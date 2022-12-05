Pharmaceutical Investing News

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (Nasdaq - APEN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Apollo will be acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific") (NYSE – BSX). Boston Scientific will acquire all outstanding shares of Apollo for $10.00 per share in cash for an approximate total enterprise value of $615 million. The investigation concerns whether the Apollo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Boston Scientific is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/apollo-endosurgery-inc-nasdaq-apen/ .

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMGO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Imago will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK). Merck will acquire all outstanding shares of Imago for $36.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $1.35 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Imago Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/imago-biosciences-inc-nasdaq-imgo/ .

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq - OPNT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Indivior PLC will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Opiant for upfront consideration of $20.00 per share in cash at closing, plus contingent value rights representing, if achieved, potential additional payments over a period of seven years of up to $8.00 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Opiant Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Indivior PLC is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $37.71 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/opiant-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-opnt/ .

Benefitfocus, Inc. (Nasdaq - BNFT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Benefitfocus will be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. ("Voya") (NYSE - VOYA). Voya will pay $10.50 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Benefitfocus in a deal valued at approximately $570 million. The investigation concerns whether the Benefitfocus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Voya is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $13.06 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/benefitfocus-inc-nasdaq-bnft/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MerckMRKPharmaceutical Investing
MRK
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the 61ST Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Phoenix, Arizona

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that one of its scientific collaborators, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles from Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience (Ottawa, Canada), will present on the anti-depressant activity of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001"), the Company's lead compound, at the upcoming ACNP Conference being held December 4 to 7 at Phoenix, Arizona, USA. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule. Dr. Aguilar-Valles will present preclinical data supporting the acute and long-term anti-depressant activity of BETR-001 monotherapy in animal models. Furthermore, the data shows that BETR-001 promotes structural neuroplasticity in brain neurons and this effect is partly mediated by the activation of 5-HT2A receptor. Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife commented, "BETR-001 is a uniquely positioned LSD derivative with the potential to be as effective as LSD in various neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders without the burden of being hallucinogenic. Because of its non-hallucinogenic nature, BETR-001 will not have all the LSD requirements of administration in specialized clinics under special treatment protocols, the LSD controlled substance regulatory issues which impact manufacturing, distribution and patient access, and the overall associated high treatment costs for all these parameters. Additionally, BETR-001 is protected by BetterLife's composition, method-of-use, synthesis and formulation patents (issued and provisional)." He further added, "BETR-001 IND-enabling studies are being completed and we hope to file its IND and begin human trials by mid-2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Invites Public to Register for Webcast of Pfizer Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to access a live video webcast of its Near-Term Launches + High-Value Pipeline Day on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. EST to 6:00 p.m. EST, with an approximately 30 minute break at the midpoint. Pfizer business executives and scientific leadership will provide updates on the company's potential near-term product launches and key high-value pipeline programs, both of which are expected to be primary growth drivers for Pfizer's 2030 revenues and beyond.

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Roivant and Pfizer Form New Vant Company Focused on Developing TL1A Drug Candidate for Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases

  • Roivant to develop PF-06480605 (now RVT-3101), a potential first in class, fully human monoclonal antibody that blocks tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A (TL1A), a cytokine believed to play a key role in inflammation and fibrosis
  • RVT-3101 is currently being evaluated in a large global Phase 2b study ( TUSCANY-2 ) with final results expected in 1H 2023

Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced formation of a new Vant to develop and commercialize PF-06480605 (now RVT-3101). RVT-3101 is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting TL1A, which is currently in Phase 2b development in ulcerative colitis (UC). The Vant has the exclusive option to collaborate with Pfizer on a next-generation TL1A directed antibody which recently entered Phase 1.

RVT-3101 is a potential first-in-class agent that targets both inflammatory and fibrotic pathways by inhibiting TL1A, which has been shown to modulate the location and severity of inflammation and fibrosis by stimulating TH1 and TH17 pathways, in addition to activating fibroblasts. As such, RVT-3101 has the potential to provide greater efficacy by hitting multiple inflammatory pathways as well as fibrotic pathways.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Present Data From Its Hematology Portfolio and Promising Pipeline at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Presentations include new data on investigational medicines favezelimab (MK-4280), zilovertamab vedotin (MK-2140) and nemtabrutinib (MK-1026) a s well as KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in multiple blood cancers

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of findings from clinical trials and real-world studies at the upcoming 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from Dec. 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually. New and updated data for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as from the company's investigational medicines favezelimab (anti-LAG-3 antibody), zilovertamab vedotin (antibody-drug conjugate targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 [ROR1]), and nemtabrutinib (reversible, non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase [BTK] inhibitor) will be featured in nearly 40 abstracts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2023. Payment will be made on Jan. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.15, 2022.

About Merck

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Arvinas Announces ARV-471 Achieves a Clinical Benefit Rate of 38% in Evaluable Patients and Continues to Show a Favorable Tolerability Profile in its Phase 2 Expansion Trial

ARV-471 continues to show activity in heavily pre-treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer

Median progression free survival of 3.7 months in all patients and 5.7 months in patients with ESR1 mutant tumors support the initiation of two Phase 3 registrational trials

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×