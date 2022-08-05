Base MetalsInvesting News

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it intends to extend the expiration date of an aggregate of 1,547,890 warrants (the " Warrants ") originally issued by the Company on August 24, 2020 and December 22, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements by one year

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.26 per common share with 784,000 Warrants set to expire on August 24, 2022 and 763,890 Warrants set to expire on December 22, 2022.

The Company wishes to extend the expiry date of the 784,000 Warrants to 4:00 PM PT on August 24, 2023 and the 763,890 Warrants to 4:00 PM PT on December 22, 2023 .  All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold‘s Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO
For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 27, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide a recap of 2022 to-date and lay out its exploration plans for the remainder of 2022 including its maiden drill program for its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Acquires Securities in Xander Resources Inc.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Acquires Securities in Xander Resources Inc.

On May 3, 2022, Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) ("Sulliden" or the "Company") acquired 7,142,857 Units (" Units ") of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) ( OTCQB: XNDRF ) ( FSX: 1XI ) pursuant to Xander's non-brokered private placement. Each Unit consists of one common share of Xander and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until April 29, 2025.

Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Sulliden did not, neither directly nor indirectly beneficially own Xander common shares. As a result of this transaction, Sulliden now owns 7,142,857 common shares and 7,142,857 warrants, which represents approximately 10.18% of the outstanding common shares of Xander on an undiluted basis and 18.48% on a diluted basis.

Aberdeen Acquires Securities in Xander Resources Inc.

Aberdeen Acquires Securities in Xander Resources Inc.

On May 3, 2022, Aberdeen International Inc. ( TSX: AAB F: A8H OTC: AABVF ) (" Aberdeen " or the " Company ") acquired 7,142,857 Units (" Units ") of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) ( OTCQB: XNDRF ) ( FSX: 1XI ) pursuant to Xander's non-brokered private placement. Each Unit consists of one common share of Xander and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until April 29, 2025.

Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Aberdeen did not, neither directly nor indirectly beneficially own Xander common shares. As a result of this transaction, Aberdeen now owns 7,142,857 common shares and 7,142,857 warrants, which represents approximately 10.18% of the outstanding common shares of Xander on an undiluted basis and 18.48% on a diluted basis.

Xander Resources Announces Option Cancellations

Xander Resources Announces Option Cancellations

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 5, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 400,000 incentive stock options previously granted to a former director of the Company on September 28, 2020, November 23, 2020, December 29, 2020 and October 13, 2021 at exercise prices of $0.26, $0.15 and $0.13.

Xander Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement, Option Cancellations, Option Grants and Board Changes

Xander Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement, Option Cancellations, Option Grants and Board Changes

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 3, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an aggregate of 30,903,770 units (the " Units ") at $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,163,263.87 and 6,500,000 national flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $520,000 for total proceeds of $2,683,263.87 raised in the Private Placement.

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Fargo Exploration conducted a geochemical survey, consisting of soil and rock chip sampling on Grid 1 from July 6 to July 18 (Figure 1). The bedrock outcropping locations were mapped and recorded during the 2.5 square KM soil sampling program. A total of 145 samples, including soil samples and rock chip samples, were taken during the survey.

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results From IBW and Extends Mineralization 100 Metres to East at Romanera

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results From IBW and Extends Mineralization 100 Metres to East at Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 exploration drilling at its Iberian Belt West (IBW) project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

The drill program to date has been focused on the Romanera and La Infanta deposits. The following table presents the latest results obtained from the La Infanta and Romanera deposits and their extensions. Drilling continues at both sites with one drill continuing at La Infanta and the remaining rigs at Romanera. Since obtaining drill permits for Romanera, the IBW program focus has shifted to delineating the Romanera deposit, which is the largest deposit on the Project

Update Report on the 2022 Field Exploration Programs, Increases Land Position

Update Report on the 2022 Field Exploration Programs, Increases Land Position

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces an update on the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Metal Energy Assays Confirm High-Grade Nickel in All Drill Holes From Phase One Drill Program

Metal Energy Assays Confirm High-Grade Nickel in All Drill Holes From Phase One Drill Program

Highlights Include:
  • 0.92% Ni eq. over 32.95 m starting at 150.45 m including 1.24% Ni eq. over 11.45 m at 169.1 m in drill hole MNB004
  • 0.81% Ni eq. over 13.5 m starting at 337.5 m in drill hole MNB003
  • 1.13% Ni eq. over 9.0 m starting at 700.0 m including 1.62% Ni eq. over 5.0 m at 701.0 m in drill hole MNB006
  • Two drill holes intersected thick composite mineralization over 100 and 80 metres in length with 40% and 55% of those intervals being mineralized, respectively

 Metal Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce assay results ( Table 1 ) from the Phase One drill program (the " Program ") completed in March and April on the high-grade nickel and copper-cobalt Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba.  The Program successfully intersected high-grade nickel-sulphide mineralization over a one kilometre strike length within the shadow of the past-producing Manibridge mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.

"The results from the Program are very encouraging and better than expected. They've answered many of our preliminary questions on Manbridge's Phase 1.  These six holes have;

Aranjin to Extend Term of Outstanding Convertible Debenture

Aranjin to Extend Term of Outstanding Convertible Debenture

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be extending the maturity date of the $1,814,400 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") issued on August 10, 2021, and convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.055 per share. The Debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on August 10, 2021. The Company proposes to extend the maturity date by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new maturity date for the Debenture will be August 10, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Debenture remain unchanged. The Debenture extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Derek White to the board of directors. Mr. White was previously an advisor to the company and is currently the President & CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd., a Canadian mineral development company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on re-starting the processing plant at the historic Premier gold mine, a mine once named North America's largest gold mine.

Derek has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources, Mr. White, was the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

