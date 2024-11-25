Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.24 per Share with a Thirteen Month Escrow Period

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,500,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.24 per Share with a Thirteen Month Escrow Period
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,500,000.00 in flow-through financing with a Thirteen-month escrow period. 6,250,000 flow-through shares of the Company have been issued at the price of $0.24 per share for an aggregate subscription price of $1,500,000. The flow through shares are subject to a thirteen ("13") month escrow period from the Closing date. A 5% commission was paid to agents.
The proceeds from the flow-through financing are primarily being used to fund the exploration, development, and advancement of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project in northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 128,219,004 shares outstanding (133,719,004 fully diluted).
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
The proceeds from the flow-through financing are being used to fund the exploration, development, advancement and feasibility of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the July 2022 P.E.A (SEDAR).
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D). There are 114,538,128 shares outstanding after this current issuance.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146020
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on underground mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Nickel Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation, which would have the capacity and could potentially accelerate to 2,000 t.p.d. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,445,000 tonnes at 0.97% Ni, 0.52% Cu and 0.013% Co (74 Mlb Ni, 39.1 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,014,000 tonnes at 1.47% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.011% Co (32.7 Mlb Ni, 14.9 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.93per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $133.7-million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $182.5 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%. Payback period is 3.5 years on an after-tax basis.
Mark Appleby President and CEO of Tartisan states: "The Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There is excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move into Pre-Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into a production scenario. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies and has undertaken additional studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting. The Company continues to upgrade the access road to site with completion anticipated in late September, October 2022.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company has filed the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135205
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES
Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").
Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."
- Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
- Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
- Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
- Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
- Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
- Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
- In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
- On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
- "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
- The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
- The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
- Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M – A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
- Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
- On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
- At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
- 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
- Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
- Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
- New tailings dam.
- Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
- Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
- Results include:
- 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
- 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
- 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
- 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
- 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
- 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
- 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
- 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
- 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
- All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
- Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
- Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
- Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
- Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
- Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
- The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
- The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
- Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
- A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
- Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
- On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
- A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
- Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
- Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
- Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
- On August 16, 2022 , Tartisan announced that:
- Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
- "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
- Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
- Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
- Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
- Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
- Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
- Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
- Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.
Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.
Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.
(1)
The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .
(2)
Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .
SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c7341.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.
Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:
- - Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project
- - Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project
- - Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies
- - Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Stage 1 Archeology Assessment
- - Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment
Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly."
The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru amongst other assets.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133963
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project underground mine and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied. Life of mine ("LOM") processing recovers 200,900 tonnes of nickel concentrate at 15% Ni and 66,900 tonnes of copper concentrate at 24% Cu. This results in 52.6 million lbs of payable Ni and 30.7 million lbs of payable Cu.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.94 per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $134 million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $183 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%.
Net cash flow of $837 million less operating costs of $292 million less royalties of $22 million less closure costs of $10 million less capital expenditures of $227 million less taxes of $105 million results in an after-tax cash flow of $180 million. After-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate is estimated at $109 million and after-tax IRR is estimated at 20%. Financial highlights are shown in Tables 1 and 2 below.
Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan, states: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the PEA which is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There remains excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. By adjusting the mining plan to be an underground operation it allows Tartisan to utilize the existing shaft infrastructure thereby accessing higher grades of mineralization early in the proposed mine life. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move towards Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into production. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting and is upgrading the access road to site with completion anticipated in September 2022. Tartisan continues to develop positive relationships with its surrounding First Nations through its First Nation consulting partner Talon Resources and Community development Inc. Every effort is being made for the Tartisan Kenbridge Project to become a part of the nickel supply chain this decade!"
Table 1: Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Calculations
|Pre-Tax
|After Tax
|Undiscounted NPV ($M)
|286
|181
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|183
|109
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
Table 2: PEA Financial Highlights
|General
|Value
|Nickel Price (US$/lb)
|10
|Copper Price (US$/lb)
|4
|Cobalt Price (US$/lb)
|26
|Exchange Rate (US$:C$)
|0.78
|LOM (years)
|9.0
|Production
|Ni Production (Mlb)
|52.6
|Cu Production (Mlb)
|30.7
|NiEq Mine Production (Mlb)
|65.3
|Average NiEq Annual Production (Mlb)
|7.3
|Operating Costs
|Mining Cost ($/t Mined)
|38.93
|Processing Cost ($/t Processed)
|17.74
|G&A Cost ($/t Processed)
|7.96
|Total Operating Costs ($/t Processed)
|64.64
|NSR Royalty after 1.5% buyback (%)
|2.50
|Cash Costs (US$/lb NiEq)
|3.76
|AISC (US$/lb NiEq)
|4.99
|Capital Costs
|Initial Capital ($M)
|133.7
|Sustaining Capital ($M)
|93.1
|Closure Costs ($M)
|10.0
|Financials
|Pre-Tax
|After-Tax
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|182.5
|109.1
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
The previous Mineral Resource Estimate on the Kenbridge Project was disclosed on September 2, 2020, and was based on a combination of pit-constrained and out-of-pit Mineral Resources. There has since been 10 holes drilled in 2021. Updated engineering studies have indicated that potential pit-constrained Mineral Resources are less economic than out-of-pit Mineral Resources. Therefore, the new drill holes have been incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate based on a potential underground mining operation, as presented in Table 3 below. The effective date of the Mineral Resource is July 6, 2022.
|Table 3
Mineral Resource Estimate(1-4)
|Class
|Cut-off
NSR C$/t
|Tonnes
(k)
|Ni
(%)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|Cu
(%)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Co
(%)
|Co
(Mlb)
|NSR
(C$/t)
|Measured
|100
|1,867
|0.99
|41.0
|0.50
|20.6
|0.017
|0.7
|184.40
|Indicated
|100
|1,578
|0.95
|33.0
|0.53
|18.5
|0.009
|0.3
|180.26
|Meas+Ind
|100
|3,445
|0.97
|74.0
|0.52
|39.1
|0.013
|1.0
|182.51
|Inferred
|100
|1,014
|1.47
|32.7
|0.67
|14.9
|0.011
|0.2
|263.38
Note: Ni =Nickel Cu = Copper, Co = Cobalt, NSR = Net Smelter Return.
1. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
5. The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on US$ metal prices of $8.25/lb Ni, $4.00/lb Cu, $26/lb Co. The US$:CDN$ exchange rate used was 0.76.
6. The NSR estimate uses flotation recoveries of 75% for Ni, 77% for Cu, 40% for Co and smelter payables of 92% for Ni, 96% for Cu, 50% for Co.
7. Mineral Resources were determined to be potentially extractable with the longhole mining method based on an underground mining cost of $77/t mined, processing of $19/t and G&A costs of $4/t.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company will file the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101 within 45 days of this news release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130620
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
FPX Nickel
Investor Insight
As FPX Nickel strengthens its position in the critical metals space, investors seeking exposure to the green energy transition may find FPX Nickel an intriguing prospect, given its potential to become a low-cost, environmentally responsible nickel producer in a stable jurisdiction.
Overview
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX,OTXQB:FPOCF) is an exploration and development company focused on its advanced-development-stage Tier 1 Baptiste project in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The project has the potential to supply high-concentration nickel and cobalt sulfates suitable for the growing electric vehicle battery industry, as well as more traditional markets for nickel, such as stainless steel.
Nickel plays a vital role in electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing, a sector that sees rapid expansion year after year. Market research projects a growing nickel demand for EVs to reach 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030, as nickel content in electric vehicles increases to over 40 kilograms per car battery.
Despite its significant role in powering a global shift to greener energies, analysts also project an undersupply of nickel for the next several years due to decreasing production and a lack of new active mines. Mining companies advancing high-margin nickel projects offer investors exposure to a market with great economic growth and success potential.
FPX Nickel’s Baptiste project leverages a 2023 preliminary feasibility study( PFS) and an updated mineral resource estimate that includes total nickel and potential by-product elements, cobalt and iron.
The PFS for Baptiste indicated an after-tax NPV of $2.01 billion and an IRR of 18.6 percent at $8.75-pound nickel for a 29-year mine life producing an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per year.
The positive geological interpretation of the Van target at the Decar Nickel District offers further blue-sky potential for the Baptiste project, potentially mimicking the successes of its geographic neighbors in central British Columbia, such as Artemis Gold’s C$1.8 billion Blackwater Gold open-pit project.
The Baptiste project presents FPX Nickel with the potential to produce nickel at a significantly lower carbon footprint than other sources of production in the global nickel industry. Recent leach testing of awaruite nickel concentrates produced from Baptiste achieved nickel recoveries of 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent in producing a high-purity chemical solution containing 69.4 to 70.1 g/L nickel.
In keeping with FPX Nickel’s aim to build a carbon-neutral mining operation at the Baptiste project, the company co-founded a multi-university research program to study carbon capture and storage at mining sites. The program is in collaboration with Anglo-American majority-owned (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) DeBeers, and the Government of Canada.
Metallurgical testing conducted by FPX Nickel for the production of high-grade (> 65 percent nickel) awaruite concentrate has included three campaigns with successful pilot-scale test work. This large-scale pilot test work validates the processing strategy for Baptiste, leveraging awaruite's ferromagnetism, high density, active surface properties, and very high nickel content.
Baptiste’s awaruite mineralization promotes a simple three-stage process for the production of nickel sulphate from concentrate. It has the potential to be more efficient than the typical five-stage process required to convert sulphide and laterite ores into nickel sulphate. Rapid nickel extraction of more than 98 percent in 60 minutes is achieved under mild pressure leaching conditions with significantly lower equipment size/risk, power consumption, pressure and temperature requirements than typical high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) operations.
In January 2024, FPX Nickel closed a C$14.4 million strategic equity investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining. Net proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration and development activities at its Baptiste nickel project, and continue ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and general corporate and administrative purposes.
FPX Nickel’s partially-owned subsidiary CO2 Lock, specializing in carbon capture and storage (CCS) via permanent mineralization, has completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM site in central British Columbia including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO2 mineralization technology.
FPX Nickel’s management team consists of highly experienced capital markets and mining professionals, including Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member Dr. Peter Bradshaw, and veteran geologist Rob Pease.
Company Highlights
- FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly owned advanced-development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.
- The company favorably leverages low-cost operation and mining best practices. It is advancing one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.
- The Baptiste property hosts high-tenor nickel mineralization with low impurities and little to no sulfides. The high-value nickel product has potential applications for direct feed to the stainless steel or the electric vehicle battery market, with high projected recoveries and low estimated operating cost.
- FPX Nickel operates a tight share structure consisting largely of management (which holds 14 percent of the company’s shares) and three large corporate strategic investors (which collectively hold 30 percent of the company).
- Baptiste offers a tremendous opportunity for lowering the carbon footprint of nickel.
- Preliminary feasibility study for Baptiste indicated an after-tax NPV of $2.01 billion and IRR of 18.6 percent at $ 8.75-pound nickel for a 29-year mine life producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel.
