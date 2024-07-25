Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

High Tech Metals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the Quarter ending 30 June 2024. The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the desktop review of Werner Lake Project, Canada, (“Werner Lake”) and relinquishment of Ketele LCT Project, Ethiopia (“Ketele”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • HTM commenced desktop review of Werner Lake Project compiling all available historical data and newly acquired data.
  • Desktop review to prepare for future exploration of the Werner Lake Project to unlock value.
  • HTM has relinquished the Ketete LCT Project in Ethiopia.
Sonu Cheema, Executive Director, commented:

"It is a pleasure to update the market on quarterly activities of High-Tech’s, specifically the Werner Lake cobalt, nickel, and PGE Project. Over the last 18 months High-Tech has generated significant data from the successful sampling and drilling programs. Through the compilation of the available historical data and the data derived from our successful exploration, I believe we will unlock the true value of Werner Lake.”

Desktop Review – Werner Lake

HTM commenced a desktop review aimed at delineating future exploration programs based on all available historical data and newly acquired data. The data derived from the successful Drilling Program, which focused on high priority drill targets, adds to the extensive data available on Werner Lake (refer ASX announcement – Drilling Results at Werner Lake – released 27 November 2023).

High-Tech’s Exploration at Werner Lake

From the outset of the 2023 campaign, focus was on testing new targets away from the Werner Lake deposit. Two areas were selected for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the potential to locate economic cobalt, nickel, and PGE targets. These are shown below, essentially, the ‘East’ and ‘West’ blocks or grids.

The objective was to test cobalt, copper and nickel targets on a portion of the Werner Lake Property. The drill program was planned and carried out by the in-country geological consultants, Apex Geoservice (APEX). The program was completed on time and under budget.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

HTM:AU
High-Tech Metals
Fortune Minerals President and CEO Robin Goad.

Fortune Minerals Eyes Strategic Partners After C$16.2 Million Federal Funding for NICO Project

Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF) will be working to secure strategic partners to invest in the NICO project following recent funding from the US and Canadian governments totaling C16.2 million to advance the cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project to production, CEO and President Robin Goad told the Investing News Network.

“So the financing plan for our asset, after we complete all the engineering and permitting work that's being covered by the US and Canadian governments, is to seek the project financing, which would probably be a combination of debt, but also equity. And the equity would be primarily related to strategic partnerships with a user,” said Goad.

If somebody, like a car company or a battery company or a private equity company, wants access to the raw materials that we're going to produce, we want to see some money invested in the project."

Keep reading...Show less
Coins, shipping containers and stock chart overlayed by China's flag.

China Plans Record Purchase of 15,000 MT of Cobalt Metal

A report from Reuters suggests that China is gearing up to make a big move in the cobalt market, with plans to acquire up to 15,000 metric tons (MT) of cobalt metal from local producers this year.

The acquisition, overseen by the state’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, aims to bolster the country's stockpiles as it jumps from the 8,700 MT of cobalt metal purchased last year.

The country’s decision to purchase such a substantial amount of cobalt is driven by several factors.

Keep reading...Show less
Pink batteries.

Fortune and Lomiko Receive Critical Minerals Funding from Canadian and US Governments

In a bid to enhance the North American critical minerals supply chain, the Canadian and US governments announced a co-investment in two Canadian companies under the Canada-US Energy Transformation Task Force.

“Canada is positioning itself as a global leader in the supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals for the green and digital economy,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister of energy and natural resources.

“Through our work with the United States and other allies, we are developing secure critical minerals value chains that will power a prosperous and sustainable future," he added in a Thursday (May 16) press release.

Keep reading...Show less

×