Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Trending Press Releases

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Impact Minerals

Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has now signed a formal share sale and purchase (SPA) agreement for the sale of up to 75% of the company’s 100% Commonwealth project in New South Wales in respect of the previously announced Revised Term Sheet (ASX Release August 16th 2023).

Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “Impact’s modus operandi has always been to hold large ground holdings in very prospective parts of Australia, and we have significant projects at Commonwealth in the prolific Lachlan copper-gold district, Broken Hill where we almost surround the giant Broken Hill mine and Arkun in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia. However, as we continue to successfully progress through the Pre-Feasibility Study on our Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project in Western Australia it is only appropriate that we look to maximise the value of our other projects for shareholders.

This Share Sale Agreement with Burrendong Minerals, who successfully raised seed capital to fund an IPO, will allow Impact to retain a large percentage of the Commonwealth Project which lies immediately along strike from the recent Boda-Kaiser porphyry copper-gold discovery of Alkane Resources, and to be a shareholder in a company that has three resources under its belt at Commonwealth Mine, Silica Hill and Galwadgere.

We look forward to supporting Burrendong as they progress towards an IPO and given Impact’s shareholders have a priority entitlement to apply for shares, shareholders are welcome to register their interest against this announcement on our Investor Hub linked below.

We are also fielding interest from a number of parties for our Broken Hill project and will look to undertake first pass drilling at Arkun for Rare Earth Elements, copper and nickel in the next Quarter”.

https://investors.impactminerals.com.au/auth/signup

The share sale and purchase agreement was a key term in Impact’s binding agreement for the sale of up to a 75% interest in the Company's 100% owned Commonwealth Project (by way of a wholly-owned subsidiary) to Burrendong Minerals Ltd, an unrelated public company.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksasx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:iptgold investingGold Investing
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 first quarter financial results after market close on April 3, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 4, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's first quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Opens Academy at Closed Buzwagi Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has officially opened its world class training academy at the old Buzwagi mine, in line with Barrick's mine closure objective of leaving a positive legacy after mining has finished.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold and silver bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: PPX Mining Rises 67 Percent on LOI with Silver Crown

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 24.85 points last week to close at 550.9.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released February inflation figures this past Tuesday (March 12). They show that the consumer price index saw a year-on-year increase of 3.2 percent that month, 0.1 percent higher than analysts expected.

The unexpected rise means more market watchers now believe that the US Federal Reserve may continue to hold interest rates at the current 5.25 to 5.5 percent level at its March, April/May and June meetings.

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Additional High-Grade Gold Intersection at Crown Prince

Ora Gold Limited (“Ora” or the “Company”, ASX: OAU) is pleased to report exploration results from RC drilling at the Crown Prince Prospect (M51/886) part of Ora’s Garden Gully Gold Project (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets

Related News

Lithium Investing

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Vanadium Investing

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Lithium Investing

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Copper Investing

Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

Vanadium Investing

Largo Announces a Proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to Bring Innovation and Scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market

×