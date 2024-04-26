Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2024 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

345,810,574

7,905,702

353,716,276

97.76 %

2.24 %

Ammar Al-Joundi

348,633,995

5,082,282

353,716,277

98.56 %

1.44 %

Sean Boyd

327,124,554

26,591,722

353,716,276

92.48 %

7.52 %

Martine A. Celej

344,447,452

9,268,675

353,716,127

97.38 %

2.62 %

Jonathan Gill

351,510,623

2,205,653

353,716,276

99.38 %

0.62 %

Peter Grosskopf

342,297,960

11,418,166

353,716,126

96.77 %

3.23 %

Elizabeth Lewis- Gray

351,584,844

2,131,281

353,716,125

99.40 %

0.60 %

Deborah McCombe

351,059,706

2,656,571

353,716,277

99.25 %

0.75 %

Jeffrey Parr

343,875,954

9,840,322

353,716,276

97.22 %

2.78 %

J. Merfyn Roberts

340,576,908

13,139,368

353,716,276

96.29 %

3.71 %

Jamie C. Sokalsky

343,002,463

10,713,813

353,716,276

96.97 %

3.03 %

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com .

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-302129096.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less

Gold bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

The gold price corrected this week, even falling briefly below US$2,300 per ounce. While that's down from levels of over US$2,400 earlier this month, most experts aren't concerned about the yellow metal's price activity.

I asked Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the recent pullback, and he said that it's completely normal — he noted that nothing ever goes straight up, and emphasized that a "two steps forward, one step back" pattern is healthy.

With that said, Hemke does see strong upside potential for the precious metal in 2024. He said there are a lot of technical targets that line up with US$2,650 or US$2,700, and said that's probably the next point to watch for. While those heights won't necessarily be achieved this year, he thinks gold could finish the period at US$2,400 or US$2,500.

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has exercised its option to take up a second A$1.0M Convertible Note from Patras Capital Pte Ltd on the same commercial terms as the first A$1.0M Convertible Note which was issued on 8 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

×