- In early 2024, FPX Nickel closed a C$14.4 million in private placement financing from Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (SMCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713)
- The company has commenced the development of a standalone nickel sulphate refinery study which will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.
Key Project
Decar Nickel District - Baptiste Project
The Decar Nickel District covers over 410 square kilometers and is 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine, central British Columbia. The property hosts the highly prospective Baptiste nickel project, which is one of the world’s largest development-stage nickel projects. The asset is accessible via logging and paved roads, with railway and hydropower nearby.
Baptiste hosts nickel-iron alloy mineralization, with NI 43-101 compliant indicated resources at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel for 2.3 million tons and 391 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.115 percent DTR nickel.
In September 2022, the company completed a 2,504-meter step-out drilling program at its Van target, located 6 km north of Baptiste in the Decar Nickel District. The completed holes stepped out aggressively from the initial discovery area, testing the potential for nickel mineralization up to 1 kilometer west of the holes drilled in 2021.
Baptiste Project 2023 PFS
In 2023, the company released the preliminary feasibility study results for the Baptiste nickel project indicating an average production of 59,100 tons of nickel per year in concentrate over a 29-year mine life. The project will be developed in a phased approach, with an initial mill throughput rate of 108,000 tons per day (Phase 1), followed by an expansion to 162,000 tons per day (Phase 2).
In line with the project’s robust economics, FPX Nickel has commenced the development of a standalone nickel sulphate refinery study which will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.
In 2023, FPX Nickel signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) and the Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES) joint venture between Toyota Motor Company and Panasonic, setting out a framework for FPX and PPES to explore collaborative opportunities for the vertical integration of nickel production at the Baptiste project and the production of nickel sulphate and cathode active materials for the PPES supply chain.
In 2024, FPX Nickel completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgy refinery testwork and produced battery-grade nickel sulphate. This milestone marks the completion of the campaign funded in part by a grant from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (CMRDD) program.
Management Team
Martin Turenne - President, CEO and Director
Martin Turenne is a senior executive with over 15 years of experience in the commodities industry, including over five years in the mining industry. He has extensive leadership experience in strategic management, fundraising, economic analysis, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and corporate tax. Turenne formerly served as CFO of First Point Minerals Corp. from 2012 to 2015 and in positions at KPMG LLP and Methanex Corporation. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Andrew Osterloh - Vice-president, Projects
With more than 20 years in the industry, Andrew Osterloh is experienced in process engineering, plant metallurgy and project management. He was formerly the project director and head of studies for Fluor Canada, leading feasibility study work for large base metal assets. He was formerly project director and manager of studies for Fluor Canada, where he led feasibility studies for several large base metal assets in the Americas for Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, Teck and Newmont. Osterloh is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in mineral process engineering from the University of British Columbia.
Felicia de la Paz - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Felicia de la Paz started her professional career with KPMG LLP's audit practice in Vancouver, culminating with her role as a senior manager leading large teams in the execution of audit engagements for a variety of large and complex organizations across multiple industries. After joining Equinox Gold as the corporate controller in 2017, she was part of a core financial leadership team overseeing corporate accounting, financial reporting and system development, managing the successful integration of several new acquisitions across multiple jurisdictions, including both operating mines and large-scale development projects. She acted as the vice-president of finance for Vida Carbon, a carbon royalty and streaming company, and has more recently been providing financial and systems advisory services to public companies in the mining sector. She is a chartered professional accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of British Columbia.
Dr. Peter M. D. Bradshaw - Chairman
Dr. Peter Bradshaw is a geologist with more than 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome, and Orvana Minerals. He is a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Bradshaw’s key discoveries and project involvement include Porgera Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Kidston Gold Mine, Queensland, Australia; Misima Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Big Bell Gold Mine, Western Australia; Omai Gold Mine, Guyana; Decar Nickel Project, British Columbia, Canada; director of Aquila Resources; co-founder and first chairman of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia.
Nigel Fisher - Director, Environment
Nigel Fisher brings 20 years' experience leading environmental assessments, permitting and management systems, developing and executing on regulatory strategy and advancing governance and funding agreements with Indigenous governments across British Columbia. He has held progressively senior roles with New Gold, Teck Resources, Woodfibre LNG, and most recently, Skeena Resources as director of environment and regulatory affairs. In his prior roles, he successfully obtained multiple regulatory approvals for large-scale resource projects while maintaining compliance with existing and changing legislation.
Jarett Lalonde - Director, Government and Public Affairs
Jarett Lalonde is a highly regarded public affairs leader with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources, technology and regulated products sectors. In his most recent role as global head of product policy at Shopify, Lalonde was instrumental in crafting compelling public affairs narratives for the company's diverse product offerings, and spearheading engagement with policy makers across North America and Europe. Before joining Shopify, he worked with Global Public Affairs, a leading government relations and strategic communications firm, where he performed advisory work for numerous companies advancing large-scale natural resource projects in British Columbia and across Canada. Lalonde previously served as chief of staff to the Attorney General & Minister of Justice for the province of British Columbia, and as policy advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada.
Rob Pease - Director
Rob Pease is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience in exploration, mine development and construction. He is the former CEO of Terrane Metals, acquired by Thompson Creek for C$650 million. Pease was also the former director of Richfield Ventures, acquired by New Gold for C$500 million. He is a director of Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Liberty Gold.
