world class partner with exceptional market reach to help position our USA recycling joint venture favorably with respect to financing and marketing of finished PGMs. We expect our confirmatory pilot program to further validate our Hydromet capabilities and demonstrate that we can also generate favorable economic returns from PGM recycling. Further, the facility we intend to build is highly replicable and scalable, which is important given the very large and rapidly growing addressable market we expect in the years ahead."
Highlights of the PGM Recycling Joint Venture with Glencore
Phased Implementation Plan for the Joint Venture
Phase 1
Lifezone Metals has commenced a confirmatory program of pilot test work at Lifezone Metals' laboratories in Perth, Australia. The confirmatory program will be jointly funded by Lifezone Metals and Glencore. Based on pilot test results, a feasibility study will be completed to outline the expected PGM recoveries, capital and operating expenditures and expected project economics. A decision to proceed to Phase 2 will depend on the results of Phase 1 confirmatory pilot test work and the outcomes of the feasibility study.
Figure 1: Primary filtration test completed at Lifezone Metals' laboratories in Perth, Australia (November 2023).
Please refer to Figure 1 in the Press Release on our website here .
Phase 2
Following successful completion of Phase 1, Lifezone Metals and Glencore will jointly fund the initial capital expenditures required to construct a commercial-scale PGM recycling facility.
Through the use of Lifezone Metals' Hydromet technology, the recycling facility will be one of the first non-smelted PGM recycling operations globally and will demonstrate at commercial-scale a faster, more efficient and less emissions-intensive method of recycling PGMs.
Glencore will provide a working capital facility for the recycling facility and will apply its marketing expertise in respect of 100% of the recycled PGMs.
About Lifezone Metals
Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM) is a modern metals company creating value across the metals supply chain from resource to production and recycling. Our mission is to provide cleaner metals production through a scalable platform underpinned by our Hydromet technology. This technology has the potential to be a lower emissions and lower cost alternative to traditional smelting, allowing us to responsibly provide cleaner metals.
Our Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is believed to be one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits, with Definitive Feasibility Study currently underway. By pairing with our Hydromet Technology, we will work to unlock a new source of LME-grade nickel, copper and cobalt for the global battery metals markets. At Kabanga, we are working to empower Tanzania to achieve full value creation in-country and become the next premier source of Class 1 nickel.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, amongst other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Lifezone Metals Limited and its subsidiaries and/or affiliates.
Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters; provided that the absence of these does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the estimated or anticipated future results of Lifezone Metals, future opportunities for Lifezone Metals, including the efficacy of Lifezone Metals' hydrometallurgical technology (Hydromet Technology) and the development of, and processing of mineral resources at, the Kabanga Project, and other statements that are not historical facts.
These statements are based on the current expectations of Lifezone Metals' management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lifezone Metals and its subsidiaries. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Lifezone Metals' business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions, including but not limited to the economic and operational disruptions, global inflation and cost increases for materials and services; reliability of sampling, success of any test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, changes in government regulations, legislation and rates of taxation, inflation, changes in exchange rates and the availability of foreign exchange, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and other factors, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Lifezone Metals in connection with the business combination or otherwise; the risks related to the rollout of Lifezone Metals' business, the efficacy of the Hydromet Technology, and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Lifezone Metals' business; the ability of Lifezone Metals to execute its growth strategy, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability of Lifezone Metals to reach and maintain profitability; enhancing future operating and financial results; complying with laws and regulations applicable to Lifezone's business; Lifezone's ability to continue to comply with applicable listing standards of the NYSE; the ability of Lifezone to maintain the listing of its securities on a U.S. national securities exchange; costs related to the business combination; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Lifezone Metals presently does not know or that Lifezone Metals currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Lifezone Metals' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lifezone Metals anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lifezone Metals' assessments to change. However, while Lifezone Metals may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Lifezone Metals specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lifezone Metals' assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which are based upon information available to us as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.
Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data, or methods, future events, or other changes after the date of this communication, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212177402/en/
Investor Relations – North America
Evan Young
SVP: Investor Relations & Capital Markets
evan.young@lifezonemetals.com
Investor Relations – Europe
Ingo Hofmaier
Chief Financial Officer
ingo.hofmaier@lifezonemetals.com
Media Enquiries
David Petrie
Corporate Communications Manager
david.petrie@lifezonemetals.com
If you would like to sign up for Lifezone Metals news alerts, please register here .
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted the Ketele Exploration License (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia. This license will form the foundation of our exciting new Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”).
HIGHLIGHTS
The Ketele LCT Project is underlain by metamorphic rocks of the Southern Ethiopian Shield and large, regional faults known to focus the intrusion of pegmatites elsewhere. Historical reports suggest the presence of pegmatites in the area which will be the focus of the first phase of exploration work currently underway.
