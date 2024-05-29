- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Fortune Minerals Eyes Strategic Partners After C$16.2 Million Federal Funding for NICO Project
“So if somebody like a car company, or a battery company or a private equity company wants access to the raw materials that we're going to produce, we want to see some money invested in the project," said Fortune Minerals President and CEO Robin Goad.
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF) will be working to secure strategic partners to invest in the NICO project following recent funding from the US and Canadian governments totaling C16.2 million to advance the cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project to production, CEO and President Robin Goad told the Investing News Network.
“So the financing plan for our asset, after we complete all the engineering and permitting work that's being covered by the US and Canadian governments, is to seek the project financing, which would probably be a combination of debt, but also equity. And the equity would be primarily related to strategic partnerships with a user,” said Goad.
“If somebody, like a car company or a battery company or a private equity company, wants access to the raw materials that we're going to produce, we want to see some money invested in the project."
The vertically integrated NICO project is an advanced development-stage critical minerals asset comprised of a planned open-pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and a related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta.
Watch the full interview with Fortune Minerals President, CEO and Director Robin Goad above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Fortune Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Fortune Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Fortune Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
