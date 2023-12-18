Please confirm your editon.
ASX Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies
Investors are keen to learn more about cobalt due to its role in the electric vehicle sector. Here's an overview of the five largest cobalt stocks on the ASX by market cap.
Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.
This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.
About 70 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 5 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 18 percent of global cobalt reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on developing safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives.
While cobalt prices haven't recovered from their fall in early 2023, EV demand is expected to be strong in the long term.
These market dynamics have buoyed investor interest in cobalt, and when it comes to getting exposure to the Australian market, large players may be a good place to start. Read on for a look at the five biggest ASX-listed cobalt stocks by market cap. All market cap and share price data was obtained on December 11, 2023, using TradingView's stock screener.
1. Jervois Global (ASX:JRV)
Market cap: AU$118.91 million; current share price: AU$0.044
Jervois Global is focused on producing battery minerals, with a specific emphasis on cobalt. It expects that mass EV adoption over the next few decades will transform the cobalt industry into a robust, thriving market.
Jervois boasts operations worldwide and hopes to become the only cobalt miner in the US at its Idaho Cobalt Operation (ICO). However, the company suspended the final construction stage at ICO in March due to continuing low cobalt prices and the impact of inflation on construction costs. It plans to resume construction once prices recover.
In August, Jervois announced it had commenced site selection for its proposed cobalt refinery in the US, the first stage of preparing a bankable feasibility study for the facility.
2. Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB)
Market cap: AU$94.43 million; current share price: AU$0.25
Cobalt Blue Holdings focuses solely on cobalt and is enthusiastic about the metal’s ethical and environmental potential within the renewable energy market. The company owns the New South Wales-based Broken Hill project, a cobalt asset that it says adheres to Australian labour and sustainability standards, and is planning the Kwinana cobalt-nickel refinery.
New South Wales' Critical Minerals and High-tech Metals Strategy promotes exploration and development of “critical minerals,” including cobalt. According to the strategy, which was released in 2021, global demand for cobalt is set to see a 300 percent boost by 2035, making it a covetable resource. The government is currently developing an updated version.
In November, Cobalt Blue released the results of its cobalt-nickel refinery study. During Stage 1, the proposed refinery would process third-party feedstock and have a capacity of 3,000 tonnes per year of cobalt sulphate and 1,000 tonnes per year of nickel sulphate. Stage 2 would include the option to include potential feedstock from Broken Hill. The study projects stable margins throughout cobalt price fluctuations and anticipates refinery construction in 2024.
A few days later, the company announced that its potential partner for the refinery is Iwatani (TSE:8088), a battery minerals trader. According to Cobalt Blue, if everything goes through as planned, the refinery will be constructed on Iwatani's property in Western Australia's Kwinana industrial area.
3. Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL)
Market cap: AU$88.61 million; current share price: AU$0.53
Ardea Resources' primary focus is developing its wholly owned Kalgoorlie nickel project, which the company says “hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in the developed world.” The project includes the Goongarrie Hub deposit.
A 2023 prefeasibility study shows that Goongarrie Hub has an ore reserve of 194.1 million tonnes at 0.05 percent cobalt and 0.7 percent nickel, resulting in 99,000 tonnes of contained cobalt and 1.36 million tonnes of contained nickel. The study indicates that this resource would support an open-pit mining operation with a 40 year mine life and annual output of 2,000 tonnes of cobalt and 30,000 tonnes of nickel. Ardea is now working towards its definitive feasibility study.
In its September quarterly report, the company provided an update on its plans. It also confirmed an increase in throughput over the prefeasibility study's 3.5 million tonnes per year due to a reduction in autoclave residence time.
4. Kuniko (ASX:KNI)
Market cap: AU$17.14 million; current share price: AU$0.25
Norway-focused Kuniko is targeting three metals key for the EV industry: cobalt, nickel and copper. The majority of its assets are in Norway, including its Skuterud cobalt project, Undal-Nyberget copper project and Ringerike battery metals project. The company has also expanded to Quebéc, Canada, where it has multiple lithium prospects.
Kuniko received the final assays for a 2023 drill campaign at Skuterud and its Middagshvile cobalt prospect in August. According to the release, "The high-grade cobalt intersections, coupled with the extended mineralised horizon, affirm the substantial potential of the Middagshvile cobalt prospect and the broader Skuterud license area."
In its quarterly report for September, Kuniko highlights significant developments, including an investment of AU$7.8 million by Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which acquired a 19.99 percent interest in Kuniko and secured a 35 percent offtake for future production of nickel and cobalt sulfate from Kuniko's Norwegian projects for nine years.
5. Aeon Metals (ASX:AML)
Market cap: AU$10.96 million; current share price: AU$0.011
Aeon Metals’ flagship asset is the 100 percent owned Walford Creek project in Queensland, Australia, which the company describes as an "advanced world-class copper-cobalt project and one of the highest grade significant cobalt deposits in Australia." An updated mineral resource estimate released this past March increased its resource by 65 percent. The company also has interests in various exploration permits in Northwest and Southeast Queensland.
Aeon planned to perform further drilling at Walford Creek in 2023, but exploration activities had to be abandoned while the company works on a new cultural heritage and monitoring agreement. It is now planning its 2024 exploration plans.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Matthew Flood, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
