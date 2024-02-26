Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Justin Huhn: Uranium Price, Supply and Stocks in 2024 — Plus Cameco Analysis

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market 2023 Year-End Review

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

NV Gold

NVX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an operational update on three Mankota-area wells in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest alongside HEVI's partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), including preliminary test results from two wells and confirmed stimulation of a third well.

Operations Overview

Greg Robb, CEO of the Company, commented, "The HEVI team is very encouraged by what we're seeing from the production tests to date out of our Mankota-area wells, which will continue to be evaluated before and after the requisite shut-in period. In addition, we look forward to seeing how a third well responds to stimulation efforts, which have proven successful in enhancing flow rates in other Mankota wells. We are pleased to be partnered with NAH and we look forward to ongoing discussions regarding plans for near and longer-term development, along with gaining visibility into timelines for achieving various milestones necessary to realize commercial production."

2-31 Well

Following the successful stimulation of HEVI's first helium discovery well at 2-31-2-8W3 (" 2-31 Well "), the 2-31 Well was production tested at approximately 4 million standard cubic feet per day (" MMscf/d ") at 5,500 kilopascal (" kPa ") flowing tubing pressure from the deadwood formation on a three-day extended test, with a helium concentration of 0.95%, more than three times the 0.3% level deemed commercially viable. The 2-31 Well continued to increase in both flow rate and surface flowing pressure throughout the flow test period. Productivity of the 2-31 Well increased threefold following stimulation, representing a meaningful rise from the 1.3 MMscf/d previously announced. The 2-31 Well also produced negligible volumes of water, a positive indication for helium recovery and processing.

HEVI continues to work with NAH to determine optimal next steps, which may include the drilling of an offset location designed to further delineate the pool during the latter half of 2024. In addition, NAH has received approval of a facility license at 12-30-2-8W3, approximately 1,500 metres from the 2-31 Well, the construction of which would represent another significant milestone on HEVI's path to commercialization.

9-35 Well

Completion, perforation and initial production testing of HEVI's discovery well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" 9-35 Well ") is ongoing. The 9-35 Well was producing approximately 7 MMscf/d at 9,000 kPa flowing tubing pressure at the end of a six-day extended flow period, with a helium concentration of 0.64% and no water. After the extended production flow period, the 9-35 Well will be shut in for a 21-day period to collect reservoir pressure data for interpretation.

9-18 Well

After initial testing, HEVI's discovery well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" 9-18 Well ") had a preliminary helium concentration of 0.78% and no water. In an effort to enhance productivity, as was successfully done on the 2-31 Well, the 9-18 Well will be stimulated in the coming weeks, subject to surface conditions.

HEVI intends to continue updating the market on significant events and developments as information becomes available.

Conference Participation

HEVI is also pleased to confirm that the Company will be participating in a conference in Houston, Texas, hosted by the Pickering Energy Partners team along with representatives from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Energy & Resources and Ministry of Trade & Export Development on February 27, 2024. During this event, HEVI's Chief Executive Officer, Greg Robb and Chief Financial Officer, Kristi Kunec will present the Company's story, and conduct one-on-one meetings with invited members of the investment community. A copy of the Company's presentation being given at the event is available on its website at https://www.heliumevolution.ca/ .

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations hevi info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding future production from the 2-31 Well, the 9-35 Well and the 9-18 Well, the Company's expectations regarding scalable helium production from its land generally, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to shutting in the 9-35 Well for a 21-day period and the interpretation of results, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to stimulation operations on the 9-18 Well, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to drilling an offset location and constructing a facility, the Company's intention to provide further updates regarding significant updates and developments, the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, timeline of future updates, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may abandon or defer plans for continuing the completion, testing and evaluation of the 9-35 Well and/or the 2-31 Well and/or the 9-18 Well; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring the 9-35 Well, the 9-18 Well or the 2-31 Well onto production; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium EvolutionHEVI:CATSXV:HEVIOil and Gas Investing
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution
Sign up to get your FREE

Helium Evolution Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI)

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 ") on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan. Joint Well #2 is approximately six kilometers north of HEVI's helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on November 21, 2023 .

HEVI will participate in the drilling of Joint Well #2 at its 20% working interest, which is estimated to cost the Company approximately $0.4 million net. Funding of the Company's share of Joint Well #2 is supported by HEVI's strong working capital position which totaled $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Calgary, Alberta, November 21, 2023 Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm HEVI's first joint helium discovery with partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), following completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on September 25, 2023 .

Joint Well #1 underwent a series of tests to confirm flow rates, reservoir boundaries and gas composition, all of which represent important data points to help inform future development plans in the area. Joint Well #1 had helium concentrations of 0.95%, more than three times the 0.3% level deemed commercially viable, and 96% nitrogen, with the balance comprised of fractional percentages of minor component gases. This gas composition is consistent with NAH's producing helium pool 15 kilometers to the north, supporting HEVI's belief that the area offers meaningful potential for commercial helium development.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, reports that its partner and operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has initiated the completion operations for the well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”). The 9-35 Well has been perforated and production testing and evaluation operations are currently ongoing.

Additionally, HEVI provides an update on the well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (“2-31 Well”), HEVI’s first helium discovery as announced on November 21, 2023. The Company is pleased to report that its partner and operator, NAH, has effectively stimulated the 2-31 Well and is currently testing and evaluating the results.

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company


Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) announces that the ASX release lodged earlier today, contains a date error and is now being re-released. The year shown the second paragraph on page 2 should be 2024 not 2025 and is set out below.

This prospective coal resource, combined with the permeable and tight sandstones recently logged in Daydream-2, will be the key targets of the upcoming stimulation and testing program, which will commence in mid-April 2024.

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on further laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on further laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Large-scale Stratigraphic and Structural Trap Potential Revealed at the Raya Prospect

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) has identified the second of three areas nominated for 3D seismic re-processing work at its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru. An aggregate of 1,000km2 of 3D seismic will be reprocessed as the Company compiles an inventory of leads, prospects and Resources.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution
Sign up to get your FREE

Helium Evolution Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Option to Acquire Potential World Class District Sized Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Spruce Ridge Resources Gains 45 Percent

rare earth investing

Option to Acquire Potential World Class District Sized Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Gold Investing

Capital Raising Heavily Oversubscribed, New Managing Director Appointed

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Back Above US$2,000, Major Miners Share Results

×