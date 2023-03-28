Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Blackstone Receives A$3.8M R&D Refund

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Christopher True of Eight Capital has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage on HEVI. This initial research report and any future such reports are the property of Eight Capital and may only be obtained directly from Eight Capital.

The Company has continued to engage with analysts, investment dealers, and other members of the professional investment community, along with existing and future potential investors, to further expand market awareness and interest in HEVI, which contributed to Eight Capital launching coverage.

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of HEVI and its management made by Eight Capital are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of the Company or its management. HEVI does not by this announcement, or otherwise, imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Kristi Kunec, CFO Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com |  403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain disclosure in this news release, including statements regarding the future analyst research reports, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to Eight Capital continuing in their research on the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


