Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

Trending Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Hyperion – A Significant Rare Earth Soil Anomaly at the Arkun Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Ethiopia Field Team to Progress Exploration Sampling at Ketele LCT Project

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, recently announced that the Company had been granted the Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”, Figure 1) (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia (Refer ASX Release dated 5 December 2023) and further announces the pending commencement of its first exploration of the Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • HTM continues to progress its exploration work program and planning to identify lithium bearing pegmatite occurrences at Ketele LCT Project.
  • The field team will begin with channel sampling of prospective bedrock over the course of January and February 2024.
  • The Company will move quickly to an advanced exploration phase with these results to assist in identifying multiple drill targets at each of the potential occurrences.
  • Ketele LCT Project covers 42km2 of prospective geology with no modern exploration.

Figure 1 – Ketele LCT Project Location.

Exploration Program – Channel/Rock Chip Sampling

This initial program will comprise sampling of prospective geological units (granites, pegmatites, etc) and regional structures which have been previously identified and mapped in this underexplored area of Ethiopia (Figure 2). This sampling will include rock grabs and channel samples, the latter yielding continuous samples across an entire outcrop. All samples collected by HTM will be submitted to a European laboratory with results expected in February 2024.

Figure 2 – Example of previously identified outcrops for planned rock/channel sampling at the Ketele LCT Project.

Sonu Cheema, Executive Director commented:

"We are excited to start the New Year with our maiden exploration program at Ketele and look forward to finding critical minerals in such a well-endowed jurisdiction. The HTM team has moved quickly to get us to this point considering the license was granted a mere month ago, just before the holidays.”

Next Steps

Overall, the land package remains largely underexplored with multiple regional targets requiring investigation. With this first program, HTM seeks to identify mineralisation over appreciable widths to establish multiple drill targets at several occurrences. Given favourable results, the next stage of activities will include drill permitting with the goal of drilling key targets in the first half of 2024. Continued dialogue to establish partnerships with local Indigenous communities is ongoing.

HTM is committed to responsible exploration practices and takes measures to minimize the impact of its exploration activities on the environment and local communities.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscobalt stockscobalt explorationasx:htmCobalt Investing
HTM:AU
High-Tech Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

High-Tech Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
High-Tech Metals (ASX:HTM)

High-Tech Metals


Keep reading...Show less
cobalt periodic symbol over shiny black surface

How to Invest in Cobalt in Australia (Updated 2024)

Demand for cobalt has been trending upward in recent years, and analysts remain bullish on the key raw material, whose most-discussed role is in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronics.

EV sales are increasing, and these vehicles require lithium-ion batteries to run. Typically, around 9 kilograms of cobalt are used to manufacture each battery, although one battery alone can have as much as 20 kilograms. As long as demand for EVs continues to go up, so too will demand for cobalt — and the EV boom has only just begun.

Cobalt is also key in several different alloys with a variety of uses, including in gas turbine engines and magnets. Particularly tough cobalt alloys, such as tungsten carbide and chromium-cobalt, can be used to cut and drill steel.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium-ion batteries

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.

This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.

About 70 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 5 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on developing safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Keep reading...Show less

Lifezone Metals Announces Joint Venture with Glencore to Recycle Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium in the USA

Hydromet Technology to Recover Precious Metals from Recycled Automotive Catalytic Converters

Lifezone Metals' Hydromet Lab Conducting Confirmatory Pilot Program Testing and Commence Feasibility Study

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

Grant of Highly Prospective License for Lithium

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted the Ketele Exploration License (MOM-EL-05096-2023) in Ethiopia. This license will form the foundation of our exciting new Ketele LCT Project (“Ketele” or the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
cobalt periodic symbol over map of the world

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

The cobalt market is facing high demand, but analysts advise that production is also on the rise.

One of the metal’s main catalysts is excitement about electric vehicles. The lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles require lithium, graphite and cobalt, among other raw materials, and demand for these important commodities is expected to keep rising as the shift toward clean technologies continues at a global scale. Additionally, the metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of copper and nickel, two other metals that are important for the green transition.

Given those circumstances, it’s interesting to look at the top cobalt producers by country. According to the US Geological Survey, world production has increased significantly over the past two years. In 2022, cobalt production reached 190,000 metric tons (MT), a big jump from 2021's 165,000 MT and an even bigger one from 2020's 142,000 MT.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Chairman and CEO Frank Basa

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Pivots to "Purely Precious Metals Play" After Graal Project Spinout

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) will focus on its precious metals assets after securing court approval to spin out its Graal property in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals, according to Chairman and CEO Frank Basa.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works has already spent C$6 million on the Graal property, which Basa considers the most advanced among all 14 of the company's assets. The property hosts nickel, copper and cobalt.

“We did shallow drilling (at Graal). It’s between 10 to 30 meters of combined nickel, copper and a little bit of cobalt — about 1 percent and higher," Basa said. "We did some geophysical work on the property and it appears the greater values are at depth. We decided that we’ll spin out the asset to another shell (company) called Coniagas, and I think it will be a pure battery metals company."

Keep reading...Show less
High-Tech Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

High-Tech Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Correction To ASX Announcement

NASDAQ Listing Update

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

Related News

Lithium Investing

Correction To ASX Announcement

Lithium Investing

NASDAQ Listing Update

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

Gold Investing

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Lithium Investing

HMW Project Update – Pond 1 Liner Installation Underway

×