Sonu Cheema, Executive Director, commented:
"HTM continues to progress its critical battery minerals focus through the award of the Ketele LCT Project, in one of Africa’s mineral rich countries, Ethiopia. We are excited to be working with the federal government & local communities and look forward to assisting them in developing their critical minerals opportunities.
The Company has commenced a programme of works to realise the exploration potential of the newly granted license through geological mapping, geochemical surveys and rock chip sampling. We look forward to providing further exploration updates as these activities progress.”
Figure 1 – Ketele LCT Project Location.
Figure 2 – Ketele LCT Project area and underlying geology.
Next Steps
The initial year of exploration at Ketele, which has already started, includes:
HTM is committed to responsible exploration practices and takes measures to minimize the impact of its exploration activities on the environment and local communities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The cobalt market is facing high demand, but analysts advise that production is also on the rise.
One of the metal’s main catalysts is excitement about electric vehicles. The lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles require lithium, graphite and cobalt, among other raw materials, and demand for these important commodities is expected to keep rising as the shift toward clean technologies continues at a global scale. Additionally, the metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of copper and nickel, two other metals that are important for the green transition.
Given those circumstances, it’s interesting to look at the top cobalt producers by country. According to the US Geological Survey, world production has increased significantly over the past two years. In 2022, cobalt production reached 190,000 metric tons (MT), a big jump from 2021's 165,000 MT and an even bigger one from 2020's 142,000 MT.
Read on for a closer look at cobalt supply and which countries lead in production.
Mine production: 130,000 MT
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is by far the world’s largest producer of cobalt, accounting for roughly 70 percent of global production. The country has been the top producer of the metal for some time, and is likely to remain crucial to the cobalt market for the foreseeable future. However, cobalt mining in the DRC is associated with rampant human rights abuses and child labor, due in part to the large presence of unregulated artisanal mining.
Attempts have been made to regulate the DRC's dangerous artisanal mining sector. But with hundreds of thousands of people relying on artisanal mining for income, eliminating it completely isn't possible. Efforts to date include the creation of a new state company, Entreprise Générale du Cobalt, to buy and market all artisanal cobalt mined in the DRC; it was set up in 2020 and has not yet gotten off the ground. Aside from that, the Responsible Minerals Initiative, in cooperation with the Global Battery Alliance, has drafted a framework for a regulated artisanal mining sector. The DRC's mines minister formally approved the ASM Cobalt Standard last year, and plans for assessing its effectiveness at pilot sites are being developed.
Outside the DRC's artisanal mining sphere, cobalt is largely produced as a by-product of copper mines, including the Tenke Fungurume mine, owned by the CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF,HKEX:3993); Metalkol RTR, owned by Eurasian Resources Group and the KOV; and the Mutanda and Mashamba East mines, owned by Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
Mine production: 10,000 MT
After producing only 2,700 MT of cobalt in 2021, Indonesia surged into second place last year with output of 10,000 MT. This rapid change was the result of an increase in investment in Indonesia's battery metals supply chain, predominantly from Chinese companies — they moved in after Indonesia banned nickel ore exports in 2019. The country's higher cobalt production itself has come from four new high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) facilities that process ore to produce both nickel and cobalt in mixed hydroxide precipitate, which can then be exported.
The first two HPAL operations came online in 2021 as part of the existing Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park. The facilities were developed by QMB New Materials, a joint venture between Tsingshan Holding Group, GEM (SZSE:002340), CATL (SZSE:300750) and Hanwa (TSE:8078). As of late-2023, two others are also operating in the country — one run by Huayue, owned by Tsingshan and CMOC Group, and one run by Halmahera Persada Lygend, owned by Lygend Resources (HKEX:2245) and Trimegah Bangun Persada (IDX:NCKL).
More facilities are on the way, including the US$2.6 billion Sonic Bay nickel-cobalt hydrometallurgical complex, which is being developed in a partnership between Eramet (EPA:ERA) and chemical producer BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF,FWB:BASF). Sonic Bay will process ore from the Weda Bay nickel mine to produce a planned 7,500 MT of cobalt and 67,000 MT of nickel per year.
According to a market report released in May 2023 from the Cobalt Institute, Indonesia has the potential to increase its cobalt output 10 fold by 2030. In the same vein, data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence indicates that Indonesia's 2030 cobalt output will make up 20 percent of global production compared to 1 percent in 2021 and 5 percent last year. While the market has been searching for an alternative to the DRC for its cobalt, both Indonesia's nickel industry and this rapid build out come with their own environmental concerns.