William H. Myckatyn - Director
William Myckatyn is a mining engineer with more than 34 years of experience in the mining industry. Myckatyn is the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining Ltd. He served as chairman and subsequently co-chairman of Quadra FNX Mining until its takeover in 2012. Prior to this, Myckatyn was chairman, president and CEO of Dayton Mining., where he led the restructuring and merger with Pacific Rim Mining. He was the former president and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines. For over 17 years, he worked for various operations controlled by Placer Dome and its associated predecessor companies, including four separate mines in Australia and the Philippines. He is a director of San Marco Resources and OceanaGold.
Peter Marshall - Director
Peter Marshall is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mine development and construction. Marshall was formerly VP of project development at New Gold and SVP project development at Terrane Metals. He has extensive mine development experience in central British Columbia, including completing the Blackwater gold project feasibility study and development, and early construction of Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine, acquired by Thompson Creek for C$650 million in 2010.
James S. Gilbert, - Director
James Gilbert has more than 30 years of investment and transaction execution experience, with more than 20 years focused on the international mining and metals industry. Gilbert held senior management positions with Rothschild, Gerald Metals Inc. and Minera S.A., a private mining investment company. His experience covers mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, off-take and specialty refining agreements, joint venture negotiations and strategic marketing. He was formerly director of AQM Copper Inc., acquired by Teck Resources in 2016.
Anne Currie - Director
Anne Currie is a recognized leader in the permitting of major Canadian mining projects, with over 30 years of experience in the private and public sector, including as a former senior partner with leading global consultancy Environmental Resources Management. She was British Columbia's chief gold commissioner, the chief regulatory authority for the Mineral Tenure Act., and has an exceptional track record in steering the environmental assessment and permitting processes for major mining projects in British Columbia, including for the KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground and Blackwater projects.
Kim Baird - Director
Kim Baird is an accomplished leader and strategic advisor working with indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations. In her prior role as the elected chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented British Columbia's first modern urban treaty, establishing for the Tsawwassen People ownership and governance over their land and resources.
Dan Apai - Engineering Manager
Dan Apai has over twenty years of mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects. In his previous role as a principal civil engineer for Fluor Canada, he led the study and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources and Newcrest. Apai's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities (i.e., roads, powerlines, pipelines), and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects. Apai is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia.
Tim Bekhuys - SVP, Sustainability and External Relations
Tim Bekhuys is a senior mining executive with over 40 years’ experience in community engagement, environmental assessment and permitting. He was formerly VP environment, health, safety and sustainability for SSR Mining, where he led all aspects of sustainability reporting, environmental assessment and permitting activities. He also previously acted as director of environment and sustainability for New Gold, where he successfully led the government, permitting, Indigenous and community relations programs for the Blackwater project in central B.C. Bekhuys was a former member of the boards of directors of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia, the Mining Association of British Columbia, and the Mining Association of Canada.
Keith Patterson - Vice-president, Generative Exploration
Keith Patterson is a senior geologist with over 25 years’ experience in greenfield exploration throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. He was formerly director of project generation and greenfield strategy with Eldorado Gold where he managed global exploration and project generation. Patterson acted as vice-president of exploration for Jinshan Gold Mines where he was responsible for the execution of exploration programs and project evaluations in China. He is a registered professional geoscientist with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and holds a Master of Geological Sciences and a Bachelor of Geological Engineering, both from the University of British Columbia.
Nickel Price Update: Q3 2024 in Review
Nickel saw solid price momentum in the first half of the year, benefiting from investor sentiment and speculation across commodity markets that saw surge in prices for both precious and base metals.
However, price highs were short-lived as nickel supply and demand fundamentals provided pressures that saw steep declines.
Among the influences has been a supply of laterite nickel flooding the market out of Indonesia, which is a contributing factor to mine curtailments in New Caledonia, Australia, and Europe. Meanwhile, high demand for battery production in China has yet to reach levels to make up for the oversupply in the market.
How did the nickel price perform in Q3?
The third quarter opened with the price of nickel facing a downward trend that started after it reached a yearly high of US$21,615 per metric ton on May 20. The price on July 1 had fallen to US$17,357. The following week saw a pause in the downward trend and was briefly lifted to US$17,473 before resuming its downward trajectory to US$15,769 on July 25.
Nickel price, July 1 to October 1, 2024.
Chart via Trading Economics.
After bottoming out, the price quickly climbed to US$16,604 on July 31.
Nickel remained largely rangebound between US$16,150 and US$16,500 for the start of August, but saw upward momentum in the middle of the month that pushed the price to US$17,136 on August 27.
The beginning of September saw the price collapse again, reaching a quarterly low of US$15,741 on September 10 and just shy of the year-to-date low of US$15,668 set on February 9. However, pricing pressure wasn’t to last and the price of nickel saw rapid gains through to the end of September reaching a quarterly high of US$17,698 on October 1.
Supply
The big story for the last several quarters has been an oversupply of nickel from Asian markets, particularly Indonesia and Q3 2024 was no different.
According to data from S&P Global, mined nickel production from the country increased by 99,000 metric tons during the quarter and is forecast to be in the 2.4 million metric ton range by the end of 2024, representing 57 percent of total global production.
However, due to Indonesia’s permitting and quota system, sourcing consistent supply from the country has presented challenges for Chinese smelters who were forced to temporarily curtail output due to a shortage in feeder supply.
Despite having a large percentage of global supply, refiners in Indonesia have increasingly been turning to nickel imports from the Philippines, the number two nickel supplier, to maintain operations. The first seven months saw imports rise to 3.37 million metric tons versus just 374,454 tons produced in 2023.
