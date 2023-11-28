Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CNSX:FABL)(FRA:XZ7) announces that it has received its Mines Act Permit which entitles the Company to drill from 15 drill stations over a period of 2 years on the Muskwa Copper Project

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. The Neil Property area was granted the drilling permit and in particular the Davis Keays Eagle Vein area is the Company's first priority interest. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "We at Fabled Copper Corp. are very excited to finally receive our long-awaited drill permit. Subject to funding being available, the Company wishes to embark on a helicopter supported diamond drill program consisting of 3,000 - 5,000 meters on the First Priority Davis Keays Eagle Vein. This will be the first ever surface drilling of the Eagle Vein area known.

As outlined below and through detailed cutting-edge technology we believe the question is not if we will intercept the Eagle vein given our target accuracy is 3 cms BUT how many copper bearing veins will we intercept before hitting the Eagle Vein. Not only is the potential upside redefining the Eagle vein ore body but also evaluating the Eagle vein below the current 5,800 level and the potential of the parallel veins sets evaluated during the 2022 work program."

Background

A May 1990 Feasibility Report to the Davis Keays Mining Co. ("David Keays") outlined a 6 year, 365,000 tons / year mining life of the Eagle Vein based on $0.60 per pound copper.

To support their findings, over period of 3 months, 8 feet high by 9 feet wide adits were driven by Davis Keays into the mountain on the Eagle vein on the 7,300 level, 6,950 level and 6,400 levels, and at every 300 foot centers 110-120 foot cross cuts were excavated for underground diamond drilling where the area was drilled above and below the levels.

In addition, all the entire excavated underground workings were mapped and vein chip sampled at 10 foot intervals and whereever the vein went into the wall, sampled with a test hole.

Based on these findings the Feasibility Report outlines Proven Reserves of 1,007,360 tons grading 3.56% copper, *Probable Reserves of 562,320 tons grading 3.18% copper and Possible Reserves grading 3.18% copper.

As mentioned in the report, "these Reserves are to the 5,800 foot level only but there is no geological reason to expect the vein the terminate at this level. There are excellent possibilities of extending these Reserves, through a continuing of exploration and development to depth on the Eagle Vein and other known veins as well.

Shortly thereafter, and as a result of the development work post Feasibility Study, the 5,800 level was developed. See the Company's press release dated September 28, 2022 to view the entrances of 6400 and 5800 adit portals.

The work carried out under the 1990 Feasibility Report was not carried out or reported using current categories of Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves under NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the abovementioned historical estimate as a current resource. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current resource. The Company's proposed 2024 drill program will seek to begin the process of verifying the historical estimate and exploring the Eagle Vein below the 5,800 level.

Fabled Copper's 2022 work on Eagle Vein Area

Below is a summary of the results of Fabled Copper's work on the Eagle Vein undertaken in the summer of 2022. The below dates reference the dates of the Company's press releases in which readers can find further information.

April 27, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp Reports on the Davis Keays UAV Drone Mission Survey

"16 terrain - following missions were completed over the area with 3-23 cm resolution and grade accuracy of 1-3 cm."

  • May 4, 2022 - Fabled Copper Reports on Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins discovered and Values as high as 6.73%
  • May 11, 2022 - Surface Geophysics outlines Parallel EM Conductor to the Eagle Vein at Davis Keays. Detailed ground VLF - Electromagnetics and Total Field Magnetics. A strong parallel EM conductor was delineated 160 meters northwest of the Eagle Vein."
  • May 25, 2022 - Underground Inspection of Eagle Vein does not disappoint.
  • June 1, 2022 - Interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Defined Three Structural Corridors. One of which corresponds to the Eagle Vein with at least 5 additional vein sets in addition to the eagle vein and all having the same attitude.
  • September 28, 2022 - Fabled Secures Underground Portals.
  • October 12, 2022 - Fabled Presents Preliminary Underground LiDAR Survey Findings. 913.93 meters of the 6,400 foot level of the Eagle Vein was surveyed with a maximum error of 3.61 cm and clearly outlines the copper mineralization and veining."

The Company will provide details of the proposed 2024 drill program, which is dependent upon securing additional financing, in due course.

