FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Commences Scoping Study to Develop North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery for the EV Battery Market

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies that have substantially improved the operating margin and reduced the risk profile for an awaruite concentrate refinery to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate. Building on this improved business case and incorporating results from the ongoing pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testwork program, FPX has commenced the development of a standalone refinery study which will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Highlights

  • Value engineering studies highlight the strategic opportunity for FPX Nickel to develop North America's largest battery metals refinery, with the capacity to produce 32,000 tonnes of nickel in nickel sulphate per year, enough to build about 450,000 electric vehicles annually
  • Building on previous engineering work outlined in the 2023 Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") preliminary feasibility study, optimization of the purification flowsheet has substantially improved the refinery operating margin while reducing waste handling and disposal risk
  • Pilot-scale testwork of the refinery flowsheet, with funding support from the Government of Canada , is well progressed and results will be reported in October 2024
  • FPX has commenced a standalone scoping study for the battery metals refinery, which will include a detailed technical and economic analysis, for publication in the first quarter of 2025

"Our refinery Value Engineering studies have substantially improved the business case and reduced the risk profile for a standalone refinery to convert awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate," commented Andrew Osterloh , the Company's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations. "Awaruite presents an unparalleled opportunity to significantly expand North America's battery material supply chain, all without the need to either displace or add smelting capacity. As we close-out our Value Engineering for Baptiste, we are excited at the new value basis for our large-scale, long-life, high margin, and low-carbon project."

Background

The Baptiste 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin and low-carbon nickel mine producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel over a 29-year mine life (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release). Due to awaruite's properties, Baptiste has the unparalleled flexibility to produce a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for either direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or for further refining into battery-grade nickel and cobalt products for the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").

While the PFS presents robust economics, including a Base Case after-tax NPV 8% of US$2.01 Billion and after-tax IRR of 18.6% at US$8.75 /lb. Ni, FPX continues to strive towards adding further value to Baptiste, focusing on a holistic blend of economics, constructability, operability, risk and ESG considerations.

The key Value Engineering studies pursued by FPX in 2024 are:

  • Mineral processing (see the Company's July 10, 2024 news release)
  • Mine planning and engineering (see the Company's July 30, 2024 )
  • Refinery planning (described herein)

Refinery Engineering Studies

To demonstrate Baptiste's strategic flexibility to also produce nickel and cobalt for the battery material supply chain, the Refinery Option in the 2023 PFS envisioned the development of a standalone refinery to produce battery-grade nickel from awaruite concentrate. Located in an urban setting in central British Columbia , the refinery would benefit from the infrastructure, services, and labour which would be available at an integrated battery material processing hub, such as those being developed in eastern Canada and other locations worldwide.

Earlier this year, FPX commissioned a detailed technical review of the 2023 PFS Refinery Option, and executed refinery Value Engineering studies. No major risks were identified in the review of the PFS Refinery Option, and several tangible opportunities were highlighted for further evaluation during both the Value Engineering and subsequent study stages.

Most notable of the identified near-term opportunities was the refinery reagent scheme. The PFS Refinery Option assumed the use of caustic (a.k.a. sodium hydroxide, NaOH) as the neutralizing base, with caustic accounting for approximately 60% of the total operating cost. The use of caustic generates sodium sulphate (Na 2 SO 4 ) as a byproduct, which is a low value commodity, has limited industrial uses, and is projected to be in significant over-supply as the battery material supply chain further develops.

Following a review of all potential reagent schemes, an ammonia-based flowsheet was selected as the best value for further evaluation. The ammonia-based flowsheet is similar to the sodium hydroxide flowsheet, except ammonia gas (or ammonium hydroxide when dissolved in water) is the reagent used in the process plant in solvent extraction operations. A similar flowsheet is used in Terrafame's nickel sulphate refinery in Finland . See Figure 1 for a block flow diagram of the new refinery flowsheet.

Figure 1: Awaruite Refinery – Updated Block Flow Diagram (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Modifying the refinery flowsheet to an ammonia-based reagent scheme results in an immaterial increase to capital costs, but a material decrease in operating costs (given the significantly lower consumption rate for ammonia versus caustic). Additionally, the waste product of sodium sulphate, for which zero value was ascribed in the PFS Refinery Option, is now replaced by ammonium sulphate, a valuable fertilizer product. In addition to generating a significant new value source with a more stable future market outlook, the production of ammonium sulphate eliminates the previous waste handling/disposal risk associated with sodium sulphate production. Overall, this change results in a significant improvement to the operating margin and reduction in the project risk profile.

Refinery Testwork with Funding Support from Natural Resources Canada

The previously announced pilot-scale testwork of the refinery flowsheet (see the Company's April 30, 2024 news release) is progressing well, with results forecast for release to the market in October 2024 . In addition to pilot-scale testwork of the leaching circuit, batch-scale testwork will be completed of the purification flowsheet up to production of nickel sulphate.