Although China remains the biggest benefactor and investor of Indonesia’s nickel industry, Indonesia has been working to distance it economically from its partner as it tries to work out deals with Western partners.
While Indonesia has been working to distance itself from Chinese investment over the past few years to better position its nickel market for Western markets and inclusion under the US Inflation Reduction Act, a new trade pact looks to solidify ties with China.
Multiple cooperation deals were signed following a November 9 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which would see China investing more than US$10 billion into strategic sectors including nickel.
Among the investments is $1.42 billion agreement between Chinese battery material producer GEM (SZSE:002340) and Indonesian miner PT Vale (OTC Pink:PTNDF,IDX:INCO) for the construction of a high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant. The new processing facility is necessary for the production of battery-grade nickel.
Additionally, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (SHA:603799) is working to raise US$2.7 billion in financing for a nickel refining and smelting project in partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and PT Vale. The project will also use HPAL processing and is expected to produce 120,000 metric tons of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in electric vehicle batteries.
China demand lagging
Even though demand for batteries continues to grow, it hasn’t been able to outpace the oversupply situation, this has largely been due to a weak Chinese economy.
China is the largest consumer of nickel in the world, with a majority of the metal destined to be used in the production of stainless steel, but a beleaguered real estate sector and broad economic deflation have dampened demand.
Nickel found pricing support in September as the Chinese government introduced a raft of stimulus measures that were intended to boost economic growth in the country. Among the measures included a 0.5 percent interest rate cut to existing mortgages and reduce the downpayment to purchase a home to 15 percent from 25 percent.
Although the package was responsible for a surge in nickel prices, in the weeks following the announcement nickel prices retreated, once again approaching yearly lows.
In another attempt to jump-start the economy, China introduced a US$1.4 trillion dollar debt swap on November 11 aimed at tackling “hidden debt” and freeing up funds at the local level by reducing interest payments on debt and helping drive growth.
Additionally, the Chinese government is planning to cut the deed tax for homebuyers to 1 percent from the current 3 percent in a further attempt to prop up the country’s economy.
Western governments may not be working hard enough for critical supply
In Canada, the government pledged C$46 billion for the development of four EV battery production plants that will require more raw materials than the Canadian mining sector can currently supply.
At his address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on September 17, Mining Association of Canada President Pierre Gratton suggested Canada is too focused on downstream development and that in order to meet supply the four EV plants will need the support of 15 new mines.
“That’s only speaking from the standpoint of the four battery factories, to say nothing about all of the other needs that our economy requires, or that the US requires, including its defence industries. Unless we achieve the above, and this is the irony, our reliance on foreign sources for minerals and metals is only going to increase,” he said.
Overall, Gratton believes that there needs to be an additional C$32 billion in financing for mining and midstream processing projects.
In Europe, the implementation of its new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that places a tariff on carbon-intensive products is drawing concern from the industry. The regulation is a complex system designed to balance prices and prevent an exodus of carbon-intensive manufacturing to nations with fewer emission controls.
Some are suggesting CBAM has no benefit for the European stainless-steel industry as it limits pricing to scope 1 emissions and doesn’t include downstream emissions from power generation and transpiration.
European steelmakers have become more dependent on nickel pig iron imports from Indonesia, so far 87,485 metric tons through the first eight months of 2024 versus just 1,006 metric tons in 2023. The increase has come alongside a wave of curtailments as the industry reacts to a flood of Indonesian nickel.
What will happen to the nickel price in 2024?
Investors should consider China’s outsized influence over the nickel market, both in terms of control over refined supply and demand from real estate and battery sectors.
Even though the EV sector in China has shown year-over-year growth of 32 percent through the first nine months of 2024, the industry's nickel demand hasn’t made up for shortcomings in the broader economy.
Surplus scenarios are expected to continue over the next few years with a 5.8 percent compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 2028. This will present a challenge for producers who are looking to restart operations in the short term as prices are expected to remain flat.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the institutional component (“Institutional Entitlement Offer” or “Institutional Offer”) of its partially underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer as announced on 4 November 2024 (“Entitlement Offer” or “Offer”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of the Institutional Entitlement Offer with firm commitments received from Nanjia Capital Limited of approximately $550k.
- Commencement of retail component of the Entitlement Offer on Monday 11 November 2024.
- Retail offer partially underwritten by supportive long term shareholder, Nanjia Capital with $1.65 million firm commitment and underwriting which includes an approximate $1.1m retail offer underwriting component.
- Proceeds to support the Wabowden Project opportunity, the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery and progress Blackstone’s strategic partnership process.
- Opportunity for our existing shareholders to participate in the capital raising on the same terms as the institutional shareholders.
The Entitlement Offer is supported by major shareholder Nanjia Capital Limited and controlled entities with a firm commitment to subscribe for entitlements under the Institutional Entitlement Offer up to approximately $550k and an agreement to underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer up to approximately $1.1m (i.e. for a total investment of approximately A$1.65 million).
Institutional Entitlement Offer
The Institutional Entitlement Offer opened on Monday, 4 November 2024 and closed on Tuesday, 5 November 2024 raising approximately $550k at the offer price of $0.03.
Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders are invited to subscribe for one (1) New Share for every four (4) existing Shares held at an offer price of $0.03 per share.
The Company’s shares will recommence trading today on the ASX on an ex-entitlement basis.
All New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the existing Shares on issue. The Company will apply for quotation of the New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer.