As always Fabled Copper acknowledges that the Muskwa project occurred on lands and in watersheds of importance to Kaska, Fort Nelson First Nation, and Treaty 8 Nations. We are honored to share responsibility for the stewardship of these places.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810611/fabled-copper-receives-drill-permit-and-outlines-proposed-2024-drill-program-on-davis-keays-eagle-vein

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperFABL:CCCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Fabled Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the results of the first phase sampling program on the OHM Property (the "Property

The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44 with numerous secondary cutting roads. It is estimated that 80% of the Property has been logged thus outcrop visibility is excellent.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Closes Debt Settlement and Terminates Proposed Acquisition of the TJ Property

Fabled Copper Closes Debt Settlement and Terminates Proposed Acquisition of the TJ Property

(TheNewswire)

Fabled Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire August 18, 2023 - Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL ) ; ( FSE:XZ7) announces that it closed, on August 10, 2023, its previously announced debt settlement pursuant to which the Company settled an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the " Debt Settlement ") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a " Unit ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it proposes to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a consultant, pursuant to which the Company will agree to settle an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a "Unit

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated March 22, 2023 and March 23, 2023 that it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire the Ohm and Volt 1 lithium properties located in Quebec. The Agreements each have a closing date of June 28, 2023

Peter Hawley, President, CEO comments, "Once the Northern Quebec fire restrictions are lifted the Company's field teams will begin a first pass, mapping, prosecting and sampling on the OHM and Volt 1 and 2 Properties to set the ground work for a more comprehensive exploration program to concentrate on the areas and lithium bearing pegmatites outlined in Phase One."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Highlights:

  • Three copper-nickel sulphide zones further extended along strike for: 200 m west of West Zone; 450 m of M-Zone, and 300 by 200 m of Anomaly-51 Zone;
  • Two new sulphide zones confirmed: northeast extension of Anomaly-51 Zone and south of Central Zone.
  • Significant (>3 – 15 metres) massive to semi-massive sulphides and widened (up to 112.5 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected:
    • 15.0 metres grading 0.36%Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.70g/t Pd, 0.08g/t Pt and 0.06g/t Rh in FL23-527 hole.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd, 0.06g/t Pt and 0.02g/t Rh in FL23-527B hole.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of assay results from 26 remaining holes drilled during the summer, which is the final portion of the 21,126-metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed its Option with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), for up to an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry Cu-Mo deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a further C$6 million investment and the entry into an amended and restated investor rights agreement by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto has agreed to subscribe for and purchase 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of this further investment to fund specific areas of study, specifically around providing infrastructure for the Casino Project, and streamlining the regulatory process, with the aim of progressing through permitting to a development phase for the Casino Project.

"We are pleased that Rio Tinto has elected to continue to invest and work with Western to advance the Casino Project, with a focus on furthering infrastructure development and streamlining the regulatory process," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

"We are pleased to continue to work with Western to advance the Casino Project," said Bold Baatar, Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto.

In connection with this further investment by Rio Tinto, the Company and Rio Tinto will enter into an amended and restated investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including ownership thresholds, Rio Tinto will have certain rights for a period of 18 months from closing of the investment, including the right to appoint:

  • one member to the Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • one non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board of directors of the Company
  • one director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • up to three secondees to the Casino Project

In addition, Rio Tinto will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the amended and restated investor rights agreement, for a period of 18 months, Rio Tinto has also agreed:

  • to vote any shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions
  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares, subject to certain exceptions

The closing of this investment is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the investment, the rights to be provided to Rio Tinto and the restrictions imposed on Rio Tinto pursuant to the amended and restated investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-further-investment-and-entry-into-a-new-investor-rights-agreement-with-rio-tinto-301998673.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/28/c7195.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn down a total of US$16.7 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$10 million which was due six months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$6.7 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director stated: "Lumina is extremely pleased to be wrapping up resource definition and metallurgical drilling in December to support the Feasibility Study. The US$10 million draw will fund our activities until the next tranche from Wheaton in May 2024 as we progress the study and engineering work."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Fabled Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

NanoXplore Receives TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

Related News

Uranium Investing

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Nickel Investing

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

manganese investing

Element 25 Limited AGM Investor Update

rare earth investing

Share Purchase Plan - Letter to Eligible Shareholders and SPP Offer Booklet

Lithium Investing

106m Continuous Pegmatite Interval Reported Broad Intervals of Visible Spodumene Observed in Multiple Drill Holes Outside of the Current Mineral Resource Estimate

×