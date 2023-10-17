Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

Figure 1 - Volt Property Location

Preamble

The late spring and summer of 2023 has been challenging due to forest fires in northern Quebec and as a result work in the forest was prohibited. In late July 2023 the ban was lifted for one day in the area of the VOLT 1 Property area and a first phase exploration sampling program was conducted over a period of half a day due to locating property access. The main objectives of the program were as follows:

  1. Accessibility, road conditions, field conditions.
  2. Do reported pegmatites exist and over what area.
  3. If pegmatites are found, are they boulders, glacial trains or insitu outcrops.
  4. Do the boulders and or outcrops contain lithium and or associated subset of minerals and are the concentration of minerals associated with a particular type of texture, fine grained verses coarse grained.
  5. And finally do the results warrant and more comprehensive field program.

Discussion on the Findings.

During late July, 2023 the VOLT 1 Property was prospected and sampled over a half day and samples 28921 - 28923, were collected over an area of approximately 500 meters in length. See Map 1 below, Table 1 below.

The purpose of the sampling to was obtain typical pegmatite samples over the greatest area possible, in the fasted time possible due to travel distance back to Val D'Or. The 3 samples taken on outcropping pegmatites on a west trending road in the central portion of the property are by no means indicative of the property potential.

The volume of visible surface outcroppings on the higher portion of the property should allow a proper property wide evaluation. See Map 1 - Sample locations and yellow arrows indicating visible outcrops from google earth. Note the extent of outcropping form the road sampled.

Map 1 - Sample Locations

The central 3 outcrops sampled were composed of fine grained pegmatite. LTC pegmatites comprise a compositional defined subset of granitic pegmatites. The majority minerals are quartz, potassium feldspar, albite and muscovite all present in the pegmatites viewed See Photo 3 below.

LTC pegmatites crystallize at remarkably low temperatures (about 350 - 550 C) in a short period of time thus the large crystal sizes of associated minerals.

Photo 1 - Sample No. 28921 of road side pegmatite outcrop

Photo 2 - Sample No. 28922 of road side pegmatite outcrop

Photo 3 - Close Up of Sample No. 28922 , note muscovite content

Photo 4 - Sample No. 28923 of road side pegmatite outcrop

Early stage reconnaissance in the central part of the property has confirmed the presence of lithium (Li), cesium (Cs), tantalum (Ta), rubidium (Rb), beryl (Be), potassium (K) and niobium (Nb) in all 3 samples except for sample 28921 which lacked Ta. See Table 1 below.

Of the 3 samples, No. 28922 was very elevated compared to the other 2 samples.

Sample

Number

Rock Type

Exposure Type

Li

ppm

Cs

ppm

Ta

ppm

Rb

ppm

Be

ppm

K

ppm

Nb

ppm

28921

Medium Grained pegmatite

Surface Out Crop

21.60

2.04

0.005

21.40

0.41

0.28

0.706

28922

Fine Grained pegmatite

Surface Out Crop

110.50

13.10

0.010

63.10

0.41

0.28

2.630

28923

Fine Grained pegmatite

Surface Out Crop

82.50

5.00

0.018

28.10

0.58

0.18

3.000

Next Step Forwards

With only 3 samples taken over the entire property, mineral assays of interest and excellent road access in the central sector and as seen by google earth wide-spread out crop is yet to be sampled a Second Phase Exploration Program has already begun with a team currently in the field. This work will consist of follow:

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The Company is also seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. The Company has acquired the VOLT 2 lithium Property, located in Miquelton, Quebec and has options to acquire the OHM Property, located in Val D'Or, Quebec and the VOLT 1 Property located in the Miquelton, Quebec.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793542/fabled-copper-samples-three-road-side-lithium-bearing-pegmatite-outcrops-on-volt-1-property-quebec

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FABL:CC
Fabled Copper