Mine production: 8,900 MT
After falling in 2021, Russia’s cobalt production increased in 2022, rising from 8,000 MT to 8,900 MT. While the country's cobalt reserves stand at 250,000 MT, Russia is still well behind the DRC in terms of production. Large Russian miner Norilsk Nickel produces cobalt and is among the world’s top five producers of the mineral.
With concerns about DRC cobalt running high, some automakers have been calling for increased electric vehicle battery production in Europe. There was hope that this push could boost Russia's future cobalt production — however, that may now be out of the question while the country wages war against Ukraine. As of this November, EU sanctions on the country had yet to affect cobalt, but in April 2022 the US hit Russian cobalt with a 45 percent duty that will expire on January 1, 2024.
Mine production: 5,900 MT
As the DRC becomes increasingly challenging for miners and as investors try to divert their interests away from Africa, Australia is another country that’s receiving more attention — the island nation's cobalt reserves are the second largest in the world at 1,500,000 MT.
In terms of production, Australia saw a large increase in 2022, with output rising by 605 MT from 2021's 5,295 MT. As is the case for many other countries on this list, cobalt is produced in Australia as a by-product of copper and nickel mining. The country’s nickel mines are located in the western part of the country, mostly around the Kalgoorlie and Leonora regions.
Additionally, the Australian government has been sending geologists to search for cobalt in mine waste, an effort that bore fruit when Queensland geologist Anita Parbhakar-Fox tested a copper mine waste sample that graded 7,000 parts per million cobalt. The CEO of Australian company Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB,OTC Pink:CBBHF) described the discovery as a game changer to the Financial Times, estimating there could be up to 300,000 MT of cobalt in Australian mine waste.
Another important cobalt project in the country under Cobalt Blue is the Broken Hill project, which will allow for cobalt production on-site, rather than extracted as a by-product of nickel. Broken Hill is planned to begin production in 2026, and is anticipated to have an output of around 4,000 tonnes of cobalt annually over a 20 year mine lifespan
Mine production: 3,900 MT
Canada was the fifth largest cobalt producer in the world in 2022. Some of the country's major nickel and copper deposits that produce cobalt as a by-product are Kidd Creek, Sudbury and Raglan.
As for what the country's future holds for cobalt production, a number of projects are being advanced in the country, including Fortune Minerals' (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF) NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in the Northwest Territories and Giga Metals' (TSXV:GIGA,OTCQX:GIGGF) Turnagain nickel-cobalt project in BC, which the company is developing in a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058). Giga Metals completed a positive pre-feasibility study for the Turnagain project in September 2023.
Mine production: 3,800 MT
The Philippines is the sixth largest cobalt producer in the world. The country’s cobalt production was up slightly in 2022, coming in at 3,800 MT. The Asian country is also a top nickel producer.
The fate of mining in the Philippines was up in the air for awhile as former President Rodrigo Duterte and former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu called for a shutdown of all mines in the country based on environmental concerns. However, Duterte seemed to have a change of heart in early 2021, lifting a ban on new mine permits in an effort to boost revenues.
His successor, President Bongbong Marcos, has ordered the country's Department of Environment and Natural Resources to enforce stricter guidelines and safety protocols on both small- and large-scale mines. He hopes to bring illegal mining operations into compliance so they can operate legally and with safer conditions for employees.
Mine production: 3,800 MT
Cuban cobalt production fell slightly in 2022 to 3,800 MT, down from 4,000 MT in the year prior.
The country’s Moa region is home to a joint venture nickel-cobalt operation held by Canadian firm Sherritt International (TSX:S,OTC Pink:SHERF) and the General Nickel Company of Cuba. Moa uses an open-pit mining system to produce lateritic ore, which is processed into mixed sulfides containing nickel and cobalt using HPAL. Cubaniquel, the country’s state-owned nickel miner, is the sole operator of the Che Guevara processing plant at Moa.
Mine production: 3,000 MT
Papua New Guinea has made the list of top cobalt producers by country for the fifth year in a row. In 2022, the small country off the coast of Australia produced 3,000 MT of cobalt as a by-product of nickel production, staying nearly flat with the previous year's output of 2,953 MT. The country’s main cobalt producer is the Ramu nickel mine near Madang, a joint venture between private company MCC Ramu NiCo, Nickel 28 Capital (TSXV:NKL,OTC Pink:CONXF) and the Papua New Guinea government.
Mine production: 3,000 MT
Madagascar’s cobalt production was suspended in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leading the country’s output for the year to fall to 850 MT from 3,400 MT in 2019. However, Madagascar’s cobalt-mining industry was on the rebound in 2021, putting out 2,800 MT for the year, and it continued to go up in 2022.
