Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone’s Wabowden Deal Sparks Global JV Partner Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Joint Venture process for its Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Joint Venture (“JV”) partner interest in Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) Vietnamese Ta Khoa Project (“TKP”) has increased significantly following the execution of the Wabowden Nickel Project option agreement (“Wabowden”) (refer ASX announcement 5 December 2023)
  • Blackstone’s recent execution of an option agreement to acquire the Wabowden Nickel Project in Manitoba, Canada gives the Company an opportunity to produce Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) compliant critical mineral products from the Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR”)
  • Blackstone has expanded the competitive partnership process to now include North American and European original equipment manufacturer’s (“OEM”) seeking IRA compliant minerals to qualify for the Electric Vehicle (“EV”) tax credit
  • Multiple site visits were conducted with potential partners for the TKP and a recent partner site visit was conducted for the Wabowden Project
  • Strong interest from South Korean, Japanese and Chinese groups as well as North American and European OEM’s
  • Increased interest from potential partners since the recent update to the IRA regarding critical minerals extracted, processed or recycled by a Foreign Entity of Concern (“FEOC”)
  • Multiple independent global mining finance and JV advisors (“the Advisors”) have been engaged to complete the JV partnership process

Watch a video summary of the announcement here or to participate in the special investment offer for shareholders (refer Prospectus 5 December 2023) head to the Blackstone Investor Hub by clicking here

Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director, Scott Williamson, commented:

“With our plans to integrate Wabowden into the Ta Khoa Refinery we’ve seen increased interest in the JV partner process. With our foot on the refinery feedstock security we can now complete the JV partner process. We’re in the final stages of the process which will be the culmination of many years of relationship building with key potential strategic partners from the Lithium-ion battery and EV industries. The Ta Khoa Project offers a high quality, low carbon footprint pCAM product which is what differentiates it from other nickel sources out of South East Asia. The project has been sufficiently advanced to now allow the JV partner process to be finalised and for Blackstone to enter into the next phase of financing and development.”

This process will be the culmination of many years of work conducted by Blackstone to develop strong relationships with prospective partners. Blackstone will now complete the JV partner process to ensure a successful partnership that will satisfy financiers requirements to fund the development of the Ta Khoa Project.

The JV partnership process is the first step in the TKP financing strategy. Following completion of the process, Blackstone and the JV partners will progress towards a final investment decision (“FID”) and full project financing.

NICKEL FEED SECURITY

Whilst Blackstone’s technical and project’s teams have been working on the project definitive feasibility study (“DFS”), Blackstone has also been looking to secure the required nickel feed stock to underpin a 50-year Ta Khoa Refinery production life.

The TKR will be designed and built to operate for 50 years, well beyond the life of the initial Ta Khoa Nickel Mine. Long term nickel feed security is critical for this long operating life. The planned feed from Ta Khoa and Wabowden will provide sufficient nickel concentrate feed for 20 years or longer, during which time Blackstone will continue to identify and source additional nickel concentrate.

The recently announced option to acquire the Wabowden Nickel Project is the first step in Blackstone’s Manitoba consolidation strategy. The Company has made this major move to secure sufficient IRA compliant nickel to fill the TKR for multiple decades.

Third Party feed sources will remain important to Blackstone. The Company signed a Letter of Interest (“LOI”) with Trafigura in 20211 and has had similar discussions with other commodity traders. Blackstone expects these sources will fill short term supply and blending needs, rather than being the basis of the development.

Blackstone will also continue to search for high quality nickel sources both locally (within South East Asia) and internationally, which complement the TKR feed strategy and can deliver low carbon, low cost nickel units. One recent example of this includes progressing the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cavico for supply of mixed metal hydroxide precipitates (“MHP”) (refer ASX announcement 13 November 2023).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

nickel investingasx stocksasx:bsxcobalt explorationgold explorationnickel explorationnickel miningnickel stocksNickel Investing
BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Nordic Nickel

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Resource update and Phase 2 drilling scheduled for early 2024

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased announce the successful completion of a A$2.05 million (before costs) capital raising to support the Company’s ongoing exploration and project development activities in Finland.

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Successful HPA Demonstration Plant Campaign

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) ) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to present an update on the completion of the successful operation of the HPA Demonstration Plant in conjunction with partners Lava Blue.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the institutional component (“Institutional Entitlement Offer”) of its accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer as announced on 5 December 2023 (“Entitlement Offer”).

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that members of its Board of Directors have made open market purchases of shares in the period of November 3, 2023 to date.

Director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Lee Shim purchased 96,800 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at a price of $1.90 per share on November 29, 2023, as well as 100,000 common shares at a price of $2.00 on November 17, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Wabowden Nickel Project Option Deal Investor Presentation

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining Limited (TSX.V:CML) (“CaNickel”) where Blackstone will have a 12-month period and exclusive right to acquire the Wabowden nickel project in Manitoba, Canada (“Wabowden”).

Keep reading...Show less
×