Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Copper Investing

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Copper prices surged this week to levels not seen in nearly a year as major Chinese smelters made plans to cut production.

copper bars
Aksenenko Olga / Shutterstock

In a bid to cope with a raw materials shortage and underperforming plants, top copper smelters in China collectively agreed to cut production in a Beijing meeting this week.

Sources with personal knowledge of the matter said that the volume of cutbacks will rely on each smelter’s individual assessments, as no specific rates have been imposed.

Following a statement from the smelters, copper futures trimmed their gains after surging 3.1 percent on Wednesday to cap 11-month high, as investors speculated on a decrease in global supply.

Smelters in China, the world's leading refined copper producer and consumer, are facing a critical situation. The collapse of treatment and refining charges to single figures has prompted companies to convene discussions on how to manage production, considering their reliance on imported raw materials.

Notably, there has been a rapid decline in treatment and refining charges this month, with copper concentrate trading at levels over 90 percent lower in the spot market compared to six months ago.

This steep decline indicates significant pressure on margins or even losses for smelters, as they receive substantially lower compensation for their services.

In addition, satellite data from London shows that China's smelters experienced an 8.3 percent decrease in activity this year compared to a 4.8 percent decline during the same period last year.

David Wilson, a senior commodity strategist at BNP Paribas, emphasized that while the plunge in fees has been driven significantly by the rapid expansion of copper smelting capacity not only in China but also in India and Indonesia.

“This has less to do with a lack of mine-supply growth, and more to do with an excess of smelting capacity,” explained Wilson in a statement to Bloomberg. “That overhang of smelting capacity isn’t something that’s going to be particularly helpful for the copper price.”

Many experts believe copper has a strong long-term outlook, but global recession concerns have until recently tempered short-term forecasts. However, the late 2023 closure of the Cobre Panama mine, which was a significant producer, has impacted short-term projections, with some market watchers now predicting a potential copper deficit by late 2024.

Copper is used largely for industrial purposes, but its role in the energy transition is beginning to add another layer of demand, particularly from sectors like power generation and electric vehicles. With ambitious climate goals driving renewable energy adoption, the need for copper in infrastructure development is expected to grow substantially.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
supply and demandsupply chaincopper miningcopper investingCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21849.15+19.30
TSXV550.90+1.43
DOW38714.77-190.89
S&P 5005117.09-33.39
NASD15973.17-155.36
ASX7713.60-15.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2156.08-5.58
Silver25.18+0.34
Copper4.12+0.08
Oil81.00-0.26
Heating Oil2.69+0.01
Natural Gas1.67-0.08
×