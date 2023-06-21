White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated March 22, 2023 and March 23, 2023 that it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire the Ohm and Volt 1 lithium properties located in Quebec. The Agreements each have a closing date of June 28, 2023

Peter Hawley, President, CEO comments, "Once the Northern Quebec fire restrictions are lifted the Company's field teams will begin a first pass, mapping, prosecting and sampling on the OHM and Volt 1 and 2 Properties to set the ground work for a more comprehensive exploration program to concentrate on the areas and lithium bearing pegmatites outlined in Phase One."

OHM Property

The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44.

A minimum of at least 10 pegmatite outcrops have been documented by the vendors. No documented work has been done in the search for lithium within the pegmatite swarms. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - OHM Property

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

Terms of the OHM Agreement

Under the terms of the option agreement to acquire the Ohm Property (the "Ohm Agreement"), Fabled may exercise the option and acquire the OHM Property by paying to the vendors:

(a) cash as follows:

Cash Payment Timing

Payment Amount

On June 28, 2023 (the "OHM Closing Date")

$50,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$75,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$100,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$125,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$150,000

(b) common shares of the Company as follows:

Share Issuance Timing

Number of Shares

On the OHM Closing Date

200,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

250,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

350,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

400,000

Fabled must also incur cumulative exploration expenses on the OHM Property by the following dates:

Expense Requirement Date

Amount

By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$50,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$150,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$350,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date

$650,000

Fabled will also grant the OHM Vendors a 3% NSR royalty over the OHM Property. Fabled may purchase 2% of the NSR Royalty at any time for $2,000,000.

VOLT 1 and 2 Properties

Fabled previously entered into a purchase agreement with arm's length vendors on March 21, 2023 to acquire two separate contiguous lithium claims (the "VOLT 2 Property") for a total one-time payment of $1,000. The VOLT 2 Property is approximately 2 km due west of the VOLT 1 Property.

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project." See Figure 1 below See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Property Location VOLT 1, 2

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

Numerous lithium anomalies directly associated with pegmatites currently suggest a favorable horizon to be explored and tested.

Figure 3 - VOLT 1, 2 Geology

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Press release picture

The development of several logging roads over the past few years allows for on site access.

Terms of the VOLT 1 Agreement

Under the terms of the option agreement to acquire the Volt 1 Property (the "Volt 1 Agreement"), Fabled may exercise the option and acquire the Volt 1 Property by paying to the vendors:

(a) cash as follows:

Cash Payment Timing

Payment Amount

On June 28, 2023 (the "V1 Closing Date")

$30,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$35,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$40,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$45,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$50,000

(b) common shares of the Company as follows:

Share Issuance Timing

Number of Shares

On the V1 Closing Date

200,000

By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

250,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

250,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

300,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

400,000

Fabled must also incur cumulative exploration expenses on the VOLT 1 Property by the following dates:

Expense Requirement Date

Amount

By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$40,000

By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$90,000

By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$160,000

By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date

$260,000

Fabled will also grant the VOLT 1 Vendors a 3% NSR royalty over the VOLT 1 Property. Fabled may purchase 2% of the NSR royalty at any time for $2,000,000.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. The Company has acquired the VOLT 2 lithium Property, located in Miquelton, Quebec and has options to acquire the OHM Property, located in Val D'Or, Quebec and the VOLT 1 Property located in the Miquelton, Quebec. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762874/Fabled-Copper-Enters-Into-Definitive-Agreements-to-Acquire-OHM-Property-and-VOLT-1-Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non Brokered Private Placements and Resignation of Director

Fabled Copper Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non Brokered Private Placements and Resignation of Director

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing of the non-brokered private placements (the "Offerings") announced in its press release dated April 12, 2023

The Company issued (i) 3,255,000 conventional units (the "Conventional Units") at a price of $0.08 per Conventional Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $260,400 and (ii) 350,000 flow-through units (the " Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.10 per Flow-Through Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $35,000.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports 23.40% Copper on the south extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports 23.40% Copper on the south extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that further to its press release dated December 19, 2022, that the Company will consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share (each a "Post Consolidated Common Share") for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (each a "Pre Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors

At a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on January 10, 2023, the shareholders of the Company authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at their discretion, to conduct a consolidation of the outstanding securities of the Company on an up to ten (10) for one (1) basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will commence Environmental Review process for proposed underground mine, rail loading facility and water treatment plant in central Minnesota

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC ("Talon" or the "Company"), today submitted its Environmental Assessment Worksheet ("EAW") to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to begin the State's Environmental Impact Statement scoping process for the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Tamarack Nickel Project"), a proposed small-footprint, high-grade underground nickel mine that would be located near the City of Tamarack in Aitkin County, Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has been informed that an action has been filed in the United States District Court against the United States Forest Service ("USFS") by various non-profit and environmental groups seeking to set aside the USFS' recently issued Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact related to the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. Barksdale is not a party to the lawsuit but will endeavor to assist the USFS as much as possible as they move forward.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "The Company stands by the USFS' decision, which is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process. The Company is proud of its thorough and conscientious approach to the protection of the natural environment and looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter. In the meantime, the USFS continues to process the Company's Plan of Operation for Sunnyside as the Company prepares to commence its planned drilling program as soon as we're given the green light."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") in the United States under the symbol " PANXF ". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 9PX.

The OTCQB listing offers convenience and accessibility for investors based in the United States and internationally while providing increased visibility and exposure to the Company. The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group, an American financial market, headquartered in New York City provides price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. OTCQB listed companies reporting requirements undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage for Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (FSE: Y66) ("HML", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Update Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project"

Report excerpt: "Heritage Mining Ltd. is a gold exploration company looking to deliver capital share of price appreciation through successful work progress that leads to discovery and resource definition. This business plan is backed by a team of capital markets and resource exploration specialists. Their strategy follows a process of using first principles and fundamental methods to execute their exploration plans and keep the market informed."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for two additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (Please see Emerita's news release dated May 23, 2023). See Figures 1, 2 and 3 for intercept locations and Table 1 for diamond drilling data. Drill holes LR146 and LR147 demonstrate that the deposit remains open at depth and is high grade and thick in this central area.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has intersected multiple new zones of nickel–bearing mineralization to the east of the known high-grade nickel-copper ("Ni–Cu") Wine Occurrence during its Phase II drill program on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 5). These new zones of mineralization significantly expand the exploration target area.

Highlights:
  • New nickel bearing mineralized zones identified within the Wine Gabbro.
  • Initial interpretation suggests that these new mineralized zones may occupy a specific horizon within the central region of the Wine Gabbro. Geophysical anomalies (VTEM conductors) can be traced for several kilometers to the northeast and southwest along this trend.
  • Geophysical and geochemical surveys as well as diamond drilling are planned for the third quarter of 2023.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very happy with the results of the Wine Phase II drill program and the intersection of the new mineralized nickel bearing zones. Importantly, these new occurrences of disseminated and massive sulphides suggest the Wine Gabbro hosts multiple mineralized pods like those seen in the Lynn Lake area. Interpretive work indicates that there are several horizons within the Wine Gabbro that require testing with geophysics, geochemistry, and subsequent diamond drilling. NiCAN remains in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel sulphide projects in established mining jurisdictions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

×