Much of the country’s cobalt production comes from the Ambatovy nickel-cobalt mine, owned by Japanese company Sumitomo (OTC Pink:SSUMF,TSE:8053) and the Korean government. The fourth largest island in the world, Madagascar is also a major producer of graphite, another important battery metal.
Mine production: 2,300 MT
Morocco’s cobalt production remained stable from 2021 to 2022, coming in at 2,300 MT. The majority of this output comes from Managem Group's Bou Azzer cobalt mine, which produces the metal as a mono-product.
Cobalt from Moroccan mines got a lot of attention in 2019 after major carmaker BMW (OTC Pink:BYMOF,ETR:BMW) announced it would be buying cobalt directly from mines in Australia and Morocco to ensure its supply of battery raw materials is sourced responsibly. In mid-2022, Managem signed a deal with Renault (EPA:RNO), which has factories in Morocco, to supply the car manufacturer with 5,000 MT of cobalt sulfate annually for seven years starting in 2025.
Already an automotive manufacturing hub, the country is developing its own electric vehicle industry as well. In June 2023, the country's investment agency announced that battery maker Gotion High-Tech (SZSE:002074) is considering investing up to US$6.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant.
As cobalt is only found in a chemically combined form, it must be separated from mined ore. Most commonly, cobalt is produced as a by-product at copper or nickel mines. According to Benchmark Minerals, currently three-quarters of cobalt is produced from copper-primary mines and 25 percent is produced from nickel-primary mines. The agency forecasts that by 2030, cobalt production from copper-primary mines will fall to 57 percent, while that from nickel-primary mines will rise to 41 percent.
Cobalt is the 32nd most common element on Earth, according to the Cobalt Institute, meaning it isn't particularly rare. However, only a handful of countries have cobalt reserves over 300,000 MT, with the DRC coming in first place at 4 million MT, Australia in second at 1.5 million MT and Indonesia coming in third place with 600,000 MT. In fact, the DRC has higher cobalt reserves than the rest of the world combined.
How long it will take to deplete cobalt reserves and resources depends on the approach and speed with which electrification and a fully renewable society is approached, according to a 2019 study. Another factor is whether or not lithium-ion battery formulas that require cobalt will continue to be the norm in the future. If widespread cobalt substitution does take place, that will ease demand pressures on the metal.
Cobalt has risen in recent years due to supply chain difficulties and the metal's necessity in many lithium-ion battery cathodes, with prices peaking in March and April 2022 at over US$80,000 per MT. However, prices have fallen since then, and sat around the US$33,000 mark as of November 2023. The EV story has led to increased cobalt supply, meaning that there will be short-term price pressures due to oversupply as demand continues to rise in the coming years.
Most cobalt production takes place in the DRC, which is known for artisanal mining. Artisanal miners are adults and children who are not employed by mining companies, but mine independently using their own tools or just their hands.
A 2023 ABC news report on the country's artisanal mining industry estimates that 200,000 artisanal miners are working on cobalt deposits; unfortunately, a lack of oversight and safety measures means injuries and death are more frequent than in regulated mining. While organizations are working to keep the supply chain transparent, it is hard to fully avoid cobalt that is sourced through child labor and human rights abuses.
Other countries are not exempt from concerns related to mining cobalt — Indonesia's burgeoning cobalt production comes with the vast environmental concerns that plague the nation's nickel industry.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) will focus on its precious metals assets after securing court approval to spin out its Graal property in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals, according to Chairman and CEO Frank Basa.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works has already spent C$6 million on the Graal property, which Basa considers the most advanced among all 14 of the company's assets. The property hosts nickel, copper and cobalt.
“We did shallow drilling (at Graal). It’s between 10 to 30 meters of combined nickel, copper and a little bit of cobalt — about 1 percent and higher," Basa said. "We did some geophysical work on the property and it appears the greater values are at depth. We decided that we’ll spin out the asset to another shell (company) called Coniagas, and I think it will be a pure battery metals company."
With the spin out positioning Coniagas to become a supplier to the electric vehicle market, Canada Silver Cobalt Works is gearing up to focus on its precious metals projects.
“We have the approval from the exchange and the shareholders. We’re going to try and become a purely precious metal play. We have some astronomical silver grades,” Basa said, referring to the Castle East high-grade silver project in the Gowganda camp.
Massive native silver grades of up to 89,853 grams per metric ton — 2,621 ounces per metric ton — were intersected during the company’s surface drilling at the Castle East Robinson zone. Canada Silver Cobalt Works published the region’s first NI 43-101 resource estimate with 7.56 million ounces of silver in inferred resources.
Watch the full interview with Canada Silver Cobalt Works Chairman and CEO Frank Basa above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Canada Silver Cobalt Works in order to help investors learn more about the company. Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Canada Silver Cobalt Works and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.