Retail Entitlement Offer
Retail shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Canada (British Columbia), Singapore, Germany, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, Thailand, Vietnam or the United Kingdom at 4.00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 6 November 2024 (“Record Date”) (“Eligible Retail Shareholders”) will be invited to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer on the same terms as the Institutional Entitlement Offer.
The Retail Entitlement Offer is expected to open at 9.00am (AWST) on Monday, 11 November 2024 and close at 5.00pm (AWST) on Friday, 29 November 2024 (unless extended).
Eligible Retail Shareholders can choose to take up all, or part or none of their Entitlement under the Retail Entitlement Offer.
The Retail Entitlement Offer will be made under the transaction specific prospectus lodged with ASIC and the ASX on Monday, 4 November 2024 (“Prospectus”). The Prospectus will be dispatched to Eligible Retail Shareholders, together with a personalised entitlement and acceptance form on or around Monday, 11 November 2024.
Eligible Retail Shareholders may also apply for New Shares in addition to their Entitlement at the Offer Price, to the extent there is any shortfall under the Retail Entitlement Offer and will be offered on the same terms and conditions as the Retail Entitlement Offer.
Details of Underwriting Agreement
The Retail Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten by Nanjia Capital Limited (an entity incorporated in Hong Kong) (”Nanjia Capital” or “Underwriter”).
The Underwriter is a substantial shareholder of the Company, which had a relevant interest in 76,856,464 Shares as at the date of the Prospectus. The Underwriter has agreed to underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer up to approximately $1,100,000.
The obligation of the Underwriter to underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer is subject to certain events of termination. Refer to Section 7.4(b) of the Prospectus for details regarding the key terms of the Underwriting Agreement.
For further information regarding the application and allocation of Shortfall Shares please refer to Section 3.14 of the Prospectus.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Launch of $4M Accelerated Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a partially underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“Shares”) on the basis of one (1) new Share (“New Shares”) for every four (4) existing Shares held, to raise up to approximately A$4 million (before costs) (“Entitlement Offer” or “Offer”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blackstone undertaking an accelerated non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer to raise up to approximately A$4 million.
- Proceeds to support the Wabowden Project opportunity, the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery and progress Blackstone’s strategic partnership process.
- Partially underwritten by supportive long term shareholder, Nanjia Capital with $1.65 million firm commitment and underwriting which includes an approximate $1.1m retail underwriting component.
- Opportunity for our existing shareholders to participate in the capital raising on the same terms as the institutional shareholders.
Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director, Scott Williamson, commented:
“On behalf of the Board and Management team, I would like to thank Nanjia Capital for their ongoing support. We look forward to making further progress on our Manitoba Consolidation Strategy as we finalize the TKR Refinery DFS and complete the joint venture partnering process..”
The Entitlement Offer is supported by major shareholder Nanjia Capital Limited and controlled entities with a firm commitment to subscribe for entitlements under the Institutional Entitlement Offer up to approximately $550k and an agreement to underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer up to approximately $1.1m (i.e. for a total investment of approximately A$1.65 million).
The Entitlement Offer will comprise the issue of up to approximately 132,714,967 New Shares at an offer price of A$0.03 per New Share (“Offer Price”), which represents a 12% discount to the last traded price of A$0.034 on 30 October 2024 and 5-day volume weighted average price.
The Entitlement Offer comprises:
- an accelerated institutional component open to eligible institutional shareholder to be conducted from Monday, 4 November 2024 to Tuesday 5 November 2024 (“Institutional Entitlement Offer” or “Institutional Offer”); and
- a retail component open to eligible retail shareholders anticipated to be conducted from Monday, 11 November 2024 to Friday, 29 November 2024 (unless extended) (“Retail Entitlement Offer” or “Retail Offer”).
The offer ratio and Offer Price for New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer are the same as for the Institutional Entitlement Offer.
Details of Entitlement Offer
Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders are invited to subscribe for one (1) New Share for every four (4) existing Shares held.
The right to subscribe for New Shares under the Entitlement Offer will be non-renounceable (meaning the entitlements to New Shares will not be tradable on ASX or otherwise able to be sold or transferred). If you do not take up your entitlement in full, you will not receive any value in respect of that part of the entitlement you do not take up.
All New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the existing Shares on issue. The Company will apply for quotation of the New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer.
Westar Capital Limited have been appointed as lead manager to the Entitlement Offer (“Lead Manager”).
Conditions of the Entitlement Offer are detailed in the Prospectus (defined below) released on the ASX platform today and the accompanying Appendix 3B to this announcement.
Institutional Entitlement Offer
Institutional shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Canada (British Columbia), Singapore, Germany, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, Thailand, Vietnam or the United Kingdom (“Eligible Institutional Shareholders”) will be invited to participate in the Institutional Entitlement Offer on the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus (defined below).
The Institutional Entitlement Offer opens at 9.00am (AWST) on Monday, 4 November 2024 and will close at 5:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday 5 November 2024.
Eligible Institutional Shareholders can choose to take up all, or part or none of their Entitlement under the Institutional Entitlement Offer.
Eligible Institutional Shareholders may also apply for New Shares in addition to their entitlement at the Offer Price, to the extent there is any shortfall under the Institutional Entitlement Offer. The remaining shortfall will be offered on the same terms and conditions as the Entitlement Offer.
The Company's Shares will remain in a trading halt pending completion of the Institutional Entitlement Offer. It is expected that the trading halt will end at market open on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ramp Metals
Investor Insights
Ramp Metals’ strategic focus on precious and base metals is essential for various growing industries in the global market. The company is in a compelling position to potentially make a significant gold discovery in a top-tier Canadian mining jurisdiction which is currently underexplored.