The pilot testing campaign was funded in part by a $725,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies that will support the development Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

Refinery Scoping Study

Incorporating results of the refinery Value Engineering and testwork programs, FPX has commenced the preparation of a standalone awaruite refinery scoping study. Considering current off-take rights that have been granted to strategic investors, the refinery will have a capacity of 32,000 tonnes per year of contained nickel in battery-grade nickel sulphate. For the purposes of this study, the refinery location will continue to consider an urban location within central British Columbia .

Along with the improved business case and reduced risk profile, the standalone study will better present the strategic opportunity to meaningfully increase North America's battery material supply chain capacity without the need to construct new smelting or complex primary refining capacity. The scoping study, which will contain a detailed evaluation of capital, operating costs and the overall economics of the awaruite refinery, will be published in the first quarter of 2025.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel Corp. logo - TSX-V:FPX (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/16/c6952.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Province of British Columbia has identified the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") as a project to be included in the Province's newly-established Critical Minerals Office (" CMO ") concierge service initiative, a foundational strategy action to enable the prioritization of critical minerals projects in B.C. The CMO will be a key entry point into the natural resource sector agencies and provide centralized support for the advancement of critical minerals projects like Baptiste, and to leverage potential project funding opportunities from provincial and federal sources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and other applicable legislation.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Pursuant to the market-making agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance, to be paid from funds the Company has allocated from its current working capital. The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto -based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium TM , that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c0083.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies that have improved the conceptual mine plan and facilities of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia . Results of the mine Value Engineering studies have identified improvements to project economics and mine operability, and a significant reduction to Baptiste's greenhouse gas emissions estimate and the resultant carbon intensity.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies focused on the mineral processing and infrastructure facilities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia .  The mineral processing and infrastructure Value Engineering studies have achieved significant value creation through facility optimization, flowsheet refinement, enhanced operability, and improvements to the project build strategy and execution basis.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Primary crushing: Changing from a gyratory-type primary crusher to mineral sizers has reduced earthwork and structural quantities, improved Phase 1 operability, and eliminated the need for a second primary crushing circuit in Phase 2
  • Concentrator expansion: A new integrated approach to the Phase 2 expansion has reduced overall quantities, improved Phase 2 operability, and reduced the footprint of process and infrastructure facilities
  • Project phasing: The phased approach and throughput rates in the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") have been validated, while acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion improves Baptiste's metal production profile
  • Execution schedule has been confirmed, further validating the PFS's estimated three-year construction duration

"Results from our mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies have added significant value to the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , the Company's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations.  "By reducing quantities, improving operating efficiency, and advancing the project execution plan, we have enhanced Baptiste's potential as a long life, large-scale, low-cost, and low-carbon producer of made-in- Canada nickel units. We look forward to advancing additional engineering studies on the mining and refinery aspects of the Project in advance of commencing a feasibility study."

Background

The Baptiste 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin and low-carbon nickel mine producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel over a 29-year mine life (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release).  Due to awaruite's properties, Baptiste has the unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or for further refining into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, and copper products for the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").

While the PFS presents robust economics, including a Base Case after-tax NPV 8% of US$2.01 Billion and after-tax IRR of 18.6% at US$8.75 /lb Ni, FPX strives to add further value to Baptiste, focusing on a holistic blend of economics, constructability, operability, risk and ESG considerations.

The key Value Engineering studies pursued by FPX in 2024 are:

  • Mineral processing and infrastructure (described herein)
  • Mine planning and engineering (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)
  • Refinery planning (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)

Mineral Processing & Infrastructure Value Engineering Studies

FPX engaged Fluor Canada Ltd. (" Fluor ") and Wood Canada Ltd. (" Wood ") to perform detailed reviews of the 2023 PFS and to conduct mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies.  The consultants identified three primary opportunities to add further value, which are described in greater detail hereunder:

  • Primary crushing: application of mineral sizers
  • Phase 2 concentrator expansion
  • Project phasing

As described below, each of the mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies validated several key tenets from the PFS and added significant project value through reduced quantities, improved operability, reduced process operating costs, and reduced process and infrastructure footprint.

Primary Crushing

The PFS considered a gyratory-type primary crusher.  In re-evaluating the Project's geotechnical and communication datasets, the Company has identified an opportunity to use mineral sizers for primary crushing.  Taking advantage of the modest compressive strength and fractured nature of the Baptiste ore, mineral sizers have added significant value through reduced earthwork and structural quantities, increased operating availability, and the complete elimination of the second primary crushing line for the planned mine expansion from an initial Phase 1 processing throughput of 108,000 tonnes per day (" tpd ") to 162,000 tpd in Year 10 (" Phase 2 ").

