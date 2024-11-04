Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blackstone Minerals

Launch of $4M Accelerated Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a partially underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“Shares”) on the basis of one (1) new Share (“New Shares”) for every four (4) existing Shares held, to raise up to approximately A$4 million (before costs) (“Entitlement Offer” or “Offer”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Blackstone undertaking an accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer to raise up to approximately A$4 million.
  • Proceeds to support the Wabowden Project opportunity, the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery and progress Blackstone’s strategic partnership process.
  • Partially underwritten by supportive long term shareholder, Nanjia Capital with $1.65 million firm commitment and underwriting which includes an approximate $1.1m retail underwriting component.
  • Opportunity for our existing shareholders to participate in the capital raising on the same terms as the institutional shareholders.

Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director, Scott Williamson, commented:

“On behalf of the Board and Management team, I would like to thank Nanjia Capital for their ongoing support. We look forward to making further progress on our Manitoba Consolidation Strategy as we finalize the TKR Refinery DFS and complete the joint venture partnering process..”

The Entitlement Offer is supported by major shareholder Nanjia Capital Limited and controlled entities with a firm commitment to subscribe for entitlements under the Institutional Entitlement Offer up to approximately $550k and an agreement to underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer up to approximately $1.1m (i.e. for a total investment of approximately A$1.65 million).

The Entitlement Offer will comprise the issue of up to approximately 132,714,967 New Shares at an offer price of A$0.03 per New Share (“Offer Price”), which represents a 12% discount to the last traded price of A$0.034 on 30 October 2024 and 5-day volume weighted average price.

The Entitlement Offer comprises:

  • an accelerated institutional component open to eligible institutional shareholder to be conducted from Monday, 4 November 2024 to Tuesday 5 November 2024 (“Institutional Entitlement Offer” or “Institutional Offer”); and
  • a retail component open to eligible retail shareholders anticipated to be conducted from Monday, 11 November 2024 to Friday, 29 November 2024 (unless extended) (“Retail Entitlement Offer” or “Retail Offer”).

The offer ratio and Offer Price for New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer are the same as for the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Details of Entitlement Offer

Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders are invited to subscribe for one (1) New Share for every four (4) existing Shares held.

The right to subscribe for New Shares under the Entitlement Offer will be non-renounceable (meaning the entitlements to New Shares will not be tradable on ASX or otherwise able to be sold or transferred). If you do not take up your entitlement in full, you will not receive any value in respect of that part of the entitlement you do not take up.

All New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the existing Shares on issue. The Company will apply for quotation of the New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer.

Westar Capital Limited have been appointed as lead manager to the Entitlement Offer (“Lead Manager”).

Conditions of the Entitlement Offer are detailed in the Prospectus (defined below) released on the ASX platform today and the accompanying Appendix 3B to this announcement.

Institutional Entitlement Offer

Institutional shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Canada (British Columbia), Singapore, Germany, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, Thailand, Vietnam or the United Kingdom (“Eligible Institutional Shareholders”) will be invited to participate in the Institutional Entitlement Offer on the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus (defined below).

The Institutional Entitlement Offer opens at 9.00am (AWST) on Monday, 4 November 2024 and will close at 5:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday 5 November 2024.

Eligible Institutional Shareholders can choose to take up all, or part or none of their Entitlement under the Institutional Entitlement Offer.

Eligible Institutional Shareholders may also apply for New Shares in addition to their entitlement at the Offer Price, to the extent there is any shortfall under the Institutional Entitlement Offer. The remaining shortfall will be offered on the same terms and conditions as the Entitlement Offer.

The Company's Shares will remain in a trading halt pending completion of the Institutional Entitlement Offer. It is expected that the trading halt will end at market open on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of Blackstone Minerals Limited (‘BSX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSX, pending it releasing an announcement regarding the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less
×