Overview
Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) is a grassroots exploration company specializing in precious and base metals, particularly gold and nickel-copper-PGE. The company has two properties, two situated in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.The flagship property, Rottenstone SW Claims is situated along a geological structure that historically yielded the highest-grade nickel and platinum group elements (PGE) in Canada. It exhibits remarkable parallels to the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Western Australia, which was discovered by Sirius Resources and ultimately sold to IGO Limited for AU$1.8 billion. The Nova-Bollinger mine had an estimated resource of 13.1 million tons (Mt) grading 2 percent nickel, 0.8 percent copper, and 0.07 percent cobalt.
The striking similarity between Rottenstone and Nova-Bollinger mine is encouraging and the appointment of Dr. Mark Bennett, the discoverer of the Nova-Bollinger deposit, as a strategic advisor, reinforces Ramp’s belief in the potential of the Rottenstone property. Bennett has over three decades of experience in establishing mines, and played a key role in multiple discoveries, such as the Wahgnion gold mine, the Thunderbox gold mine, and the Waterloo nickel mine, in addition to the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine. Along with Bennett, Ramp Metals has also appointed leading geologists Scott McLean and Richard Murphy, as its strategic advisors to bolster its geology team.
The project’s presence in Saskatchewan is also encouraging for investors given the region’s mining-friendly policies. Saskatchewan was ranked second globally and the top in Canada by the Fraser Institute as the most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment in 2021.
Saskatchewan has gained prominence for its abundant uranium resources, yet its geological diversity presents significant potential beyond this. Exploration for other battery metals in the region has been limited or largely unexplored.
Current Gold Landscape
According to data from the World Gold Council, total gold demand gained a record 5 percent year-over-year to 1,313 tons during the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a series of record-high gold prices during the same quarter. The value of demand rose 35 percent to more than US$100 billion for the first time ever.
A major driver for gold’s growth are global gold ETF inflows, while bar and coin investments dipped 9 percent year-over-year. Gold jewelry consumption declined 12 percent, despite an increase in spending, with the value of demand jumping to 13 percent to more than US$36 billion.
Year-to-date central bank buying remains in line with 2022, despite a notable slowing down in Q3 2024.
Gold application in technology continues to be driven by artificial intelligence, growing 7 percent year-over-year and the “outlook remains cautious,” the World Gold Council report said.
Outlook on Battery Metals
The demand for battery metals will continue to grow, due to a strengthening EV market. S&P Global Mobility's 2024 global sales forecast anticipates battery-electric passenger vehicles will reach approximately 13.3 million units worldwide by the end of 2024, an increase of 40 percent year-over-year. In terms of market share, EVs will constitute around 16.2 percent of the total global passenger vehicle sales in 2024, compared to 12 percent in 2023.
Further, the emerging trend toward high-density batteries using nickel and cobalt, and less lithium, is also expected to boost demand for these metals. As one of the top critical minerals in the US and Canada, nickel projects are likely to see increased funding over the coming years.
There is a strong demand in the market for new, high-quality nickel-copper and lithium opportunities. Rottenstone SW borders Fathom Nickel, which recently secured C$4.6 million in funding and seems to be focusing on a similar geological system. The Rottenstone SW eye structure presents an ideal target for nickel-copper-PGE exploration.
Company Highlights
- Ramp Metals is a precious and base metals exploration company with a focus on exploring high-grade gold and nickel-copper-PGE in Northern Saskatchewan. Ramp intends to uncover a new gold district in a region that is underexplored following its discovery of high-grade gold intercepts, including 73.55 g/t gold over 7.5m.
- The company has two properties covering a total area of 33,886 hectares. Of these, two are located in Northern Saskatchewan – Rottenstone SW Claims and Peter Lake Domain (PLD).
- The company’s flagship project Rottenstone SW property is situated adjacent to a northeast-southwest geological formation connected to the renowned Rottenstone Mine. This mine yielded 40,000 tons of high-grade nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) and gold ore, with grades averaging 3.28 percent nickel, 1.83 copper, and 9.63 grams per ton platinum-palladium-gold.
- The geophysical program at Rottenstone highlights striking similarities with the Nova-Bollinger mine in Australia owned by Sirius Resources, which was eventually sold for AU$1.8 billion.
- Dr. Mark Bennett, founder of Sirius Resources who oversaw the development of the Nova-Bollinger mine, is a strategic advisor to Ramp Metals.
Key Projects
Rottenstone SW Claims
The Rottenstone SW property is approximately 115 kilometers north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The property comprises 12 claims encompassing 17,285.5 hectares and is situated adjacent to a northeast-southwest geological formation connected to the renowned Rottenstone Mine. This mine yielded 40,000 tons of high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and gold ore, with grades averaging 3.28 percent nickel, 1.83 copper, and 9.63 grams per ton platinum-palladium-gold.
The company has completed various geophysical surveys including time-domain airborne geophysical measurements (TDEM), and soil sampling, all aimed at identifying potential drill targets. The survey results show striking similarities between Rottenstone SW Claims and the Nova-Bollinger deposit. The Rottenstone SW conductors show a strong correlation with the conductors identified at the Nova-Bollinger deposit. Based on the geophysical survey results, the company has identified four high-priority targets.
The company’s first drill program at the Rottenstone property was completed in April 2024 which led to a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t gold over 7.5 meters in drill hole Ranger-01.