Phase 2 Concentrator Expansion

The PFS considered the construction of a standalone processing facility for the Phase 2 expansion from 108,000 tpd to 162,000 tpd.  A new approach to expansion is based on an integrated concentrator approach which entails an expansion of the Phase 1 processing facility rather than the construction of a new standalone facility for Phase 2. This integrated approach results in a reduced process and infrastructure footprint, improved Phase 2 operability, and reduced Phase 2 work force requirements.

Project Phasing

A Value Engineering study re-evaluated the phased approach to processing throughput and compared it with a series of single-build scenarios ranging from 80,000 to 163,000 tpd.  Following this evaluation, the PFS's phased approach has been validated; however, the Phase 2 expansion has been accelerated to Year 6 from Year 10.  This acceleration in metal production is expected to generate improved economics versus the PFS, with the Phase 2 expansion funded from operating free cash flow following the 3.7 year after-tax payback demonstrated in the PFS.

Project Execution

Both Fluor and Wood were assigned further scope to review the PFS's execution basis, including the permanent facility layout, construction sequence, contracting approach, and overall execution schedule. Note that Fluor and Wood jointly executed the detailed engineering and construction management of the nearby Mt. Milligan Mine, which was commissioned in 2013 and is located 80 km east of Baptiste. Mt. Milligan is of comparable size and complexity to Baptiste, which uniquely positions Fluor and Wood to provide relevant context to the Baptiste project execution plan.

Through this additional execution planning effort, numerous scheduling improvements to the PFS were identified, thereby improving the constructability, operability, and maintainability of Baptiste.  In addition, increased focus on allowances for temporary construction facilities has improved execution scope assurance ahead of the environmental assessment  and permitting processes.  Fundamentally, these robust execution planning efforts further de-risk the Baptiste execution schedule, including the PFS assumption of a three-year construction period.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/10/c9969.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the opening of a Fort St. James office ( "Community Office" ) and hiring of a locally-based Community Manager to support ongoing and increased engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project "). These measures are being implemented to support the Company's commitments to collaboration for responsible project development, in particular with the First Nations whose territories encompass the proposed mine project area, including the Tl'azt'en Nation, the Binche Whut'en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Sale of Railroad Valley Project to Canter Resources and Provides Exploration Update

Ramp Metals Announces Sale of Railroad Valley Project to Canter Resources and Provides Exploration Update

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed sale of the Company's Railroad Valley Project located in Nye County, Nevada, to Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) ("Canter").

On September 11, 2024, Ramp Metals USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramp Metals ("Ramp USA"), entered into a claims acquisition agreement with Canter and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Canter pursuant to which Ramp USA agreed to sell its 100% interest in 50 unpatented association placer claims to Canter's subsidiary in exchange for (i) 300,000 common shares of Canter at a deemed price of $0.13 share and (ii) the reimbursement of certain claim maintenance fees recently paid by Ramp USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Begins Drilling the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 12, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that a reverse circulation drilling program is commencing on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQB: CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine. The Company plans to drill several exploration holes to maximum depths of 1500 ft. in several strategic locations on the property during the month of September.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces today information which came to the attention of the Company yesterday concerning its second-largest shareholder, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") and which has been the subject of inquiries from a number of shareholders.

Based on insider reports filed by RCF on September 10, 2024, the Company has learned that RCF sold common shares of the Company ("Los Andes Shares") from its holdings over 19 trading days between July 23, 2024 and September 9, 2024. The Company understands that, prior to these share sales, RCF held a direct interest in the Company of approximately 13.6%, and also an indirect beneficial ownership in Los Andes Shares through its equity interest in the Company's largest shareholder, Turnbrook Mining Limited, of approximately 9%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan, it has granted a total of 1,275,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company and 200,000 Options to certain consultants of the Company. The Options are each exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.205 for a period of five years. The Options will vest over one year, with one-third of the Options vesting every three months

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has made the final cash payment of $40,000 to complete the Traxxin Gold Project (the "Project") option agreement. All requirements of the option agreement have now been fulfilled by Bold to acquire 100% working interest in the Project. The Project is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendor. The Company can purchase a 1% NSR for the payment of $1 million and has the right of first refusal with respect to the remaining 1% NSR

The Company reports that it recently staked 34 single-cell claims adjoining the Traxxin Property to the northeast in order to cover northeast-trending topographical and magnetic lineaments which could correspond to the strike extension of the Traxxin shear zone or subparallel shears which may also be prospective for gold mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Baselode Reports Eighteen Drill Holes with Near-Surface Radioactivity on its ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Drill Rig Mobilised to Fiji to Test Sabeto Copper Gold Project - Amended

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Energy Investing

Baselode Reports Eighteen Drill Holes with Near-Surface Radioactivity on its ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Resource Investing

Drill Rig Mobilised to Fiji to Test Sabeto Copper Gold Project - Amended

Gold Investing

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Copper Investing

TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Gold Investing

Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project

×