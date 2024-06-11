Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Astral Resources

AAR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Sherritt Releases its 2023 Sustainability Reports

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX: S) is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Disclosures, including its Annual Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Tailings Management Report and Sustainability Scorecard outlining the Corporation's performance on environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") matters.

"Our 2023 Sustainability Report marks Sherritt's 16th year of sustainability reporting, demonstrating how sustainability is embedded into every facet of our business, from our strategic planning to our daily operations," said Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt. "In 2023, we made significant progress toward our ESG goals and maintained our standing as a preferred supplier of responsibly produced critical minerals among our customers. Looking forward, we are committed to enhancing safety performance across all our operations, further reducing our carbon intensity, and making a lasting positive impact in the communities in which we operate."

Highlights from Sherritt's 2023 sustainability reports include:

  • Achieved ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems) Certification at the Fort Site;
  • Maintained 100% alignment with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) 5-Step Framework and maintained conformity with the LME's Track B Responsible Sourcing Requirements;
  • Received independent verification that its minerals are not associated with conflict, or risks such as human rights abuses, forced labour, or corruption;
  • Completed a climate risk and opportunity assessment for operations at Energas S.A.;
  • Initiated baseline energy and greenhouse gas emission assessments of the Moa Nickel S.A. site and Fort Site operations, which were subsequently completed in the first half of 2024;
  • Continued to investigate a carbon capture, utilization and storage project at the Fort Site in line with regulator and project sponsor advancements;
  • Provided approximately $1 million of support to local community investment projects in 2023; and
  • Continued to support long-term community development project partnerships with UNICEF and Cowater in Cuba, and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Canada.

Sherritt's 2023 Sustainability Report was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure standards.

Sherritt's 2023 Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Tailings Management Report and Sustainability Scorecard are available on Sherritt's website at www.sherritt.com .

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt InternationalS:CASHERFCobalt Investing
S:CA,SHERF
The Conversation (0)
Fortune Minerals President and CEO Robin Goad.

Fortune Minerals Eyes Strategic Partners After C$16.2 Million Federal Funding for NICO Project

Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF) will be working to secure strategic partners to invest in the NICO project following recent funding from the US and Canadian governments totaling C16.2 million to advance the cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project to production, CEO and President Robin Goad told the Investing News Network.

“So the financing plan for our asset, after we complete all the engineering and permitting work that's being covered by the US and Canadian governments, is to seek the project financing, which would probably be a combination of debt, but also equity. And the equity would be primarily related to strategic partnerships with a user,” said Goad.

If somebody, like a car company or a battery company or a private equity company, wants access to the raw materials that we're going to produce, we want to see some money invested in the project."

Keep reading...Show less
Coins, shipping containers and stock chart overlayed by China's flag.

China Plans Record Purchase of 15,000 MT of Cobalt Metal

A report from Reuters suggests that China is gearing up to make a big move in the cobalt market, with plans to acquire up to 15,000 metric tons (MT) of cobalt metal from local producers this year.

The acquisition, overseen by the state’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, aims to bolster the country's stockpiles as it jumps from the 8,700 MT of cobalt metal purchased last year.

The country’s decision to purchase such a substantial amount of cobalt is driven by several factors.

Keep reading...Show less
Pink batteries.

Fortune and Lomiko Receive Critical Minerals Funding from Canadian and US Governments

In a bid to enhance the North American critical minerals supply chain, the Canadian and US governments announced a co-investment in two Canadian companies under the Canada-US Energy Transformation Task Force.

“Canada is positioning itself as a global leader in the supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals for the green and digital economy,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister of energy and natural resources.

“Through our work with the United States and other allies, we are developing secure critical minerals value chains that will power a prosperous and sustainable future," he added in a Thursday (May 16) press release.

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 9, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Solid Performance from Power; Metals Achieved Strong Nickel Sales Volume; Slurry Preparation Plant Operating at Design Capacity

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation") (TSX: S), a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt metals deemed critical for the energy transition, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investor Report

Cobalt Investor Report

Ready to ignite your portfolio?

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends could impact the cobalt sector.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quetzal Copper: Copper Exploration to Help Secure North America’s Supply Chain

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

Related News

rare earth investing

DY6 Metals CEO touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

Copper Investing

Quetzal Copper: Copper Exploration to Help Secure North America’s Supply Chain

Uranium Investing

5 Biggest Uranium Mining Stocks in 2024

Resource Investing

Mineral Resources vs. Mineral Reserves: Key Mining Terms for Investors to Know

rare earth investing

Raising the Bar in Sustainable Mineral Supply Chains

Gold Investing

Aguia, West Red Lake Push to Restart Gold Mines in Colombia and Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

×