The company has expanded the Rottenstone SW claim block to a total of 32,715 hectares. Additional unexplored EM and mag targets are situated on the original claim block with similar signatures to Ranger and Rogue.
Peter Lake Domain Claims
The Peter Lake Domain (PLD) property is situated within the Peter Lake Domain of the Swan River complex in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, around 260 kilometers northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The property comprises two mineral deposit claims spanning approximately 1,171 hectares.
Peter Lake Domain has a history of exploration done by earlier operators. The previous exploration work returned surface grab samples of gabbro outcrop with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite (SMDI 5545) having values of 1,860 parts per million (ppm) copper, 461 ppm nickel, 41 parts per billion (ppb) platinum and 49 ppb palladium. A historical VTEM survey conducted by Geotech outlined compelling targets. According to Ramp Metals, the earlier operators drilled the property inaccurately and did not properly test the targets that were generated.
The project has the potential to be a major new discovery. Ramp Metals plans to undertake an airborne TDEM survey to build upon historical data and identify exploration targets. Once the targets are identified, the company will implement a drill program of about 2,000 to 2,500 meters.
Management Team
Jordan Black – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Jordan Black brings over 12 years of geotechnical engineering experience for various infrastructure, renewable energy and mining projects. Black was previously the vice-president of business development at GoldSpot Discoveries and worked as a senior geotechnical engineer at WSP Canada.
Garrett Smith – VP Exploration
Garrett Smith graduated with a BSc in geology from the University of Regina. Throughout his career, he has been involved in projects across Western Canada, focusing on various commodities. His extensive expertise ranges from greenfield mapping and exploration to on-site drill management. Driven by a genuine passion for exploration, Smith has dedicated the past few years to assembling a collection of base metal projects in northern Saskatchewan.
Brett Williams – VP Operations and Senior Geologist
Brett Williams is a seasoned geologist with a diverse background, having worked as a mine geologist in both open pit and underground mining, as well as an exploration geologist in the diamond, base metals, gold and uranium sectors for Rio Tinto and SSR Mining. He earned his B.Sc. in geology and a diploma in business administration from the University of Regina. Williams is a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.
Prit Singh – Director
Prit Singh is a seasoned capital markets professional and presently serves as the CEO of Thesis Capital, an advisory firm offering support to high-growth companies in fundraising, Canadian market initial public offerings and investor relations. Throughout his career, Singh has collaborated with more than 50 issuers, facilitating fundraising and providing counsel, resulting in the procurement of over $100 million in capital across various emerging sectors. Before establishing Thesis Capital, he gained experience in investment banking and wealth management, fostering enduring relationships within Canada's buy-side and sell-side communities. Singh holds a BBA with a specialization in finance from Brock University.
David Parker – Director
David Parker has more than 15 years of experience in business financing, consulting and recapitalizing public/private companies in the mining, technology, and media sectors. He also has experience in retail, office, and industrial real estate sales and development. He has led projects from initial market analysis to acquisition, design, approval, site servicing, construction and disposition. He understands the financial implications of technical issues and planning policy changes, making him an effective director.
Peter Schloo – Director
Peter Schloo has a decade of experience and expertise in capital markets, operations and assurance, and holds CPA, CA and CFA designations. Additionally, he is a licensed prospector in the province of Ontario, Canada. His track record includes facilitating over C$85 million in associated capital raising opportunities for both public and private enterprises. Currently, he is the CEO, president, and director of Heritage Mining, and a director of Pacific Empire Minerals. His previous roles included CFO of Spirit Banner Capital and VP corporate development and interim CFO for Ion Energy.
Michael Romanik – Director
Michael Romanik has over 14 years of resource exploration and public market experience with an emphasis on management, promotion and corporate finance. He has built an impressive network of resource and investment industry contacts over the years, and demonstrated a proven ability to utilize those relationships to advance his business objectives. Romanik has served as the president and CEO of GoldON Resources (TSXV:GLD) since 2009 and is a founding shareholder and the CEO of Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLVDF).
Advisory Team
Dr. Mark Bennett, Ph.D.
A PhD-qualified geologist with over 30 years of experience in capital raising, mineral exploration and establishing mines; Instrumental in several discoveries, including the Wahgnion gold mine, the Thunderbox gold mine and Waterloo nickel mine, and the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Australia for Sirius Resources (acquired for AUD$1.8 billion in 2015); Involved in raising over $1 billion in debt and equity financing for funding exploration and development projects and overseen mergers, demergers, acquisitions, investments and divestments.
Scott McLean, P.Geo., FGC.
A professional geologist with over 35 years of senior management, executive and board experience in the metals and mining industry. Between 1985 and 2007, he worked for Falconbridge Limited and its successor Xstrata Nickel in various capacities throughout Canada with a focus on gold and base metal exploration; Founded HTX Minerals Corp in 2007, Transition Metals Corp in 2010, SPC Nickel Corp in 2013 and Canadian Gold Miner in 2016; Currently leads Transition Metals and is the Executive Chairman of SPC Nickel.
Richard Murphy, P.Geo.
A seasoned exploration entrepreneur with 27+ years of experience in the mineral exploration business. Brought two public companies through founding, acquisition, exploration and sales processes, most notably, Manitou Gold Inc. (acquired by Alamos Gold in Q2 2023). Expertise in building and advancing junior mining companies through discovery, resource definition and pre-feasibility stages to establish fully-valued mine reserves.
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)
Description
The securities of Blackstone Minerals Limited (‘BSX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSX, pending it releasing an announcement regarding the outcome of the institutional component of the accelerated entitlement offer. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.